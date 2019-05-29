2019 NBA Draft deadline to withdraw: Kentucky's EJ Montgomery boosts Wildcats by returning
We're tracking the decisons on the deadline for players to withdraw from the draft and return to school
For a second consecutive offseason, Kentucky has convinced a former five-star prospect to return to Lexington for a sophomore season.
EJ Montgomery, a talented freshman who weighed his NBA Draft options over the last month, reportedly has pulled his name from the draft pool according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision comes a mere hours before the official midnight deadline for underclassmen testing the waters.
PJ Washington made the same decision a year ago by putting the NBA -- and a potential first-round status -- on hold. As a sophomore at Kentucky last season, Washington led the Wildcats in scoring and vaulted his draft status into lottery territory. Montgomery, alongside returning role player Nick Richards and Bucknell grad transfer Nate Sestina, has a chance to follow in the same path as his former teammate.
Montgomery's reported decision is indeed one of the biggest of deadline day, but we're not quite finished yet. There are other players who remain in the draft pool but are expected to withdraw. Players who wish to retain any remaining college eligibility must submit paperwork to the NBA as formal withdrawal intentions by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, else they'll be stuck in the draft for good.
By now, after the NBA Draft Combine, private workouts, meetings and interviews, players should be informed enough to know whether staying in the draft or going back to college is a wise one. Now, the difficult decision of actually deciding is all that is left.
As we barrel towards the deadline, CBS Sports will continue to update this tracker with the latest stay-or-go decisions in the sections below.
Announced return to school
- Milan Acquaah, California Baptist
- Bryce Aiken, Harvard
- Al-Wajid Aminu, North Florida
- Desmond Bane, TCU
- Troy Baxter Jr., FGCU
- Keith Braxton, St. Francis (Pa.)
- DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
- Phil Bledsoe, Glenville State (West Virginia)
- Nico Carvacho, Colorado State
- RJ Cole, Howard
- Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
- Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati
- Caleb Daniels, Villanova
- Tulio Da Silva, Missouri State
- Silvio De Sousa, Kansas
- Javin DeLaurier, Duke
- Alpha Diallo, Providence
- James Dickey, UNCG
- David DiLeo, Central Michigan
- Aljami Durham, Indiana
- CJ Elleby, Washington State
- Steven Enoch, Louisville
- Savion Flagg, Texas A&M
- Eugene German, Northern Illinois
- TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame
- Quentin Goodin, Xavier
- Kellan Grady, Davidson
- Devonte Green, Indiana
- Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson
- Jerrick Harding, Weber State
- Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin
- Markell Johnson, North Carolina State
- Tyrique Jones, Xavier
- Nathan Knight, William & Mary
- Anthony Lamb, Vermont
- A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
- Tevin Mack, Alabama
- Malik Maitland, Bethune-Cookman
- Jermaine Marrow, Hampton
- Naji Marshall, Xavier
- Skylar Mays, LSU
- Davion Mintz, Creighton
- EJ Montgomery, Kentucky
- Andrew Nembhard, Florida
- Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
- Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
- Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman
- Nik Popovic, Boston College
- Payton Pritchard, Oregon
- Neemias Queta, Utah State
- Nick Richards, Kentucky
- LaQuincy Rideau, South Florida
- Kevin Samuel, TCU
- Paul Scruggs, Xavier
- Josh Sharkey, Samford
- Nike Sibande, Miami (Ohio)
- Justin Simon, St. John's
- Javonte Smart, LSU
- Justin Smith, Indiana
- Derrik Smits, Valparaiso
- Marlon Taylor, LSU
- Ethan Thompson, Oregon State
- Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
- Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
- Obi Toppin, Dayton
- Justin Turner, Bowling Green
- Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
- Jimmy Whitt Jr., Arkansas
- Charles Williams, Howard
- Emmitt Williams, LSU
- Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
- Holland Woods II, Portland State
Still in draft
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
- RJ Barrett, Duke
- Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
- Tyus Battle, Syracuse
- Darius Bazley, Princeton HS (Ohio)
- Kerry Blackshear Jr., Virginia Tech
- Bol Bol, Oregon
- Marques Bolden, Duke
- Jordan Bone, Tennessee
- Ky Bowman, Boston College
- Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
- Oshae Brissett, Syracuse
- Armoni Brooks, Houston
- Moses Brown, UCLA
- Charlie Brown Jr., St. Joseph's
- Yoeli Childs, BYU
- Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
- Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
- Amir Coffey, Minnesota
- Tyler Cook, Iowa
- Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
- Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
- Mamadi Diakite, Virginia
- Davon Dillard, Shaw (NC)
- Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
- Devon Dotson, Kansas
- Jason Draggs, Lee College (Texas)
- Carsen Edwards, Purdue
- Bruno Fernando, Maryland
- Jaylen Fisher, TCU
- Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
- Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
- Tony Goodwin II, Redemption Christian Academy
- Quentin Grimes, Kansas
- Kyle Guy, Virginia
- Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
- Jaylen Hands, UCLA
- Jared Harper, Auburn
- Jaxson Hayes, Texas
- Dewan Hernandez, Miami
- Tyler Herro, Kentucky
- Amir Hinton, Shaw (NC)
- Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
- Daulton Hommes, Point Loma Nazarene (Calif.)
- Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
- De'Andre Hunter, Virginia
- Ty Jerome, Virginia
- Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
- Jayce Johnson, Utah
- Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State
- Sacha Killeya-Jones, NC State
- V.J. King, Louisville
- Louis King, Oregon
- Sagaba Konate, West Virginia
- Martin Krampelj, Creighton
- Romeo Langford, Indiana
- Cameron Lard, Iowa State
- Dedric Lawson, Kansas
- Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
- Jacob Ledoux, Texas-Permian Basin
- Nassir Little, North Carolina
- Trevor Manuel, Olivet (Mich.)
- Charles Matthews, Michigan
- Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
- Ja Morant, Murray State
- Kouat Noi, TCU
- Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga
- Jaylen Nowell, Washington
- Joel Ntambwe, UNLV
- Jordan Nwora, Louisville
- Chuma Okeke, Auburn
- KZ Okpala, Stanford
- Miye Oni, Yale
- Devonte Patterson, Prairie View A&M
- Lamar Peters, Mississippi State
- Jalen Pickett, Siena
- Shamorie Ponds, St. John's
- Jordan Poole, Michigan
- Jontay Porter, Missouri
- Kevin Porter Jr., USC
- Myles Powell, Seton Hall
- Brandon Randolph, Arizona
- Cam Reddish, Duke
- Isaiah Reese, Canisius
- Naz Reid, LSU
- Austin Robinson, Kentucky Christian
- Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
- Ayinde Russell, Morehouse
- Samir Sehic, Tulane
- Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt
- D'Marcus Simonds, Georgia State
- Lamar Stevens, Penn State
- Jalen Sykes, St. Clair College (Canada)
- Donnie Tillman, Utah
- Rayjon Tucker, Arkansas-Little Rock
- Nick Ward, Michigan State
- PJ Washington Jr., Kentucky
- Tremont Waters, LSU
- Coby White, North Carolina
- Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State
- Kris Wilkes, UCLA
- Grant Williams, Tennessee
- Zion Williamson, Duke
- Kenny Wooten, Oregon
