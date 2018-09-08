Drive Chart
Taylor scores 3 TDs, No. 5 Wisconsin beats New Mexico 45-14

  • Sep 08, 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor needed extra time to rest and regroup after a win over New Mexico.

Rushing for 253 yards on 33 carries, both career highs, can take a toll on a running back, and he took some time to himself before speaking to reporters about his milestone day.

Taylor also matched a career-high with three rushing touchdowns , and No. 5 Wisconsin asserted its dominance after allowing a score on the game-opening drive to pull away for a 45-14 win on Saturday.

''I've got to take care of the body after a game. That's most important,'' the Badgers' star said.

Taylor is also determined to take better care of the ball after fumbling for a second straight week. Coach Paul Chryst, though, likes how Taylor bounces back after a miscue.

''I just like the way he keeps an even keel,'' Chryst said. ''He doesn't want to (fumble), but he knows too that he can pay it back.''

A.J. Taylor had a career-high 134 yards receiving and a score for the Badgers (2-0), who won their 41st straight home nonconference game. That's the longest active streak in the FBS.

With the Lobos (1-1) down to third-string quarterback Sheriron Jones because of injuries, the Badgers converted two turnovers into touchdowns within about a five-minute span of the third quarter to pull away.

Alex Hornibrook hit A.J. Taylor for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 7:46 left in the third quarter on a drive set up by safety Scott Nelson's interception and a 43-yard rush by Jonathan Taylor.

''The big swing came on Scott's pick,'' Chryst said. ''I was proud of the response.''

Jones fumbled on the next series on third-and-1 at the New Mexico 34. Seven plays later, Jonathan Taylor rumbled into the end zone from 5 yards behind pulling center Tyler Biadasz for his second touchdown of the afternoon and a 24-7 lead.

That allowed the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium to relax a bit. Until that stretch, the Lobos trailed by just three and threatened to take the lead after picking off a pressured Hornibrook deep in Wisconsin territory on the opening series of the third quarter.

Nelson's interception and Jonathan Taylor's hard running established order again in Madison.

''We create the turnover and we have a chance. Then we turn the ball over three times in the second half,'' New Mexico coach Bob Davie said. ''The defense got worn down.''

HOLDING ON

Players offered encouragement to Jonathan Taylor on the sideline after the fumble. Chryst went back to the bench to give his star running back friendly advice.

''He always talks about how the game won't go your way the entire game. You're going to face adversity,'' the running back said. ''But the No. 1 thing is, how do you respond? Your teammates are going to need you.''

Taylor scored on a 16-yard run on the next drive to put the Badgers ahead for good 10-7 with 2:20 left in the second quarter. He was spotless the rest of the game.

FAST START

The Lobos got off to a promising start when starting quarterback Tevaka Tuioti orchestrated a 17-play, 87-yard drive that took up 7:43, capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Delane Hart-Johnson.

New Mexico's option plays gave Wisconsin fits on the first series. The defense also regrouped and figured out the Lobos.

Davie said Tuioti left the game with a head injury after the quarterback hit the turf in the second quarter. New Mexico turned to Jones with second-string quarterback Coltin Gerhart already out for the game because of injury.

Jones was 9 of 16 for 79 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

''It's a learning process, feeling comfortable in the game. I got a chance to grow up a little bit,'' Jones said.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico: Davie urged his players early in the week to focus on making incremental improvements while downplaying the magnitude of a potential road upset. Mission accomplished in the first half . The game-opening drive gave the Lobos a confidence boost, as did safety Marcus Hayes' forced fumble of Taylor on first-and-10 at the 4 in the second quarter. But Wisconsin gradually took control of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and figured out the Lobos' pace.

Wisconsin: A young defense learned its lesson after New Mexico's game-opening touchdown drive, holding the Lobos to 33 yards on 16 plays over the final four series of the first half and forcing four punts. Bolstered by the return of defensive lineman Isiahh Loudermilk from a left knee injury, the Badgers got more pressure in the backfield.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: At New Mexico State next week.

