Drive Chart
LIB
ARMY

No Text

Army rushes for 449 yards, squashes Liberty 38-14

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 08, 2018

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Army coach Jeff Monken knows his Black Knights are a work in progress. At least, they're headed in the right direction.

Darnell Woolfolk ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns as Army's triple option began to return to form with 449 yards rushing, and the Black Knights beat Bowl Subdivision newcomer Liberty 38-14 on Saturday.

It was the eighth-straight win at Michie Stadium for the Black Knights ( 1-1) and a welcome rebound after a tough season-opening loss at Duke.

''It's good to get a win. It sure feels better than last week,'' Monken said. ''They played hard, physical. We just didn't execute the fundamentals as well as I'd like.''

Calen Holt scored on a 25-yard run and Woolfolk followed with a 26-yard scamper, both coming in the waning moments of the first quarter, and the defense stymied the Flames the entire first half as Army (1-1) built a commanding 17-point lead.

Army's offensive line is a work in progress - the Black Knights lost four starters from last year's 10-win team, with only center Bryce Holland returning. In last week's season-opening loss at Duke, Army rushed for only 168 yards - less than half its average last year when it led the nation in rushing with 362.2 yards a game.

That changed against Liberty.

Army averaged 6.1 yards per carry for the game and ran 22 more plays than the Flames, holding the ball for an impressive 41:30 - keepaway at its best and just what Liberty coach Turner Gill feared.

''It was more disappointing from an offensive perspective,'' Gill said. ''We did not do what we needed to do execution-wise, so it's a little bit disappointing that we didn't play to the level we needed to. I knew it was going to take a whole lot to beat them. They didn't play as well last game, and I knew they were going to have a heck of a game.''

After Kelvin Hopkins Jr. hit Christian Hayes for a 44-yard touchdown early in the third to give Army a 24-0 lead, the Flames finally awoke. Kentory Matthews broke a 50-yard run and Stephen Calvert hit Damian King for a 28-yard TD in a span of just 28 seconds.

Liberty scored again late in the period on Calvert's 28-yard scoring pass to B.J. Farrow, who outdueled a defender in the back left corner of the end zone, but the Flames couldn't keep it going.

''They played good defense,'' Calvert said. ''Whenever we found a weakness to attack, we attacked it and we were moving the ball pretty good. They just played better than us.''

The Black Knights put the game out of reach on Woolfolk's second touchdown early in the fourth. Connor Slomka added a 2-yard score midway through the period.

Army had eight players gain at least 10 yards rushing. Fred Cooper had 81 and Holt finished with 72.

''You face adversity, but you have to just keep pushing through, put our foot on the gas and keep grinding,'' Woolfolk said. ''The offensive line started it. We trust our o-line a lot, which makes it easy. The o-line did a phenomenal job.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Liberty: The Flames have proven they can beat top-tier teams with their win at Baylor last year. Calvert was stellar in last week's 52-10 win over Old Dominion and has an elite receiver in 6-foot-4 Antonio Gandy-Golden, who led the Big South last year with 1,066 yards. Calvert showed signs of the offense's capability but needs to be able to sustain it. Calvert finished 19 of 37 for 307 yards and two TDs with one interception and Matthews finished with 81 yards rushing on nine carries. With Army's Elijah Riley in his face all afternoon, Gandy-Golden was held to just three catches for 33 yards.

''The first half we struggled,'' said Liberty wideout DJ Stubbs, who had one reception for 19 yards after nabbing seven catches for 155 last week against Old Dominion. ''They were very physical.''

Army: The Black Knights showed some muscle on the ground and with an array of backs should be able to keep the ground game churning.

BALL SECURITY

Last year the Black Knights fumbled only seven times in 13 games, losing five. In last week's loss at Duke, they fumbled five times and lost two of them. That prompted Monken to focus hard on ball security during practice leading up to Saturday's game. Players were given bats with boxing gloves taped to the ends, and they swatted teammates carrying balls during agility drills. Army had zero turnovers Saturday and recovered a fumble in the first quarter.

BLOCKING PROBLEMS

Monken lamented the new NCAA rules regarding blocking during his weekly press conference and was concerned about their potential effect on his option attack. It didn't take long to prove the fifth-year coach right. Army had a 41-yard touchdown run in the first quarter by Hopkins nullified by an illegal block, one of three chop blocks assessed against the Black Knights in the first half. Hopkins also had a 27-yard run deep into Liberty territory nullified late in the second quarter.

TARGETING

Liberty redshirt freshman punter Aidan Alves was ejected for targeting on a helmet-to-helmet hit after a 22-yard punt return by Army's Mike Reynolds. Liberty's Austin Lewis also was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Liberty hosts Norfolk State next Saturday night.

