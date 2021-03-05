Michigan turned in (arguably )this season's most WTF performance earlier this week when it was run off the court by an Illinois team missing its best player. More than anything, I assumed it was just one of those weird/bad nights great NBA teams sometimes have during the grind of a long season. I never thought it was a reflection of anything more. I always assumed the Wolverines would bounce back strong.

And they did.

So now they're Big Ten champions thanks to Thursday's 69-50 victory over in-state rival Michigan State. It culminated with Juwan Howard's team celebrating on the court inside Crisler Center. Confetti floated in the air, released from above.

"I put some of that confetti in my pocket," Howard said. "I'm just going to keep it in a nice safe place because it's hard winning championships, man. I'm going to always remember this moment."

The 19-point victory means Michigan now owns 10 double-digit wins over Big Ten competition. The Wolverines are 19-2 overall, 14-2 in the league. They're 13-2 in the first two quadrants with wins over Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin. Best I can tell, they've essentially locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens going forward, if only because it's now impossible for the Wolverines, as outright champions of the nation's best league, to have more than four losses on Selection Sunday.

Michigan remains No. 3 in Friday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. The Wolverines will close the regular season Sunday at Michigan State. Tip is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings