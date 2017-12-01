College basketball rankings: Notre Dame not dropping despite loss to Michigan State
There's no need to drop the Irish from No. 4 in today's Top 25 (and one) after losing to the Spartans
Notre Dame got handled pretty good Thursday night at Michigan State. The final score was 81-63. But I did not drop the Irish in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- mostly because I rarely punish teams for losing true road games to superior opponents, but also because I have Wichita State ranked directly below Notre Dame.
Wichita State and Notre Dame played last week.
Notre Dame won.
Which means dropping Notre Dame for losing at Michigan State would've required me to elevate Wichita State above a Notre Dame team to which it just lost. Simply put, I didn't want to do that. So Notre Dame is still fourth and Wichita State is still fifth. Duke, of course, remains No. 1.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley got 23 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's win at Indiana. The five-star freshman is averaging 22.3 points and 11.1 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game.
|--
|9-0
|2
|
|The Jayhawks have won five of their six games by at least 30 points. Devonte' Graham is averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest.
|--
|6-0
|3
|
|The Spartans have top-15 KenPom wins over North Carolina and Notre Dame. Their lone loss is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|6-1
|4
|
|The Irish only grabbed five offensive rebounds in Thursday's loss at Michigan State. That resulted in their lone loss of this season.
|--
|6-1
|5
|
|Former JUCO All-American Samajae Haynes-Jones got 31 points, five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's win over Savannah State. The Shockers' lone loss is a one-possession loss to Notre Dame.
|--
|5-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats shots 66.7 percent from the field in Sunday's win over Illinois-Chicago. Kevin Knox finished with a career-high 25 points on 13 field goal attempts.
|--
|6-1
|7
|
|The Wildcats have won all seven games by at least eight points. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest.
|--
|7-0
|8
|
|Robert Williams grabbed 14 rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's win over UT Rio Grande Valley. He's averaging 8.8 points and 10.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|9
|
|The Gators squandered a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss to Duke. Florida only scored 10 points in the final nine minutes.
|--
|5-1
|10
|
|Bruce Brown got 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Wednesday's win at Minnesota. Miami has a top-10 defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|6-0
|11
|
|The Tar Heels already have six top-100 KenPom victories. Luke Maye is averaging 20.1 points and 9.4 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game.
|--
|6-1
|12
|
|The Trojans shot just 28.2 percent from the field in Sunday's loss to Texas A&M. The loss snapped USC's 21-game non-league winning streak at home.
|--
|4-1
|13
|
|Gary Clark is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds. The Bearcats have won 30 consecutive home games.
|--
|7-0
|14
|
|Rui Hachimura is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game. The Zags' lone loss is a 2OT loss to Florida.
|--
|6-1
|15
|
|The Golden Gophers shot 31.3 percent from 3-point range in Wednesday's loss to Miami. Jordan Murphy is averaging a team-high 21.4 points and 12.5 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|16
|
|Collin Sexton finished with 22 points in Wednesday's win over Louisiana Tech. The five-star freshman is averaging 24.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.
|--
|6-1
|17
|
|The Cavaliers have held four of their seven opponents to fewer than 50 points. They have the No. 1 defensive-efficiency rating in the nation, according to KenPom.
|--
|7-0
|18
|
|Tra Holder finished with a career-high 40 points in Friday's victory over Xavier. The Sun Devils now own victories over Xavier, Kansas State and San Diego State.
|--
|6-0
|19
|
|Kaiser Gates finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over Baylor. The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State.
|--
|6-1
|20
|
|Manu Lecomte has missed nine more shots than he's made in Baylor's past two games. The Bears' lone loss came at Xavier.
|--
|5-1
|21
|
|Marcus Foster is averaging a team-high 18.0 points through six games. The Bluejays' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Baylor.
|--
|5-1
|22
|
|The Horned Frogs have won 12 consecutive games dating back to last season. Jaylen Fisher is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 assists in 25.9 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|23
|
|The Mountaineers have won seven straight since losing to Texas A&M. Jevon Carter is averaging a team-high 19.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
|--
|7-1
|24
|
|The Wolf Pack's 7-0 start is their best start since the 2006-07 season. NC State transfer Caleb Martin is averaging a team-high 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game.
|1
|7-0
|25
|
|The Longhorns' two losses are OT losses to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game.
|1
|5-2
|26
|
|The Razorbacks' lone loss came to North Carolina on a neutral court. Jaylen Barford is averaging a team-high 20.8 points in 30.0 minutes per game.
|1
|5-1
In: Arkansas
Out: Texas Tech
-
Pitino sues UL Athletic Association
The ex-Cardinals coach isn't going down without a fight
-
Podcast: ACC dominates Big Ten
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the disappointing Big Ten
-
How to watch Notre Dame-Michigan State
The Irish travel to East Lansing for a juicy top-5 matchup against the Spartans
-
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Spartans are No. 3 and the Irish are No. 4 in Thursday's Top 25 (and one)
-
Comparing LaMelo Ball to Lonzo, LiAngelo
LaMelo is an A-plus playmaker with the ball in his hands with a smooth stroke that should translate...
-
Ex-St. John's player suspect in murders
Howell Donaldson, who was on the 2011-12 St. John's basketball team, was arrested Tuesday
Add a Comment