UK
FLA

No Text

Kentucky ends 31-game losing streak against Florida, 27-16

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 09, 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Receiver Dorian Baker leaped into the stands to celebrate with friends, family members and fans. Several teammates grabbed an oversized Kentucky flag and started waving it back and forth. Others posed for pictures with band members and cheerleaders.

Cornerback Derrick Baity emerged from the tunnel to watch, carrying his young son Champ.

No doubt, this was one for the ages.

Kentucky ended one of college football's longest losing streaks by upsetting No. 25 Florida 27-16 on Saturday night in the Swamp.

Terry Wilson accounted for three touchdowns, Benny Snell ran for 175 yards and the Wildcats beat the Gators for the first time since 1986. Kentucky hadn't won in Gainesville since 1979.

''There's no feeling like this,'' Snell said. ''When the game ended, it's what I had dreamed about. There's no better feeling anywhere.''

The 31-game streak was the fourth-longest in NCAA history in an uninterrupted series, behind Notre Dame over Navy (43 games, 1964-2006), Nebraska over Kansas (36, 1969-2004) and Oklahoma over Kansas State (32, 1937-68).

''To say this losing streak doesn't bother you would be a lie because I think it's an undue burden that these players inherit sometimes,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''They don't deserve that.''

The Wildcats had lost three of the last four meetings by six points or less, a strong indication they were closing the gap.

The streak probably should have ended sooner, too. Florida needed triple overtime to escape in 2014 and had to overcome a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter last year in Lexington, a game in which the Gators scored twice because receivers were left uncovered.

Stoops' team did it again Saturday, but that was about all that went wrong for the Wildcats.

Kentucky outgained Florida 454-360 and finished with 303 yards rushing.

''The streak had nothing to do with tonight's game and it has nothing to do with next week's game,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said. ''That's what happens in sports. It's a tough loss for us. We've got to find a way to get better and play next week.''

Mullen insisted one game ''never defines anything'' but couldn't guarantee that his team would learn from the setback.

''I don't know if the loss tonight will hurt or help moving forward,'' Mullen said. ''We're going to find out in how we react to it on Monday and how we react to it throughout the whole week in practice and how react to it and how we step onto the field next Saturday. It might hurt. We'll find out.''

Snell and Wilson staked Kentucky to an 11-point lead, running wild as the Cats controlled both lines of scrimmage.

Snell patiently waited for holes to open and averaged 6.5 yards a carry. Wilson added for 105 yards on the ground, including a 24-yard scoring run .

Wilson also completed 11 of 16 passes for 151 yards, with two TDs and an interception.

The victory was Stoops' first in six tries in the series, a signature conference win for sure. Stoops' biggest win: Upsetting rival and then-No. 11 Louisville in 2016.

For Florida and Mullen, it was a reality check after roughing up Charleston Southern 53-6 in the opener.

All the problems the Gators endured in last year's 4-7 season - inability to stop the run, indecision at quarterback and an inconsistent offensive line - were evident again.

''This loss won't define us,'' Florida left tackle Martez Ivey said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky could have been up big early had Wilson not had two first-half turnovers. The sophomore also had three turnovers in the first half in the opener, a 35-20 victory against Central Michigan. Against Florida, Wilson fumbled close to field-goal range and threw an interception near the goal line. He regrouped and rebounded from both, a sign or potential growth.

Florida could be in for another long year. Mullen thought he could depend on defense and a running game, but both let him down and looked like they could be issues moving forward.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Gators will have a short stay in the AP Top 25 .

ODD ENDING

Florida's Feleipe Franks connected with Freddie Swain for a 4-yard score with 3:43 remaining that made it 21-16. But Franks missed a wide-open receiver for the 2-point conversion.

Kentucky couldn't run out the clock, giving Florida one final shot. But Franks fumbled on a second-and-10 play the Gators thought was an incomplete pass. Davonte Robinson picked it up and returned it for a touchdown on the final play.

MISSED CALL?

Southeastern Conference officials ruled Evan McPherson's 36-yard field goal attempt was wide right. But replays showed the kick hooking and appearing to cross inside the upright. Instead of trimming the lead to 21-13, the Gators trailed by two scores heading into the final 15 minutes.

ANOTHER STREAK

The Gators lost their SEC opener for the first time since 2004, a 13-year streak that had been the longest in school history.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts Murray State of the Football Championship Subdivision next Saturday.

