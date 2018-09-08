Drive Chart
ARKST
BAMA

No Text

Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama blow out Arkansas State , 57-7

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 08, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa got Alabama rolling with a long touchdown pass, then another and another. Then he handed the reins to Jalen Hurts for pretty much more of the same.

Tagovailoa passed for three first-quarter touchdowns and Hurts added two more before halftime, a quarterback duet that was good enough to lead the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 57-7 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday.

The Tide (2-0) racked up big plays on the way to a 40-0 halftime lead while rotating the quarterbacks who battled for the job throughout the offseason. Coach Nick Saban officially announced Tagovailoa would remain the starter Monday, but both were big parts of the plan again.

''I think that both guys did a really good job,'' Saban said. ''I think both guys played well. We made some big plays in the passing game, were pretty efficient.''

Again.

It's the first time since 1925 Alabama has scored 50-plus points in each of its first two games. The combined six touchdown passes total was tied for second-most in Alabama history, matching Hurts and Tagovailoa's tally against Mercer last season.

Neither quarterback was made available to reporters after the game.

Tagovailoa finished 13 of 19 for 228 yards and four TDs. He led seven drives and tossed in runs of 15 and 12 yards in the second half. Tagovailoa had TD passes of 58 yards to Jerry Jeudy, 31 to Henry Ruggs III and 41 to DeVonta Smith - all in the first quarter - and tacked on a 14-yarder to Derek Kief.

Hurts, who started the past two seasons, was effective, too. He was 7 of 9 for 93 yards and rebounded strongly after losing a fumble at the goal line after taking a hit while airborne.

''It's tough to hold onto the ball when you're getting helicoptered like that,'' left tackle Jonah Williams said. ''For him to be able to bounce back and drive us down the field, that's just what we've come to expect from him.''

Najee Harris ran for a career-high 135 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Justice Hansen couldn't get the Red Wolves' fast-paced offense going against the Tide defense. He was 15 of 36 for 140 yards with a touchdown and interception after tying a school-record with six touchdown passes last week.

Alabama outgained Arkansas State 599-391 in total yards.

''Considerably the best team I've seen in pads or on film in a long time,'' Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson said. ''I talked to Coach Saban before the game, asked him if he knew of any weaknesses, but he didn't share any with me.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas State: Sun Belt Conference favorites couldn't muster a challenge, a la league mate Appalachian State versus Penn State last week. The Red Wolves didn't quit, failing on an onside kick attempt after opening the third quarter with a touchdown drive featuring a 25-yard catch by Hansen from wide receiver Darveon Brown.

Alabama: Had the feel of a name-your-score type game early. It's unclear how long the Tide will keep rotating quarterbacks, but Joseph Bulovas might be the new placekicker. Tide has outscored its first two opponents 108-21 .

HAVE ''NOTS''

Cornerback Saivion Smith returned an interception 38 yards for the final touchdown before the half. It was the Tide's third non-offensive touchdown of the season already and second pick-six.

HERE'S THE KICKER

Alabama's new kicker, Austin Jones, had his second and third missed extra point attempts in the first half. Tide students cheered when Bulovas made his first PAT try. He also made a 39-yard field goal.

INJURY UPDATE

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs aggravated an ankle injury sustained last week and could have returned, if needed, Saban said. He said backup cornerback Jaylen Armour-Davis suffered a knee injury in pre-game warmups and said ''it doesn't seem good.''

UP NEXT

Arkansas State visits Tulsa, part of a stretch of three road games in four weeks.

Alabama opens Southeastern Conference play at Mississippi.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:06
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
57
Touchdown 12:06
22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
00:35
pos
7
56
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:30
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
50
Touchdown 1:30
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 81-D.Kief. 81-D.Kief runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
104
yds
07:01
pos
7
49
Field Goal 9:50
97-J.Bulovas 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
23
yds
02:36
pos
7
43
Point After TD 12:36
38-S.Williams extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
40
Touchdown 12:36
15-J.Hansen complete to 5-K.Edwards. 5-K.Edwards runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:24
pos
6
40
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:44
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
40
Touchdown 6:54
15-J.Hansen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Smith at ARKS 38. 4-S.Smith runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
38
yds
0:00
pos
0
39
Point After TD 7:43
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
33
Touchdown 7:49
2-J.Hurts complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
7
yds
0:00
pos
0
32
Point After TD 8:52
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
26
Touchdown 8:52
2-J.Hurts complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
02:40
pos
0
25
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:00
29-A.Jones extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
19
Touchdown 3:00
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:44
pos
0
19
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:30
29-A.Jones extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 11:30
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
31
yds
00:12
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:19
29-A.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:19
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:41
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 26
Rushing 6 13
Passing 12 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-19 10-15
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 381 592
Total Plays 82 73
Avg Gain 4.6 8.1
Net Yards Rushing 173 278
Rush Attempts 31 44
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 6.3
Net Yards Passing 208 314
Comp. - Att. 22-51 20-29
Yards Per Pass 4.1 10.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 1-7
Penalties - Yards 10-84 4-35
Touchdowns 1 8
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 6
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-39.9 4-35.0
Return Yards 86 32
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--6
Kickoffs - Returns 5-86 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-38
Kicking 1/2 7/9
Extra Points 1/1 6/8
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas State 1-1 00707
1 Alabama 2-0 192110757
O/U 63, BAMA -37
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 208 PASS YDS 314
173 RUSH YDS 278
381 TOTAL YDS 592
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hansen 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 140 1 1 77.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 140 1 1 77.9
J. Hansen 15/36 140 1 1
Lo. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 53 0 0 74.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 53 0 0 74.7
Lo. Bonner 6/14 53 0 0
D. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
D. Brown 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
W. Wand 11 60 0 22
A. Weh-Weh 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 45 0
A. Weh-Weh 4 45 0 40
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
M. Murray 7 34 0 12
Lo. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
Lo. Bonner 3 28 0 11
J. Hansen 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
J. Hansen 6 6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
O. Bayless 3 36 0 15
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 29 0
K. Merritt 5 29 0 20
A. Weh-Weh 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Weh-Weh 1 26 0 26
J. Hansen 15 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Hansen 1 25 0 25
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 25 0
B. Bowling 5 25 0 7
K. Edwards 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 1
K. Edwards 1 23 1 23
J. McInnis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. McInnis 2 20 0 11
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
W. Wand 2 19 0 14
J. Isaac 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Isaac 1 8 0 8
R. Tyler 87 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Tyler 1 7 0 7
J. Adams, Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Adams, Jr. 0 0 0 0
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Ogbebor 0 0 0 0
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Murray 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
D. Jackson 8-2 0.0 0
D. Bean 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Bean 6-2 0.0 0
B. Byner 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Byner 5-0 0.0 0
J. Clifton 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Clifton 5-1 0.0 0
K. Louis 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Louis 4-0 0.0 0
T. Chambers 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Chambers 3-1 0.0 0
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Edmonds 3-1 0.0 0
M. Johnson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 3-0 0.0 0
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
F. Merrill 3-1 0.0 0
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Bradley-King 2-0 0.0 0
D. Emory 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
D. Emory 2-2 1.0 0
T. Harris 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
L. Wescott 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Wescott 1-0 0.0 0
K. Thurmon 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Thurmon 1-1 0.0 0
N. Page 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Page 1-0 0.0 0
J. Chandler 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Chandler 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hampton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jacobs 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jacobs 1-0 0.0 0
D. Medley 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Medley 0-1 0.0 0
T. Ahoia 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Ahoia 0-1 0.0 0
J. Smith 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Williams 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
S. Williams 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 39.9 3
C. Grace 8 39.9 3 53
Br. Williams 41 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
Br. Williams 1 45.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Medley 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 21 0
D. Medley 3 19.3 21 0
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
K. Merritt 2 14.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 228 4 0 238.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 228 4 0 238.7
T. Tagovailoa 13/19 228 4 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 93 2 0 237.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 93 2 0 237.9
J. Hurts 7/9 93 2 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 135 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 135 1
N. Harris 13 135 1 26
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 0
D. Harris 12 61 0 17
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
J. Hurts 5 32 0 15
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
T. Tagovailoa 4 20 0 15
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
B. Robinson Jr. 5 16 0 8
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
J. Jacobs 5 14 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 87 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 87 2
J. Jeudy 4 87 2 58
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 77 1
D. Smith 3 77 1 41
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 1
H. Ruggs III 3 56 1 31
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 1
I. Smith Jr. 4 41 1 22
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Jacobs 3 23 0 10
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Harris 1 14 0 14
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
D. Kief 1 14 1 14
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Waddle 1 9 0 9
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Harris 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Thompson 6-0 0.0 0
D. Wright 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Wright 4-0 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
X. McKinney 4-1 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Mathis 3-1 0.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
I. Buggs 3-2 1.0 0
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Jobe 3-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 3-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Smith 2-0 0.0 1
J. McMillon 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McMillon 2-0 0.0 0
M. Benton 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Benton 2-1 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Jennings 2-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Ray 2-1 0.0 0
K. McDonald 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. McDonald 2-0 0.0 0
D. Mosley 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mosley 1-0 0.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Moses 1-1 1.0 0
J. Mosley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mosley 1-1 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Diggs 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mayden 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Q. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
E. Anoma 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Anoma 1-0 0.0 0
T. Musika 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Musika 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
J. Bulovas 1/1 39 5/5 8
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/3
A. Jones 0/0 0 1/3 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. DeLong 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 0
S. DeLong 4 35.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Anderson 31 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Anderson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -3.0 0 0
J. Waddle 2 -3.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 ARKST 25 1:25 4 4 Punt
11:25 ARKST 22 2:21 7 36 Punt
6:53 ARKST 32 1:01 3 -7 Punt
2:53 ARKST 24 1:16 5 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 ARKST 1 1:52 3 6 Fumble
8:46 ARKST 15 0:12 3 0 Punt
7:43 ARKST 25 0:49 3 0 INT
6:44 ARKST 25 2:51 11 61 Downs
1:44 ARKST 37 1:18 6 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 2:24 8 75 TD
9:39 ARKST 29 0:58 3 7 Punt
1:25 ARKST 26 0:36 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 ARKST 25 3:25 13 59 FG Miss
6:38 ARKST 35 3:48 12 51 Downs
1:02 ARKST 46 0:23 3 15
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 25 1:41 5 75 TD
11:42 ARKST 31 0:12 2 31 TD
8:54 BAMA 11 1:49 5 20 Punt
5:44 BAMA 30 2:44 7 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:28 BAMA 16 0:57 8 75 Fumble
11:32 BAMA 37 2:40 7 63 TD
8:25 BAMA 48 0:42 5 35 TD
3:44 BAMA 19 1:50 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 ARKST 45 2:36 5 23 FG
8:31 BAMA 11 7:01 17 89 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 BAMA 25 0:35 9 75 TD
8:35 BAMA 20 1:49 3 9 Punt
2:41 BAMA 14 1:33 3 7 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores