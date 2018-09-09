Drive Chart
Arizona State rallies to beat No. 15 Michigan State 16-13

  • Sep 09, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State kicked off the Herm Edwards era with a blowout of UTSA. Beating a school from a smaller conference could be expected.

Rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the nation's No. 15 team? Now that's a statement.

Brandon Ruiz kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired and the Sun Devils notched a marquee win early in Edwards' tenure, knocking off No. 15 Michigan State 16-13 on Saturday night.

''When you speak to the players, winning always justifies what you do,'' Edwards said. ''When you win, they continue to buy in.''

Edwards' hire raised a few eyebrows when Arizona State lured the former NFL head coach back to the sideline after eight years in a television studio. Two weeks into his first season in the desert, the Sun Devils (2-0) have shown they could be in the Pac-12 South title conversation - and possibly more.

Arizona State routed UTSA 49-7 in its opener and faced a much bigger challenge against Michigan State. The Sun Devils never flinched, relying on their defense to keep the game close before scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Manny Wilkins missed some deep throws early, but found his mark when Arizona State needed him most. He hit N'Keal Harry on a 27-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and orchestrated the drive to set up Ruiz's winning kick, finishing with 380 yards passing.

Arizona State is 10-0 against Big Ten teams in Tempe.

''In that second half, we knew we wanted to get downfield and we started hitting some shots,'' said Wilkins, who completed 30 of 48 passes. ''It paid off.''

Michigan State (1-1) had a hard time shaking Utah State to win its opener by seven. The Spartans had a similar problem with Arizona State after three drives inside the Sun Devils 10 resulted in two field goals and an interception.

Brian Lewerke, who played at nearby Pinnacle High School, threw for 314 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans, who are 1-13 in regular-season games out West.

''One loss doesn't mean the end of everything,'' safety Khari Willis said. ''It's a non-conference loss, but it's not supposed to feel good.''

Michigan State had some success with its ball-control offense in the first half, twice driving inside the Arizona State 5-yard line. The Spartans came away with three points.

They were set to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Sun Devils 14 on one drive, but had to settle for Matt Coghlin's 37-yard field goal after a false start. The next drive ended when Lewerke had a tipped pass intercepted by Arizona State's Dasmond Tautalatasi in the end zone.

Michigan State opened the second half with another good drive, reaching the Arizona State 7. It resulted in Coghlin's second field goal, from 28 yards, after Lewerke tripped on a lineman's foot.

The Spartans finally found the end zone late in the third quarter, when Lewerke threw under pressure to Cody White, who fought off a defender for a 31-yard touchdown to put Michigan State up 13-3.

The Sun Devils had a hard time sustaining anything on offense in the first half, plagued by seven negative-yardage plays.

Ruiz hit a pair of field goals to pull Arizona State to 13-6 and the Sun Devils needed two plays to cover 65 yards on the Wilkins-to-Harry touchdown drive.

''We lost a little leverage on them,'' Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State has opened its first season under Edwards 2-0 and could move into the AP Top 25 after grinding out a win over a ranked team.

Michigan State might find itself outside the Top 25 after struggling to beat Utah State and losing to the Sun Devils.

N'KEAL'S NIGHT

Harry is one of the nation's best receivers, so defenses naturally pay extra attention to him. The junior still found a way to impact the game, outdueling a defensive back for the tying touchdown and drawing a pass interference call on third-and-10 on the final drive. He finished with six catches for 89 yards.

''You can cover him for a while but eventually he's going to make a play,'' Edwards said.

UP NEXT

Michigan State has a bye week before opening Big Ten play at Indiana on Sept. 22.

