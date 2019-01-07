College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee remains No. 1 ahead of Duke in the updated Top 25 And 1
Rick Barnes' Vols are 12-1 with 11 double-digit victories
There's nothing notable on Monday's college basketball schedule because of college football's national championship game between Alabama and Clemson. But Tuesday's schedule has lots of interesting games -- among them Tennessee at Missouri.
It's an interesting matchup because it'll only be the Vols' second road game of the season season and first against a top-75 KenPom opponent, which means UT's streak of 11 consecutive double-digit victories over unranked teams could be in jeopardy. Put another way, so far this season, Tennessee is 1-1 vs. currently ranked opponents -- the win is over Gonzaga, the loss is an overtime loss to Kansas -- and 11-0 vs. currently unranked opponents with 11 double-digit wins that have come by an average of 25.3 points.
UT has been mauling folks.
But league games on the road are often a different deal -- which Nevada learned Saturday at New Mexico shortly after Kansas learned the same lesson at Iowa State. Either way, Tennessee will enter Tuesday's game at Missouri ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. If the Vols get caught there, Duke will replace them at the top provided the Blue Devils win at Wake Forest on Tuesday.
Monday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' body of work features a win over Gonzaga and 11 double-digit victories over unranked opponents. The lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|12-1
|2
|Duke
|Duke's resume includes five wins over top-35 KenPom teams - among them Texas Tech, Auburn and Indiana. The lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Gonzaga in the title game of the Maui Invitational.
|--
|12-1
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' 13-0 record features nine double-digit wins - among them Saturday's 13-point victory over Florida State. Virginia's next two games are road games at Boston College and Clemson.
|--
|13-0
|4
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Purdue and Villanova. Only Northwestern and Western Michigan have stayed within single-digits of Michigan.
|--
|15-0
|5
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won five straight games since losing at North Carolina. Killian Tillie finished with five points and two rebounds in his season debut Saturday against Santa Clara.
|--
|14-2
|6
|Kansas
|Saturday's loss at Iowa State dropped the Jayhawks to just 3-2 in games in which Udoka Azubuike does not play. Kansas is 9-0 when the junior center plays with victories over Tennessee, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Marquette.
|--
|12-2
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won eight consecutive games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Six of their 13 wins are against teams currently ranked in the top 75 at KenPom - among them Ohio State, Florida and Texas.
|--
|13-2
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features five victories over top-100 KenPom teams - among them Nebraska and Kansas State. Texas Tech's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke.
|--
|13-1
|9
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies have won eight straight games since losing by a point at Penn State. Their next two games are road games at Georgia Tech and Virginia.
|--
|13-1
|10
|NC State
|NC State's seven-game winning streak includes victories over Auburn, Penn State, Miami and Vanderbilt. Next up is Tuesday's showdown with North Carolina.
|--
|13-1
|11
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles' seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday via a double-digit loss to Virginia. FSU was down 29 points at one point in the second half.
|--
|12-2
|12
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes' six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by Michigan State. Ohio State is now 3-2 vs. top-50 KenPom opponents.
|--
|12-2
|13
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss coming at NC State. The only other loss on their resume is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|11-2
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack lost by 27 points Saturday at New Mexico despite being a 14-point favorite. The loss dropped Nevada to 10-1 in games against top-150 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-1
|15
|Miss. State
|Mississippi State has won nine consecutive games since losing to Arizona State. The best wins on the Bulldogs' resume are victories over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's.
|--
|12-1
|16
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features five wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-30 losses. UNC is 7-0 inside the Dean Smith Center.
|--
|11-3
|17
|Houston
|Houston's 15-0 record represents the best start for the Cougars since the 1967-68 team opened 31-0. Kelvin Sampson's program has won 28 consecutive games at home.
|--
|15-0
|18
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma's resume features eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them Florida and Creighton. The Sooners' next two games are against Texas Tech and TCU.
|--
|12-2
|19
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers' seven-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Michigan. Indiana played for the third straight time without Rob Phinisee, who has been in concussion protocol.
|--
|12-3
|20
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones got their first signature win Saturday when they beat Kansas at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 4-0 with Lindell Wiggington in the lineup.
|--
|12-2
|21
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' resume includes four victories over top-40 KenPom teams - among them Buffalo, Wisconsin and Louisville. All of Marquette's losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|12-3
|22
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work includes wins over three top-55 KenPom teams and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo is projected to win the MAC by multiple games.
|1
|13-1
|23
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats dropped to 2-3 against top-100 KenPom opponents after Saturday's loss at Alabama. That means eight of UK's 10 victories are against sub-100 competition.
|2
|10-3
|24
|St. John's
|The Red Storm's resume features wins over Marquette and VCU - with the lone loss coming via a controversial ending at Seton Hall. Next up is Tuesday's game at Villanova.
|2
|14-1
|25
|Minnesota
|The Gophers' resume features wins over Nebraska, Wisconsin and Washington. Minnesota is 7-0 in home games, 1-2 in road games.
|2
|12-2
|26
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' resume features four wins over top-90 KenPom teams - among them Creighton, Clemson and Seton Hall. All four of Nebraska's losses have come away from home.
|4
|11-4
IN: Minnesota
OUT: Seton Hall
