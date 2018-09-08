Drive Chart
Elliott's thefts help No. 8 Irish hold off Ball State 24-16

  • Sep 08, 2018

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Jalen Elliott had a pair of interceptions that No. 8 Notre Dame turned into touchdowns and the Fighting Irish held off stubborn Ball State 24-16 on Saturday.

The Irish (2-0), coming off an emotional 24-17 victory over Michigan, looked lackluster against the Mid-American Conference foe whose campus in Muncie is a 2 1/2-hour drive. The Cardinals (1-1) also played nothing like the 34 1/2-point underdogs they were labeled in the schools' first meeting in football.

''It was really good to see Jalen have a great game,'' Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. ''Ball State did a great job coming into this game and doing what it needed to do. Their preparation was great, their coaching was better.''

After going the entire 2017 season and last week without an interception by a safety, Elliott picked off a pair of Riley Neal passes that the offense converted into a pair of rushing touchdowns of 31 and 1 yards by junior Tony Jones Jr. for a 21-6 lead in the third quarter.

''We have to come together,'' Elliott said. ''Coach Kelly said it best. We play nameless and faceless opponents week to week. Everyone's going to bring their best game so we have to respect our opponents to the fullest.''

Following a 46-yard field goal by Justin Yoon that gave the Irish a 24-6 lead going into the fourth quarter, Nolan Givan caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Neal, who threw for 180 yards but completed just 23 of 50 passes. A 49-yard field goal by Ball State's Morgan Hagee, his third of the game, closed out the scoring.

''Hats off to Ball State. They came in here and competed,'' Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill said.

The Cardinals' 3-4 defense frustrated senior Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who threw for 297 yards but finished with minus 7 yards rushing as Ball State registered four sacks and picked off three of his passes. Ball State finished with 10 tackles for loss

''I think we lacked attention to detail and focus, especially in the second half,'' Wimbush said.

Junior James Gilbert rushed for 72 yards for Ball State, which outgained Notre Dame on the ground, 169-117. Sophomore Jafar Armstrong led the Irish with 66 yards, including a 42-yard scamper up the middle in the first quarter that he followed with a 1-yard scoring run two plays later. Jones finished with 61 yards.

The Cardinals left the field at halftime trailing just 14-6 thanks to drives of 19 and 13 plays that ended in Hagee field goals.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ball State: The Cardinals, who have just nine seniors on the roster, showed that they could be a factor in the MAC race after injuries to Neal and Gilbert last year factored into a nine-game losing streak.

Notre Dame: After receiving the game ball following last week's victory, Wimbush couldn't get things going with his feet as the Cardinals closed his running lanes. His longest gain rushing was 9 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame: The Irish, who rose from No. 12 to No. 8 after the win over Michigan, could lose some ground but should remain in the top 10.

