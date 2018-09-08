Drive Chart
UCLA
OKLA

Murray's 5 total TDs lead No. 6 Oklahoma past UCLA 49-21

  • Sep 08, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) UCLA coach Chip Kelly believes his day against Oklahoma might have gone better with some help from the Oakland Athletics.

The A's selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the ninth overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft. They signed him for nearly $5 million but allowed him to come back to school and play football.

Kelly wished negotiations had gone differently. Murray passed for three touchdowns and ran for two, and No. 6 Oklahoma defeated UCLA 49-21 on Saturday.

''The only guy I would say I'm disappointed in is Billy Beane,'' Kelly said, joking about the A's executive. ''I wish he gave the kid more money. If there was a little bit bigger prize, maybe number 1 wasn't out there because he's a real talented player.''

It wasn't all smooth for Oklahoma. The Sooners lost star running back Rodney Anderson to a leg injury. Anderson ran for 10 yards on the final play of the first quarter, and then got up slowly. He limped off on his own, and trainers tended to the preseason All-Big 12 pick before he headed to the locker room. He was back on the bench later, out of uniform.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was unsure of Anderson's status going forward.

''We're hoping for the best, but we will get in and see how he's doing,'' Riley said.

Murray picked up the slack with 306 yards passing and 69 yards rushing. Kelly was impressed with how Murray has stepped in for No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Baker Mayfield.

''You think there would be a big drop off when you go from a Heisman Trophy winner, but that kid's very special,'' Kelly said.

CeeDee Lamb had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown and Marquise Brown added 88 yards and a score on four catches for the Sooners (2-0).

Despite losing Anderson, Oklahoma ran for 179 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Oklahoma reserve running back Marcelias Sutton called Anderson the team's ''heart and soul.''

''That was hard for me to see him go down, but at the end of the day when it's time to step up, it's time to step up,'' Sutton said. ''We have a lot of talent and we're all close. We all just teach each other. We feed off each other.''

Oklahoma led 21-7 at halftime. The Sooners held the Bruins to 133 yards before the break and sacked UCLA freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson five times. Thompson-Robinson started in place of the injured Wilton Speight.

Thompson-Robinson completed 16 of 26 passes for 254 yards in his first start. Bolu Olorunfunmi ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns for UCLA, which fell to 0-2 under Kelly.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: The Bruins got off to a good start but could not sustain it. Thompson-Robinson had good moments, but he struggled at times with accuracy and Oklahoma prevented him from taking off for long runs.

''I was really impressed with him,'' Kelly said. ''Again, he doesn't get rattled out there. Got banged around, but I thought he did a really nice job competing all the way to the end, so I was impressed with Dorian.''

Oklahoma: The Sooners learned their special teams can be a game-changer against a Power Five opponent. Tre Brown had 121 yards on two kickoff returns.

''Probably the most dominant side of the ball was special teams,'' Riley said. ''Two huge returns. Proud of that group.''

LAMB'S DAY

Lamb didn't even start and ended up having one of the best games of his career.

The sophomore finished with 209 all-purpose yards. His touchdown grab in traffic was one for the highlight packages. He put a video game-caliber shake on a UCLA defender during a 66-yard punt return.

His best play didn't even count. He went up for a pass on the sideline and stabbed the ball out of the air with one hand as he extended his right arm behind his outstretched body. He barely landed out of bounds.

''If the ball goes his way, I'm like, `He's going to catch it someway, somehow,''' Riley said.

STAR POWER

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, who played basketball for UCLA, showed up for the game wearing a custom-made UCLA jersey.

At one point, Westbrook was seen with former Oklahoma basketball star Buddy Hield, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, and former Sooners basketball star Trae Young, who plays for the Atlanta Hawks.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Last week, Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin said the Sooners looked like a playoff team during a 63-14 win last Saturday. They looked the part again, and they should at least remain steady in the next AP poll .

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Fresno State.

