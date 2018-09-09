Drive Chart
TULSA
TEXAS

Ehlinger leads Texas to grinding win over Tulsa 28-21

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 09, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Their lead and momentum nearly gone, Texas turned to the arm and legs of sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger to avoid a potentially crushing home loss.

Ehlinger, who had already run for a touchdown and thrown for another in the first half, engineered a 13-play drive to a fourth quarter score that proved to be the game winner in a grinding 28-21 win over Tulsa Saturday night

Ehlinger completed seven straight passes and ran for two first downs in a 13-play drive capped by his 11-yard touchdown throw to running back Tre Watson. The drive chewed up six minutes and gave the Longhorns a 28-14 lead.

''He made some really good throws. He made a great decision on the touchdown throw to Tre,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''He's really growing in terms of seeing the game.''

The drive proved crucial when Tulsa quickly responded for a touchdown. Texas followed it with another long drive that wore out the final five minutes of the game.

The Longhorns (1-1) needed the boost after a season-opening loss at Maryland burst the expectations of a big second season under Herman and they had a fight on their hands with a team they were expected to handle with ease.

''Anytime you win we're going to celebrate it,'' Herman said. ''Winning is hard. Really, really, hard. We're going to get everybody's best shot.''

Tulsa (1-1) rallied behind two Shamari Brooks touchdown runs. The Golden Hurricane also dropped two passes in the end zone and missed three field goals.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane won just once in 2017 and will rue lost chances for a huge upset in this one. And there were many. An interception on the first play set up Texas' first touchdown, and Tulsa kickers missed field goals attempts of 43, 29 and 36 yards in the first half. The dropped passes in the end zone loomed even larger when the Golden Hurricane started getting late momentum.

''Obviously those (missed kicks) are costly. But we shouldn't leave it in the kicker's hands,'' Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. ''Those nine points are crucial as we look back on it now, but I expect us to get it in.''

Texas: The Longhorns won't like how this one ended. They were cruising before the offense stalled in the third quarter and the defense started giving up big plays in the fourth. What Texas avoided was the sort of critical late turnover that doomed the Longhorns against Maryland.

''A lot of the responsibility for the way we played in the third quarter and early fourth was on me,'' Herman said. ''I was pretty hard on our guys at halftime. You sensed a little of that pressing again.

TEXAS YOUTH

The Longhorns got big games from a trio of freshmen. Safety Caden Sterns' first career interception came on the first play from scrimmage and set up Texas' first touchdown. Keaontay Ingram's 29-yard scoring run made it 14-0 before safety B.J. Foster snagged Texas' second interception in the second quarter.

Ingram didn't get the ball in the second half of Texas' loss to Maryland but has shown the best instincts and burst among Longhorns running backs. He was out of the game late against Tulsa because of a knee injury that Herman said will have to be evaluated Sunday.

''Those three kids are college ready, I expect you are going to see a lot of them for a lot of years here,'' Herman said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It's probably too early and the win too unimpressive to get Texas back into the Top 25 after the loss to Maryland knocked them from No. 23 to unranked. Beat Southern Cal next week and the Longhorns maybe get back in the conversation.

UP NEXT

Tulsa faces Arkansas State next Saturday.

