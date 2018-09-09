|
|
|PSU
|PITT
No. 13 Penn State drills Pittsburgh 51-6
PITTSBURGH (AP) The future of the rivalry between No. 13 Penn State and Pittsburgh is uncertain.
There is no question about the present. The Nittany Lions have separated themselves from the Panthers. And the gap appears to be widening. Quickly.
Trace McSorley threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to erase the memories of a painful 2016 loss and Penn State overwhelmed Pitt 51-6 on Saturday night.
Two years ago Penn State left Heinz Field on the wrong end of a thrilling 42-39 loss, a setback that ultimately cost the Nittany Lions a spot in the College Football Playoff. The feeling stuck with McSorley. In front of a sellout crowd and a national audience in prime time, the senior quarterback earned a measure of redemption.
''I think it's something, it might have fueled me a little bit more knowing we were returning here and had an opportunity to get that bad taste out of our mouths and things like that,'' said McSorley, who finished 14 of 30 for 145 yards in a steady rain. ''It's a lot sweeter, able to leave the field with a good victory tonight.''
KJ Hamler ran 32 yards for a score and hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from McSorley as the Nittany Lions (2-0) bounced back from an opening week scare against Appalachian State to dominate their 99th meeting with the Panthers (1-1).
Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 118 yards for the Nittany Lions, DeAndre Thompson returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown, and Penn State limited Pitt to just 89 yards in the second half.
''We played really clutch defense,'' Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. ''So I think we made some really good strides.''
Pitt, meanwhile, took a step backward. Maybe more than one. Qadree Ollison ran for 119 yards and a 13-yard score but went nowhere after halftime. Neither did the Panthers.
Sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled in the steady rain, completing just 9 of 18 passes for 55 yards. Pickett also ran for 30 yards, but spent most of the night under heavy pressure. He was sacked four times and took a handful of jarring hits when he was able to scramble for positive yardage.
''Ultimately, everything lays right on my chest,'' Panther coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''I'll take it all. We obviously didn't have them ready to go in any capacity: offensively, defensively or special teams.''
The series that dates back 125 years will go on hiatus after Pitt visits Beaver Stadium next September. There are no plans for it to continue - at least in the next decade - and considering how things went in the second half, that might not be a bad thing for either side.
Penn State's margin of victory was the third-largest by either team in a series that dates to 1893. The chants of ''We Are ... Penn State'' rang throughout the stadium in the final minutes.
TURNING POINT
Pitt trailed just 7-6 late in the second quarter when it faced fourth-and-3 at the Penn State 4. The Panthers opted not to kick a go-ahead field goal because of issues with holder Kirk Christodoulou, who mishandled a pair of snaps earlier in the half. Ollison was stopped for a three-yard loss.
''Kids want to go, I want to go, I want to score a touchdown,'' Narduzzi said. ''We're playing to win. ... I don't know if we got a yard. But we just didn't make plays. We didn't block them good enough.''
Things got worse quickly for Christodoulou. The freshman from Australia fumbled a snap while trying to punt just before the half. Penn State recovered with 59 seconds left and McSorley found Hamler three plays later to put the Nittany Lions up 14-6 at the break.
It was all Penn State after that.
SELF DESTRUCTION SEQUENCE INITIATED
The Panthers turned the ball over three times and were flagged 14 times for 116 yards, including a holding call in the end zone that resulted in a safety and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the occasionally volatile Narduzzi.
''I've never seen so many penalties in one game,'' Narduzzi said. ''It starts with my 15 yarder. But 14 penalties . embarrassing. There were some good calls, too. I'm not saying the officiating was bad. We just had some stuff that just snowballed on us. It starts with me.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: The Nittany Lions have found a capable replacement for Saquon Barkley. Sanders spent two years patiently waiting for his turn and he seems more than equal to the task. His numbers would have been even more impressive if not for an illegal block in the back in the first half that nullified a significant chunk of what would have been an 80-yard gain.
Pitt: For all of Pickett's moxie, he is going to need receivers who can get open to take some of the pressure off the running game. He completed just four passes - for 34 yards - to his wide outs.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Nittany Lions slid three spot last week after needing overtime to escape Appalachian State. They could possibly tick back up a bit for the way they completely shut down Pitt in the second half.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Nittany Lions host Kent State next Saturday.
Pitt: Opens ACC play next Saturday when Georgia Tech visits.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|15
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|8
|1
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|382
|291
|Total Plays
|64
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|211
|245
|Rush Attempts
|33
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|171
|46
|Comp. - Att.
