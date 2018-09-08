Drive Chart
Turpin ignites No. 16 TCU in rainy 42-12 win over rival SMU

  Sep 08, 2018

DALLAS (AP) If No. 16 TCU was looking ahead to a showdown with Ohio State, KaVontae Turpin snapped his fellow Horned Frogs back into the present with another speedy dash to the end zone.

Turpin ignited a sluggish team by returning a punt 78 yards for a touchdown before adding a 42-yard scoring catch, and the Horned Frogs pulled away for a delayed and rain-soaked 42-12 victory over Dallas-Fort Worth rival SMU that ended early Saturday morning.

The start of the game Friday night between former Southwest Conference foes was held up nearly two hours by lightning, and a steady rain fell until halftime.

The Horned Frogs (2-0) finally secured their first seven-game winning streak in the 98-game Iron Skillet series after midnight, winning comfortably after struggling early for the third straight year. TCU has outscored SMU 83-14 in the second half the past three meetings.

Perhaps looking ahead to the fourth-ranked Buckeyes next week, TCU squandered its first two chances to take control by committing turnovers before Alec Dunham picked up a fumble by SMU quarterback Ben Hicks in stride and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

''We understand the next ballgame here Ohio State is not SMU,'' coach Gary Patterson said. ''Not in any aspect whatsoever. But I think our kids will know that too.''

The Mustangs (0-2) led 9-0 early in the first home game for coach Sonny Dykes, but had just 167 yards total offense after Braeden West's 51-yard scoring run on the fifth play of the game.

''I'm disappointed that we didn't play better in the second half,'' Dykes said. ''We're just not very good at the details right now. That's what's biting us in the rear end.''

Two plays before Dunham's score, Mustangs linebacker Shaine Hailey had an open field in front of him on Shawn Robinson's first career interception but was quickly dragged down by an alert Turpin.

The speedy receiver/returner pointed toward the punter looking for a block on TCU's first score, but easily ran past an unblocked Jamie Sackville anyway.

The sealing TD came when Turpin caught a short pass, ran through the middle of the secondary and split three defenders near the goal line. Turpin, who set school records with his fifth career special teams TD and fourth on a punt return, finished with 176 all-purpose yards.

SLOWER START

A week after throwing for three touchdowns and running for two scores in the first half of a 55-7 rout of Southern University, Robinson finally found the end zone on an 18-yard run in the third quarter. That gave TCU, a three-touchdown favorite, its first comfortable lead at 28-12.

CITY SLICKERS

The rainy first half had its zany moments. TCU punter Adam Nunez fumbled without getting touched while running after a bad snap, and the ball rolled out of bounds near the pylon for what was ruled a safety, giving SMU its 9-0 lead.

The Horned Frogs went ahead for the first time at 14-9 when receiver Jaelen Austin fell on the ball in the end zone after running back Sewo Olonilua had it knocked loose around the 10.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: On the short 40-mile trip from their Fort Worth campus, the Horned Frogs drove by AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys and site of their battle with the Buckeyes. There's little question the Horned Frogs were caught looking ahead, although the long delay probably was a factor as well in leading just 14-12 into the third quarter.

SMU: The Mustangs waited a long time for a bright spot with Dykes, who chose to coach in the Frisco Bowl last year after Chad Morris left for the Arkansas job. SMU fell behind 42-3 in the first half of that season finale and trailed 36-0 in the fourth quarter of last week's 46-23 opening loss to North Texas, another Dallas-area school. Hanging with a Big 12 title contender for a half gives the Mustangs some hope.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Horned Frogs aren't likely to move up much, and might be at risk of dropping a spot or two because of the early struggles against an overmatched opponent.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs can't get too caught up in the Ohio State game next Saturday because the Big 12 opener is a week later at Texas, their biggest rival.

