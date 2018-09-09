Drive Chart
PSU
PITT

No Text

No. 13 Penn State drills Pittsburgh 51-6

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 09, 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) The future of the rivalry between No. 13 Penn State and Pittsburgh is uncertain.

There is no question about the present. The Nittany Lions have separated themselves from the Panthers. And the gap appears to be widening. Quickly.

Trace McSorley threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to erase the memories of a painful 2016 loss and Penn State overwhelmed Pitt 51-6 on Saturday night.

Two years ago Penn State left Heinz Field on the wrong end of a thrilling 42-39 loss, a setback that ultimately cost the Nittany Lions a spot in the College Football Playoff. The feeling stuck with McSorley. In front of a sellout crowd and a national audience in prime time, the senior quarterback earned a measure of redemption.

''I think it's something, it might have fueled me a little bit more knowing we were returning here and had an opportunity to get that bad taste out of our mouths and things like that,'' said McSorley, who finished 14 of 30 for 145 yards in a steady rain. ''It's a lot sweeter, able to leave the field with a good victory tonight.''

KJ Hamler ran 32 yards for a score and hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from McSorley as the Nittany Lions (2-0) bounced back from an opening week scare against Appalachian State to dominate their 99th meeting with the Panthers (1-1).

Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 118 yards for the Nittany Lions, DeAndre Thompson returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown, and Penn State limited Pitt to just 89 yards in the second half.

''We played really clutch defense,'' Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. ''So I think we made some really good strides.''

Pitt, meanwhile, took a step backward. Maybe more than one. Qadree Ollison ran for 119 yards and a 13-yard score but went nowhere after halftime. Neither did the Panthers.

Sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled in the steady rain, completing just 9 of 18 passes for 55 yards. Pickett also ran for 30 yards, but spent most of the night under heavy pressure. He was sacked four times and took a handful of jarring hits when he was able to scramble for positive yardage.

''Ultimately, everything lays right on my chest,'' Panther coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''I'll take it all. We obviously didn't have them ready to go in any capacity: offensively, defensively or special teams.''

The series that dates back 125 years will go on hiatus after Pitt visits Beaver Stadium next September. There are no plans for it to continue - at least in the next decade - and considering how things went in the second half, that might not be a bad thing for either side.

Penn State's margin of victory was the third-largest by either team in a series that dates to 1893. The chants of ''We Are ... Penn State'' rang throughout the stadium in the final minutes.

TURNING POINT

Pitt trailed just 7-6 late in the second quarter when it faced fourth-and-3 at the Penn State 4. The Panthers opted not to kick a go-ahead field goal because of issues with holder Kirk Christodoulou, who mishandled a pair of snaps earlier in the half. Ollison was stopped for a three-yard loss.

''Kids want to go, I want to go, I want to score a touchdown,'' Narduzzi said. ''We're playing to win. ... I don't know if we got a yard. But we just didn't make plays. We didn't block them good enough.''

Things got worse quickly for Christodoulou. The freshman from Australia fumbled a snap while trying to punt just before the half. Penn State recovered with 59 seconds left and McSorley found Hamler three plays later to put the Nittany Lions up 14-6 at the break.

It was all Penn State after that.

SELF DESTRUCTION SEQUENCE INITIATED

The Panthers turned the ball over three times and were flagged 14 times for 116 yards, including a holding call in the end zone that resulted in a safety and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the occasionally volatile Narduzzi.

''I've never seen so many penalties in one game,'' Narduzzi said. ''It starts with my 15 yarder. But 14 penalties . embarrassing. There were some good calls, too. I'm not saying the officiating was bad. We just had some stuff that just snowballed on us. It starts with me.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have found a capable replacement for Saquon Barkley. Sanders spent two years patiently waiting for his turn and he seems more than equal to the task. His numbers would have been even more impressive if not for an illegal block in the back in the first half that nullified a significant chunk of what would have been an 80-yard gain.

Pitt: For all of Pickett's moxie, he is going to need receivers who can get open to take some of the pressure off the running game. He completed just four passes - for 34 yards - to his wide outs.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Nittany Lions slid three spot last week after needing overtime to escape Appalachian State. They could possibly tick back up a bit for the way they completely shut down Pitt in the second half.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Nittany Lions host Kent State next Saturday.

