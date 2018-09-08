|
|
|NMEX
|WISC
Taylor scores 3 TDs, No. 5 Wisconsin beats New Mexico 45-14
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor needed extra time to rest and regroup after a win over New Mexico.
Rushing for 253 yards on 33 carries, both career highs, can take a toll on a running back, and he took some time to himself before speaking to reporters about his milestone day.
Taylor also matched a career-high with three rushing touchdowns , and No. 5 Wisconsin asserted its dominance after allowing a score on the game-opening drive to pull away for a 45-14 win on Saturday.
''I've got to take care of the body after a game. That's most important,'' the Badgers' star said.
Taylor is also determined to take better care of the ball after fumbling for a second straight week. Coach Paul Chryst, though, likes how Taylor bounces back after a miscue.
''I just like the way he keeps an even keel,'' Chryst said. ''He doesn't want to (fumble), but he knows too that he can pay it back.''
A.J. Taylor had a career-high 134 yards receiving and a score for the Badgers (2-0), who won their 41st straight home nonconference game. That's the longest active streak in the FBS.
With the Lobos (1-1) down to third-string quarterback Sheriron Jones because of injuries, the Badgers converted two turnovers into touchdowns within about a five-minute span of the third quarter to pull away.
Alex Hornibrook hit A.J. Taylor for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 7:46 left in the third quarter on a drive set up by safety Scott Nelson's interception and a 43-yard rush by Jonathan Taylor.
''The big swing came on Scott's pick,'' Chryst said. ''I was proud of the response.''
Jones fumbled on the next series on third-and-1 at the New Mexico 34. Seven plays later, Jonathan Taylor rumbled into the end zone from 5 yards behind pulling center Tyler Biadasz for his second touchdown of the afternoon and a 24-7 lead.
That allowed the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium to relax a bit. Until that stretch, the Lobos trailed by just three and threatened to take the lead after picking off a pressured Hornibrook deep in Wisconsin territory on the opening series of the third quarter.
Nelson's interception and Jonathan Taylor's hard running established order again in Madison.
''We create the turnover and we have a chance. Then we turn the ball over three times in the second half,'' New Mexico coach Bob Davie said. ''The defense got worn down.''
HOLDING ON
Players offered encouragement to Jonathan Taylor on the sideline after the fumble. Chryst went back to the bench to give his star running back friendly advice.
''He always talks about how the game won't go your way the entire game. You're going to face adversity,'' the running back said. ''But the No. 1 thing is, how do you respond? Your teammates are going to need you.''
Taylor scored on a 16-yard run on the next drive to put the Badgers ahead for good 10-7 with 2:20 left in the second quarter. He was spotless the rest of the game.
FAST START
The Lobos got off to a promising start when starting quarterback Tevaka Tuioti orchestrated a 17-play, 87-yard drive that took up 7:43, capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Delane Hart-Johnson.
New Mexico's option plays gave Wisconsin fits on the first series. The defense also regrouped and figured out the Lobos.
Davie said Tuioti left the game with a head injury after the quarterback hit the turf in the second quarter. New Mexico turned to Jones with second-string quarterback Coltin Gerhart already out for the game because of injury.
Jones was 9 of 16 for 79 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
''It's a learning process, feeling comfortable in the game. I got a chance to grow up a little bit,'' Jones said.
THE TAKEAWAY
New Mexico: Davie urged his players early in the week to focus on making incremental improvements while downplaying the magnitude of a potential road upset. Mission accomplished in the first half . The game-opening drive gave the Lobos a confidence boost, as did safety Marcus Hayes' forced fumble of Taylor on first-and-10 at the 4 in the second quarter. But Wisconsin gradually took control of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and figured out the Lobos' pace.
Wisconsin: A young defense learned its lesson after New Mexico's game-opening touchdown drive, holding the Lobos to 33 yards on 16 plays over the final four series of the first half and forcing four punts. Bolstered by the return of defensive lineman Isiahh Loudermilk from a left knee injury, the Badgers got more pressure in the backfield.
UP NEXT
New Mexico: At New Mexico State next week.
Wisconsin: Wraps up nonconference play by hosting BYU next week.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|29
|Rushing
|5
|24
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|208
|561
|Total Plays
|54
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|417
|Rush Attempts
|30
|59
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|131
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|11.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-3
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.0
|1-54.0
|Return Yards
|85
|66
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|1-29
|2-24
|Kicking
|2/2
|7/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|131
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|417
|
|
|208
|TOTAL YDS
|561
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Owens 25 RB
|T. Owens
|13
|57
|0
|16
|
D. Vigilant 21 RB
|D. Vigilant
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
S. Jones 4 QB
|S. Jones
|7
|5
|0
|3
|
Z. Shuler 3 RB
|Z. Shuler
|4
|5
|0
|6
|
T. Tuioti 16 QB
|T. Tuioti
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Davis 28 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Lilly 19 WR
|E. Lilly
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
|J. Griffin IV
|3
|34
|0
|15
|
D. Hart-Johnson 2 WR
|D. Hart-Johnson
|3
|33
|1
|11
|
E. Lilly 19 WR
|E. Lilly
|2
|22
|1
|17
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
E. Harris 15 WR
|E. Harris
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Dickey 84 TE
|B. Dickey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Owens 25 RB
|T. Owens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Somoye 12 WR
|A. Somoye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hart 33 LB
|A. Hart
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barnwell, Jr. 9 S
|S. Barnwell, Jr.
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 3 CB
|D. Ross
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hayes 23 S
|M. Hayes
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burrell 13 CB
|J. Burrell
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tamaivena 26 LB
|S. Tamaivena
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tohi 45 LB
|E. Tohi
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Epting 11 LB
|R. Epting
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 18 LB
|D. Horton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Flowers 93 DL
|N. Flowers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parker 4 S
|B. Parker
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Hobdy 8 CB
|W. Hobdy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peek 12 S
|P. Peek
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Powell 57 LB
|E. Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austin 90 DL
|E. Austin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flack 29 LB
|J. Flack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baker 53 DL
|C. Baker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Harris 15 WR
|E. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|5
|39.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lilly 19 WR
|E. Lilly
|2
|24.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hayes 23 S
|M. Hayes
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|8/11
|148
|1
|1
|
D. Vanden Boom 15 QB
|D. Vanden Boom
|1/1
|3
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|33
|253
|3
|43
|
T. Deal 28 RB
|T. Deal
|9
|57
|0
|15
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
|A. Ingold
|4
|47
|1
|39
|
C. James 5 RB
|C. James
|6
|29
|0
|9
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Stokke 34 LB
|M. Stokke
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|5
|134
|1
|44
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Mustapha 81 WR
|T. Mustapha
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
Z. Neuville 85 TE
|Z. Neuville
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dixon 14 S
|D. Dixon
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Connelly 43 LB
|R. Connelly
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
|A. Van Ginkel
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
|O. Sagapolu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lyles 76 DE
|K. Lyles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Edwards 53 LB
|T. Edwards
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cone 31 CB
|M. Cone
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gaglianone 27 K
|R. Gaglianone
|1/1
|26
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|1
|54.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
