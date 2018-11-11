College basketball rankings: Villanova off to 2-0 start, but Michigan up next for last season's national champions

Villanova lost the best four scorers from last season's team that won the national title — all of whom were selected in the top 35 of the 2018 NBA Draft. But the Wildcats were still a consensus top-10 team this preseason, largely because most expected Phil Booth and Eric Paschall to make big jumps. Neither had ever previously averaged even 11.0 points per game at Villanova. And yet both were in the top 60 of our preseason list of the top 101 players in college basketball.

They're living up to expectations so far.

Booth and Paschall combined for 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in Saturday's 86-53 win over Quinnipiac — and each is posting career-high numbers through two games. Booth is averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game while Paschall is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Next up for Villanova is Wednesday's showdown with Michigan. The Wildcats are ranked eighth in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. The Wolverines, also 2-0, are ranked 20th.