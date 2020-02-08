College basketball rankings: Maryland jumps to No. 7 in Top 25 And 1 after road win over Illinois

Maryland has neither won a conference title since 2010 nor made the Final Four since 2002. So it's been a while since fans of the program have had a team with true championship aspirations.

This Maryland team has them, though.

This Maryland team is legit.

Jalen Smith outplayed Kofi Cockburn on Friday and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds while leading the Terrapins to a 75-66 victory at Illinois. So Maryland is now 19-4 overall and 9-3 in the Big Ten -- which means Mark Turgeon's team is alone atop the league standings with just eight conference games remaining.

"Great win for us," Turgeon said afterward.

The Terrapins overcame a 14-point deficit at Illinois to extend their winning streak to six games. They're now 7-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, and 11-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with zero losses outside of the NCAA's first two quadrants. They jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- which caused Florida State, West Virginia and Duke to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own.

For what it's worth, KenPom now projects the Terrapins to finish 14-6 in the Big Ten and win the league's regular-season title by one game over Michigan State and Penn State. Maryland's next game is Tuesday against Nebraska.