Florida hosts Colorado State in a somewhat awkward matchup. The Gators will pay ex-coach Jim McElwain's former team $2 million for the trip. It was part of McElwain's buyout from the Rams.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:04
13-F.Franks to FLA 25 FUMBLES. 9-D.Robinson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
19
yds
00:25
pos
27
16
Touchdown 3:43
13-F.Franks complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
114
yds
04:58
pos
21
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 4:11
3-T.Wilson complete to 1-L.Bowden. 1-L.Bowden runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
83
yds
02:24
pos
20
10
Point After TD 9:49
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 9:49
3-T.Wilson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
04:26
pos
13
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:27
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 8:27
13-F.Franks complete to 82-M.Stephens. 82-M.Stephens runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
01:52
pos
7
9
Field Goal 14:07
19-E.McPherson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
79
yds
04:31
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:07
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:07
3-T.Wilson complete to 33-D.Bouvier. 33-D.Bouvier runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
101
yds
04:33
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 24
Rushing 15 5
Passing 5 14
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 9-13 7-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 454 351
Total Plays 57 67
Avg Gain 8.0 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 303 128
Rush Attempts 41 29
Avg Rush Yards 7.4 4.4
Net Yards Passing 151 223
Comp. - Att. 11-16 17-38
Yards Per Pass 9.4 5.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-9
Penalties - Yards 12-114 6-55
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-39.3 3-36.3
Return Yards 48 72
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-25
Kickoffs - Returns 2-33 2-47
Int. - Returns 1-15 1-0
Kicking 3/4 2/3
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kentucky 2-0 7014627
25 Florida 1-1 0100616
O/U 51.5, FLA -13.5
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 151 PASS YDS 223
303 RUSH YDS 128
454 TOTAL YDS 351
Kentucky
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 151 2 1 176.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 151 2 1 176.8
T. Wilson 11/16 151 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 175 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 175 0
B. Snell 27 175 0 44
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 105 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 105 1
T. Wilson 10 105 1 31
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
A. Rose 4 23 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 1
L. Bowden 4 79 1 54
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 1
D. Bouvier 2 43 1 29
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Richardson 1 18 0 18
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Snell 2 8 0 4
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
C. Conrad 2 3 0 2
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Baker 0 0 0 0
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ali 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Allen 1-0 1.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
P. Hoskins 1-0 1.0 0
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. West 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
M. Butler 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 2
M. Duffy 4 39.3 2 43
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 1
M. Butler 2 39.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
L. Bowden 2 16.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.7% 232 2 1 108.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.7% 232 2 1 108.1
F. Franks 17/38 232 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
F. Franks 11 44 0 21
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 34 0
L. Perine 4 34 0 15
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
J. Scarlett 7 25 0 9
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
M. Davis 4 15 0 10
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
K. Toney 2 10 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
K. Toney 2 35 0 19
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
J. Scarlett 2 34 0 30
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
V. Jefferson 2 31 0 18
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
F. Swain 3 30 1 19
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
M. Davis 2 25 0 19
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Cleveland 2 21 0 11
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
L. Perine 1 18 0 18
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 1
M. Stephens 1 18 1 18
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Hammond 1 11 0 11
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Grimes 1 9 0 9
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Raymond 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Joseph 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Joseph 1-0 0.0 0
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houston IV 1-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Henderson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
E. McPherson 1/2 29 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
T. Townsend 3 36.3 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Lemons 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 28 0
A. Lemons 2 23.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
F. Swain 1 25.0 25 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:40 UK 9 4:33 10 91 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 UK 25 3:28 6 20 Punt
8:13 UK 17 2:44 8 48 Fumble
3:17 UK 20 2:32 5 -18 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 UK 10 4:26 10 90 TD
6:35 UK 22 2:24 6 64 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:13 UK 20 0:36 6 12 Punt
11:39 FLA 40 2:32 4 -3 Punt
3:34 UK 25 2:57 7 33 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 25 5:09 11 41 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:03 FLA 19 4:31 11 69 FG
10:19 FLA 37 1:52 6 63 TD
5:15 FLA 33 1:49 5 13 Punt
0:32 FLA 2 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 FLA 18 2:54 10 25 Punt
4:11 FLA 25 2:52 9 41 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 FLA 27 0:35 3 43 INT
8:41 FLA 1 4:58 16 80 TD
0:29 FLA 6 0:25 4 19 TD
NCAA FB Scores