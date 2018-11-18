College basketball rankings: Villanova loses second game in a row and falls out of the updated Top 25 And 1

After Michigan smashed Villanova at Villanova on Wednesday, Matt Norlander and I recorded a new episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast during which I told him I thought the surprising outcome said more about Villanova than it did about Michigan.

Three days later, it appears I was right.

Because, on Saturday, Furman also won at Villanova. The final score was 76-68 in overtime. So now the reigning national champions are 2-2 with home losses to Michigan and Furman. And Jay Wright quite clearly has some things, perhaps lots of things, to get worked out in advance of the AdvoCare Invitational that starts Thursday inside the HP Field House on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

"We're a young team still trying to find our way," said Villanova senior Phil Booth.

I'll just write here what I said on Friday's podcast -- which is that the hype surrounding Villanova in the preseason was largely centered around the Wildcats returning two starters from a title-winning team and enrolling three top-55 prospects. But what happens when the newcomers give you basically nothing? Then, more or less, you're left looking like a team that lost its top four scorers and added little. And, right now, that's what Villanova looks like -- like a team that lost its top four scorers and added almost nobody who can help right now.

Jahvon Quinerly was ranked 29th in the Class of 2018. He scored a total of 10 points in Villanova's first three games and didn't get off the bench against Furman. Cole Swider was ranked 44th in the Class of 2018. He's averaging 2.8 points per game. Brandon Slater was ranked 53rd in the Class of 2018. He scored a total of two points in Villanova's first three games and didn't get off the bench against Furman.

Obviously, that's a problem.

To be clear, there's still plenty of time to get things right; it's not even Thanksgiving yet. But if the first few weeks of this season have reminded us of anything, it's that overcoming the loss of four NBA players can be difficult. And, on that note, yes, Villanova is out of Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The spot the Wildcats vacated in the rankings was filled by Iowa -- which means there are now nine Big Ten programs in the Top 25 And 1.