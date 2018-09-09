Drive Chart
ALST
AUBURN

No Text

No. 7 Auburn routs Alabama State 63-9

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 09, 2018

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Gus Malzahn was pleased with Auburn's performance in its Week 1 victory over Washington but said in the days following that the running game left some production to be desired, and that it would be the primary focus in practices leading up to the home opener.

The Tigers left no questions on Pat Dye Field about their ability to run the ball Saturday night.

Led by tailback JaTarvious Whitlow's 122 yards and receiver Anthony Schwartz's 117 total yards and two touchdowns, No. 7 Auburn racked up 429 rushing yards and routed Alabama State 63-9.

Starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham played only into the second quarter, with the Tigers (2-0) leading 42-0. The redshirt junior finished 6 of 11 for 113 yards with a passing and rushing score.

Stidham's backup, sophomore Malik Willis, gifted the Hornets (1-1) their first points of the night when he was sacked in the end zone on his first snap for a 4-yard safety in the second quarter. Willis directed the offense until 23-year-old freshman left-hander Cord Sandberg took the on the last play of the third quarter.

Sandberg, a former minor league baseball player for the Philadelphia Phillies, completed one pass for 22 yards and ran for 35 yards on three carries.

''(We were) able to play a lot of new guys ... that's the positive, that's what you take away from the game,'' said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. ''It's a long season, and depth, especially in our league, is a factor. Gave us a chance to play a whole bunch of people - defensively, offensively, special teams.

A silver medalist in the 100 meters in the U20 World Championships in Finland over the summer, Schwartz got to display his world-class speed. On his second reception, the true freshman hauled in a 57-yard post route from Stidham for the score.

Schwartz added a rushing touchdown midway through the second quarter on a reverse to top off Auburn's highest scoring half since dropping 42 in the first half in a 62-3 win over Western Carolina on Oct. 12, 2013 - also the last time Auburn scored over 60 points.

A play after Schwartz's touchdown grab, safety Daniel Thomas jumped a route for a 29-yard pick-six. The junior recorded his second interception of Darryl Pearson Jr. in the second quarter for the first multi-interception outing by a Tiger since Thomas picked off Alabama's Jalen Hurts twice in 2016.

After scoring the go-ahead touchdown in a top-10 win over Washington last week, Whitow doubled starting running back Kam Martin's carries. Malzahn said postgame that he's not ready to decide on who will be the starter next week against LSU.

Once Martin and Whitlow took to the bench, Auburn's freshman backs shined. Shaun Shivers scored his first career touchdown as part of a 117-yard night, and Harold Joiner added his first trip to the end zone with a 2-yard score out of the Wildcat formation.

''In a game like this, sometimes you just want to give those freshmen carries,'' Malzahn said. ''That was by design ... you want to give those guys a chance to show what they can do.''

Alabama State, which traveled the fewest miles (54.2) of any opponent at Jordan-Hare Stadium since the Tigers hosted Fort Benning (42.3 miles) in 1944, amassed just 47 rushing yards against an Auburn defense that had 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three interceptions.

''We came in, we wanted to use the platform to promote our program, to find ways to build our team and I thought we did that,'' Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley said. ''We'll get back and get ready for the next game. ''We'll keep our goals in front of us and use this as a building block.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama State: The Hornets cycled through quarterbacks before redshirt sophomore KHA'Darris Davis found Joe Williams for a 29-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Pearson Jr., the Hornets' starter, was pulled in favor of Dakota Rocker.

Auburn: Freshmen accounted for 457 of Auburn's 568 total yards. The Tigers' four turnovers are their most since committing five in a 24-10 win over FCS Mercer last season.

UP NEXT

Alabama State: The Hornets travel to Kennesaw State next Saturday. Donald Hill-Eley's team won't return to Montgomery until Nov. 3 against Texas Southern.

