Vols rip East Tennessee State 59-3 after 2nd-quarter flurry

  Sep 08, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jeremy Banks and Madre London each rushed for two touchdowns and Tennessee followed a weather delay with a second-quarter scoring flurry to trounce Football Championship Subdivision program East Tennessee State 59-3 on Saturday.

Marquill Osborne scored on a blocked punt return and Darrin Kirkland Jr. scored on an interception return as Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt earned his first head coaching victory in his home debut. The Volunteers had lost 40-14 to No. 14 West Virginia in Pruitt's opening game last week at Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Vols (1-1) put the game away by collecting 28 points in a stretch of under 6 1/2 minutes shortly after the threat of lightning caused a 48-minute delay. Tennessee scored three touchdowns in a span of 1 minute, 46 seconds.

Tennessee led 10-0 but had struggled on offense until play was halted with 12:01 left in the half. On Tennessee's first series after the delay, Jarrett Guarantano's 51-yard completion to Marquez Callaway set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Banks with 9:27 remaining until halftime.

ETSU quarterback Logan Marchi's pass on the next play from scrimmage was tipped by receiver Quan Harrison and picked off by Bryce Thompson, whose 21-yard interception return put Tennessee at the Bucs' 3-yard line. Banks ran through the right side of the line into the end zone on first-and-goal.

Marchi's next pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and caught by Kirkland, whose 33-yard interception return extended Tennessee's lead to 31-0 with 7:41 left in the half. After Tennessee forced an ETSU punt, Josh Palmer scored on a 20-yard run to make it 38-0 with three minutes remaining in the second quarter.

ETSU (1-1) received $500,000 to make the trip to Knoxville and face a Football Bowl Subdivision team for the first time since relaunching its program in 2015. The Buccaneers had stopped playing football in 2003 for financial reasons before bringing the sport back.

Tennessee athletic director and former coach Phillip Fulmer filled an advisory role for ETSU when the school revived its football program.

THE TAKEAWAY

ETSU: Saturday's game had an announced attendance of 96,464. ETSU's average home attendance last year was 8,008. So it shouldn't have come as much of a surprise that the stage often seemed a little too big for the Buccaneers. ETSU's defense actually played quite well in the first quarter, but the Bucs' breakdowns on offense and special teams enabled Tennessee to put this game out of reach early.

Tennessee: The Vols faced a weather-related delay for the second straight game but responded much better this week. Last week, Tennessee only trailed West Virginia 13-7 at halftime when the threat of lightning caused a one-hour delay. The Vols were outscored 27-7 in the second half of that game.

UP NEXT

ETSU is at Virginia Military Institute on Saturday.

