IOWAST
IOWA

Iowa beats Iowa State 13-3 for 4th straight win in series

  • Sep 08, 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Mekhi Sargent scored on a 2-yard TD run with 4:47 left and Iowa beat Iowa State 13-3 on Saturday for the fourth year in a row.

Miguel Recinos added a pair of field goals for the Hawkeyes (2-0). Iowa's winning streak over the Cyclones (0-1) is the longest since the Hawkeyes took 15 straight from 1983-97.

The latest matchup between these two instate rivals was mostly a slog between what could be two of the better defenses in the country. But Iowa finally put together a decent drive when it mattered most by going 83 yards in 13 plays - highlighted by a 30-yard reception by Brandon Smith to set up Sargent's touchdown.

''It's a big momentum booster,'' said Iowa's Nate Stanley, who was 16 of 28 passing for the Hawkeyes. ''I'm just extremely happy that we can come out here and win and get to keep that trophy for another year.''

Kyle Kempt threw for 126 yards for Iowa State before leaving with what coach Matt Campbell described as a ''dinged'' MCL in his left knee.

''I don't think it's season ending by any stretch of the imagination,'' Campbell said.

Iowa State's David Montgomery ran for just 44 yards on 17 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones defense, which was so good in 2017, looked like it hadn't lost a beat. But Iowa State couldn't find a way to get Montgomery in space, and its offensive line couldn't crack many holes for him between the tackles either. The bigger concern moving forward will be Kempt though.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have the makings of a special defense, and that could lead to a special season in Iowa City - especially with what appears to be an easy schedule. Iowa's wide receivers struggled mightily until the game-deciding drive, and its passing game as a whole has been subpar through two games. But with the way their defense has been playing, that hasn't mattered much yet.

UP NEXT

The Cyclones host No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Iowa hosts Northern Iowa of the FCS on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:47
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 4:47
10-M.Sargent runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
93
yds
06:30
pos
3
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:41
91-M.Recinos 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
55
yds
02:25
pos
3
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:25
91-M.Recinos 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
15
yds
02:09
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:47
96-C.Assalley 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
71
yds
06:44
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 14
Rushing 4 6
Passing 6 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-14 6-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 155 254
Total Plays 56 64
Avg Gain 2.8 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 19 105
Rush Attempts 25 36
Avg Rush Yards 0.8 2.9
Net Yards Passing 136 149
Comp. - Att. 19-31 16-28
Yards Per Pass 4.4 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-33 5-17
Penalties - Yards 7-65 6-55
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-36.6 5-38.8
Return Yards 24 1
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-24 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 3/5
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 2/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Iowa State 0-1 30003
Iowa 2-0 033713
O/U 46.5, IOWA -3.5
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 136 PASS YDS 149
19 RUSH YDS 105
155 TOTAL YDS 254
Iowa State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 126 0 0 121.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 126 0 0 121.8
K. Kempt 15/21 126 0 0
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 43 0 0 76.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 43 0 0 76.1
Z. Noland 4/10 43 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 44 0
D. Montgomery 17 44 0 11
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
S. Croney Jr. 3 3 0 1
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
Z. Noland 1 -3 0 -3
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -25 0
K. Kempt 4 -25 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
H. Butler 3 35 0 23
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
D. Jones 1 31 0 31
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. Milton 3 31 0 15
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
M. Eaton 3 18 0 7
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
C. Allen 3 18 0 7
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
D. Montgomery 3 15 0 8
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
L. Akers 1 11 0 11
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
S. Croney Jr. 1 10 0 10
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Soehner 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
M. Rose 8-4 0.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
W. Harvey 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
W. Harvey 6-3 0.0 0
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Eisworth 5-1 0.0 0
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Lewis 4-1 0.0 0
D. Payne 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Payne 4-2 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 4-0 0.0 0
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Ja. Bailey 3-1 0.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. White 3-2 0.0 0
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Leo 2-0 0.0 0
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
S. Benton 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Benton 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lima 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lima 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ruth 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ruth 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Assalley 1/1 23 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Dunn 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 36.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 36.6 2
C. Dunn 8 36.6 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
K. Nwangwu 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 166 0 0 106.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 166 0 0 106.9
N. Stanley 16/28 166 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 0
T. Young 21 68 0 11
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 25 1
M. Sargent 11 25 1 11
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
N. Stanley 2 7 0 6
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
B. Ross 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 45 0 45
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 33 0
T. Hockenson 6 33 0 9
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
N. Fant 4 31 0 11
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
B. Smith 1 30 0 30
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
N. Easley 1 15 0 15
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Groeneweg 1 5 0 5
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ross 1 4 0 4
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Cooper 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hockaday 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Hockaday 7-2 0.0 0
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Hankins 7-0 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 6-0 0.0 0
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Nelson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Colbert 4-0 0.0 0
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Hooker 3-3 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
N. Niemann 3-3 1.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
A. Epenesa 3-2 2.0 0
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Gervase 2-1 0.0 0
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Brincks 2-0 0.0 0
M. Nelson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Nelson 2-1 1.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 1-0 0.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Hesse 0-2 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/4 1/1
M. Recinos 2/4 48 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 3
C. Rastetter 4 42.3 3 51
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 25.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 25.0 1
N. Stanley 1 25.0 1 25
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
K. Groeneweg 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 IOWAST 28 6:44 13 61 FG
3:22 IOWAST 15 1:07 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:03 IOWAST 20 0:33 4 14 Punt
9:46 IOWAST 8 2:04 3 7 Punt
5:18 IOWAST 25 3:44 7 21 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 25 1:20 3 6 Punt
10:46 IOWAST 9 1:27 3 5 Punt
6:34 IOWAST 25 4:32 10 32 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 IOWAST 32 2:31 7 15 Punt
4:40 IOWAST 26 0:57 6 -15 Punt
2:32 IOWAST 20 0:30 3 47 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 25 1:17 4 11 Punt
6:42 IOWA 25 3:08 6 9 Punt
2:08 IOWAST 21 0:59 3 1 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 IOWA 29 4:13 9 38 Punt
7:34 IOWAST 28 2:09 5 15 FG
1:25 IOWA 6 0:55 3 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 IOWA 34 2:32 4 17 Punt
9:06 IOWA 30 2:25 6 40 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:58 IOWA 43 1:43 8 25 FG Miss
11:17 IOWA 17 6:30 14 83 TD
3:33 IOWA 46 0:54 3 2 Punt
1:53 IOWAST 33 1:30 3 6