|15-31
|9-18
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|2.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|14-116
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.6
|6-33.7
|Return Yards
|111
|29
|Punts - Returns
|2-38
|3--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-73
|3-34
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/8
|0/1
|Extra Points
|7/7
|0/0
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|46
|
|
|211
|RUSH YDS
|245
|
|
|382
|TOTAL YDS
|291
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|14/30
|145
|2
|0
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|1/1
|34
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|16
|118
|0
|41
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|5
|36
|1
|20
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
R. Slade 4 RB
|R. Slade
|4
|13
|0
|4
|
Ma. Allen 8 RB
|Ma. Allen
|7
|12
|1
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Polk 10 WR
|B. Polk
|2
|45
|1
|34
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|40
|1
|18
|
J. Holland 18 TE
|J. Holland
|2
|25
|0
|22
|
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
D. Dalton 80 TE
|D. Dalton
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
Ma. Allen 8 RB
|Ma. Allen
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Givens 30 DT
|K. Givens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 14 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Monroe 23 S
|A. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
|Ja. Johnson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 49 DE
|D. Joseph
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|42.6
|4
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|24.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|2
|19.0
|39
|1
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|9/18
|55
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|21
|119
|1
|63
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|39
|0
|38
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|6
|38
|0
|13
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|14
|30
|0
|11
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|7
|28
|0
|8
|
G. Aston 35 FB
|G. Aston
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
G. Aston 35 FB
|G. Aston
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
|D. Butler-Jenkins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tipton 5 WR
|T. Tipton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Wirginis 58 LB
|Q. Wirginis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Idowu 23 LB
|O. Idowu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 DB
|P. Campbell III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 16 DB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|6
|33.7
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|2
|11.0
|11
|0
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
|D. Butler-Jenkins
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|3
|-1.7
|0
|0
-
15MICHST
ARIZST
13
13
4th 2:09 ESPN
-
RICE
HAWAII
13
21
3rd 6:28
-
16TCU
SMU
42
12
Final ESPN2
-
DUKE
NWEST
21
7
Final ESPU
-
NEVADA
VANDY
10
41
Final SECN
-
18MISSST
KSTATE
31
10
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
5WISC
14
45
Final BTN
-
ARIZ
HOU
18
45
Final ESP2
-
WMICH
21MICH
3
49
Final FS1
-
EMICH
PURDUE
20
19
Final
-
GATECH
SFLA
38
49
Final ESP2
-
TWST
WAKE
20
51
Final
-
LIB
ARMY
14
38
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
NCST
7
41
Final
-
HOLY
BC
14
62
Final
-
UCLA
6OKLA
21
49
Final FOX
-
AF
FAU
27
33
Final FBOOK
-
PORTST
23OREG
14
62
Final PACN
-
WMMARY
12VATECH
17
62
Final ESP3
-
KANSAS
CMICH
31
7
Final ESP+
-
BUFF
TEMPLE
36
29
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
1BAMA
7
57
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
8ND
16
24
Final NBC
-
WAG
CUSE
10
62
Final
-
COLO
NEB
33
28
Final ABC
-
3UGA
24SC
41
17
Final CBS
-
MRGNST
AKRON
7
41
Final ESP+
-
UNC
ECU
19
41
Final ESPU
-
HOW
KENTST
14
54
Final ESP+
-
RUT
4OHIOST
3
52
Final BTN
-
MEMP
NAVY
21
22
Final CBSSN
-
SIL
MISS
41
76
Final SECN
-
ETNST
TENN
3
59
Final SECN
-
LAMAR
TXTECH
0
77
Final
-
IOWAST
IOWA
3
13
Final FOX
-
NDK
9WASH
3
45
Final PACN
-
SCST
19UCF
0
38
Final ESP3
-
YST
14WVU
17
52
Final ATSN
-
MD
BGREEN
45
14
Final ESP+
-
APLST
CHARLO
45
9
Final ESP+
-
MA
GAS
13
34
Final ESP+
-
SAV
22MIAMI
0
77
Final ESP3
-
EKY
MRSHL
16
32
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
TXSA
37
20
Final FBOOK
-
FAMU
TROY
7
59
Final ESP+
-
TXSO
TXSTSM
20
36
Final ESP3
-
2CLEM
TXAM
28
26
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
USM
21
20
Final ESP3
-
INST
LVILLE
7
31
Final
-
SELOU
11LSU
0
31
Final ESP2
-
UAB
CSTCAR
24
47
Final ESP+
-
WYO
MIZZOU
13
40
Final ESPU
-
SO
LATECH
17
54
Final ESP+
-
TNMART
MTSU
37
61
Final ESP+
-
SAMF
FSU
26
36
Final
-
UIW
NTEXAS
16
58
Final ESP+
-
UTAH
NILL
17
6
Final ESNN
-
ARK
COLOST
27
34
Final CBSSN
-
ME
WKY
31
28
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
MINN
14
21
Final FS1
-
WIL
ILL
14
34
Final
-
UK
25FLA
27
16
Final SECN
-
UVA
IND
16
20
Final
-
ALST
7AUBURN
9
63
Final SECN
-
FIU
ODU
28
20
Final beIN
-
NICHST
TULANE
17
42
Final ESP3
-
SUT
OREGST
25
48
Final PACN
-
TULSA
TEXAS
21
28
Final LHN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
13
60
Final FBOOK
-
CINCY
MIAOH
21
0
Final ESP3
-
13PSU
PITT
51
6
Final ABC
-
SALA
OKLAST
13
55
Final
-
17USC
10STNFRD
3
17
Final FOX
-
UTEP
UNLV
24
52
Final ATSN
-
SACST
SDGST
14
28
Final
-
UCONN
20BOISE
7
62
Final ESPU
-
CAL
BYU
21
18
Final ESP2
-
SJST
WASHST
0
31
Final PACN