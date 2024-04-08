In a shocking move, John Calipari is expected to leave for the vacant job at Arkansas and the impact of Calipari departing UK after 15 seasons is bound to have a seismic shift on the coaching carousel and the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Kentucky immediately becomes the top available job on the market, and there will be no shortage of quality candidates for UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart to pick from. Early candidates to succeed Kentucky include Alabama coach Nate Oats, UConn coach Dan Hurley, Baylor coach Scott Drew, and more.

The new Kentucky coach will assume the task of keeping the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle by 247Sports together. Kentucky's incoming class includes five-star center Jayden Quaintance, four-star guard Billy Richmond, four-star guard Boogie Fland, four-star center Somto Cyril, and four-star guard Travis Perry.

Quaintance, Fland, Cyril, and Perry signed their National Letter of Intent to come to Kentucky, while Richmond has yet to sign.

Four-star forward Karter Knox committed to Kentucky last month, but on Monday Knox's father told 247Sports that his son will reopen his recruitment because of Calipari's exit.

Under Calipari, Kentucky finished with a top-five recruiting class every cycle since 247Sports started tracking team rankings in 2010. The Wildcats landed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2020, and 2023 under his watch.

Here is a look at Kentucky's incoming recruiting class with 247Sports rankings.

Kentucky Class of 2024 commitments

No. 8 Jayden Quaintance

The highest-ranked signee from Kentucky's incoming recruiting class is unique because of his age. Quaintance won't turn 17 years old until July, making him ineligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. NBA rules state that a player must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft, which opens the door for him to play two seasons in college. Quaintance committed to Kentucky over Florida, Missouri, and Ohio State. If he elects to request a release from his NLI, he would instantly become the top high school player available. Quaintance's father, Haminn, posted on social media last month that their family would be "riding with the big dog (Calipari) until the wheels fall off."

No. 22 Billy Richmond



Richmond committed to Kentucky on Dec. 21 over Alabama, LSU, and Memphis. The Richmond family has deep ties to Calipari. Richmond's father, who is also named Billy Richmond, played for Calipari at Memphis from 2002 to 2004. Richmond is considered an athletic lefty wing with the chance to make an immediate impact when he steps onto campus this fall.

No. 26 Boogie Fland

The McDonald's All-American is one of the best combo guards in the country and ranked only behind Rutgers signee Dylan Harper for the top player at the position. Fland committed to Kentucky over Alabama, UConn, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, and St. John's. Fland was Kentucky's second commit in the 2024 cycle.

No. 46 Somto Cyril

The first commit of Kentucky's 2024 recruiting class picked the Wildcats over Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Cyril ranks as the No. 10 center in his class. With Kentucky losing former five-star center Aaron Bradshaw to the transfer portal, retaining Cyril will be critical for whoever succeeds Calipari.

No. 73 Travis Perry

Perry was Kentucky's lone signee from the Bluegrass State. He ranked as the No. 6 point guard in the 2024 cycle and committed to Kentucky over Alabama, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, and Western Kentucky. Perry is the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school boys' basketball history.

Recruits no longer committed

No. 20 Karter Knox

The brother of former Kentucky one-and-done Kevin Knox II was the most recent player to pledge their commitment to Calipari in this class. Knox committed to Kentucky on March 9 over Louisville, USF, and a return to Overtime Elite. He was the highest-ranked high school player on the board available after former Indiana signee Liam McNeeley requested a release from his NLI. Knox's brother, Kobe, is a current player at USF. With Knox reopening his recruitment, he is bound to have plenty of suitors for his services.