Texas hosts No. 17 USC next Saturday in a rematch of last season's 27-24 Trojans win in OT.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:53
90-N.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 4:53
13-L.Skipper complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:32
pos
20
28
Point After TD 6:25
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 6:25
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-T.Watson. 5-T.Watson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
95
yds
06:13
pos
14
27
Point After TD 12:38
90-N.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 12:38
3-S.Brooks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
01:32
pos
13
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:38
90-N.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:12
3-S.Brooks runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
33
yds
03:27
pos
6
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:28
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 3:28
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
85
yds
02:06
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:58
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:58
26-K.Ingram runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
01:24
pos
0
13
Point After TD 14:18
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:18
11-S.Ehlinger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
37
yds
00:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 24
Rushing 9 12
Passing 7 9
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 3-14 5-12
4th Down Conv 3-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 353 464
Total Plays 64 74
Avg Gain 5.5 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 189 241
Rush Attempts 38 47
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 5.1
Net Yards Passing 164 223
Comp. - Att. 13-26 21-27
Yards Per Pass 6.3 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-14
Penalties - Yards 6-45 8-65
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-46.0 4-36.5
Return Yards 26 15
Punts - Returns 1-10 1--6
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 1-21
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 3/6 4/6
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/3 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulsa 1-1 0071421
Texas 1-1 1470728
O/U 60, TEXAS -22.5
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 164 PASS YDS 223
189 RUSH YDS 241
353 TOTAL YDS 464
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Skipper 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 153 1 2 100.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 153 1 2 100.6
L. Skipper 12/24 153 1 2
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 11 0 0 96.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 11 0 0 96.2
K. Johnson 1/2 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 66 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 66 2
S. Brooks 22 66 2 13
L. Skipper 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
L. Skipper 7 54 0 21
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 48 0
K. Stokes 3 48 0 26
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
C. Taylor II 6 21 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
K. Stokes 3 62 0 48
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 1
K. Johnson 4 52 1 35
J. Anderson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Anderson 2 21 0 11
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
S. Brooks 2 16 0 16
J. Hobbs 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Hobbs 2 13 0 14
C. Neph 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Neph 0 0 0 0
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Taylor II 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Gipson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gipson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Walker 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/2 3/3
N. Walker 0/2 0 3/3 3
J. Romo 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Romo 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bennett 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
T. Bennett 3 46.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
K. Stokes 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Lamp 58 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 0 0
D. Lamp 1 10.0 0 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 237 2 0 176.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 237 2 0 176.0
S. Ehlinger 21/27 237 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 74 0
T. Watson 18 74 0 16
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 64 1
K. Ingram 10 64 1 29
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 51 1
S. Ehlinger 12 51 1 14
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 41 0
D. Young 3 41 0 30
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
L. Humphrey 2 19 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 109 1
L. Humphrey 7 109 1 40
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
C. Johnson 4 37 0 13
B. Eagles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
B. Eagles 1 35 0 35
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
K. Ingram 3 14 0 6
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Beck 1 12 0 12
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
T. Watson 1 11 1 11
J. Moore 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Moore 2 7 0 7
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Brewer 1 6 0 6
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
De. Duvernay 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Locke III 1-0 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 0-0 0.0 1
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Sterns 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Dicker 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 2
R. Bujcevski 4 36.5 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. Jamison 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 -6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 0 0
D. Jamison 1 -6.0 -6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TULSA 16 0:00 1 84 INT
14:18 TULSA 25 4:20 12 49 FG Miss
5:31 TULSA 3 2:01 3 5 Punt
1:58 TULSA 25 0:26 3 3 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 TULSA 5 1:47 5 -5 Punt
8:15 TEXAS 45 2:37 6 32 FG Miss
3:28 TULSA 25 2:07 8 51 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 TULSA 17 0:57 3 6 Punt
10:32 TEXAS 32 3:31 10 28 Downs
4:39 TEXAS 33 3:27 6 27 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 TULSA 39 1:32 5 61 TD
6:25 TULSA 25 1:32 5 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 TULSA 47 0:27 5 37 TD
9:53 TEXAS 26 4:15 9 72 Downs
3:22 TEXAS 44 1:24 4 56 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:23 TEXAS 28 0:51 9 24 Punt
10:51 TEXAS 41 2:31 7 9 Punt
5:34 TEXAS 20 2:06 6 60 TD
1:17 TEXAS 20 0:38 2 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 25 2:10 4 16 Punt
11:31 TEXAS 25 0:35 2 7 Fumble
6:53 TEXAS 4 2:07 4 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:00 TEXAS 11 0:45 5 18 Punt
12:38 TEXAS 25 6:13 13 59 TD
4:53 TEXAS 25 4:17 9 60
NCAA FB Scores