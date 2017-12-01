College basketball rankings: Notre Dame not dropping despite loss to Michigan State

Notre Dame got handled pretty good Thursday night at Michigan State. The final score was 81-63. But I did not drop the Irish in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- mostly because I rarely punish teams for losing true road games to superior opponents, but also because I have Wichita State ranked directly below Notre Dame.

Wichita State and Notre Dame played last week.

Notre Dame won.

Which means dropping Notre Dame for losing at Michigan State would've required me to elevate Wichita State above a Notre Dame team to which it just lost. Simply put, I didn't want to do that. So Notre Dame is still fourth and Wichita State is still fifth. Duke, of course, remains No. 1.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.