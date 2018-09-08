|
|
|NDK
|WASH
No. 9 Washington wakes up late in 45-3 win over North Dakota
SEATTLE (AP) Jake Browning threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Ty Jones had two touchdown receptions , and No. 9 Washington finally pulled away in the second half for a 45-3 victory over North Dakota on Saturday.
The Huskies home opener was a chance to regroup after the letdown of last week's season opener loss to No. 7 Auburn. It was a game Washington believed it should have won, and the hangover from the buildup surrounding the opener showed up against the Fighting Hawks (1-1) with a shaky performance on offense
Browning was sharp at times, but also had stretches of missing open receivers and threw two poor interceptions. Washington's run game was spotty at best against the FCS opponent. Washington picked up just one first down between the middle of the second quarter and the 5-minute mark of the third quarter, the one coming on a meaningless final play of the first half.
Browning was 23 of 37 passing with short TD passes to Jones and Cade Otton. Backup QB Jake Haener added a 12-yard TD pass to Jones in the fourth quarter.
Perhaps most concerning for Washington was the lack of a run game. The Huskies finished with 195 yards rushing on 34 carries, but had just 79 yards through three quarters. Myles Gaskin had a 2-yard TD run in the first half and Sean McGrew added a 23-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
John Santiago had 18 carries for 139 yards for North Dakota, putting together a performance that was better than what Saquan Barkley did against Washington last year in the Fiesta Bowl. Santiago's 69-yard dash in the third quarter set up North Dakota's only points on Brady Leach's 20-yard field goal.
Browning was wearing a brace on his right knee, which he appeared to injure on Washington's final offensive play of the loss to Auburn. His mobility didn't appear to be effected, but he was forced to move from the pocket more than the Huskies would have preferred. But his inconsistency seemed to flummox even Washington coach Chris Petersen, who dropped his head in frustration in the third quarter when Browning overthrew an open receiver in the end zone. Browning capped that drive with a 1-yard TD pass to Otton, but made a poor throw on Washington's next possession and was intercepted by Hayden Blubaugh.
Washington's issues on offense aren't isolated to Browning.
The Huskies had just 30 yards rushing on 15 carries before Gaskin ripped off a 24-yard scamper on a meaningless final play of the first half. Washington turned the ball over on downs at the North Dakota 20 early in the second quarter when it couldn't convert third- or fourth-and-1 on running attempts by Gaskin and Browning.
Ultimately the inconsistency of the run game didn't matter against the Fighting Hawks. But it could be an issue next week against Utah.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks run defense is legit. As week after holding Mississippi Valley State to minus-27 yards rushing, North Dakota clogged run lanes and never let Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed control the game on the ground.
Washington: The return of WR Quinten Pounds continues to be a major boost for the Huskies passing game. Pounds had a one-handed touchdown catch in the opener, and followed up with three receptions for 98 yards in the first half against North Dakota, including a 57-yard catch. ... Two key starters didn't suit up for the Huskies: Center Nick Harris and linebacker D.J. Beavers. Beavers had a walking boot on his left foot on the sideline.
UP NEXT
North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks will be at Sam Houston State.
Washington: The Huskies will be at Utah for the Pac-12 opener.
---
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|25
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|4
|17
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-18
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|253
|632
|Total Plays
|66
|79
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|195
|Rush Attempts
|33
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|92
|437
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|31-45
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|9.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-9
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|11-35.5
|4-47.0
|Return Yards
|120
|48
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-100
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/2
|7/7
|Extra Points
|0/0
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|437
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|632
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Ketteringham 8 QB
|N. Ketteringham
|16/30
|96
|0
|0
|
A. Zimmerman 10 QB
|A. Zimmerman
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Santiago 22 RB
|J. Santiago
|18
|139
|0
|69
|
B. Oliveira 5 RB
|B. Oliveira
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Johannesson 33 RB
|J. Johannesson
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
N. Ketteringham 8 QB
|N. Ketteringham
|7
|3
|0
|7
|
T. Sherva 35 RB
|T. Sherva
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Wanzek 31 WR
|N. Wanzek
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
G. Maag 89 WR
|G. Maag
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Santiago 22 RB
|J. Santiago
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Toivonen 11 WR
|T. Toivonen
|5
|14
|0
|4
|
J. Johannesson 33 RB
|J. Johannesson
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
I. Adeoti 14 WR
|I. Adeoti
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
L. Fiedler 34 TE
|L. Fiedler
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Paulson 84 TE
|D. Paulson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Cloyd 88 TE
|A. Cloyd
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. McKinney 1 WR
|C. McKinney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Canady 25 DB
|J. Canady
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Palmborg 21 LB
|T. Palmborg
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shannon 19 DB
|T. Shannon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 24 DB
|D. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 39 DB
|T. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rodgers 44 LB
|D. Rodgers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Holm 6 DB
|E. Holm
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bennett 55 DE
|M. Bennett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 45 LB
|C. Hunt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greer 77 DL
|S. Greer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 15 LB
|J. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blubaugh 12 DB
|H. Blubaugh
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Larson 40 LB
|N. Larson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Galvin 16 DB
|H. Galvin
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Swenson 54 LB
|B. Swenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vrede 58 LB
|T. Vrede
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Honerlaw 95 DL
|N. Honerlaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 52 LB
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griebel 13 WR
|M. Griebel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Engwall 98 DE
|C. Engwall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Steiger 50 LB
|A. Steiger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nelson IV 20 DB
|L. Nelson IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morrison 97 DL
|J. Morrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Murph 43 DB
|D. Murph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Leach 27 K
|B. Leach
|1/2
|20
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Peterson 87 P
|C. Peterson
|5
|35.8
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Santiago 22 RB
|J. Santiago
|5
|20.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Santiago 22 RB
|J. Santiago
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|23/37
|313
|2
|2
|
J. Haener 13 QB
|J. Haener
|7/7
|110
|1
|0
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|1/1
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|15
|53
|1
|24
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|5
|47
|1
|23
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|4
|44
|0
|34
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|3
|23
|1
|23
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
M. Braxton 36 RB
|M. Braxton
|2
|7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Pounds 21 WR
|Q. Pounds
|3
|98
|0
|57
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|4
|76
|2
|43
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|6
|74
|0
|25
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|4
|72
|0
|36
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|5
|39
|0
|16
|
A. Cook 15 WR
|A. Cook
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Sample 88 TE
|D. Sample
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Bynum 28 WR
|T. Bynum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
|B. Burr-Kirven
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy 1 DB
|B. Murphy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ngata 52 LB
|A. Ngata
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bartlett 17 LB
|T. Bartlett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rapp 7 DB
|T. Rapp
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Manu 30 LB
|K. Manu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gaines 99 DL
|G. Gaines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wambaugh 53 LB
|J. Wambaugh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntosh 14 DB
|J. McIntosh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 36 DB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gilchrist 18 DB
|I. Gilchrist
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Joyner 4 DB
|A. Joyner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 16 LB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 90 DL
|J. Bronson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-fetui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McKinney 11 DB
|B. McKinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 57 DL
|J. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
|B. Potoa'e
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|29
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|4
|47.0
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