Wisconsin: Wraps up nonconference play by hosting BYU next week.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:22
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
45
Touchdown 0:22
15-D.Vanden Boom complete to 81-T.Mustapha. 81-T.Mustapha runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
45
yds
05:40
pos
14
44
Point After TD 6:36
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 6:36
23-J.Taylor runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
04:24
pos
14
37
Point After TD 11:00
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 11:00
4-S.Jones complete to 19-E.Lilly. 19-E.Lilly runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:56
pos
13
31
Point After TD 14:56
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 14:56
45-A.Ingold runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
01:20
pos
7
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:52
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 2:52
23-J.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
34
yds
03:54
pos
7
23
Point After TD 7:52
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 7:52
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
76
yds
02:57
pos
7
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:20
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 2:20
23-J.Taylor runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
44
yds
03:30
pos
7
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:13
27-R.Gaglianone 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
76
yds
06:04
pos
7
3
Point After TD 7:22
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:22
16-T.Tuioti complete to 2-D.Hart-Johnson. 2-D.Hart-Johnson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
87
yds
07:33
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 29
Rushing 5 24
Passing 8 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-13 6-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 208 561
Total Plays 54 72
Avg Gain 3.9 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 77 417
Rush Attempts 30 59
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 7.1
Net Yards Passing 131 144
Comp. - Att. 14-24 9-13
Yards Per Pass 5.5 11.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 1-7
Penalties - Yards 1-10 4-39
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-39.0 1-54.0
Return Yards 85 66
Punts - Returns 1-8 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 2-48 2-32
Int. - Returns 1-29 2-24
Kicking 2/2 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 1-1 700714
5 Wisconsin 2-0 37142145
O/U 59, WISC -35.5
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 131 PASS YDS 144
77 RUSH YDS 417
208 TOTAL YDS 561
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 79 1 2 93.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 79 1 2 93.4
S. Jones 9/16 79 1 2
T. Tuioti 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 55 1 0 161.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 55 1 0 161.5
T. Tuioti 5/8 55 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Owens 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 57 0
T. Owens 13 57 0 16
D. Vigilant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Vigilant 2 14 0 13
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
S. Jones 7 5 0 3
Z. Shuler 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
Z. Shuler 4 5 0 6
T. Tuioti 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Tuioti 1 4 0 4
A. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Davis 1 3 0 3
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
E. Lilly 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
J. Griffin IV 3 34 0 15
D. Hart-Johnson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
D. Hart-Johnson 3 33 1 11
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
E. Lilly 2 22 1 17
A. Umeh 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Umeh 2 20 0 11
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
M. Williams 2 16 0 10
E. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Harris 1 8 0 8
B. Dickey 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Dickey 1 1 0 1
T. Owens 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Owens 0 0 0 0
A. Somoye 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Somoye 0 0 0 0
D. Rogers 6 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Rogers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Hart 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
A. Hart 11-1 0.0 0
S. Barnwell, Jr. 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
S. Barnwell, Jr. 10-2 0.0 0
D. Ross 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
D. Ross 8-2 0.0 0
M. Hayes 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
M. Hayes 7-3 0.0 0
J. Burrell 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Burrell 5-3 0.0 0
S. Tamaivena 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Tamaivena 4-2 0.0 0
E. Tohi 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
E. Tohi 2-0 0.0 1
R. Epting 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Epting 2-1 0.0 0
D. Horton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Horton 2-0 0.0 0
N. Flowers 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Flowers 2-1 0.0 0
B. Parker 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
B. Parker 2-1 1.0 0
W. Hobdy 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
W. Hobdy 2-2 0.0 0
P. Peek 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Peek 1-1 0.0 0
E. Powell 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Powell 1-1 0.0 0
E. Austin 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Austin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Flack 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Flack 0-1 0.0 0
C. Baker 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Baker 0-1 0.0 0
E. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Shelley 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.0 1
T. Dyer 5 39.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 28 0
E. Lilly 2 24.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hayes 23 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
M. Hayes 1 8.0 8 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 148 1 1 197.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 148 1 1 197.6
A. Hornibrook 8/11 148 1 1
D. Vanden Boom 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
D. Vanden Boom 1/1 3 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
33 253 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 253 3
J. Taylor 33 253 3 43
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 57 0
T. Deal 9 57 0 15
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 47 1
A. Ingold 4 47 1 39
C. James 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
C. James 6 29 0 9
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
G. Groshek 3 21 0 14
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Cruickshank 1 11 0 11
M. Stokke 34 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Stokke 2 6 0 3
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
A. Hornibrook 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 134 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 134 1
A. Taylor 5 134 1 44
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
G. Groshek 1 7 0 7
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Ferguson 1 4 0 4
T. Mustapha 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
T. Mustapha 1 3 1 3
Z. Neuville 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
Z. Neuville 1 3 0 3
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Pryor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Z. Baun 6-0 0.0 0
D. Dixon 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Dixon 6-1 0.0 0
S. Nelson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
S. Nelson 4-1 0.0 1
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Connelly 3-0 0.0 0
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Orr 3-0 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 2-0 0.0 0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Van Ginkel 2-1 1.0 0
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Sagapolu 2-0 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 2-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
K. Lyles 76 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Lyles 1-1 0.0 0
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Edwards 1-2 0.0 0
M. Cone 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Cone 0-0 0.0 1
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Burrell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
R. Gaglianone 1/1 26 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 54.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 54.0 0
A. Lotti 1 54.0 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 16 0
A. Cruickshank 2 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Dunn 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 NMEX 13 7:33 17 87 TD
1:13 NMEX 25 0:48 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 NMEX 33 1:33 3 6 Punt
9:25 NMEX 6 3:22 5 3 Punt
2:20 NMEX 25 1:37 5 20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 WISC 26 0:45 3 -50 INT
7:46 NMEX 25 0:53 3 9 Fumble
2:52 NMEX 25 0:48 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 NMEX 25 3:56 9 75 TD
6:26 NMEX 28 0:15 3 0 INT
0:22 NMEX 25 0:00 1 6
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:17 WISC 16 6:04 11 76 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 WISC 21 0:05 3 0 Punt
12:30 WISC 33 2:58 6 61 Fumble
5:50 NMEX 44 3:30 7 44 TD
0:34 WISC 9 0:27 5 37 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 WISC 16 3:02 6 58 INT
10:49 WISC 24 2:57 6 76 TD
6:46 NMEX 34 3:54 7 34 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:53 WISC 31 1:20 4 69 TD
11:00 WISC 25 4:24 8 75 TD
6:02 NMEX 45 5:40 10 45 TD