Auburn: The Tigers open SEC play against No. 11 LSU next Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. ESPN announced during the game that College Gameday will be traveling to No. 4 Ohio State vs. TCU in Arlington, Texas, over Auburn-LSU.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:10
43-I.Shannon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
63
Touchdown 5:10
32-M.Miller runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
64
yds
02:19
pos
9
62
Point After TD 8:23
43-I.Shannon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
56
Touchdown 8:23
25-S.Shivers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
54
yds
02:27
pos
9
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:37
53-H.Hanson extra point is good
plays
yds
pos
9
49
Touchdown 0:37
K. Davis complete to J.Williams for a 29 yard touchdown
7
plays
76
yds
4:15
pos
8
49
Point After TD 4:52
43-I.Shannon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
2
49
Touchdown 4:52
29-H.Joiner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
48
yds
03:59
pos
2
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 4:48
14-M.Willis to AUB End Zone for -4 yards. to AUB End Zone for -4 yards safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
42
Point After TD 6:56
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 6:56
5-A.Schwartz runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
23
yds
00:10
pos
0
41
Point After TD 7:42
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 7:49
35-A.Craven punts -12 yards from ALAST 22 blocked by 15-J.Peters. 10-D.Barrett runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
6
yds
00:55
pos
0
34
Point After TD 11:30
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 11:30
9-K.Martin runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
99
yds
01:42
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:00
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 1:07
7-D.Pearson incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hannah INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Thomas at ALAST 29. 24-D.Thomas runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
73
yds
00:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 1:07
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:07
8-J.Stidham complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
86
yds
02:23
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:09
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:09
8-J.Stidham runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:28
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 28
Rushing 4 22
Passing 5 4
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-15 2-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 207 564
Total Plays 65 73
Avg Gain 3.2 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 47 429
Rush Attempts 35 59
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 7.3
Net Yards Passing 160 135
Comp. - Att. 14-30 8-14
Yards Per Pass 5.3 9.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-27 2-3
Penalties - Yards 10-77 4-30
Touchdowns 2 9
Rushing TDs 0 6
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 2
Turnovers 4 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 5-4
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 10-43.8 2-38.0
Return Yards 74 124
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-54
Kickoffs - Returns 4-74 2-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-29
Kicking 2/3 10/11
Extra Points 2/2 10/10
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Alabama State 1-1 02709
7 Auburn 2-0 212171463
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 160 PASS YDS 135
47 RUSH YDS 429
207 TOTAL YDS 564
Alabama State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Davis 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 39 1 1 108.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 39 1 1 108.2
K. Davis 3/7 39 1 1
D. Rocker  QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 20 0 0 81.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 20 0 0 81.1
D. Rocker 4/7 20 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Farmer 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
T. Farmer 10 40 0 22
E. Gray 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
E. Gray 3 17 0 10
C. Leggett  RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
C. Leggett 3 8 0 5
A. Anderson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
A. Anderson 5 8 0 3
G. Cook 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
G. Cook 2 3 0 6
K. Davis 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -14 0
K. Davis 2 -14 0 -1
D. Rocker  QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -22 0
D. Rocker 6 -22 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Aristilde Jr.  WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 51 0
D. Aristilde Jr. 1 51 0 51
J. Williams IV 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 1
J. Williams IV 1 29 1 29
N. Lee 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
N. Lee 1 18 0 18
De. Johnson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
De. Johnson 1 18 0 18
E. Gray 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
E. Gray 3 16 0 10
M. Jefferson  WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Jefferson 1 11 0 11
T. Allen  WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Allen 1 10 0 10
G. Cook 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
G. Cook 1 6 0 6
W. Corker 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
W. Corker 1 5 0 5
C. Leggett  RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Leggett 1 4 0 4
J. Hannah 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hannah 0 0 0 0
P. Brown  TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Brown 0 0 0 0
A. Anderson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Anderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Je. Hill 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Je. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
R. Haley 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Haley 2-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hanson 53 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
H. Hanson 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Craven  P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 43.8 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 43.8 4
A. Craven 10 43.8 4 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Gray 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 25 0
E. Gray 3 19.3 25 0
De. Johnson 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
De. Johnson 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 142 2 0 212.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 142 2 0 212.7
J. Stidham 7/12 142 2 0
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
C. Sandberg 1/1 22 0 0
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 62.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 62.6
M. Willis 1/2 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 122 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 122 0
J. Whitlow 14 122 0 22
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 117 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 117 1
S. Shivers 13 117 1 26
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 50 1
A. Schwartz 3 50 1 23
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 1
K. Martin 7 40 1 15
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
C. Sandberg 3 35 0 15
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
M. Hill 1 22 0 22
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 1
M. Miller 1 14 1 14
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Martin 2 13 0 8
H. Joiner 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 1
H. Joiner 3 9 1 5
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 1
J. Stidham 2 8 1 6
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
M. Willis 3 2 0 6
D. Adams 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Adams 1 1 0 1
C. Tolbert 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
C. Tolbert 3 1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 96 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 96 2
A. Schwartz 4 96 2 57
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
R. Davis 3 34 0 26
C. Chambers 43 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Chambers 1 22 0 22
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Martin 1 15 0 15
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Hastings 0 0 0 0
N. Craig-Myers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Craig-Myers 0 0 0 0
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Peters 1-0 1.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
De. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Bryant 1-0 1.0 0
R. Jibunor 37 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Jibunor 1-0 1.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thomas 0-0 0.0 2
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
I. Shannon 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
I. Shannon 0/0 0 4/4 4
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
A. Carlson 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 1
A. Siposs 2 38.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Nigh 99 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
S. Nigh 1 14.0 14 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
N. Igbinoghene 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 0 0
J. Peters 1 12.0 0 0
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Davis 1 0.0 0 0
G. King 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
G. King 1 0.0 0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
C. Tutt 1 32.0 32 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 ALST 26 1:01 4 2 Punt
11:43 ALST 19 2:00 4 55 FG Miss
6:09 ALST 25 2:28 6 15 Fumble
1:07 ALST 25 0:00 1 75 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:45 ALST 15 0:32 7 21 Punt
11:30 ALST 25 1:29 5 10 Punt
8:44 ALST 16 0:55 3 6 TD
7:32 ALST 30 0:20 2 47 INT
6:56 ALST 25 1:54 4 2 Punt
4:36 ALST 35 2:42 6 14 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ALST 25 3:39 9 47 Downs
10:14 ALST 41 1:09 4 -1 Punt
4:52 ALST 25 4:15 8 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 ALST 13 1:25 3 6 Punt
8:23 ALST 25 0:42 2 13 INT
2:51 ALST 5 1:16 3 4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 AUBURN 28 0:57 3 6 Punt
12:29 ALST 46 0:41 4 27 Fumble
9:37 AUBURN 26 3:28 10 74 TD
3:30 AUBURN 19 2:23 6 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 AUBURN 11 1:42 7 89 TD
9:53 AUBURN 26 1:01 6 18 Punt
7:06 ALST 23 0:10 1 23 TD
4:48 AUBURN 4 0:00 1 -4 Safety
1:43 AUBURN 20 1:18 5 36 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:51 ALST 48 3:59 10 48 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:29 AUBURN 39 0:00 5 31 Fumble
10:50 AUBURN 46 2:27 4 54 TD
7:29 AUBURN 36 2:19 4 64 TD
5:10 ALST 14 2:14 5 4 Downs
1:27 ALST 46 0:39 2 -5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores