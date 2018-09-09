|
|
|CLEM
|TXAM
No. 2 Clemson outlasts Texas A&M 28-26
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Time after time, No. 2 Clemson missed opportunities to close out Texas A&M.
In the end, the Tigers stepped up and made the one play they had to make to secure the thrilling win.
Kelly Bryant threw for 205 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help Clemson escape with the 28-26 victory.
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was spectacular in the second half , throwing for three touchdowns, with a 14-yard pass to Kendrick Rogers cutting the lead to 28-26 with 46 seconds left. But his big performance came up just short when the 2-point conversion attempt was intercepted in the end zone.
''At the end of the day, it came down to the two-point play, and we got the interception,'' coach Dabo Swinney said.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was impressed with his sophomore quarterback's performance.
''The moment was not too big for him ... his composure in the game and his decision-making was excellent,'' he said.
Mond finished with a career-high 430 yards passing and Rogers had 120 yards receiving and two TDs. Swinney knew Mond was going to be difficult to handle, but didn't realize just how dangerous he could be.
''I was really impressed by their quarterback ... we didn't do a great job of containing him,'' Swinney said. ''Even when we had the perfect call, we would be on the wrong shoulder, he would spin out, and next thing you know, he's throwing some dang touchdown pass in the end zone. He's a heck of a player.''
Swinney said it was a shame anyone had to lose this one.
''I thought we had opportunities to really get control of the game in the first half and we didn't take advantage of it,'' Swinney said.
Many in the crowd of more than 104,000 chanted Fisher's name as he walked off the field after the loss. Fisher, who came to A&M from Florida State on a 10-year, $75 million contract, said he appreciated the passion of the fans, but wished it could have come after a win.
''It disappoints me that I couldn't make the call to help them win the game,'' he said.
Freshman Trevor Lawrence started the second half but failed to move the ball effectively and Bryant took over and led the Tigers on two touchdown drives in the last five minutes of the third quarter to extend the lead to 15 points. Swinney said he'd continue to play both quarterbacks next week, but that he was happy with Bryant's work late.
''There's no doubt that I thought Kelly there in the fourth quarter settled in,'' Swinney said. ''He gave us the experience we needed in that moment to come out of here with a win.''
Mond got the Aggies to 28-20 when he threw a 14-yard pass to Quartney Davis with about 14 minutes left.
The Aggies were driving with about two minutes left when Davis ran after making a catch and K'Von Wallace caused him to fumble the ball out of the back of the end zone for a touchback to give Clemson the ball.
''My main goal was to get it out of his hand because I knew it was a guarantee he would score if I (didn't),'' Wallace said.
The call was reviewed but upheld and Fisher got in the face of one of the referees and yelled for a bit as Davis doubled over in disbelief and covered his face as he was consoled by teammates.
Clemson's vaunted defensive line, led by first-team All-America end, Clelin Ferrell and tackle Christian Wilkins and second-team All-America tackle Dexter Lawrence, helped the Tigers pile up 10 tackles for losses and four sacks.
Trevor Lawrence was 5 of 9 for 93 yards with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Diondre Overton that made it 14-3 early in the second quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Clemson: Trevor Lawrence has a lot of raw talent and impressive arm strength, but the 18-year-old might not be quite ready to lead this team. Though Bryant struggled to move the offense at times, he showed maturity and poise at key moments to come away with the win.
Texas A&M: This was a coming out part of sorts for Mond, who has played well sporadically but never controlled a game like he did on Saturday night.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tigers should keep their spot in the poll despite the scare by the Aggies.
MOND'S BIG NIGHT
Mond surpassed his previous high in yards passing by more than 100 yards with his previous best coming when he had 301 yards against Louisiana-Lafayette last season. His 40 attempts and 23 completions were also the most in his career and his three touchdown passes tied the most in his career. His first TD pass on Saturday night came when he found Rogers on a 9-yard grab with about 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.
His 430 yards passing were the most by an Aggie against a top-5 team since Johnny Manziel had 464 in a 49-42 loss to top-ranked Alabama in 2013.
UP NEXT
Clemson: The Tigers host Georgia Southern next Saturday before opening ACC play on Sept. 22 at Georgia Tech.
