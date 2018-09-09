Drive Chart
CLEM
TXAM

No Text

No. 2 Clemson outlasts Texas A&M 28-26

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 09, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Time after time, No. 2 Clemson missed opportunities to close out Texas A&M.

In the end, the Tigers stepped up and made the one play they had to make to secure the thrilling win.

Kelly Bryant threw for 205 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help Clemson escape with the 28-26 victory.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was spectacular in the second half , throwing for three touchdowns, with a 14-yard pass to Kendrick Rogers cutting the lead to 28-26 with 46 seconds left. But his big performance came up just short when the 2-point conversion attempt was intercepted in the end zone.

''At the end of the day, it came down to the two-point play, and we got the interception,'' coach Dabo Swinney said.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was impressed with his sophomore quarterback's performance.

''The moment was not too big for him ... his composure in the game and his decision-making was excellent,'' he said.

Mond finished with a career-high 430 yards passing and Rogers had 120 yards receiving and two TDs. Swinney knew Mond was going to be difficult to handle, but didn't realize just how dangerous he could be.

''I was really impressed by their quarterback ... we didn't do a great job of containing him,'' Swinney said. ''Even when we had the perfect call, we would be on the wrong shoulder, he would spin out, and next thing you know, he's throwing some dang touchdown pass in the end zone. He's a heck of a player.''

Swinney said it was a shame anyone had to lose this one.

''I thought we had opportunities to really get control of the game in the first half and we didn't take advantage of it,'' Swinney said.

Many in the crowd of more than 104,000 chanted Fisher's name as he walked off the field after the loss. Fisher, who came to A&M from Florida State on a 10-year, $75 million contract, said he appreciated the passion of the fans, but wished it could have come after a win.

''It disappoints me that I couldn't make the call to help them win the game,'' he said.

Freshman Trevor Lawrence started the second half but failed to move the ball effectively and Bryant took over and led the Tigers on two touchdown drives in the last five minutes of the third quarter to extend the lead to 15 points. Swinney said he'd continue to play both quarterbacks next week, but that he was happy with Bryant's work late.

''There's no doubt that I thought Kelly there in the fourth quarter settled in,'' Swinney said. ''He gave us the experience we needed in that moment to come out of here with a win.''

Mond got the Aggies to 28-20 when he threw a 14-yard pass to Quartney Davis with about 14 minutes left.

The Aggies were driving with about two minutes left when Davis ran after making a catch and K'Von Wallace caused him to fumble the ball out of the back of the end zone for a touchback to give Clemson the ball.

''My main goal was to get it out of his hand because I knew it was a guarantee he would score if I (didn't),'' Wallace said.

The call was reviewed but upheld and Fisher got in the face of one of the referees and yelled for a bit as Davis doubled over in disbelief and covered his face as he was consoled by teammates.

Clemson's vaunted defensive line, led by first-team All-America end, Clelin Ferrell and tackle Christian Wilkins and second-team All-America tackle Dexter Lawrence, helped the Tigers pile up 10 tackles for losses and four sacks.

Trevor Lawrence was 5 of 9 for 93 yards with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Diondre Overton that made it 14-3 early in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: Trevor Lawrence has a lot of raw talent and impressive arm strength, but the 18-year-old might not be quite ready to lead this team. Though Bryant struggled to move the offense at times, he showed maturity and poise at key moments to come away with the win.

Texas A&M: This was a coming out part of sorts for Mond, who has played well sporadically but never controlled a game like he did on Saturday night.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers should keep their spot in the poll despite the scare by the Aggies.

MOND'S BIG NIGHT

Mond surpassed his previous high in yards passing by more than 100 yards with his previous best coming when he had 301 yards against Louisiana-Lafayette last season. His 40 attempts and 23 completions were also the most in his career and his three touchdown passes tied the most in his career. His first TD pass on Saturday night came when he found Rogers on a 9-yard grab with about 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.

His 430 yards passing were the most by an Aggie against a top-5 team since Johnny Manziel had 464 in a 49-42 loss to top-ranked Alabama in 2013.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers host Georgia Southern next Saturday before opening ACC play on Sept. 22 at Georgia Tech.

