|TCU
|SMU
Turpin ignites No. 16 TCU in rainy 42-12 win over rival SMU
DALLAS (AP) If No. 16 TCU was looking ahead to a showdown with Ohio State, KaVontae Turpin snapped his fellow Horned Frogs back into the present with another speedy dash to the end zone.
Turpin ignited a sluggish team by returning a punt 78 yards for a touchdown before adding a 42-yard scoring catch, and the Horned Frogs pulled away for a delayed and rain-soaked 42-12 victory over Dallas-Fort Worth rival SMU that ended early Saturday morning.
The start of the game Friday night between former Southwest Conference foes was held up nearly two hours by lightning, and a steady rain fell until halftime.
The Horned Frogs (2-0) finally secured their first seven-game winning streak in the 98-game Iron Skillet series after midnight, winning comfortably after struggling early for the third straight year. TCU has outscored SMU 83-14 in the second half the past three meetings.
Perhaps looking ahead to the fourth-ranked Buckeyes next week, TCU squandered its first two chances to take control by committing turnovers before Alec Dunham picked up a fumble by SMU quarterback Ben Hicks in stride and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.
''We understand the next ballgame here Ohio State is not SMU,'' coach Gary Patterson said. ''Not in any aspect whatsoever. But I think our kids will know that too.''
The Mustangs (0-2) led 9-0 early in the first home game for coach Sonny Dykes, but had just 167 yards total offense after Braeden West's 51-yard scoring run on the fifth play of the game.
''I'm disappointed that we didn't play better in the second half,'' Dykes said. ''We're just not very good at the details right now. That's what's biting us in the rear end.''
Two plays before Dunham's score, Mustangs linebacker Shaine Hailey had an open field in front of him on Shawn Robinson's first career interception but was quickly dragged down by an alert Turpin.
The speedy receiver/returner pointed toward the punter looking for a block on TCU's first score, but easily ran past an unblocked Jamie Sackville anyway.
The sealing TD came when Turpin caught a short pass, ran through the middle of the secondary and split three defenders near the goal line. Turpin, who set school records with his fifth career special teams TD and fourth on a punt return, finished with 176 all-purpose yards.
SLOWER START
A week after throwing for three touchdowns and running for two scores in the first half of a 55-7 rout of Southern University, Robinson finally found the end zone on an 18-yard run in the third quarter. That gave TCU, a three-touchdown favorite, its first comfortable lead at 28-12.
CITY SLICKERS
The rainy first half had its zany moments. TCU punter Adam Nunez fumbled without getting touched while running after a bad snap, and the ball rolled out of bounds near the pylon for what was ruled a safety, giving SMU its 9-0 lead.
The Horned Frogs went ahead for the first time at 14-9 when receiver Jaelen Austin fell on the ball in the end zone after running back Sewo Olonilua had it knocked loose around the 10.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: On the short 40-mile trip from their Fort Worth campus, the Horned Frogs drove by AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys and site of their battle with the Buckeyes. There's little question the Horned Frogs were caught looking ahead, although the long delay probably was a factor as well in leading just 14-12 into the third quarter.
SMU: The Mustangs waited a long time for a bright spot with Dykes, who chose to coach in the Frisco Bowl last year after Chad Morris left for the Arkansas job. SMU fell behind 42-3 in the first half of that season finale and trailed 36-0 in the fourth quarter of last week's 46-23 opening loss to North Texas, another Dallas-area school. Hanging with a Big 12 title contender for a half gives the Mustangs some hope.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Horned Frogs aren't likely to move up much, and might be at risk of dropping a spot or two because of the early struggles against an overmatched opponent.
UP NEXT
TCU: The Horned Frogs can't get too caught up in the Ohio State game next Saturday because the Big 12 opener is a week later at Texas, their biggest rival.
SMU: At No. 21 Michigan next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|13
|Rushing
|17
|9
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|393
|225
|Total Plays
|70
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|247
|131
|Rush Attempts
|42
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|146
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|18-39
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|2.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-17
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|8-68
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.8
|11-40.4
|Return Yards
|132
|163
|Punts - Returns
|3-112
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|7-141
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kicking
|6/7
|2/2
|Extra Points
|6/6
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|247
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|393
|TOTAL YDS
|225
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|15/28
|146
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|9
|69
|0
|15
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|8
|67
|1
|18
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|11
|59
|0
|30
|
E. Demercado 21 RB
|E. Demercado
|6
|28
|0
|8
|
M. Collins 10 QB
|M. Collins
|2
|22
|1
|12
|
De. Davis 12 WR
|De. Davis
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
|G. Muehlstein
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Turpin 25 WR
|K. Turpin
|4
|64
|1
|42
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|3
|45
|0
|23
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Austin 2 WR
|J. Austin
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|2
|1
|0
|5
|
A. Davis 80 WR
|A. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stewart 22 WR
|J. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Summers 42 LB
|T. Summers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Banogu 15 DE
|B. Banogu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Gaines 6 S
|I. Gaines
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Bunce 37 K
|C. Bunce
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Nunez 29 P
|A. Nunez
|5
|36.8
|4
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Demercado 21 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 25 WR
|K. Turpin
|3
|37.3
|78
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|18/38
|111
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|11
|78
|1
|51
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|7
|22
|0
|7
|
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|7
|22
|0
|9
|
W. Brown 9 QB
|W. Brown
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|7
|4
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|6
|50
|0
|17
|
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Roberson, Jr. 21 WR
|R. Roberson, Jr.
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
R. Becker 14 TE
|R. Becker
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Benson 7 WR
|B. Benson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
|R. Hayes, Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|1/1
|49
|0/0
|3
|
W. Moore 45 K
|W. Moore
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sackville 47 P
|J. Sackville
|11
|40.4
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|3
|23.0
|25
|0
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|2
|16.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Roberson, Jr. 21 WR
|R. Roberson, Jr.
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
-
16TCU
SMU
42
12
Final ESP2
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
047.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEVADA
VANDY
0
061 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
18MISSST
KSTATE
0
053.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
HOU
0
071 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NMEX
5WISC
0
059.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
WMICH
21MICH
0
055 O/U
-28.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
TWST
WAKE
0
0
Sat 12:00pm
-
EMICH
PURDUE
0
051.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
LIB
ARMY
0
058 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
SFLA
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
GAST
NCST
0
057.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:30pm
-
UCLA
6OKLA
0
064.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 1:00pm FOX
-
HOLY
BC
0
0
Sat 1:00pm
-
PORTST
23OREG
0
0
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
AF
FAU
0
064.5 O/U
-8
Sat 2:00pm FBOOK
-
WMMARY
12VATECH
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
KANSAS
CMICH
0
049.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
BUFF
TEMPLE
0
051.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 3:30pm
-
ARKST
1BAMA
0
064.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
BALLST
8ND
0
060.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
3UGA
24SC
0
056 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
COLO
NEB
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
RUT
4OHIOST
0
061 O/U
-35
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MRGNST
AKRON
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
UNC
ECU
0
060 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
068 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOW
KENTST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
TXTECH
0
0
Sat 4:00pm
-
ETNST
TENN
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SIL
MISS
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NDK
9WASH
0
0
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
0
046.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:00pm FOX
-
YST
14WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ATSN
-
SCST
19UCF
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
MD
BGREEN
0
065.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
CHARLO
0
047.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAV
22MIAMI
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
EKY
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
FAMU
TROY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
TXSA
0
052 O/U
+17
Sat 7:00pm FBOOK
-
2CLEM
TXAM
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
TXSTSM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
LAMON
USM
0
067.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
INST
LVILLE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm
-
UAB
CSTCAR
0
054.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
MIZZOU
0
052 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
SELOU
11LSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
SO
LATECH
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMF
FSU
0
0
Sat 7:20pm
-
UIW
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UTAH
NILL
0
048.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm ESNN
-
ARK
COLOST
0
070 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
ME
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
MINN
0
048 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
WIL
ILL
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
UK
25FLA
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
IND
0
050.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm
-
ALST
7AUBURN
0
0
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
FIU
ODU
0
051.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
NICHST
TULANE
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
SUT
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TULSA
TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-23
Sat 8:00pm LHN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
0
061.5 O/U
-23
Sat 8:00pm FBOOK
-
SALA
OKLAST
0
063 O/U
-31.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
049.5 O/U
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
13PSU
PITT
0
055 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
17USC
10STNFRD
0
055.5 O/U
-6
Sat 8:30pm FOX
-
UTEP
UNLV
0
055 O/U
-24
Sat 9:00pm ATSN
-
SACST
SDGST
0
0
Sat 9:00pm
-
UCONN
20BOISE
0
063.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
CAL
BYU
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
15MICHST
ARIZST
0
053 O/U
+5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
SJST
WASHST
0
065 O/U
-33.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
RICE
HAWAII
0
069.5 O/U
-17.5
Sun 12:00am