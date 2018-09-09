Drive Chart
Boise State rolls past UConn in record-setting win, 62-7

  Sep 09, 2018
  • Sep 09, 2018

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Brett Rypien threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half and No. 20 Boise State set a school record for offensive yards in a 62-7 rout of UConn on Saturday night.

The Broncos (2-0) gained 818 yards, including 514 in the first half. The previous record was 742 yards on Oct. 15, 2011 against Colorado State in Boise State's first Mountain West game.

Rypien had his 16th career 300-yard passing game, tying Kellen Moore for most with the program.

UConn (0-2) struggled to move the ball against Boise State's first-team defense, mustering just 78 yards and four first downs in the first half. The Huskies finished with 193 yards of offense.

The Broncos scored on three plays of 50-plus yards, including two big ones by John Hightower. The junior transfer caught a 67-yard pass from Rypien and scored on a 55-yard run.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: The Huskies need to shore up their defense after giving up 600-plus yards in back-to-back games to start the season. Even more troubling is the fact that both performances were relatively balanced in yards yielded on the ground and through the air.

Boise State: The Broncos are hitting on all cylinders heading into their big matchup with Oklahoma State. If Boise State intends to make a run at the sole New Year's Six bowl game slot designated for a Group of 5 program, it's a must-win victory with heavyweight UCF also contending for that spot.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Boise State entered as the second highest-ranked program among the Group of 5 schools, one spot behind UCF. However, Boise State could leapfrog the Knights after registering a more impressive win against UConn.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies will attempt to stem their two-game skid when they return home Saturday to host Rhode Island.

Boise State: The Broncos will travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday for a much-anticipated matchup.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:12
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
62
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:11
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
55
Touchdown 3:11
21-A.Van Buren runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
02:34
pos
7
54
Point After TD 5:52
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 5:52
5-D.Pindell complete to 8-A.McLean. 8-A.McLean runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
93
yds
03:26
pos
6
48
Point After TD 14:40
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
48
Touchdown 14:40
4-B.Rypien complete to 7-A.Richardson. 7-A.Richardson runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
74
yds
00:13
pos
0
47
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
96-H.Hoggarth 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
52
yds
01:07
pos
0
41
Point After TD 2:04
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 2:04
22-A.Mattison runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
119
yds
06:22
pos
0
37
Point After TD 11:58
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 11:58
16-J.Hightower runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
106
yds
01:41
pos
0
30
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 0:45
22-A.Mattison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
64
yds
01:57
pos
0
23
Point After TD 4:25
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 4:25
4-B.Rypien complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
43
yds
01:21
pos
0
16
Point After TD 7:23
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 7:23
B.Rypien complete to J.Hightower. J.Hightower runs 67 yards for a touchdown
2
plays
71
yds
00:34
pos
0
9
Field Goal 9:46
96-H.Hoggarth 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
69
yds
03:22
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 38
Rushing 6 19
Passing 3 18
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 6-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 190 818
Total Plays 46 78
Avg Gain 4.1 10.5
Net Yards Rushing 122 400
Rush Attempts 25 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 8.9
Net Yards Passing 68 418
Comp. - Att. 11-21 25-33
Yards Per Pass 3.2 12.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-44 7-71
Touchdowns 1 8
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-48.0 1-35.0
Return Yards 36 96
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-44
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 2-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kicking 1/1 10/10
Extra Points 1/1 8/8
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 0-2 00707
20 Boise State 2-0 241714762
O/U 63, BOISE -34
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 68 PASS YDS 418
122 RUSH YDS 400
190 TOTAL YDS 818
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 71 1 1 87.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 71 1 1 87.0
D. Pindell 11/21 71 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 82 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 82 0
K. Mensah 10 82 0 55
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 40 0
D. Pindell 14 40 0 12
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
Z. Scott 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Mayala 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
H. Mayala 3 24 0 12
A. McLean 8 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
A. McLean 2 23 1 15
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
T. Davis 3 13 0 7
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Mensah 1 7 0 7
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
Z. Scott 1 4 0 4
T. Beals 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Beals 1 0 0 0
K. Buss 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Buss 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Tarbutt 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Tarbutt 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 48.0 2
L. Magliozzi 9 48.0 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Buss 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
K. Buss 1 14.0 14 0
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
K. Dixon 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 362 3 0 219.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 362 3 0 219.0
B. Rypien 21/28 362 3 0
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 56 1 0 240.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 56 1 0 240.1
C. Cord 4/5 56 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 115 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 115 2
A. Mattison 11 115 2 35
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 75 1
A. Van Buren 13 75 1 23
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 55 1
J. Hightower 1 55 1 55
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 41 0
C. Cord 2 41 0 24
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
K. Shakir 2 39 0 28
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
S. Seibold 7 35 0 10
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Henderson 4 30 0 14
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
R. Mahone 2 10 0 8
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Rypien 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 119 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 119 1
J. Hightower 5 119 1 67
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 100 1
A. Richardson 3 100 1 74
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
S. Modster 6 74 0 22
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 1
A. Butler 2 32 1 24
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
C. Thomas 2 28 0 19
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 1
J. Bates 1 24 1 24
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
R. Mahone 2 20 0 10
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Shakir 2 15 0 10
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Mattison 1 3 0 3
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Seibold 1 3 0 3
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Blakley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Tyler 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Tyler 1-0 1.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 8/8
SEASON FG XP
2/2 8/8
H. Hoggarth 2/2 44 8/8 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 1
Q. Skillin 1 35.0 1 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
A. Butler 1 20.0 20 0
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
A. Mattison 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 11.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 11.0 22 0
K. Shakir 4 11.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 25 1:10 4 3 Punt
9:42 UCONN 25 1:37 4 6 Punt
7:13 UCONN 25 1:15 4 32 INT
4:25 UCONN 25 1:37 5 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:45 UCONN 25 0:30 4 13 Punt
11:58 UCONN 25 3:18 8 20 Punt
1:57 UCONN 22 0:37 4 12 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 UCONN 25 0:45 3 3 Punt
9:18 UCONN 7 3:26 7 93 TD
3:11 UCONN 25 2:40 6 10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:12 UCONN 25 1:19 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 BOISE 20 3:22 9 59 FG
7:57 BOISE 29 0:34 2 71 TD
5:46 UCONN 43 1:21 4 43 TD
2:42 BOISE 36 1:57 6 64 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 BOISE 8 1:41 4 92 TD
8:26 BOISE 9 6:22 12 91 TD
1:13 BOISE 21 1:07 8 52 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 BOISE 26 0:13 1 74 TD
13:45 BOISE 37 4:19 9 16 Punt
5:45 BOISE 20 2:34 6 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 BOISE 24 0:00 9 52 TD
8:39 BOISE 36 8:04 13 48