Pitt: Opens ACC play next Saturday when Georgia Tech visits.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:21
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
51
6
Touchdown 4:21
14-S.Clifford complete to 10-B.Polk. 10-B.Polk runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
34
yds
00:11
pos
50
6
Point After TD 6:17
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
6
Touchdown 6:17
8-M.Allen runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
76
yds
03:53
pos
43
6
Point After TD 11:40
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
6
Touchdown 11:40
9-T.McSorley complete to 12-M.Hippenhammer. 12-M.Hippenhammer runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
02:29
pos
36
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
6
Touchdown 0:53
98-K.Christodoulou punts 36 yards from PIT 3. 3-D.Thompkins runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-1
yds
01:46
pos
29
6
Safety 7:45
8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis. Penalty on PIT 70-S.Millin Holding 1 yards enforced at PIT 1. No Play. to PIT 1 for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
23
6
Point After TD 8:36
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
6
Touchdown 8:36
9-T.McSorley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
27
yds
02:39
pos
20
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:26
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 0:26
9-T.McSorley complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
35
yds
00:33
pos
13
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:15
98-K.Christodoulou to PSU 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 7:15
30-Q.Ollison runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:59
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:14
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:14
1-K.Hamler runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
01:09
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 15
Rushing 10 13
Passing 8 1
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 4-12 4-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-3
Total Net Yards 382 291
Total Plays 64 70
Avg Gain 6.0 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 211 245
Rush Attempts 33 52
Avg Rush Yards 6.4 4.7
Net Yards Passing 171 46
Comp. - Att. 15-31 9-18
Yards Per Pass 5.5 2.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 3-9
Penalties - Yards 4-45 14-116
Touchdowns 7 1
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-42.6 6-33.7
Return Yards 111 29
Punts - Returns 2-38 3--5
Kickoffs - Returns 3-73 3-34
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 7/8 0/1
Extra Points 7/7 0/0
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 1 0
1234T
13 Penn State 2-0 77162151
Pittsburgh 1-1 60006
O/U 50.5, PITT +7.5
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
 171 PASS YDS 46
211 RUSH YDS 245
382 TOTAL YDS 291
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 145 2 0 109.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 145 2 0 109.3
T. McSorley 14/30 145 2 0
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 34 1 0 715.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 34 1 0 715.6
S. Clifford 1/1 34 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 118 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 118 0
M. Sanders 16 118 0 41
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
T. McSorley 5 36 1 20
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 32 1
K. Hamler 1 32 1 32
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
R. Slade 4 13 0 4
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
Ma. Allen 7 12 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 1
B. Polk 2 45 1 34
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
K. Hamler 3 40 1 18
J. Holland 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Holland 2 25 0 22
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
Ju. Johnson 2 23 0 12
D. Dalton 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
D. Dalton 2 17 0 9
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
M. Hippenhammer 1 11 1 11
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
Ma. Allen 1 7 0 7
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Sanders 1 6 0 6
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Freiermuth 1 5 0 5
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Thompkins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Givens 3-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
S. Toney 3-0 1.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Parsons 2-0 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. McPhearson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Monroe 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Monroe 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
Ja. Johnson 2-1 0.5 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Windsor 1-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Miller 1-0 1.0 0
D. Joseph 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Joseph 1-0 1.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 1-0 0.0 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Wade 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 1-0 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Oruwariye 0-0 0.0 1
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Y. Gross-Matos 0-1 0.5 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Scott 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/1 7/7
J. Pinegar 0/1 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 4
B. Gillikin 5 42.6 4 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 28 0
K. Hamler 3 24.3 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 39 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 39 1
D. Thompkins 2 19.0 39 1
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Gillikin 1 0.0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 55 0 1 64.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 55 0 1 64.6
K. Pickett 9/18 55 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 119 1
Q. Ollison 21 119 1 63
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
S. Jacques-Louis 2 39 0 38
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
A. Davis 6 38 0 13
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 30 0
K. Pickett 14 30 0 11
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
D. Hall 7 28 0 8
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
G. Aston 1 -2 0 -2
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
K. Christodoulou 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
S. Jacques-Louis 2 21 0 13
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
G. Aston 2 14 0 8
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Mack 1 9 0 9
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Hall 1 4 0 4
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 1 4 0 4
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
Q. Ollison 2 3 0 3
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Araujo-Lopes 0 0 0 0
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Ffrench 0 0 0 0
T. Tipton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Tipton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Wirginis 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
Q. Wirginis 3-0 1.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Jones II 1-0 0.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Weaver 1-0 0.0 0
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Idowu 1-0 0.0 0
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 1-0 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Campbell III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mathis 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mathis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
A. Kessman 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 33.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 33.7 0
K. Christodoulou 6 33.7 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 11 0
M. Ffrench 2 11.0 11 0
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
R. Araujo-Lopes 1 12.0 12 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -1.7 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -1.7 0 0
R. Araujo-Lopes 3 -1.7 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 PSU 37 1:09 4 63 TD
7:07 PITT 45 1:29 6 23 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:05 PSU 1 1:04 9 37 Punt
8:49 PSU 20 1:12 3 11 Fumble
4:44 PSU 7 2:31 4 24 Punt
0:59 PITT 35 0:33 3 35 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 PSU 28 1:50 4 12 Punt
11:15 PITT 40 2:39 9 31 TD
7:38 PSU 35 1:09 3 1 Punt
4:18 PSU 45 1:28 7 10 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 PSU 36 2:29 5 44 TD
10:10 PSU 39 3:53 13 61 TD
4:32 PITT 34 0:11 1 34 TD
1:09 PITT 39 0:00 1 2 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 25 1:25 3 6 Punt
12:14 PITT 25 4:59 10 75 TD
5:34 PITT 27 4:20 11 42 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 PITT 4 3:33 6 79 FG Miss
7:30 PSU 31 2:41 6 18 Downs
2:03 PITT 38 0:47 4 14
0:21 PITT 29 0:00 1 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 PITT 15 1:23 3 -2 Punt
8:30 PITT 8 0:45 3 -4 Safety
6:13 PITT 5 1:45 3 8 Punt
2:39 PITT 4 1:46 3 -1 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 PITT 25 0:26 4 4 Punt
11:40 PITT 35 1:12 5 0 Punt
6:17 PITT 4 1:32 4 30 Fumble
4:12 PITT 16 2:56 7 45 Downs
1:00 PSU 43 0:45 2 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores