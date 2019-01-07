College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee remains No. 1 ahead of Duke in the updated Top 25 And 1

There's nothing notable on Monday's college basketball schedule because of college football's national championship game between Alabama and Clemson. But Tuesday's schedule has lots of interesting games -- among them Tennessee at Missouri.

It's an interesting matchup because it'll only be the Vols' second road game of the season season and first against a top-75 KenPom opponent, which means UT's streak of 11 consecutive double-digit victories over unranked teams could be in jeopardy. Put another way, so far this season, Tennessee is 1-1 vs. currently ranked opponents -- the win is over Gonzaga, the loss is an overtime loss to Kansas -- and 11-0 vs. currently unranked opponents with 11 double-digit wins that have come by an average of 25.3 points.

UT has been mauling folks.

But league games on the road are often a different deal -- which Nevada learned Saturday at New Mexico shortly after Kansas learned the same lesson at Iowa State. Either way, Tennessee will enter Tuesday's game at Missouri ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. If the Vols get caught there, Duke will replace them at the top provided the Blue Devils win at Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Monday's Top 25 And 1