Tennessee hosts UTEP on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:20
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
59
Touchdown 3:20
31-M.London runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
49
yds
08:04
pos
3
58
Point After TD 13:34
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
52
Touchdown 13:34
19-K.Chryst complete to 11-J.Murphy. 11-J.Murphy runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
01:18
pos
3
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:09
85-J.Jerman 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
54
yds
04:49
pos
3
45
Point After TD 10:58
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
45
Touchdown 10:58
31-M.London runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:02
pos
0
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:00
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 3:00
84-J.Palmer runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
03:04
pos
0
37
Point After TD 7:41
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 7:52
4-L.Marchi incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Coffee INTERCEPTED by 34-D.Kirkland at ETSU 33. 34-D.Kirkland runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
33
yds
0:00
pos
0
30
Point After TD 9:12
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 9:12
33-J.Banks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
3
yds
00:05
pos
0
23
Point After TD 9:27
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 9:27
33-J.Banks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
86
yds
02:34
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:55
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 2:55
46-M.Watson punts -18 yards from ETSU 26 blocked by 3-M.Osborne. 3-M.Osborne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
6
yds
01:24
pos
0
9
Field Goal 9:37
42-B.Cimaglia 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
63
yds
03:02
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 19
Rushing 5 10
Passing 4 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-15 4-10
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 188 408
Total Plays 58 60
Avg Gain 3.2 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 125 190
Rush Attempts 29 44
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 4.3
Net Yards Passing 63 218
Comp. - Att. 12-29 11-16
Yards Per Pass 2.2 13.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 1-6
Penalties - Yards 6-39 3-19
Touchdowns 0 8
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 2
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-41.4 4-42.8
Return Yards 21 79
Punts - Returns 1-3 2-25
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-54
Kicking 1/1 9/9
Extra Points 0/0 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
ETSU 1-1 00303
Tennessee 1-1 102871459
Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
 63 PASS YDS 218
125 RUSH YDS 190
188 TOTAL YDS 408
ETSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Marchi 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.3% 72 0 2 50.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.3% 72 0 2 50.2
L. Marchi 11/26 72 0 2
A. Herink 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% -3 0 0 24.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% -3 0 0 24.9
A. Herink 1/3 -3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Saylors 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
J. Saylors 8 41 0 23
Q. Holmes 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
Q. Holmes 10 35 0 18
A. Herink 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 27 0
A. Herink 2 27 0 33
D. Monroe 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
D. Monroe 3 9 0 4
L. Marchi 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
L. Marchi 3 9 0 7
M. Thompson 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
M. Thompson 3 4 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Coffee 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
K. Coffee 4 30 0 16
J. Saylors 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Saylors 2 18 0 18
A. Werts 39 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
A. Werts 3 18 0 7
Q. Harrison 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Q. Harrison 1 8 0 8
K. Kelley 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Kelley 0 0 0 0
M. Watson 46 K
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Watson 0 0 0 0
A. Spagnoletti 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Spagnoletti 0 0 0 0
L. Marchi 4 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
L. Marchi 1 -2 0 -2
N. Adkins 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Adkins 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Folks 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Folks 6-2 0.0 0
E. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
D. Weigel 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Weigel 4-1 0.0 0
K. Delince 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Delince 4-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Griffin 4-1 0.0 0
T. Robinson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Robinson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Lewis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Lewis 4-1 0.0 0
T. Ferrell 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Ferrell 2-2 0.0 0
J. Maduafokwa 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Maduafokwa 2-0 1.0 0
B. Bockrath 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Bockrath 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Yancey 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Yancey 2-1 0.0 0
J. Heard 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Heard 1-0 0.0 0
N. Player 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Player 1-1 0.0 0
A. Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
K. Cooper 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Smith 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
A. Gatewood 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Gatewood 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Jerman 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
J. Jerman 1/1 39 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Watson 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 1
M. Watson 6 41.3 1 51
J. Jerman 85 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
J. Jerman 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Robinson 16 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
T. Robinson 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Yancey 22 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
Z. Yancey 1 3.0 3 0
M. Woods 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
M. Woods 1 3.0 3 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 154 0 0 161.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 154 0 0 161.0
J. Guarantano 8/13 154 0 0
K. Chryst 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 70 1 0 406.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 70 1 0 406.0
K. Chryst 3/3 70 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 65 0
T. Jordan 15 65 0 16
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 62 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 62 2
J. Banks 13 62 2 15
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 47 2
M. London 8 47 2 34
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 1
J. Palmer 1 20 1 20
P. Fant 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
P. Fant 3 7 0 6
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Guarantano 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
M. Callaway 5 78 0 51
J. Murphy 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 1
J. Murphy 3 75 1 50
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 51 0
J. Palmer 1 51 0 51
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Wood-Anderson 1 12 0 12
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Jennings 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Warrior 4-0 0.0 0
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Kirkland Jr. 4-0 0.0 1
E. Gooden 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
E. Gooden 4-4 1.0 0
W. Ignont 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
W. Ignont 4-1 0.0 0
B. Thompson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
B. Thompson 4-0 0.0 1
D. Bituli 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Bituli 3-0 0.0 0
M. Abernathy 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Abernathy 3-1 0.0 0
S. Reid 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Reid 3-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Johnson Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
D. Taylor 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
K. Phillips 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
B. Buchanan 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Buchanan 1-0 0.0 0
S. Shamburger 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Shamburger 1-0 0.0 0
W. McBride 17 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. McBride 1-0 0.0 0
A. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mincey 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mincey 1-1 0.0 0
M. Butler 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Butler 0-1 0.0 0
T. Flowers 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Flowers 0-1 0.0 0
J. Allen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Allen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
B. Cimaglia 1/1 26 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 2
J. Doyle 4 42.8 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Osborne 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 8 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 8 1
M. Osborne 1 26.0 8 1
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
M. Callaway 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 ETNST 18 1:53 3 6 Punt
9:32 ETNST 25 0:53 3 3 Punt
4:19 ETNST 20 1:24 3 6 TD
2:49 ETNST 25 2:17 6 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 ETNST 18 2:01 5 13 Punt
9:17 ETNST 25 0:00 1 75 INT
9:12 ETNST 25 1:20 3 73 INT
7:41 ETNST 25 1:27 3 2 Punt
3:00 ETNST 35 2:32 9 30 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 ETNST 25 4:49 10 54 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:02 ETNST 31 3:53 9 34 Downs
13:34 ETNST 25 1:59 3 -1 Punt
3:12 ETNST 25 1:57 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 TENN 33 3:02 8 58 FG
8:32 TENN 38 4:04 7 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 TENN 22 0:00 3 8 Punt
12:01 TENN 18 2:34 8 82 TD
9:17 ETNST 3 0:05 1 3 TD
6:04 TENN 31 3:04 7 69 TD
0:13 TENN 35 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 25 4:02 10 75 TD
6:01 TENN 25 1:49 4 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TENN 35 1:18 3 65 TD
11:24 TENN 30 8:04 12 70 TD
1:03 TENN 31 0:00 1 -2
NCAA FB Scores