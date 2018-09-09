Drive Chart
No. 11 LSU struggles in stints, defeats SE Louisiana 31-0

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 09, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Nearly a third of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's yards passing came on a heave up for grabs as time expired in the first half.

Tigers receiver Stephen Sullivan rose up and snagged it over a crowd of players and held on to the 40-yard touchdown catch as his helmet popped off.

That play was indicative of how No. 11 LSU beat Southeastern Louisiana by a convincing 31-0 score on Saturday night. The result had considerably more to do with the Tigers' advantages in athleticism than their wildly inconsistent execution.

The Tigers managed only one first down during their first three possessions of the second half. That kind of form could bode ill as LSU (2-0) heads into Southeastern Conference play next week against an Auburn team that was ranked seventh going into its 63-9 rout of Alabama State.

''I thought we would play a lot better offensively,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''I thought the game would be a lot cleaner. Obviously, it wasn't. We have to go back, look at film and get better. It was a flat night; we could never get a spark offensively.''

Burrow finished 10-of-20 passing for 151 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 1-yard TD and LSU's opportunistic defense did the rest with five sacks and three takeaways.

''We wanted a shutout - stay on your opponents' necks and not give them anything,'' LSU defensive lineman Andre Anthony said.

Southeastern (0-2), which plays in the second-tier Football Championship Subdivision, had the ball for 21:05 during second half, but turned it over twice deep in LSU territory.

''We really didn't do anything well, except we competed,'' Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. LSU is ''a good football team, so they caused some of that stuff.''

LSU cornerback Andraez ''Greedy'' Williams ended one LSU threat with an interception. Another Lions drive ended on a bad shotgun snap over the head of reserve quarterback Lorenzo Nunez. Safety JaCoby Stevens scooped it up and ran 64 yards to set up LSU's final TD on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 7-yard run.

Running back Nick Brossette was LSU's most productive player on offense, rushing for a career-high 137 yards on 19 carries, including a 42-yard scamper.

Burrow's first TD pass went to Ja'Marr Chase, who accounted for most of the 9-yard score with a short sprint along the sideline and a dive past tacklers near the goal line.

''In the first quarter, we played really well. We came out attacking and had the right mindset,'' Burrow said. ''After that, our mindset kind of let off the gas a little bit. We can't do that in big games. We know that. We are going to have to get a lot of things addressed this week.''

KICKING IT

LSU kicker Cole Tracy, a transfer from Division II Assumption College, booted a 50-yard field goal early in the second quarter. It's his second field goal of 50 or more yards in two games after he tied the school record with a 54-yarder against Miami. Before this season, LSU had converted only one field goal as long as 50 yards since 2011.

MISSING TIGERS

Left tackle Saahdiq Charles and defensive end Michael Divinity were not in uniform. Orgeron referred to their absences as an ''in-house'' matter. He did not provide further details other than to say he expected both to play at Auburn.

Meanwhile, edge pass rusher Ray Thornton started for K'Lavon Chaisson, who was lost for the season a week earlier to a knee injury.

EJECTED

LSU starting linebacker Jacob Phillips was ejected late in the second quarter for targeting against QB Chason Vigil after a throw.

ANTI-SLIDING

Despite taking big hits on scrambles, Burrow dismissed the idea of sliding to avoid contact - something Orgeron wants his QB to consider.

''Nah, I'm not going to slide. I'm not a slider,'' Burrow said. ''I told (offensive coordinator Steve) Ensminger and all my teammates that I'm not a slider and I don't think that they believed me. I don't think quarterbacks should really slide.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After shooting from 25th to 11th following a dominant season-opening victory over Miami, LSU isn't likely to move up or down much this week.

THE TAKEAWAY

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions finished with 189 yards passing, all by Vigil. Southeastern also converted five of six fourth down plays in a feisty performance. Both SLU losses have come on the road against FBS teams - the first by just three points at Louisiana-Monroe. So, Southeastern could be competitive in FCS play.

LSU: The Tigers had their share of individual bright spots, but better hope one week of practice is enough to address their inadequacies vs. the Lions.

UP NEXT

Southeastern Louisiana: Home opener vs. Central Arkansas next Saturday.