SMU: At No. 21 Michigan next Saturday.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:47
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
12
Touchdown 6:47
10-M.Collins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
15
yds
00:49
pos
41
12
Point After TD 14:06
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
12
Touchdown 14:06
3-S.Robinson complete to 25-K.Turpin. 25-K.Turpin runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
49
yds
00:00
pos
34
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:28
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
12
Touchdown 7:28
3-S.Robinson scrambles runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
44
yds
01:51
pos
27
12
Point After TD 10:50
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
12
Touchdown 10:59
8-B.Hicks sacked at SMU 24 for -4 yards FUMBLES (15-B.Banogu). 23-A.Dunham runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
72
yds
0:07
pos
20
12
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
89-K.Robledo 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
31
yds
01:40
pos
14
12
Point After TD 8:13
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
9
Touchdown 8:13
33-S.Olonilua to SMU End Zone FUMBLES (2-P.Nelson). 2-J.Austin runs no gain for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:27
pos
13
9
Point After TD 12:34
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
9
Touchdown 12:52
47-J.Sackville punts 48 yards from SMU 30. 25-K.Turpin runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
5
yds
00:33
pos
6
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 5:00
to TCU 28 FUMBLES. 29-A.Nunez to TCU 6 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the TCU End Zone. to TCU End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
0
9
Point After TD 13:10
45-W.Moore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:10
6-B.West runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:49
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 13
Rushing 17 9
Passing 5 3
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-12 4-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 393 225
Total Plays 70 72
Avg Gain 5.6 3.1
Net Yards Rushing 247 131
Rush Attempts 42 33
Avg Rush Yards 5.9 4.0
Net Yards Passing 146 94
Comp. - Att. 15-28 18-39
Yards Per Pass 5.2 2.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-17
Penalties - Yards 4-35 8-68
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-36.8 11-40.4
Return Yards 132 163
Punts - Returns 3-112 2-14
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 7-141
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-8
Kicking 6/7 2/2
Extra Points 6/6 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 1
1234T
16 TCU 2-0 014141442
SMU 0-2 930012
O/U 59.5, SMU +24
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
 146 PASS YDS 94
247 RUSH YDS 131
393 TOTAL YDS 225
TCU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 146 1 1 102.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 146 1 1 102.0
S. Robinson 15/28 146 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 69 0
D. Anderson 9 69 0 15
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 67 1
S. Robinson 8 67 1 18
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 59 0
S. Olonilua 11 59 0 30
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
E. Demercado 6 28 0 8
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
M. Collins 2 22 1 12
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
De. Davis 1 19 0 19
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Reagor 1 8 0 8
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
G. Muehlstein 2 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 1
K. Turpin 4 64 1 42
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
J. Reagor 3 45 0 23
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Barber 2 16 0 8
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Austin 1 13 0 13
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Lynn 1 9 0 9
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
S. Olonilua 2 1 0 5
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Stewart 0 0 0 0
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
D. Anderson 2 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
C. Bethley 2-0 2.0 0
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Summers 1-0 1.0 0
B. Banogu 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Banogu 1-0 1.0 0
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
I. Gaines 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Bunce 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
C. Bunce 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.8 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.8 4
A. Nunez 5 36.8 4 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
E. Demercado 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 37.3 78 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 37.3 78 1
K. Turpin 3 37.3 78 1
SMU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 111 0 0 71.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 111 0 0 71.9
B. Hicks 18/38 111 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 78 1
B. West 11 78 1 51
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
X. Jones 7 22 0 7
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
K. Freeman 7 22 0 9
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
W. Brown 1 5 0 5
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 4 0
B. Hicks 7 4 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
J. Proche 6 50 0 17
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
M. Gailliard 4 23 0 8
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
B. West 2 14 0 9
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Freeman 1 11 0 11
R. Roberson, Jr. 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
R. Roberson, Jr. 2 8 0 7
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
X. Jones 2 4 0 2
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Becker 1 1 0 1
B. Benson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Benson 0 0 0 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Page 0 0 0 0
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Hayes, Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hailey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Hailey 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
K. Robledo 1/1 49 0/0 3
W. Moore 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
W. Moore 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
11 40.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 40.4 2
J. Sackville 11 40.4 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 25 0
C. Sanders 3 23.0 25 0
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
J. Proche 2 19.5 21 0
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 24 0
B. West 2 16.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Proche 1 0.0 0 0
R. Roberson, Jr. 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
R. Roberson, Jr. 1 14.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 TCU 30 2:04 5 11 Punt
6:03 TCU 10 1:03 7 20 Safety
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:45 TCU 2 3:34 10 67 FG Miss
10:40 TCU 30 2:27 6 70 TD
6:46 TCU 40 2:36 6 16 Punt
2:38 TCU 40 0:51 3 23
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 TCU 38 3:16 9 38 INT
9:19 SMU 44 1:51 3 44 TD
6:38 TCU 33 4:32 10 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:35 SMU 49 0:00 3 49 TD
12:47 TCU 28 3:20 5 24 Punt
7:36 SMU 15 0:49 2 15 TD
5:01 TCU 40 3:29 6 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:59 SMU 25 1:49 5 75 TD
10:39 SMU 25 4:26 11 35 Punt
4:30 SMU 40 0:40 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 SMU 30 0:33 4 0 TD
12:28 SMU 27 1:41 4 0 Punt
8:06 SMU 27 1:14 3 1 Punt
4:01 SMU 10 1:11 4 -2 Punt
1:43 SMU 37 1:40 9 31 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 SMU 28 0:34 2 72 TD
10:43 SMU 24 1:16 3 -10 Punt
7:52 SMU 15 1:07 5 10 Punt
1:58 SMU 8 1:17 3 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 SMU 27 1:01 4 13 Punt
9:11 SMU 10 1:20 4 6 Punt
6:40 SMU 25 1:29 7 31 Downs
1:25 SMU 5 1:18 5 31
