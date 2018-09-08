|
|YST
|WVU
Grier throws 4 TDs, No. 14 WVU beats Youngstown State 52-17
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia's Gary Jennings slammed the door on all those jokes at his expense about his lack of scoring a year ago.
The senior is more than making up for it so far in 2018.
Jennings caught three touchdown passes from Will Grier to lead No. 14 West Virginia to a 52-17 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday night.
''It feels great,'' Jennings said. ''And the win feels even better.''
Jennings led West Virginia with 97 catches for 1,096 yards a year ago, but had just one TD catch the entire season. Grier, meanwhile, threw 18 of his 34 scoring tosses to David Sills in 2017.
During the offseason, Jennings was on the receiving end of ribbing from his coaches.
''We gave him so much crap,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''He scored 1 percent of the time he touched the ball. He was tired of hearing it.''
Jennings got plenty of attention from Grier on Saturday, boosting his total to four scores in two games.
''It was good to see him get in the end zone,'' Holgorsen said.
Jennings had a 33-yard TD catch in the third quarter after scores of 11 and 24 yards in the second.
After a slow start in the rain, the Mountaineers (2-0) piled up 625 total yards in winning their 15th straight home opener.
''We made in-game adjustments and it worked out for us,'' Jennings said.
Grier also had a 40-yard scoring toss to Dominique Maiden in the fourth quarter. Grier completed 21 of 26 passes for 332 yards. Marcus Simms had eight catches for 119 yards for the Mountaineers.
Youngstown State was within 28-14 after Tevin McCaster's 13-yard scoring run early in the third quarter, but West Virginia scored touchdowns 50 seconds apart late in the period, aided by a Dravon Askew-Henry interception, to put it out of reach.
West Virginia used a rotation of four running backs to balance things out on offense.
Freshman Leddie Brown rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries. Alec Sinkfield started and opened the scoring on a 9-yard run, but left the game in the second quarter with a left leg injury and did not return. Holgorsen said after the game that Sinkfield ''should be fine.''
FCS Youngstown State (0-2) was limited to 293 total yards. Notre Dame transfer Montgomery VanGorder was 11 of 24 for 157 yards.
West Virginia converted seven of 11 chances on third down, prompting Youngstown State coach Bo Pelini to bemoan his team's inability to stop drives.
''We created enough third downs for ourselves,'' Pelini said. ''We just couldn't get off the field.''
THE TAKEAWAY
West Virginia: The Mountaineers' most pressing task was shoring up a defense that has lost three linebackers to injuries since spring practice, including starter Charlie Benton last week. JoVanni Stewart , who had one start last season at safety, was moved into Benton's place against the Penguins and had two quarterback hurries and a tackle for loss. Starting linebacker David Long had a team-high 10 tackles. West Virginia also rotated plenty of players on the defensive line.
Holgorsen said the decision to start the 5-foot-8, 191-pound Stewart was a matter of ''just getting the best 11 out there, more than anything.''
He then joked: ''We didn't want David to be the shortest linebacker in the country anymore.''
Youngstown State: The Penguins have lost six straight to Power Five schools since beating Pittsburgh in 2012. Youngstown State's inexperienced secondary had a tough task in covering West Virginia's deep roster of receivers.
JENNINGS ON BROWN
After Brown had eight carries for 33 yards in a 40-14 win over Tennessee last week , he stepped up after Sinkfield left Saturday's game, leaving his teammates impressed.
''He's a very hard runner,'' Jennings said of the 211-pound Brown. ''It's going to take more than one guy usually to bring him down. He's going to be very impressive in the future.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
West Virginia will find it tough to move up in the rankings with few upsets in the AP Top 25 this week.
UP NEXT
Youngstown State: Hosts Valparaiso next Saturday.
West Virginia: Travels to North Carolina State next Saturday. The last time the teams met was in the 2010 Champs Sports Bowl, won by the Wolfpack 23-7.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|29
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|8
|17
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|621
|Total Plays
|60
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|136
|289
|Rush Attempts
|36
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|157
|332
|Comp. - Att.
|11-24
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|11.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|12-114
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.2
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|59
|90
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-59
|4-77
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|8/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|332
|
|
|136
|RUSH YDS
|289
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|621
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. VanGorder 12 QB
|M. VanGorder
|11/24
|157
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McCaster 37 RB
|T. McCaster
|14
|72
|1
|20
|
C. Turner 20 RB
|C. Turner
|10
|48
|0
|20
|
M. VanGorder 12 QB
|M. VanGorder
|12
|16
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Farrar 1 WR
|Z. Farrar
|6
|135
|0
|43
|
J. Cummings 13 WR
|J. Cummings
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
T. McCaster 37 RB
|T. McCaster
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Joiner 80 TE
|M. Joiner
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
D. Shackleford 2 WR
|D. Shackleford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. St. Surin 8 WR
|S. St. Surin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Cooper 84 WR
|C. Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mallory 6 WR
|K. Mallory
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Turner 20 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lee 19 CB
|C. Lee
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Latham 5 CB
|W. Latham
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Dellovade 42 LB
|A. Dellovade
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bynum 50 DE
|S. Bynum
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thompson 91 DT
|W. Thompson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Gibson 7 CB
|B. Gibson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Louigene 33 DE
|J. Louigene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Larkin 15 S
|A. Larkin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 52 DT
|S. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 9 DE
|A. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ragland 76 DT
|L. Ragland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Randall-Posey 35 LB
|C. Randall-Posey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 3 LB
|C. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Parks 41 LB
|C. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 25 CB
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alessi 30 RB
|J. Alessi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Kennedy 99 K
|Z. Kennedy
|1/1
|46
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Schuler 85 P
|M. Schuler
|6
|43.2
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Payne 26 WR
|N. Payne
|2
|18.5
|19
|0
|
K. Hegedus 10 S
|K. Hegedus
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
C. Turner 20 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coates 10 WR
|J. Coates
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|21/26
|332
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|15
|115
|1
|18
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|12
|77
|0
|20
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|11
|76
|1
|26
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|5
|24
|1
|9
|
B. Watson 35 RB
|B. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|8
|119
|0
|31
|
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
|G. Jennings Jr.
|6
|97
|3
|33
|
D. Maiden 82 WR
|D. Maiden
|1
|40
|1
|40
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|2
|33
|0
|19
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Bush 14 RB
|T. Bush
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Haskins 84 TE
|J. Haskins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
W. Crest Jr. 16 WR
|W. Crest Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
|D. Long Jr.
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 12 DL
|J. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 28 CB
|K. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
|K. Robinson Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
|T. Avery Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 4 CB
|J. Norwood
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler 35 LB
|J. Chandler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 S
|J. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adams 23 CB
|J. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thrift 90 DL
|B. Thrift
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Kamara 25 S
|O. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonamico 39 S
|D. Bonamico
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
|K. Bigelow Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 13 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lindsay 26 S
|D. Lindsay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
|D. Askew-Henry
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|1/1
|32
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kinney 15 P
|B. Kinney
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|3
|13.3
|26
|0
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|2
|6.5
|10
|0