LSU: At Auburn next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 0:00
9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
91
yds
00:59
pos
0
23
Field Goal 11:28
36-C.Tracy 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
43
yds
01:10
pos
0
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:20
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:20
9-J.Burrow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
46
yds
02:34
pos
0
13
Point After TD 7:15
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:15
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
34
yds
01:37
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 8 10
Passing 7 5
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 4-19 4-11
4th Down Conv 5-6 0-0
Total Net Yards 208 325
Total Plays 76 55
Avg Gain 2.7 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 65 184
Rush Attempts 42 35
Avg Rush Yards 1.5 5.3
Net Yards Passing 143 141
Comp. - Att. 23-34 10-20
Yards Per Pass 4.2 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-46 2-10
Penalties - Yards 9-45 7-84
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-42.5 6-44.3
Return Yards 12 20
Punts - Returns 1-12 1-20
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 0/0 5/5
Extra Points 0/0 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SE Louisiana 0-2 00000
11 LSU 2-0 14100731
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 143 PASS YDS 141
65 RUSH YDS 184
208 TOTAL YDS 325
SE Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Virgil 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 189 0 1 111.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 189 0 1 111.7
C. Virgil 23/33 189 0 1
L. Nunez 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Nunez 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Nunez 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 64 0
L. Nunez 11 64 0 25
D. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
D. Johnson 8 32 0 8
D. Williams 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 10 0
D. Williams 10 10 0 4
J. Becnel 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Becnel 1 5 0 5
T. Jones 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Jones 2 4 0 4
C. Virgil 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -35 0
C. Virgil 9 -35 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Petit-Frere 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
J. Petit-Frere 5 60 0 25
M. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
M. Williams 2 38 0 23
B. Schwebel 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
B. Schwebel 4 26 0 15
N. Jackson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
N. Jackson 4 24 0 8
D. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 17 0
D. Johnson 5 17 0 15
C. Turner 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Turner 1 14 0 14
D. Williams 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
D. Williams 2 10 0 8
L. Nunez 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Nunez 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Adeyemi-Berglund 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Adeyemi-Berglund 1-0 1.0 0
M. Mason 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Mason 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Wall 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.5 3
I. Wall 6 42.5 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
X. Lewis 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
X. Lewis 1 12.0 12 0
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 151 2 0 146.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 151 2 0 146.4
J. Burrow 10/20 151 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 137 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 137 0
N. Brossette 19 137 0 42
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 8 27 1 7
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 1
J. Burrow 8 20 1 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 1
S. Sullivan 2 54 1 40
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 0
F. Moreau 2 47 0 24
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 1
J. Chase 3 25 1 0
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
N. Brossette 1 12 0 12
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Marshall Jr. 1 8 0 8
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Jefferson 1 5 0 5
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 0 0 0 0
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Giles 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Fehoko 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Fehoko 1-0 1.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. White 1-0 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
N. Farrell Jr. 1-1 1.5 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Lawrence 1-0 1.0 0
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Delpit 1-0 1.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Thornton 1-0 1.0 0
J. Thomas 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Thomas 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
C. Tracy 1/1 50 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.3 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.3 4
Z. Von Rosenberg 6 44.3 4 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
J. Giles 1 20.0 20 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 SELOU 19 4:06 9 30 Fumble
7:15 SELOU 25 1:07 4 2 Punt
3:20 SELOU 25 1:52 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 SELOU 25 1:26 8 16 Punt
8:33 SELOU 44 1:18 3 -3 Punt
4:14 SELOU 19 3:04 10 32 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SELOU 25 2:13 7 27 Punt
9:13 SELOU 18 4:18 11 45 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:06 SELOU 1 2:30 14 78 INT
9:45 SELOU 49 5:46 13 48
2:03 SELOU 25 1:30 3 34
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 0:26 3 7 Punt
8:52 SELOU 34 1:37 5 34 TD
5:54 SELOU 46 2:34 7 46 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:20 LSU 40 1:10 9 34 FG
9:45 LSU 30 1:01 3 -7 Punt
7:08 LSU 9 2:47 9 33 Punt
0:59 LSU 4 0:59 8 91 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 LSU 12 3:10 6 33 Punt
4:47 LSU 37 1:27 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 LSU 6 1:52 3 9 Punt
3:47 SELOU 18 1:44 4 11 TD
NCAA FB Scores