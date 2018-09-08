|
|
|ETNST
|TENN
Vols rip East Tennessee State 59-3 after 2nd-quarter flurry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jeremy Banks and Madre London each rushed for two touchdowns and Tennessee followed a weather delay with a second-quarter scoring flurry to trounce Football Championship Subdivision program East Tennessee State 59-3 on Saturday.
Marquill Osborne scored on a blocked punt return and Darrin Kirkland Jr. scored on an interception return as Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt earned his first head coaching victory in his home debut. The Volunteers had lost 40-14 to No. 14 West Virginia in Pruitt's opening game last week at Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Vols (1-1) put the game away by collecting 28 points in a stretch of under 6 1/2 minutes shortly after the threat of lightning caused a 48-minute delay. Tennessee scored three touchdowns in a span of 1 minute, 46 seconds.
Tennessee led 10-0 but had struggled on offense until play was halted with 12:01 left in the half. On Tennessee's first series after the delay, Jarrett Guarantano's 51-yard completion to Marquez Callaway set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Banks with 9:27 remaining until halftime.
ETSU quarterback Logan Marchi's pass on the next play from scrimmage was tipped by receiver Quan Harrison and picked off by Bryce Thompson, whose 21-yard interception return put Tennessee at the Bucs' 3-yard line. Banks ran through the right side of the line into the end zone on first-and-goal.
Marchi's next pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and caught by Kirkland, whose 33-yard interception return extended Tennessee's lead to 31-0 with 7:41 left in the half. After Tennessee forced an ETSU punt, Josh Palmer scored on a 20-yard run to make it 38-0 with three minutes remaining in the second quarter.
ETSU (1-1) received $500,000 to make the trip to Knoxville and face a Football Bowl Subdivision team for the first time since relaunching its program in 2015. The Buccaneers had stopped playing football in 2003 for financial reasons before bringing the sport back.
Tennessee athletic director and former coach Phillip Fulmer filled an advisory role for ETSU when the school revived its football program.
THE TAKEAWAY
ETSU: Saturday's game had an announced attendance of 96,464. ETSU's average home attendance last year was 8,008. So it shouldn't have come as much of a surprise that the stage often seemed a little too big for the Buccaneers. ETSU's defense actually played quite well in the first quarter, but the Bucs' breakdowns on offense and special teams enabled Tennessee to put this game out of reach early.
Tennessee: The Vols faced a weather-related delay for the second straight game but responded much better this week. Last week, Tennessee only trailed West Virginia 13-7 at halftime when the threat of lightning caused a one-hour delay. The Vols were outscored 27-7 in the second half of that game.
UP NEXT
ETSU is at Virginia Military Institute on Saturday.
Tennessee hosts UTEP on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|19
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|188
|408
|Total Plays
|58
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|190
|Rush Attempts
|29
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|63
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|12-29
|11-16
|Yards Per Pass
|2.2
|13.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|3-19
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.4
|4-42.8
|Return Yards
|21
|79
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-54
|Kicking
|1/1
|9/9
|Extra Points
|0/0
|8/8
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|63
|PASS YDS
|218
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|190
|
|
|188
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Saylors 8 RB
|J. Saylors
|8
|41
|0
|23
|
Q. Holmes 11 RB
|Q. Holmes
|10
|35
|0
|18
|
A. Herink 7 QB
|A. Herink
|2
|27
|0
|33
|
D. Monroe 3 RB
|D. Monroe
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
L. Marchi 4 QB
|L. Marchi
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
M. Thompson 27 RB
|M. Thompson
|3
|4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coffee 14 WR
|K. Coffee
|4
|30
|0
|16
|
J. Saylors 8 RB
|J. Saylors
|2
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Werts 39 WR
|A. Werts
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
Q. Harrison 17 WR
|Q. Harrison
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Kelley 15 WR
|K. Kelley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Watson 46 K
|M. Watson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Spagnoletti 89 WR
|A. Spagnoletti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Marchi 4 QB
|L. Marchi
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Folks 31 LB
|J. Folks
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Davis 33 LB
|E. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Weigel 40 LB
|D. Weigel
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Delince 9 DB
|K. Delince
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 32 LB
|J. Griffin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 16 DB
|T. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 13 DB
|J. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ferrell 97 DL
|T. Ferrell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maduafokwa 49 DL
|J. Maduafokwa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bockrath 99 LB
|B. Bockrath
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Yancey 22 LB
|Z. Yancey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heard 90 DL
|J. Heard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Player 45 DL
|N. Player
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 26 DB
|A. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cooper 2 LB
|K. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Smith 28 DB
|Q. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gatewood 10 LB
|A. Gatewood
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Jerman 85 K
|J. Jerman
|1/1
|39
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 16 DB
|T. Robinson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|8/13
|154
|0
|0
|
K. Chryst 19 QB
|K. Chryst
|3/3
|70
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|15
|65
|0
|16
|
J. Banks 33 RB
|J. Banks
|13
|62
|2
|15
|
M. London 31 RB
|M. London
|8
|47
|2
|34
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
P. Fant 44 RB
|P. Fant
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|5
|78
|0
|51
|
J. Murphy 11 WR
|J. Murphy
|3
|75
|1
|50
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
|D. Kirkland Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Gooden 93 DL
|E. Gooden
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abernathy 22 DB
|M. Abernathy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 21 LB
|S. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
|A. Johnson Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Phillips 5 DL
|K. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Buchanan 28 DB
|B. Buchanan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McBride 17 QB
|W. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 6 DB
|A. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 59 DL
|J. Mincey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 25 DB
|T. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 8 LB
|J. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/1
|26
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|4
|42.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Osborne 3 DB
|M. Osborne
|1
|26.0
|8
|1
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