Arizona State finishes its non-conference schedule next Saturday at San Diego State.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
1-B.Ruiz 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
81
yds
04:52
pos
13
16
Point After TD 8:45
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
13
Touchdown 8:45
5-M.Wilkins complete to 1-N.Harry. 1-N.Harry runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:27
pos
13
12
Field Goal 14:24
1-B.Ruiz 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
55
yds
01:16
pos
13
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:27
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
3
Touchdown 1:27
14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
100
yds
03:15
pos
12
3
Field Goal 7:54
1-B.Ruiz 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
54
yds
01:43
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:41
4-M.Coghlin 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
65
yds
05:19
pos
6
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 13:32
4-M.Coghlin 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
85
yds
05:27
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 27
Rushing 5 6
Passing 17 18
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 375 413
Total Plays 66 77
Avg Gain 5.7 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 63 44
Rush Attempts 27 29
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 1.5
Net Yards Passing 312 369
Comp. - Att. 27-39 30-48
Yards Per Pass 8.0 7.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 2-11
Penalties - Yards 9-82 4-40
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-49.2 5-43.4
Return Yards 0 89
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-12
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-61
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-16
Kicking 3/3 4/4
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 Michigan State 1-1 0310013
Arizona State 1-1 0031316
O/U 54, ARIZST +4.5
Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ
 312 PASS YDS 369
63 RUSH YDS 44
375 TOTAL YDS 413
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 314 1 1 140.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 314 1 1 140.2
B. Lewerke 27/39 314 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
C. Heyward 5 22 0 11
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
L. Jefferson 3 20 0 9
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
L. Scott 7 19 0 7
J. Nailor 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Nailor 2 16 0 9
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -12 0
B. Lewerke 8 -12 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 113 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 113 1
C. White 9 113 1 31
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
F. Davis III 5 64 0 18
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
D. Stewart Jr. 5 58 0 23
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
C. Heyward 4 43 0 22
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
L. Scott 2 16 0 13
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
B. Sowards 1 16 0 16
J. Nailor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Nailor 1 4 0 4
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Dotson 0 0 0 0
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ma. Sokol 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Bachie 1-0 1.0 0
T. Person 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Person 1-0 1.0 0
M. Morrissey 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Morrissey 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
M. Coghlin 2/2 37 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hartbarger 25 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 53.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 53.5 2
J. Hartbarger 4 53.5 2 74
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
R. Lombardi 1 32.0 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 380 1 1 131.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 380 1 1 131.7
M. Wilkins 30/48 380 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 27 0
E. Benjamin 13 27 0 6
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
M. Wilkins 8 25 0 14
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
I. Floyd 3 3 0 2
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Harry 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 89 1
N. Harry 6 89 1 27
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
E. Benjamin 6 54 0 25
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
R. Newsome 3 45 0 22
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
B. Aiyuk 2 28 0 23
R. Jenkins 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
R. Jenkins 2 24 0 13
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
F. Darby 2 21 0 14
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Hudson 2 15 0 8
C. French-Love 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. French-Love 0 0 0 0
T. Chatman 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Chatman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
M. Robertson 1-1 1.5 0
D. Tautalatasi 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Tautalatasi 0-0 0.0 1
D. Slade 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Slade 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
B. Ruiz 3/3 49 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.4 4
M. Sleep-Dalton 5 43.4 4 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 24 0
I. Floyd 3 20.3 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 10 0
R. Newsome 2 4.0 10 0
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
B. Aiyuk 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 MICHST 19 1:26 4 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:50 MICHST 1 5:27 13 75 FG
10:22 ARIZST 49 3:47 9 -35 INT
2:43 MICHST 11 0:45 4 26 Punt
0:34 MICHST 12 0:00 1 -1
0:02 MICHST 11 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 25 5:19 11 65 FG
7:48 MICHST 25 0:16 4 -5 Punt
4:42 MICHST 30 3:15 8 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 MICHST 25 2:28 7 7 Punt
11:08 MICHST 3 1:45 4 20 Punt
8:45 MICHST 25 3:37 7 15 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 ARIZST 20 1:00 3 6 Punt
12:10 ARIZST 18 6:12 14 42 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 ARIZST 17 2:45 8 32 Downs
6:23 ARIZST 16 3:33 10 43 Punt
1:50 ARIZST 24 1:10 7 -12 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 ARIZST 25 1:43 7 44 FG
7:18 ARIZST 6 2:28 6 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:21 ARIZST 24 1:16 9 70 FG
11:41 ARIZST 43 0:22 4 0 Punt
9:12 ARIZST 35 0:27 2 65 TD
4:55 ARIZST 21 4:52 13 69 FG