Texas A&M: The Aggies play their third straight home next Saturday when Louisiana-Monroe visits before they travel to Alabama to open SEC play on Sept. 22.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:46
11-K.Mond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-K.Wallace at CLE End Zone. 12-K.Wallace to CLE End Zone for no gain. Team penalty on TXAM Holding declined.
plays
yds
pos
28
26
Touchdown 0:46
11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
64
yds
00:26
pos
28
26
Point After TD 14:07
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
Touchdown 14:07
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
81
yds
00:39
pos
28
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:01
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Touchdown 1:01
9-T.Etienne runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:21
pos
27
13
Point After TD 4:22
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 4:22
11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
78
yds
00:30
pos
21
12
Point After TD 4:59
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
6
Touchdown 4:59
2-K.Bryant complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TXAM Holding declined.
4
plays
70
yds
01:29
pos
20
6
Field Goal 10:40
36-D.LaCamera 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
34
yds
02:25
pos
14
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:13
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 14:13
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
64
yds
00:14
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 1:23
2-K.Bryant runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:05
pos
6
3
Field Goal 4:33
36-D.LaCamera 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
32
yds
03:24
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 25
Rushing 6 4
Passing 7 18
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 4-13 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 405 487
Total Plays 59 72
Avg Gain 6.9 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 115 71
Rush Attempts 32 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 2.2
Net Yards Passing 290 416
Comp. - Att. 17-27 23-40
Yards Per Pass 10.7 10.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 3-14
Penalties - Yards 4-49 5-32
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-40.1 5-55.0
Return Yards 25 59
Punts - Returns 2-9 2-25
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 2-34
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/5 4/6
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 2/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
2 Clemson 2-0 7714028
Texas A&M 1-1 30101326
O/U 50.5, TXAM +12.5
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 290 PASS YDS 416
115 RUSH YDS 71
405 TOTAL YDS 487
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 205 1 0 191.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 205 1 0 191.3
K. Bryant 12/17 205 1 0
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 93 1 0 179.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 93 1 0 179.0
T. Lawrence 5/9 93 1 0
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
H. Renfrow 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 54 1
K. Bryant 15 54 1 27
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
T. Etienne 8 44 1 28
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
A. Choice 3 27 0 15
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
T. Feaster 2 -1 0 1
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
T. Lawrence 2 -1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 123 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 123 1
T. Higgins 3 123 1 64
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
A. Rodgers 5 73 0 64
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 0
H. Renfrow 4 59 0 40
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
T. Etienne 3 23 0 18
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
D. Overton 2 20 1 12
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Chalk 0 0 0 0
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Powell 0 0 0 0
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Richard 0 0 0 0
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Bryant 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
I. Simmons 7-1 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
K. Joseph 6-0 1.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Wallace 6-1 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Terrell 4-1 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
C. Ferrell 4-0 2.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 3-1 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Bryant 3-1 0.0 0
M. Fields 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Fields 3-1 0.0 0
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 2-0 0.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
JD. Davis 2-1 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Muse 2-1 0.0 0
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Overton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Lamar 2-1 0.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Foster 1-0 1.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Lawrence 1-1 0.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
G. Huegel 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.1 3
W. Spiers 8 40.1 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
H. Renfrow 1 0.0 0 0
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
C. Powell 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
A. Rodgers 2 4.5 9 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 430 3 0 172.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 430 3 0 172.6
K. Mond 23/40 430 3 0
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Starkel 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
K. Mond 10 33 0 23
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 31 0
T. Williams 17 31 0 9
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
K. Etwi 3 8 0 6
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Gillaspia 1 5 0 5
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
N. Starkel 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 120 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 120 2
K. Rogers 7 120 2 30
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 93 0
C. Buckley 4 93 0 69
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 0
J. Ausbon 3 61 0 26
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 0
J. Sternberger 2 48 0 28
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
T. Williams 3 40 0 17
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 1
Q. Davis 2 39 1 25
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
C. Gillaspia 1 21 0 21
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Wood 1 8 0 8
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Paul 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Dodson 7-0 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Oliver 5-1 0.0 0
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
O. Alaka 5-5 0.0 0
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 4-1 0.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Keke 4-0 0.0 0
D. Tucker 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Tucker 3-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Wilson 2-2 0.0 0
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Durham 2-1 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Madubuike 2-1 1.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Renfro 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hines III 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hines III 1-0 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Carper 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Mack 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. LaCamera 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 2/2
D. LaCamera 2/4 40 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 55.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 55.0 1
B. Mann 5 55.0 1 73
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
K. Etwi 1 16.0 16 0
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
R. Paul 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 14 0
R. Paul 2 12.5 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:48 CLEM 20 1:39 3 10 Punt
4:28 CLEM 25 3:05 8 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 CLEM 36 0:14 1 64 TD
13:19 CLEM 38 1:31 5 19 Punt
9:43 CLEM 15 1:15 3 6 Punt
5:11 CLEM 43 3:15 10 56 Downs
0:06 CLEM 33 0:00 1 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 25 1:40 3 -8 Punt
10:33 CLEM 16 1:16 3 8 Punt
6:28 CLEM 30 1:29 4 70 TD
4:22 CLEM 25 3:21 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 CLEM 25 1:54 5 17 Punt
6:24 CLEM 20 2:15 4 29 Punt
2:13 CLEM 20 0:56 3 7 Punt
0:45 TXAM 45 0:00 1 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 25 5:07 10 66 FG Miss
7:57 TXAM 45 3:24 7 32 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:17 TXAM 16 1:15 5 4 Punt
14:13 TXAM 25 0:48 3 -4 Punt
11:41 TXAM 8 1:46 3 8 Punt
8:21 TXAM 38 3:01 8 30 FG Miss
1:54 TXAM 4 1:36 4 -98 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 TXAM 43 2:25 4 34 FG
9:04 TXAM 40 2:15 6 -10 Fumble
4:52 TXAM 22 0:30 2 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:01 TXAM 25 0:39 8 69 TD
11:58 TXAM 13 5:25 12 39 Punt
4:03 TXAM 15 1:41 5 85
1:12 CLEM 49 0:26 3 49 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores