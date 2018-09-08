Drive Chart
SCST
UCF

No Text

No. 19 UCF routs SC State 38-0 for 15th straight victory

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 08, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Adrian Killins Jr. ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 19 UCF rout South Carolina State 38-0 on Saturday night for its 15th straight victory.

Killins Jr. scored on runs of 3 and 24 yards in the first quarter. Greg McCrae rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Otis Anderson added 42 yards and a touchdowns as UCF (2-0) racked up 315 rushing yards.

''We've got a deep pool of backs all of whom have something a little bit different in their skill set,'' UCF coach Josh Heupel said. ''But they all have some similar traits. They did a good job of going north and south.''

McKenzie Milton struggled and threw three interceptions in the first half. He was 21 of 39 for 243 yards with a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis in the third quarter.

''There's going to be nights where you're a little bit out of rhythm,'' Heupel said. ''But he's a really good player. He missed a couple of throws but he made some big plays too.''

Davis had nine catches for 111 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career.

''I'm happy I had a good game but I thought we could have done some better things on offense,'' Davis said. ''We started off real slow. A 100-yard game is nice but I'd like to see us do better on offense.''

UCF held South Carolina State (0-2) to 80 yards passing and 257 total yards. South Carolina State quarterback Tyrece Nick was 5 of 12 for 54 yards and an interception. Backup Dewann Ford threw two interceptions.

''At the end of the day it isn't about yards, it's about wins,'' Heupel said. ''We could play better, absolutely. There were times that we were really efficient and got things going but we just didn't do enough out if. At the same time give them credit. They are a good defensive team but there are some things we can improve on.''

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina State: Alex Brown, Chris Adams and Lane Jones had interceptions.

UCF: Milton was considered a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy before the season began but his candidacy will likely end after Saturday's uneven performance. The Knights, however, had more than enough depth and talent on both sides of the ball to enjoy an easy win.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Knights have won their first two games by a combined score of 94-17 and should remain in the Top 25. The schedule gets harder as UCF has upcoming games against North Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

South Carolina State: North Carolina Central visits Orangeburg for the Bulldogs' MEAC opener next Saturday night.

UCF: The Knights will travel to North Carolina for a nonconference game next Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:39
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 5:39
30-G.McCrae runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
64
yds
00:38
pos
0
37
Point After TD 8:08
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 8:08
10-M.Milton complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
49
yds
00:42
pos
0
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 0:10
2-O.Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
21
plays
119
yds
04:48
pos
0
23
Field Goal 11:05
11-M.Wright 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
51
yds
01:29
pos
0
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:06
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:06
9-A.Killins runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
26
yds
00:35
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:26
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:26
9-A.Killins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
41
yds
00:23
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 30
Rushing 9 19
Passing 5 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-15 7-13
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 244 566
Total Plays 71 90
Avg Gain 3.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 177 316
Rush Attempts 52 47
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 6.7
Net Yards Passing 67 250
Comp. - Att. 6-19 22-43
Yards Per Pass 3.5 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-49 11-101
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 3
Punts - Avg 8-43.8 3-29.7
Return Yards 59 123
Punts - Returns 0-0 5-83
Kickoffs - Returns 3-47 1-11
Int. - Returns 3-12 3-29
Kicking 0/1 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SC State 0-2 00000
19 UCF 2-0 141014038
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 67 PASS YDS 250
177 RUSH YDS 316
244 TOTAL YDS 566
SC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Nick 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 54 0 1 58.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 54 0 1 58.0
T. Nick 5/13 54 0 1
De. Ford 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 26 0 2 -13.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 26 0 2 -13.6
De. Ford 1/6 26 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Nick 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 78 0
T. Nick 22 78 0 24
D. James 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 51 0
D. James 14 51 0 16
L. Morris 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
L. Morris 5 18 0 15
F. Grier 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
F. Grier 6 17 0 6
J. Jenkins 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Jenkins 1 9 0 9
O. Cummings 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
O. Cummings 3 5 0 3
De. Ford 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
De. Ford 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Burroughs 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
D. Burroughs 1 26 0 26
A. Ruger 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
A. Ruger 1 20 0 20
W. Vereen 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
W. Vereen 1 16 0 16
F. Grier 38 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
F. Grier 1 7 0 7
T. Schadewald 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Schadewald 1 7 0 7
D. James 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. James 1 4 0 4
R. Thomas 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Q. Caldwell 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Q. Caldwell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
C. Adams 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Adams 0-0 0.0 1
L. Jones 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Bredson 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
D. Bredson 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Pettiway 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.8 2
J. Pettiway 8 43.8 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Baines 44 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 20 0
T. Baines 3 15.7 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 243 1 3 99.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 243 1 3 99.3
M. Milton 21/39 243 1 3
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 7 0 0 39.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 7 0 0 39.7
D. Mack Jr. 1/4 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 89 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 89 2
A. Killins Jr. 8 89 2 24
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 62 1
G. McCrae 5 62 1 32
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 42 1
O. Anderson 8 42 1 14
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 41 0
D. Mack Jr. 4 41 0 23
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
B. Thompson 7 34 0 10
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
T. McGowan 9 33 0 9
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
M. Milton 3 16 0 7
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
Ma. Williams 2 6 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 111 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 111 1
G. Davis 9 111 1 24
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 0
T. Nixon 3 53 0 38
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
D. Snelson 5 45 0 22
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
Ma. Williams 2 27 0 20
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
O. Anderson 2 9 0 7
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Killins Jr. 1 5 0 5
T. Payton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Payton 0 0 0 0
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hescock 0 0 0 0
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Colubiale 0 0 0 0
C. Stewart 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Stewart 0 0 0 0
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Harris 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Clarke 1-0 1.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Causey 1-0 1.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Hayes 1-0 1.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 0-0 0.0 1
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Grant 0-0 0.0 1
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
M. Wright 1/1 25 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 29.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 29.7 2
M. Loudermilk 3 29.7 2 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
A. Killins Jr. 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.7 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.7 48 0
O. Anderson 3 24.7 48 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
R. Grant 1 13.0 13 0
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 -4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
D. Snelson 1 -4.0 -4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 SCST 40 1:59 3 -1 Punt
11:21 SCST 21 4:23 10 44 INT
6:10 UCF 49 2:16 5 21 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:00 SCST 17 2:23 10 43 Downs
11:02 SCST 25 1:40 3 -4 Punt
7:00 SCST 18 1:54 6 29 Punt
0:10 SCST 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 SCST 15 1:12 3 -5 Punt
10:30 SCST 13 1:32 4 38 INT
8:08 SCST 25 1:39 4 4 Punt
5:39 SCST 25 3:29 7 25 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 UCF 46 0:00 8 7 INT
10:53 SCST 5 2:25 4 20 Punt
7:15 SCST 4 4:25 9 42 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 UCF 33 0:30 5 19 INT
11:49 SCST 41 0:23 3 41 TD
6:52 UCF 12 0:37 4 39 INT
3:41 SCST 26 0:35 2 26 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 UCF 41 1:29 7 51 FG
9:05 UCF 48 1:53 9 28 INT
4:58 UCF 6 4:48 21 94 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 UCF 45 1:58 10 42 Downs
8:50 SCST 49 0:42 5 49 TD
6:17 UCF 36 0:38 3 64 TD
2:12 UCF 4 2:01 9 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 UCF 34 2:30 8 12 Punt
8:21 SCST 41 0:59 4 -2 Punt
2:39 UCF 23 1:27 8 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores