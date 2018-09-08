|
|
|IOWAST
|IOWA
Iowa beats Iowa State 13-3 for 4th straight win in series
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Mekhi Sargent scored on a 2-yard TD run with 4:47 left and Iowa beat Iowa State 13-3 on Saturday for the fourth year in a row.
Miguel Recinos added a pair of field goals for the Hawkeyes (2-0). Iowa's winning streak over the Cyclones (0-1) is the longest since the Hawkeyes took 15 straight from 1983-97.
The latest matchup between these two instate rivals was mostly a slog between what could be two of the better defenses in the country. But Iowa finally put together a decent drive when it mattered most by going 83 yards in 13 plays - highlighted by a 30-yard reception by Brandon Smith to set up Sargent's touchdown.
''It's a big momentum booster,'' said Iowa's Nate Stanley, who was 16 of 28 passing for the Hawkeyes. ''I'm just extremely happy that we can come out here and win and get to keep that trophy for another year.''
Kyle Kempt threw for 126 yards for Iowa State before leaving with what coach Matt Campbell described as a ''dinged'' MCL in his left knee.
''I don't think it's season ending by any stretch of the imagination,'' Campbell said.
Iowa State's David Montgomery ran for just 44 yards on 17 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The Cyclones defense, which was so good in 2017, looked like it hadn't lost a beat. But Iowa State couldn't find a way to get Montgomery in space, and its offensive line couldn't crack many holes for him between the tackles either. The bigger concern moving forward will be Kempt though.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes have the makings of a special defense, and that could lead to a special season in Iowa City - especially with what appears to be an easy schedule. Iowa's wide receivers struggled mightily until the game-deciding drive, and its passing game as a whole has been subpar through two games. But with the way their defense has been playing, that hasn't mattered much yet.
UP NEXT
The Cyclones host No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.
Iowa hosts Northern Iowa of the FCS on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|14
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|155
|254
|Total Plays
|56
|64
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|105
|Rush Attempts
|25
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.8
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|136
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|5.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-33
|5-17
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-36.6
|5-38.8
|Return Yards
|24
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/1
|3/5
|Extra Points
|0/0
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|155
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
|D. Montgomery
|17
|44
|0
|11
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|3
|3
|0
|1
|
Z. Noland 4 QB
|Z. Noland
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
K. Kempt 17 QB
|K. Kempt
|4
|-25
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Butler 18 WR
|H. Butler
|3
|35
|0
|23
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Milton 14 WR
|T. Milton
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
M. Eaton 23 WR
|M. Eaton
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
|D. Montgomery
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harvey 2 LB
|W. Harvey
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth 12 DB
|G. Eisworth
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Payne 1 DB
|D. Payne
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 50 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
|Ja. Bailey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Leo 89 DE
|M. Leo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benton 58 DE
|S. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lima 76 DT
|R. Lima
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruth 6 DB
|D. Ruth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|1/1
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Dunn 13 P
|C. Dunn
|8
|36.6
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|16/28
|166
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|21
|68
|0
|11
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|11
|25
|1
|11
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
B. Ross 36 FB
|B. Ross
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
T. Hockenson 38 TE
|T. Hockenson
|6
|33
|0
|9
|
N. Fant 87 TE
|N. Fant
|4
|31
|0
|11
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
N. Easley 84 WR
|N. Easley
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
|K. Groeneweg
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Ross 36 FB
|B. Ross
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Cooper 19 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hockaday 48 LB
|J. Hockaday
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 DE
|A. Nelson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hooker 27 DB
|A. Hooker
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Gervase 30 DB
|J. Gervase
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brincks 90 DE
|S. Brincks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 96 DE
|M. Nelson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DE
|C. Golston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hesse 40 DE
|P. Hesse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Recinos 91 K
|M. Recinos
|2/4
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Rastetter 7 P
|C. Rastetter
|4
|42.3
|3
|51
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|1
|25.0
|1
|25
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
|K. Groeneweg
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