UP NEXT

Ball State: The Cardinals visit Indiana on Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish host Vanderbilt in their third straight home game.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:36
22-M.Hagee 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
26
yds
02:15
pos
16
24
Point After TD 12:01
22-M.Hagee extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 12:01
15-R.Neal complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
79
yds
01:44
pos
12
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:07
19-J.Yoon 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
33
yds
02:24
pos
6
24
Point After TD 10:37
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 10:37
6-T.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
56
yds
01:55
pos
6
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:34
22-M.Hagee 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
41
yds
02:51
pos
6
14
Point After TD 8:14
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 8:14
6-T.Jones runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
31
yds
00:09
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:21
22-M.Hagee 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
19
plays
90
yds
06:42
pos
3
7
Point After TD 13:06
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:06
8-J.Armstrong runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
74
yds
01:46
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 20
Rushing 11 7
Passing 13 13
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 7-22 4-14
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 343 389
Total Plays 97 72
Avg Gain 3.5 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 169 117
Rush Attempts 47 41
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 2.9
Net Yards Passing 174 272
Comp. - Att. 23-50 17-31
Yards Per Pass 3.5 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 4-25
Penalties - Yards 3-10 2-20
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 3
Punts - Avg 7-41.6 5-36.4
Return Yards 68 110
Punts - Returns 1-5 5-24
Kickoffs - Returns 3-42 3-65
Int. - Returns 3-21 2-21
Kicking 4/5 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 3/4 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball State 1-1 3301016
8 Notre Dame 2-0 7710024
O/U 60.5, ND -34
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 174 PASS YDS 272
169 RUSH YDS 117
343 TOTAL YDS 389
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46% 180 1 2 74.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46% 180 1 2 74.8
R. Neal 23/50 180 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 72 0
J. Gilbert 19 72 0 13
R. Neal 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
R. Neal 7 35 0 12
C. Huntley 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
C. Huntley 12 31 0 6
M. Dunner 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
M. Dunner 5 23 0 12
J. Hall 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Hall 2 6 0 3
D. Pinter 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Pinter 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
J. Hall 6 71 0 23
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
R. Miller 6 51 0 12
C. Lacanaria 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
C. Lacanaria 5 45 0 18
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Gilbert 1 8 0 8
N. Givan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 1
N. Givan 2 7 1 10
C. Huntley 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
C. Huntley 2 1 0 3
K. Schrank 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Schrank 0 0 0 0
J. Miller 3 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Miller 0 0 0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Phillips 0 0 0 0
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Y. Tyler 0 0 0 0
M. Dunner 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Dunner 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. White 7-1 0.0 0
R. Wilborn 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
R. Wilborn 7-1 0.0 1
J. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Thomas 7-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Miller 4-0 0.0 1
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
B. Cosby 4-5 0.0 0
L. Anderson 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Anderson 3-1 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
A. Phillips 3-2 0.0 1
C. Albright 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Albright 3-0 1.0 0
J. Jackson 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Jackson 2-0 1.0 0
S. Hall 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
S. Hammonds Jr. 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Hammonds Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Martin 2-0 1.0 0
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Crumb 2-0 1.0 0
F. Schroeder 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Schroeder 1-0 0.0 0
M. Larsen 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Larsen 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hagee 22 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 1/1
M. Hagee 3/4 49 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.3 0
N. Snyder 6 42.3 0 47
R. Neal 15 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
R. Neal 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 19 0
M. Dunner 3 14.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacanaria 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
C. Lacanaria 1 5.0 5 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 297 0 3 116.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 297 0 3 116.0
B. Wimbush 17/31 297 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 1
J. Armstrong 13 66 1 42
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 61 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 2
T. Jones Jr. 13 61 2 31
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
A. Davis 2 1 0 2
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -7 0
B. Wimbush 11 -7 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 119 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 119 0
M. Boykin 6 119 0 26
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 0
J. Armstrong 3 61 0 27
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
C. Finke 2 40 0 27
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
C. Claypool 3 36 0 23
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
A. Mack 2 23 0 18
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Kmet 1 18 0 18
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Austin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-1 0 1.0
T. Coney 14-1 1.0 0
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. Tranquill 9-0 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
A. Gilman 8-1 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Love 6-2 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
J. Elliott 5-1 0.0 2
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Kareem 4-0 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Bilal 3-1 0.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Okwara 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bonner 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bonner 2-0 0.0 0
D. Studstill 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Studstill 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hinish 2-0 0.0 0
N. Coleman 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 1-1 0.0 0
J. Tillery 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Tillery 0-2 0.0 0
M. Dew-Treadway 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Dew-Treadway 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hayes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
J. Yoon 1/2 46 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.4 0
T. Newsome 5 36.4 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 26 0
C. Flemister 3 21.7 26 0
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Tranquill 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 4.8 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 4.8 9 0
C. Finke 5 4.8 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 BALLST 8 6:42 19 85 FG
5:14 BALLST 34 1:33 3 -5 Punt
2:20 BALLST 30 1:18 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 BALLST 26 0:36 3 4 Punt
9:23 BALLST 26 0:51 3 43 INT
8:14 BALLST 35 2:18 7 25 Punt
5:25 ND 41 2:51 13 36 FG
0:12 BALLST 23 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 BALLST 21 2:11 7 24 INT
10:37 BALLST 25 1:03 3 3 Punt
8:56 BALLST 21 1:08 3 5 Punt
5:22 BALLST 22 0:42 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:54 BALLST 21 1:44 13 79 TD
8:39 BALLST 31 3:43 12 41 FG Miss
3:51 BALLST 43 2:15 8 26 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 ND 26 1:46 5 74 TD
6:10 ND 22 0:50 3 1 Punt
3:27 ND 37 1:01 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:55 ND 24 0:49 11 50 FG Miss
11:29 ND 27 2:01 9 47 Downs
8:23 BALLST 31 0:09 1 31 TD
5:49 ND 3 0:13 2 56 INT
2:21 ND 34 2:00 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 ND 44 1:55 6 55 TD
9:22 ND 34 0:19 2 -13 INT
7:38 ND 34 2:08 5 4 Punt
4:31 ND 38 2:24 7 33 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 ND 25 3:11 9 6 INT
4:50 ND 28 0:52 3 2 Punt
1:29 BALLST 45 0:57 4 6
