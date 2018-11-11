College basketball rankings: Villanova off to 2-0 start, but Michigan up next for last season's national champions
The Wildcats, No. 8 in Sunday's Top 25 And 1, meet the Wolverines Wednesday in a NCAA title game rematch.
Villanova lost the best four scorers from last season's team that won the national title — all of whom were selected in the top 35 of the 2018 NBA Draft. But the Wildcats were still a consensus top-10 team this preseason, largely because most expected Phil Booth and Eric Paschall to make big jumps. Neither had ever previously averaged even 11.0 points per game at Villanova. And yet both were in the top 60 of our preseason list of the top 101 players in college basketball.
They're living up to expectations so far.
Booth and Paschall combined for 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in Saturday's 86-53 win over Quinnipiac — and each is posting career-high numbers through two games. Booth is averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game while Paschall is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Next up for Villanova is Wednesday's showdown with Michigan. The Wildcats are ranked eighth in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. The Wolverines, also 2-0, are ranked 20th.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|RJ Barrett had 33 points, six assists and four rebounds in the Blue Devils' season-opening blowout of Kentucky. Zion Williamson added 28 points and seven rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|2
|Kansas
|Memphis-transfer Dedric Lawson finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in KU's season-opening win over Michigan State. Freshman Quintin Grimes made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points.
|--
|1-0
|3
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Louisiana. Admiral Schofield added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
|--
|2-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke got 19 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win over Texas Southern. He's averaging 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|5
|Nevada
|Caleb Martin got 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over Pacific. Jordan Caroline added 16 points.
|--
|2-0
|6
|Virginia
|Ty Jerome got 20 points and four assists in Virginia's season-opening win over Towson. The Cavaliers made 10-of-26 3-point attempts.
|--
|1-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Nassir Little got 21 points and five rebounds in Friday's win at Elon. The Tar Heels already have two true-road victories.
|--
|2-0
|8
|Villanova
|The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers in Saturday's win over Quinnipiac. Collin Gillispie was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
|--
|2-0
|9
|Kentucky
|Quade Green got 14 points off the bench in Friday's win over Southern Illinois. The Wildcats won despite trailing by as many as seven points in the second half.
|--
|1-1
|10
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley was held to just five points and one rebound in Friday's win over Washington in what doubled as his first game since March 2017. The 6-11 center was suspended all of last season.
|--
|2-0
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans made 12 3-pointers against Kansas but still lost their season-opener in the Champions Classic. Josh Langford scored a team-high 18 points.
|--
|0-1
|12
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats beat Kennesaw State on Friday despite missing 12 of the 13 3-pointers they attempted. Dean Wade and Barry Brown Jr. each finished with 15 points.
|--
|1-0
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Isaiah Wilkins each scored 21 points in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. The Hokies shot 50.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|1-0
|14
|Florida St.
|P.J. Savoy made five 3-pointers in FSU's season-opening win over Florida. Terance Mann added nine points and nine rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|15
|Miss. State
|Five different Bulldogs scored in double-figures in Friday's win over Austin Peay. Quinndary Weatherspoon led all scorers with 21 points.
|--
|1-0
|16
|Oregon
|Bol Bol finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Eastern Washington. Payton Pritchard added 10 points and eight assists.
|--
|2-0
|17
|UCLA
|Kris Wilkes got 17 points in Friday's win over Long Beach State. He's averaging 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|18
|LSU
|Naz Reid took 14 shots, made 11 and finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Tremont Waters added 21 points, 10 assists and six steals.
|--
|2-0
|19
|TCU
|Desmond Bane got a team-high 14 points in TCU's season-opening win over CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs won despite trailing by nine points at the half.
|--
|1-0
|20
|Michigan
|The Wolverines overcame a 24-18 halftime deficit Saturday to beat Holy Cross. Charles Matthews got a game-high 20 points.
|--
|2-0
|21
|Syracuse
|Tyus Battle finished with 23 points, three rebounds and three assists in Saturday's win over Morehead State. The 6-6 junior was 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
|--
|2-0
|22
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 24 points, six assists and four steals in Friday's win at Navy. Darryl Morsell added 15 points off the bench.
|--
|2-0
|23
|Clemson
|David Skara scored a game-high 16 points on just seven shots in Friday's win over North Carolina Central. He was 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|24
|Indiana
|Romeo Langford finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over Montana State. The freshman star is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through two games.p
|--
|2-0
|25
|Nebraska
|Glynn Watson Jr. scored a game-high 19 points in Nebraska's season-opening win over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday. The Huskers have now started 1-0 in 18 consecutive seasons.
|--
|1-0
|26
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards got a game-high 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's win over Ball State. He's averaging 26.5 points through two games.
|--
|2-0