Texas A&M: The Aggies play their third straight home next Saturday when Louisiana-Monroe visits before they travel to Alabama to open SEC play on Sept. 22.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|25
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|7
|18
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|405
|487
|Total Plays
|59
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|71
|Rush Attempts
|32
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|290
|416
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|23-40
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|10.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-14
|Penalties - Yards
|4-49
|5-32
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.1
|5-55.0
|Return Yards
|25
|59
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|4/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|290
|PASS YDS
|416
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|487
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Bryant 2 QB
|K. Bryant
|12/17
|205
|1
|0
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|5/9
|93
|1
|0
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Bryant 2 QB
|K. Bryant
|15
|54
|1
|27
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|8
|44
|1
|28
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|3
|123
|1
|64
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|5
|73
|0
|64
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|4
|59
|0
|40
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|23
|0
|18
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|2
|20
|1
|12
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Richard 80 TE
|M. Richard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Bryant 2 QB
|K. Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Simmons 11 S
|I. Simmons
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 34 LB
|K. Joseph
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 42 DT
|C. Wilkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 7 DE
|A. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fields 2 CB
|M. Fields
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 1 CB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
JD. Davis 33 LB
|JD. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lamar 57 LB
|T. Lamar
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Williams 30 LB
|Ja. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Huegel 92 K
|G. Huegel
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|8
|40.1
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|23/40
|430
|3
|0
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|10
|33
|0
|23
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|17
|31
|0
|9
|
K. Etwi 22 RB
|K. Etwi
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
|C. Gillaspia
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|7
|120
|2
|30
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|4
|93
|0
|69
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|3
|61
|0
|26
|
J. Sternberger 81 TE
|J. Sternberger
|2
|48
|0
|28
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|40
|0
|17
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|2
|39
|1
|25
|
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
|C. Gillaspia
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Wood 80 TE
|T. Wood
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Paul 6 WR
|R. Paul
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Dodson 25 LB
|T. Dodson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alaka 42 LB
|O. Alaka
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
|D. Capers-Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Keke 8 DL
|K. Keke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker 4 DB
|D. Tucker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 DB
|D. Wilson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Durham 46 DL
|L. Durham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mack 34 DL
|D. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. LaCamera 36 K
|D. LaCamera
|2/4
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|5
|55.0
|1
|73
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 6 WR
|R. Paul
|2
|12.5
|14
|0
-
15MICHST
ARIZST
13
13
4th 2:14 ESPN
-
SJST
WASHST
0
31
4th 0:00 PACN
-
RICE
HAWAII
13
21
3rd 7:41
-
16TCU
SMU
42
12
Final ESPN2
-
NEVADA
VANDY
10
41
Final SECN
-
NMEX
5WISC
14
45
Final BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
21
7
Final ESPU
-
EMICH
PURDUE
20
19
Final
-
18MISSST
KSTATE
31
10
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
SFLA
38
49
Final ESP2
-
LIB
ARMY
14
38
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
HOU
18
45
Final ESP2
-
TWST
WAKE
20
51
Final
-
WMICH
21MICH
3
49
Final FS1
-
GAST
NCST
7
41
Final
-
UCLA
6OKLA
21
49
Final FOX
-
HOLY
BC
14
62
Final
-
WMMARY
12VATECH
17
62
Final ESP3
-
AF
FAU
27
33
Final FBOOK
-
PORTST
23OREG
14
62
Final PACN
-
KANSAS
CMICH
31
7
Final ESPN+
-
MRGNST
AKRON
7
41
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
1BAMA
7
57
Final ESPN2
-
COLO
NEB
33
28
Final ABC
-
BALLST
8ND
16
24
Final NBC
-
BUFF
TEMPLE
36
29
Final ESP3
-
WAG
CUSE
10
62
Final
-
UNC
ECU
19
41
Final ESPU
-
HOW
KENTST
14
54
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
NAVY
21
22
Final CBSSN
-
RUT
4OHIOST
3
52
Final BTN
-
3UGA
24SC
41
17
Final CBS
-
LAMAR
TXTECH
0
77
Final
-
ETNST
TENN
3
59
Final SECN
-
SIL
MISS
41
76
Final SECN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
3
13
Final FOX
-
NDK
9WASH
3
45
Final PACN
-
SCST
19UCF
0
38
Final ESP3
-
YST
14WVU
17
52
Final SportsNet PT
-
MD
BGREEN
45
14
Final ESP+
-
APLST
CHARLO
45
9
Final ESP+
-
MA
GAS
13
34
Final ESP+
-
SAV
22MIAMI
0
77
Final ESP3
-
EKY
MRSHL
16
32
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
TXSA
37
20
Final FBOOK
-
FAMU
TROY
7
59
Final ESP+
-
TXSO
TXSTSM
20
36
Final ESP3
-
2CLEM
TXAM
28
26
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
USM
21
20
Final ESP3
-
UAB
CSTCAR
24
47
Final ESP+
-
INST
LVILLE
7
31
Final
-
WYO
MIZZOU
13
40
Final ESPU
-
SELOU
11LSU
0
31
Final ESPN2
-
TNMART
MTSU
37
61
Final ESP+
-
SO
LATECH
17
54
Final ESP+
-
SAMF
FSU
26
36
Final
-
UTAH
NILL
17
6
Final ESNN
-
ME
WKY
31
28
Final ESP+
-
ARK
COLOST
27
34
Final CBSSN
-
UIW
NTEXAS
16
58
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
MINN
14
21
Final FS1
-
UK
25FLA
27
16
Final SECN
-
UVA
IND
16
20
Final
-
FIU
ODU
28
20
Final beIN
-
ALST
7AUBURN
9
63
Final SECN+
-
WIL
ILL
14
34
Final
-
SUT
OREGST
25
48
Final PACN
-
NICHST
TULANE
17
42
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
13
60
Final FBOOK
-
13PSU
PITT
51
6
Final ABC
-
TULSA
TEXAS
21
28
Final LHN
-
SALA
OKLAST
13
55
Final
-
CINCY
MIAOH
21
0
Final ESP3
-
17USC
10STNFRD
3
17
Final FOX
-
UTEP
UNLV
24
52
Final ATSN
-
SACST
SDGST
14
28
Final
-
CAL
BYU
21
18
Final ESP2
-
UCONN
20BOISE
7
62
Final ESPNU