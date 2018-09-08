|
|
|ARKST
|BAMA
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama blow out Arkansas State , 57-7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa got Alabama rolling with a long touchdown pass, then another and another. Then he handed the reins to Jalen Hurts for pretty much more of the same.
Tagovailoa passed for three first-quarter touchdowns and Hurts added two more before halftime, a quarterback duet that was good enough to lead the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 57-7 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday.
The Tide (2-0) racked up big plays on the way to a 40-0 halftime lead while rotating the quarterbacks who battled for the job throughout the offseason. Coach Nick Saban officially announced Tagovailoa would remain the starter Monday, but both were big parts of the plan again.
''I think that both guys did a really good job,'' Saban said. ''I think both guys played well. We made some big plays in the passing game, were pretty efficient.''
Again.
It's the first time since 1925 Alabama has scored 50-plus points in each of its first two games. The combined six touchdown passes total was tied for second-most in Alabama history, matching Hurts and Tagovailoa's tally against Mercer last season.
Neither quarterback was made available to reporters after the game.
Tagovailoa finished 13 of 19 for 228 yards and four TDs. He led seven drives and tossed in runs of 15 and 12 yards in the second half. Tagovailoa had TD passes of 58 yards to Jerry Jeudy, 31 to Henry Ruggs III and 41 to DeVonta Smith - all in the first quarter - and tacked on a 14-yarder to Derek Kief.
Hurts, who started the past two seasons, was effective, too. He was 7 of 9 for 93 yards and rebounded strongly after losing a fumble at the goal line after taking a hit while airborne.
''It's tough to hold onto the ball when you're getting helicoptered like that,'' left tackle Jonah Williams said. ''For him to be able to bounce back and drive us down the field, that's just what we've come to expect from him.''
Najee Harris ran for a career-high 135 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Justice Hansen couldn't get the Red Wolves' fast-paced offense going against the Tide defense. He was 15 of 36 for 140 yards with a touchdown and interception after tying a school-record with six touchdown passes last week.
Alabama outgained Arkansas State 599-391 in total yards.
''Considerably the best team I've seen in pads or on film in a long time,'' Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson said. ''I talked to Coach Saban before the game, asked him if he knew of any weaknesses, but he didn't share any with me.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas State: Sun Belt Conference favorites couldn't muster a challenge, a la league mate Appalachian State versus Penn State last week. The Red Wolves didn't quit, failing on an onside kick attempt after opening the third quarter with a touchdown drive featuring a 25-yard catch by Hansen from wide receiver Darveon Brown.
Alabama: Had the feel of a name-your-score type game early. It's unclear how long the Tide will keep rotating quarterbacks, but Joseph Bulovas might be the new placekicker. Tide has outscored its first two opponents 108-21 .
HAVE ''NOTS''
Cornerback Saivion Smith returned an interception 38 yards for the final touchdown before the half. It was the Tide's third non-offensive touchdown of the season already and second pick-six.
HERE'S THE KICKER
Alabama's new kicker, Austin Jones, had his second and third missed extra point attempts in the first half. Tide students cheered when Bulovas made his first PAT try. He also made a 39-yard field goal.
INJURY UPDATE
Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs aggravated an ankle injury sustained last week and could have returned, if needed, Saban said. He said backup cornerback Jaylen Armour-Davis suffered a knee injury in pre-game warmups and said ''it doesn't seem good.''
UP NEXT
Arkansas State visits Tulsa, part of a stretch of three road games in four weeks.
Alabama opens Southeastern Conference play at Mississippi.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-19
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|381
|592
|Total Plays
|82
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|278
|Rush Attempts
|31
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|208
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|22-51
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|10.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-10
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|10-84
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|6
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.9
|4-35.0
|Return Yards
|86
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-86
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-38
|Kicking
|1/2
|7/9
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/8
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|314
|
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|278
|
|
|381
|TOTAL YDS
|592
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hansen 15 QB
|J. Hansen
|15/36
|140
|1
|1
|
Lo. Bonner 12 QB
|Lo. Bonner
|6/14
|53
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 17 WR
|D. Brown
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|11
|60
|0
|22
|
A. Weh-Weh 2 RB
|A. Weh-Weh
|4
|45
|0
|40
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|7
|34
|0
|12
|
Lo. Bonner 12 QB
|Lo. Bonner
|3
|28
|0
|11
|
J. Hansen 15 QB
|J. Hansen
|6
|6
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|5
|29
|0
|20
|
A. Weh-Weh 2 RB
|A. Weh-Weh
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Hansen 15 QB
|J. Hansen
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|5
|25
|0
|7
|
K. Edwards 5 WR
|K. Edwards
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
J. McInnis 18 WR
|J. McInnis
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
J. Isaac 81 TE
|J. Isaac
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Tyler 87 RB
|R. Tyler
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Adams, Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams, Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
|B. Ogbebor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 34 DB
|D. Jackson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bean 30 DB
|D. Bean
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Byner 28 DB
|B. Byner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clifton 10 DB
|J. Clifton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Louis 51 LB
|K. Louis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 4 DB
|M. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Emory 39 DE
|D. Emory
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harris 52 DE
|T. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wescott 37 DB
|L. Wescott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thurmon 15 DL
|K. Thurmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Page 12 CB
|N. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler 31 DE
|J. Chandler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 1 CB
|J. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Medley 27 DB
|D. Medley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ahoia 90 DL
|T. Ahoia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 24 DB
|J. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Williams 38 K
|S. Williams
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|8
|39.9
|3
|53
|
Br. Williams 41 DB
|Br. Williams
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Medley 27 DB
|D. Medley
|3
|19.3
|21
|0
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|2
|14.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|13/19
|228
|4
|0
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|7/9
|93
|2
|0
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|13
|135
|1
|26
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|12
|61
|0
|17
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|5
|32
|0
|15
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|4
|20
|0
|15
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|5
|14
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|4
|87
|2
|58
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|3
|77
|1
|41
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|56
|1
|31
|
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
|I. Smith Jr.
|4
|41
|1
|22
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Kief 81 WR
|D. Kief
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thompson 14 DB
|D. Thompson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Buggs 49 DL
|I. Buggs
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 4 DB
|S. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. McMillon 40 LB
|J. McMillon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Benton 36 LB
|M. Benton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 47 LB
|C. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ray 89 DL
|L. Ray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDonald 26 DB
|K. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mosley 37 DB
|D. Mosley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Carter 5 DB
|S. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 16 LB
|J. Mosley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 DB
|T. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mayden 21 DB
|J. Mayden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 92 DL
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anoma 9 LB
|E. Anoma
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Musika 91 DL
|T. Musika
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|39
|5/5
|8
|
A. Jones 29 K
|A. Jones
|0/0
|0
|1/3
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. DeLong 12 P
|S. DeLong
|4
|35.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Anderson 31 DB
|K. Anderson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|2
|-3.0
|0
|0
-
SAV
22MIAMI
0
56
4th 13:05 ESP3
-
MA
GAS
13
34
4th 2:08 ESP+
-
APLST
CHARLO
45
9
4th 3:30 ESP+
-
YST
14WVU
17
42
4th 14:46 SportsNet PT
-
SCST
19UCF
0
38
4th 13:39 ESP3
-
MD
BGREEN
24
14
4th 11:00 ESP+
-
EKY
MRSHL
13
27
3rd 6:10 ESP+
-
2CLEM
TXAM
14
3
2nd 0:06 ESPN
-
TXSO
TXSTSM
0
13
2nd 5:49 ESP3
-
INST
LVILLE
0
7
1st 10:00
-
SAMF
FSU
6
0
1st 12:31
-
ME
WKY
7
21
2nd 3:32 ESP+
-
FRESNO
MINN
0
7
2nd 6:03 FS1
-
ARK
COLOST
13
3
2nd 6:28 CBSSN
-
UK
25FLA
7
10
2nd 5:38 SECN
-
UIW
NTEXAS
6
24
2nd 7:45 ESP+
-
UVA
IND
9
13
2nd 2:15
-
WIL
ILL
7
7
2nd 7:14
-
ALST
7AUBURN
0
28
2nd 9:53 SECN+
-
FIU
ODU
7
20
2nd 2:15 beIN
-
NICHST
TULANE
3
14
2nd 12:55 ESP3
-
CINCY
MIAOH
7
0
2nd 12:22 ESP3
-
SALA
OKLAST
7
14
1st 0:39
-
13PSU
PITT
7
6
1st 1:40 ABC
-
TULSA
TEXAS
0
14
2nd 14:48 LHN
-
SUT
OREGST
0
17
2nd 12:52 PACN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
7
16
2nd 14:46 FBOOK
-
17USC
10STNFRD
0
6
1st 10:33 FOX
-
SELOU
11LSU
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN2
-
SO
LATECH
14
31
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
FAMU
TROY
7
38
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
TXSA
20
13
2nd 0:00 FBOOK
-
WYO
MIZZOU
0
16
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
LAMON
USM
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
TNMART
MTSU
17
26
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UAB
CSTCAR
24
20
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UTAH
NILL
0
3
2nd 0:00 ESNN
-
16TCU
SMU
42
12
Final ESPN2
-
NEVADA
VANDY
10
41
Final SECN
-
NMEX
5WISC
14
45
Final BTN
-
TWST
WAKE
20
51
Final
-
DUKE
NWEST
21
7
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
21MICH
3
49
Final FS1
-
18MISSST
KSTATE
31
10
Final ESPN
-
LIB
ARMY
14
38
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
SFLA
38
49
Final ESP2
-
ARIZ
HOU
18
45
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
PURDUE
20
19
Final
-
GAST
NCST
7
41
Final
-
HOLY
BC
14
62
Final
-
UCLA
6OKLA
21
49
Final FOX
-
PORTST
23OREG
14
62
Final PACN
-
WMMARY
12VATECH
17
62
Final ESP3
-
AF
FAU
27
33
Final FBOOK
-
KANSAS
CMICH
31
7
Final ESPN+
-
UNC
ECU
19
41
Final ESPU
-
MRGNST
AKRON
7
41
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
10
62
Final
-
ARKST
1BAMA
7
57
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
8ND
16
24
Final NBC
-
HOW
KENTST
14
54
Final ESP+
-
BUFF
TEMPLE
36
29
Final ESP3
-
COLO
NEB
33
28
Final ABC
-
3UGA
24SC
41
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
4OHIOST
3
52
Final BTN
-
MEMP
NAVY
21
22
Final CBSSN
-
LAMAR
TXTECH
0
77
Final
-
ETNST
TENN
3
59
Final SECN
-
SIL
MISS
41
76
Final SECN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
3
13
Final FOX
-
NDK
9WASH
3
45
Final PACN
-
UTEP
UNLV
0
054.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 9:00pm ATSN
-
SACST
SDGST
0
0
Sat 9:00pm
-
UCONN
20BOISE
0
063.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPNU
-
CAL
BYU
0
047.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
15MICHST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
SJST
WASHST
0
065 O/U
-32
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
RICE
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-17.5
Sun 12:00am