Oklahoma travels to Iowa State. The Cyclones upset the Sooners 38-31 in Norman last year.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:44
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
49
Touchdown 3:44
7-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 21-M.Ezeike. 21-M.Ezeike runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
03:51
pos
20
49
Point After TD 7:40
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
49
Touchdown 7:40
1-K.Murray runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
92
yds
03:21
pos
14
48
Point After TD 11:11
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 11:11
4-B.Olorunfunmi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:16
pos
13
42
Point After TD 13:27
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 13:27
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
00:37
pos
7
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:19
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 5:19
1-K.Murray complete to 12-A.Miller. 12-A.Miller runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
11
yds
00:46
pos
7
34
Point After TD 7:34
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 7:34
21-M.Sutton runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:27
pos
7
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:55
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 14:55
1-K.Murray runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
01:17
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:17
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:17
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
87
yds
02:00
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:20
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:20
24-R.Anderson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
12
yds
01:28
pos
7
6
Point After TD 8:59
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:59
4-B.Olorunfunmi runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:20
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 27
Rushing 9 9
Passing 11 14
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 5-15 7-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 356 485
Total Plays 76 70
Avg Gain 4.7 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 129 179
Rush Attempts 50 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 5.1
Net Yards Passing 227 306
Comp. - Att. 16-26 19-35
Yards Per Pass 8.7 8.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-27 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-77 6-40
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 8-45.3 4-40.8
Return Yards 15 184
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-63
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 2-121
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 7/7
Extra Points 3/3 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCLA 0-2 7001421
6 Oklahoma 2-0 147141449
O/U 62.5, OKLA -31
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 227 PASS YDS 306
129 RUSH YDS 179
356 TOTAL YDS 485
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 254 1 0 156.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 254 1 0 156.3
D. Thompson-Robinson 16/26 254 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 56 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 56 2
B. Olorunfunmi 15 56 2 8
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
K. Allen 10 42 0 14
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 36 0
M. Irby 10 36 0 11
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
J. Kelley 5 7 0 9
C. Pabico 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
C. Pabico 2 2 0 5
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -14 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 8 -14 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Wilson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 92 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 92 0
C. Wilson 4 92 0 65
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 0
T. Howard 2 53 0 45
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
C. Cota 4 45 0 21
D. Lee 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
D. Lee 3 28 0 12
C. Pabico 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Pabico 1 22 0 22
M. Ezeike 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
M. Ezeike 1 9 1 9
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Wilson 1 5 0 5
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Irby 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Pickett 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
A. Pickett 9-1 0.0 0
N. Meadors 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Meadors 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Lake 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Q. Lake 4-2 0.0 0
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Barnes 3-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Holmes 2-0 0.0 1
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 2-1 0.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 2-1 0.0 0
M. Andrus, Jr. 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Andrus, Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
E. Gates 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gates 1-0 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Odighizuwa 1-1 0.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Isibor 1-1 0.0 0
C. Samuel 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Samuel 1-0 0.0 0
Ra. Johnson 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ra. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Lucier-South 1-2 0.0 0
M. Osling III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Osling III 1-0 0.0 0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Ogbonnia 1-1 0.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 0-1 0.0 0
E. Wade 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Wade 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Molson 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Flintoft 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 45.3 2
S. Flintoft 8 45.3 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
D. Holmes 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 306 3 1 159.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 306 3 1 159.4
Ky. Murray 19/33 306 3 1
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Mordecai 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 69 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 69 2
Ky. Murray 10 69 2 15
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
T. Pledger 7 45 0 16
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 1
M. Sutton 5 33 1 14
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 1
R. Anderson 6 19 1 10
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
T. Sermon 7 13 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 146 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 146 1
C. Lamb 7 146 1 45
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 1
M. Brown 4 88 1 58
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
G. Calcaterra 3 26 0 10
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
A. Miller 2 25 1 15
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Robinson 1 11 0 11
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Morris 1 8 0 8
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Sermon 1 2 0 2
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Rambo 0 0 0 0
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Tease 0 0 0 0
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Jones 0 0 0 0
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Anderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
M. Jackson, Jr. 7-3 0.5 0
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
Ke. Murray 7-2 1.0 0
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Mann 6-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
T. Brown 5-0 1.0 0
R. Jones 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 4-4 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 4-0 0.0 0
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.5
C. Bolton 3-4 1.5 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Kelly 2-2 0.0 0
A. McGinnis 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. McGinnis 2-0 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Norwood 2-1 1.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 2-1 0.0 0
J. Parker 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 2-0 0.0 0
M. Edwards 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Edwards 2-0 0.0 0
I. Thomas 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 1-1 0.0 0
K. Haughton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Haughton 1-3 0.0 0
D. White 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. White 1-2 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
R. Perkins 1-1 1.0 0
T. James 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. James 0-1 0.0 0
J. Terry 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Terry 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
A. Seibert 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 1
A. Seibert 4 40.8 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 60.5 86 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 60.5 86 0
T. Brown 2 60.5 86 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.5 66 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 31.5 66 0
C. Lamb 2 31.5 66 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCLA 25 1:20 3 4 Punt
11:19 UCLA 20 2:20 7 80 TD
7:20 UCLA 25 1:49 3 -6 Punt
3:17 UCLA 25 1:25 4 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 UCLA 25 3:55 9 47 Punt
9:26 UCLA 43 3:08 6 16 Punt
1:13 UCLA 25 0:40 2 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 UCLA 21 3:01 6 29 Punt
7:34 UCLA 25 1:13 4 -1 Punt
5:19 UCLA 25 0:14 3 0 Punt
3:34 UCLA 25 2:30 8 37 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 UCLA 25 2:16 6 75 TD
7:35 UCLA 15 3:51 13 85 TD
1:25 UCLA 16 1:02 3 15
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 OKLA 45 2:04 9 7 Punt
8:48 UCLA 12 1:28 3 12 TD
5:17 OKLA 28 2:00 5 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:40 OKLA 15 1:17 7 85 TD
10:52 OKLA 8 1:15 3 8 Punt
6:11 OKLA 20 4:54 11 57 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 25 1:41 6 18 Punt
10:01 OKLA 20 2:27 8 80 TD
6:05 UCLA 11 0:46 2 11 TD
4:56 OKLA 25 1:14 5 11 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:56 OKLA 38 0:37 8 62 TD
11:01 OKLA 35 3:21 8 65 TD
3:44 OKLA 25 2:11 5 20 Punt