Army hosts Hawaii next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:13
1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 7:13
25-C.Slomka runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
51
yds
04:28
pos
14
37
Point After TD 11:47
1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 11:47
33-D.Woolfolk runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
00:37
pos
14
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:39
41-A.Peart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 5:39
12-S.Calvert complete to 82-B.Farrow. 82-B.Farrow runs 28 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARM 23-E.Riley Pass interference declined.
13
plays
85
yds
03:50
pos
13
24
Point After TD 13:05
41-A.Peart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 13:05
12-S.Calvert complete to 7-D.King. 7-D.King runs 28 yards for a touchdown
2
plays
78
yds
00:28
pos
6
24
Point After TD 13:40
1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 13:40
8-K.Hopkins complete to 86-C.Hayes. 86-C.Hayes runs 44 yards for a touchdown
3
plays
75
yds
01:20
pos
0
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
1-L.Salyers 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
102
yds
03:24
pos
0
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:10
1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:10
33-D.Woolfolk runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
31
yds
00:12
pos
0
13
Point After TD 3:11
1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:11
22-C.Holt runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
81
yds
04:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 28
Rushing 5 24
Passing 14 2
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-12 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 402 506
Total Plays 60 82
Avg Gain 6.7 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 110 449
Rush Attempts 23 74
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 6.1
Net Yards Passing 292 57
Comp. - Att. 19-37 2-8
Yards Per Pass 7.9 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 2-4
Penalties - Yards 4-27 7-100
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-30.7 6-36.8
Return Yards 43 22
Punts - Returns 1-5 1-22
Kickoffs - Returns 2-38 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/2 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Liberty 1-1 0014014
Army West Point 1-1 14371438
O/U 57.5, ARMY -7.5
Michie Stadium West Point, NY
 292 PASS YDS 57
110 RUSH YDS 449
402 TOTAL YDS 506
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 307 2 1 133.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 307 2 1 133.5
S. Calvert 19/37 307 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Matthews 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 81 0
K. Matthews 9 81 0 50
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 46 0
P. Pickett 8 46 0 12
Da. King 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
Da. King 2 6 0 3
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
F. Hickson 1 4 0 4
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
K. Shaa 1 -12 0 -12
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
S. Calvert 2 -15 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Da. King 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 172 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 172 1
Da. King 8 172 1 66
B. Farrow 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 1
B. Farrow 2 49 1 28
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
A. Gandy-Golden 3 33 0 21
K. Matthews 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Matthews 2 21 0 12
F. Ogbeifun 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
F. Ogbeifun 2 19 0 13
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Stubbs 1 19 0 19
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Shaa 0 0 0 0
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
P. Pickett 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Ajayi 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Ajayi 1-0 1.0 0
A. Pierre 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Pierre 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Peart 41 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Peart 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Peart 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 29.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 29.8 1
A. Peart 4 29.8 1 44
A. Alves 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 32.5 1
A. Alves 2 32.5 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
F. Hickson 2 19.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Farrow 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
B. Farrow 1 5.0 5 0
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 61 1 0 148.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 61 1 0 148.9
K. Hopkins Jr. 2/7 61 1 0
L. Langdon 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Langdon 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 98 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 98 2
D. Woolfolk 17 98 2 26
F. Cooper 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 81 0
F. Cooper 10 81 0 18
C. Holt 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 72 1
C. Holt 6 72 1 25
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 71 1
C. Slomka 12 71 1 22
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 59 0
K. Hopkins Jr. 12 59 0 18
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
K. Walker 7 32 0 8
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
A. Davidson 4 18 0 7
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
A. Hobbs IV 4 16 0 6
L. Langdon 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Langdon 2 2 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
C. Hayes 1 44 1 44
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
K. Walker 1 17 0 17
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Cline 0 0 0 0
G. Coates 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Coates 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McClinton 1-0 0.0 1
J. Gibson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Gibson 1-0 1.0 0
R. Wright 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Wright 1-0 1.0 0
C. Skyers 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Skyers 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Salyers 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
L. Salyers 1/1 42 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 34.0 3
Z. Potter 4 34.0 3 39
N. Schrage 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
N. Schrage 2 42.5 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Reynolds 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
M. Reynolds 1 22.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 25 0:54 4 26 Fumble
9:43 LIB 18 2:15 7 35 Punt
3:00 LIB 24 0:38 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:27 LIB 25 1:22 5 13 Punt
10:53 LIB 23 2:51 8 35 Punt
5:29 LIB 22 1:54 6 21 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 LIB 22 0:28 2 78 TD
9:29 LIB 15 3:50 13 85 TD
2:44 LIB 20 1:30 6 36 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 LIB 25 0:00 1 75 INT
7:13 LIB 25 2:12 5 -7 Punt
3:12 LIB 12 0:52 3 79 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 ARMY 28 4:01 9 21 Punt
7:20 ARMY 19 4:09 8 81 TD
2:22 LIB 46 0:12 3 26 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 ARMY 15 3:47 7 8 Punt
7:55 ARMY 27 2:16 4 21 Punt
3:29 LIB 43 3:24 11 30 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 25 1:20 3 75 TD
13:05 ARMY 25 3:23 8 17 Punt
5:39 ARMY 25 2:47 5 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:03 ARMY 20 0:37 10 80 TD
11:41 ARMY 49 4:28 9 51 TD
4:51 ARMY 46 1:31 3 3 Punt
1:57 ARMY 42 1:21 3 12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores