Boise State rolls past UConn in record-setting win, 62-7
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Brett Rypien threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half and No. 20 Boise State set a school record for offensive yards in a 62-7 rout of UConn on Saturday night.
The Broncos (2-0) gained 818 yards, including 514 in the first half. The previous record was 742 yards on Oct. 15, 2011 against Colorado State in Boise State's first Mountain West game.
Rypien had his 16th career 300-yard passing game, tying Kellen Moore for most with the program.
UConn (0-2) struggled to move the ball against Boise State's first-team defense, mustering just 78 yards and four first downs in the first half. The Huskies finished with 193 yards of offense.
The Broncos scored on three plays of 50-plus yards, including two big ones by John Hightower. The junior transfer caught a 67-yard pass from Rypien and scored on a 55-yard run.
THE TAKEAWAY
UConn: The Huskies need to shore up their defense after giving up 600-plus yards in back-to-back games to start the season. Even more troubling is the fact that both performances were relatively balanced in yards yielded on the ground and through the air.
Boise State: The Broncos are hitting on all cylinders heading into their big matchup with Oklahoma State. If Boise State intends to make a run at the sole New Year's Six bowl game slot designated for a Group of 5 program, it's a must-win victory with heavyweight UCF also contending for that spot.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Boise State entered as the second highest-ranked program among the Group of 5 schools, one spot behind UCF. However, Boise State could leapfrog the Knights after registering a more impressive win against UConn.
UP NEXT
UConn: The Huskies will attempt to stem their two-game skid when they return home Saturday to host Rhode Island.
Boise State: The Broncos will travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday for a much-anticipated matchup.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|38
|Rushing
|6
|19
|Passing
|3
|18
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|190
|818
|Total Plays
|46
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|10.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|400
|Rush Attempts
|25
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|8.9
|Net Yards Passing
|68
|418
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|25-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|12.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-3
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-44
|7-71
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-48.0
|1-35.0
|Return Yards
|36
|96
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-44
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kicking
|1/1
|10/10
|Extra Points
|1/1
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|418
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|400
|
|
|190
|TOTAL YDS
|818
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pindell 5 QB
|D. Pindell
|11/21
|71
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|10
|82
|0
|55
|
D. Pindell 5 QB
|D. Pindell
|14
|40
|0
|12
|
Z. Scott 10 RB
|Z. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Mayala 1 WR
|H. Mayala
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
A. McLean 8 TE
|A. McLean
|2
|23
|1
|15
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Scott 10 RB
|Z. Scott
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Beals 2 WR
|T. Beals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Buss 11 WR
|K. Buss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Tarbutt 40 K
|M. Tarbutt
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|9
|48.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|11
|115
|2
|35
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|13
|75
|1
|23
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1
|55
|1
|55
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|2
|41
|0
|24
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|39
|0
|28
|
S. Seibold 31 RB
|S. Seibold
|7
|35
|0
|10
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|4
|30
|0
|14
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
|B. Rypien
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|5
|119
|1
|67
|
A. Richardson 7 WR
|A. Richardson
|3
|100
|1
|74
|
S. Modster 8 WR
|S. Modster
|6
|74
|0
|22
|
A. Butler 81 WR
|A. Butler
|2
|32
|1
|24
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Seibold 31 RB
|S. Seibold
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Blakley 86 TE
|C. Blakley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Tyler 5 S
|E. Tyler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Hoggarth 96 K
|H. Hoggarth
|2/2
|44
|8/8
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Skillin 49 P
|Q. Skillin
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Butler 81 WR
|A. Butler
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|4
|11.0
|22
|0
