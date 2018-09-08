|
|
|KANSAS
|CMICH
Kansas snaps 46-game road skid with 31-7 win at C. Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Maybe all the Kansas football team needed was a little Pooka.
After being held out of the season opener last week, true freshman Pooka Williams rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas snapped the second-longest road losing streak in college football history at 46 games, winning 31-7 at Central Michigan on Saturday.
''He can change games,'' Kansas coach David Beaty said. ''A single guy can make a difference on a team a lot of times. He can certainly get it started and make guys around him better.''
Williams was held out of the opener last week for the Jayhawks, a 26-23 overtime loss to Football Championship Subdivision Nicholls. Beaty declined to say why and said he found out late Friday night that Williams would be available on Saturday. Prior to last week's game, Kansas released a statement saying the absence was a ''non-disciplinary matter.''
Kansas (1-1) won a road game for the first time since Sept. 12, 2009. The Kansas streak, which spanned five head coaches, was only topped by Idaho State, which lost 48 straight through 2014.
''For our program, for our fans, for our stakeholders, that was really important,'' Beaty said. ''Our fans deserve it, and they deserve better.''
The defense forced six turnovers, including four interceptions of Central Michigan quarterback Tony Poljan.
''Getting the ball out and getting around the ball has been a priority all camp and all spring for us,'' said senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr., who had his first career interception. ''I was so excited that I caught it that I tripped. I didn't see anything but the grass when my face went down.''
Central Michigan had one first down in the first half, compiling 60 yards on 20 snaps. The Chippewas (0-2) did not cross midfield until there was 7:54 remaining in the third quarter.
''I felt like we left a lot out on the field,'' Central Michigan coach John Bonamego said. ''I still maintain that all of the mistakes we are making right now are self-inflicted and if we can continue to improve and correct these mistakes that we will be a very good football team.''
Poljan was 18-of-32 passing for 177 yards and one touchdown.
Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender was 17-of-26 passing for 130 yards, connecting with wide receiver Kerr Johnson Jr. for a 31-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
After two Williams scores, Central Michigan cut the lead to 21-7 on a 31-yard reception by Jamil Sabbagh from Poljan in the third quarter.
But on the first play of the fourth quarter, Shakial Taylor of Kansas went up for an interception and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown and a 28-7 lead.
Kansas got two more interceptions in the fourth quarter from Ricky Thomas and Jeremiah McCullough.
''We're looking forward to starting a new beginning and starting a little win streak here,'' Beaty said. ''We think we've got a pretty good football team if we continue working and continue limiting the mistakes that we make.''
LONG DROUGHT
?The last road victory for Kansas came at Texas-El Paso, a 34-7 victory in Mark Mangino's final season.
Turner Gill went three seasons as head coach without a road win, as did Charlie Weis in two-plus seasons. Clint Bowen was 0-5 on the road to close the 2014 season after Weis was fired.
Beaty lost the first 16 road games of his Kansas tenure before Saturday.
FOUR SCORELESS QUARTERS
Central Michigan was scoreless in the second half last week and in the first half on Saturday.
In all, the team went 69 minutes, 52 seconds of game action without a point until Sabbagh's touchdown.
REAL RELIEF
The locker room was an emotional one after the win, Dineen said.
''It's just pure happiness,'' Dineen said. ''It's a long time coming. I'm really excited for our team and really excited for our fans. A big-time win.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: With the historic losing streak behind the Jayhawks in their best chance to snap it this season, Beaty's team can go one week without its coach on the hot seat. Athletic director Jeff Long released a statement after last week's loss to Nicholls, saying the evaluation of the program was ''ongoing.''
Central Michigan: At least the offense moved the chains a few times late for Central Michigan with 220 yards of total offense in the second half.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Hosts Rutgers on Sept. 15 looking for Beaty's second Power 5 win in his fourth season with the Jayhawks.
Central Michigan: Plays at Northern Illinois on Sept. 15 in the Mid-American Conference opener.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|12
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|355
|271
|Total Plays
|72
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|103
|Rush Attempts
|45
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|139
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|5.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-11
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|6-51
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|6
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|9-39.6
|8-39.5
|Return Yards
|96
|90
|Punts - Returns
|3-24
|3-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|4-90
|Int. - Returns
|4-57
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|1/2
|Extra Points
|4/4
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|216
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|271
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|17/26
|135
|1
|0
|
M. Kendrick 8 QB
|M. Kendrick
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|14
|131
|2
|41
|
D. Thompson 26 RB
|D. Thompson
|4
|32
|0
|15
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|10
|32
|0
|7
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|9
|24
|0
|7
|
M. Kendrick 8 QB
|M. Kendrick
|4
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|4
|68
|1
|31
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|4
|35
|0
|11
|
Q. Hampton 6 WR
|Q. Hampton
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Humphrey 35 FB
|C. Humphrey
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Schadler 33 WR
|R. Schadler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
|J. Dineen Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
|K. Loneker Jr.
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
|B. Lipscomb
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 24 CB
|R. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Feaster 18 LB
|D. Feaster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holmes 88 DT
|J. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 11 S
|M. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor 8 CB
|S. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Ford 27 CB
|D. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simmons 98 DT
|K. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wirtel 39 LS
|J. Wirtel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendrick 8 QB
|M. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 17 CB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole III 94 DT
|C. Cole III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCullough 12 S
|J. McCullough
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Rui 7 K
|G. Rui
|1/2
|36
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|8
|40.4
|5
|56
|
D. Gagen 92 P
|D. Gagen
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|3
|8.0
|15
|0
|
D. Feaster 18 LB
|D. Feaster
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Poljan 1 QB
|T. Poljan
|18/32
|177
|1
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sabbagh 4 WR
|J. Sabbagh
|2
|41
|1
|31
|
C. Cole 82 WR
|C. Cole
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
B. Childress 18 WR
|B. Childress
|4
|35
|0
|16
|
B. Raimann 86 TE
|B. Raimann
|3
|26
|0
|15
|
D. Terry 9 WR
|D. Terry
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Gwilly 33 RB
|K. Gwilly
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Edwards 84 WR
|B. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Cossou 81 TE
|K. Cossou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Fountain 8 LB
|M. Fountain
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 27 DB
|B. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adesanya 2 DL
|S. Adesanya
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Kreski 20 DB
|G. Kreski
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Apsey 11 LB
|T. Apsey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Briones 17 LB
|A. Briones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brisson-Fast 4 DL
|N. Brisson-Fast
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Oliver 39 LB
|M. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dill 55 DL
|D. Dill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 7 DL
|M. Danna
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bunting 3 DB
|S. Bunting
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stanitzek 44 DL
|M. Stanitzek
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Armstrong 37 K
|M. Armstrong
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheldon 99 P
|J. Sheldon
|8
|39.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sabbagh 4 WR
|J. Sabbagh
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Anderson 16 DB
|N. Anderson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
SAV
22MIAMI
0
56
4th 13:05 ESP3
-
MA
GAS
13
27
4th 2:15 ESP+
-
APLST
CHARLO
45
9
4th 3:30 ESP+
-
YST
14WVU
17
42
3rd 0:00 SportsNet PT
-
SCST
19UCF
0
38
4th 13:46 ESP3
-
MD
BGREEN
24
14
4th 11:00 ESP+
-
EKY
MRSHL
13
27
3rd 6:10 ESP+
-
2CLEM
TXAM
14
3
2nd 0:06 ESPN
-
TXSO
TXSTSM
0
13
2nd 6:21 ESP3
-
INST
LVILLE
0
7
1st 10:00
-
SAMF
FSU
0
0
1st 12:41
-
ME
WKY
7
21
2nd 3:32 ESP+
-
FRESNO
MINN
0
7
2nd 6:03 FS1
-
ARK
COLOST
13
3
2nd 6:28 CBSSN
-
UK
25FLA
7
10
2nd 5:38 SECN
-
UIW
NTEXAS
6
24
2nd 7:45 ESP+
-
UVA
IND
9
13
2nd 2:15
-
WIL
ILL
7
7
2nd 7:14
-
ALST
7AUBURN
0
28
2nd 10:01 SECN+
-
FIU
ODU
7
20
2nd 2:15 beIN
-
NICHST
TULANE
3
14
2nd 12:55 ESP3
-
CINCY
MIAOH
7
0
2nd 12:22 ESP3
-
SALA
OKLAST
7
14
1st 0:39
-
13PSU
PITT
7
6
1st 1:40 ABC
-
TULSA
TEXAS
0
14
2nd 14:48 LHN
-
SUT
OREGST
0
17
2nd 12:52 PACN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
7
16
2nd 15:00 FBOOK
-
17USC
10STNFRD
0
0
1st 11:09 FOX
-
SELOU
11LSU
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN2
-
SO
LATECH
14
31
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
FAMU
TROY
7
38
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
TXSA
20
13
2nd 0:00 FBOOK
-
WYO
MIZZOU
0
16
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
LAMON
USM
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
TNMART
MTSU
17
26
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UAB
CSTCAR
24
20
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UTAH
NILL
0
3
2nd 0:00 ESNN
-
16TCU
SMU
42
12
Final ESPN2
-
NEVADA
VANDY
10
41
Final SECN
-
NMEX
5WISC
14
45
Final BTN
-
TWST
WAKE
20
51
Final
-
DUKE
NWEST
21
7
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
21MICH
3
49
Final FS1
-
18MISSST
KSTATE
31
10
Final ESPN
-
LIB
ARMY
14
38
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
SFLA
38
49
Final ESP2
-
ARIZ
HOU
18
45
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
PURDUE
20
19
Final
-
GAST
NCST
7
41
Final
-
HOLY
BC
14
62
Final
-
UCLA
6OKLA
21
49
Final FOX
-
PORTST
23OREG
14
62
Final PACN
-
WMMARY
12VATECH
17
62
Final ESP3
-
AF
FAU
27
33
Final FBOOK
-
KANSAS
CMICH
31
7
Final ESPN+
-
UNC
ECU
19
41
Final ESPU
-
MRGNST
AKRON
7
41
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
10
62
Final
-
ARKST
1BAMA
7
57
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
8ND
16
24
Final NBC
-
HOW
KENTST
14
54
Final ESP+
-
BUFF
TEMPLE
36
29
Final ESP3
-
COLO
NEB
33
28
Final ABC
-
3UGA
24SC
41
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
4OHIOST
3
52
Final BTN
-
MEMP
NAVY
21
22
Final CBSSN
-
LAMAR
TXTECH
0
77
Final
-
ETNST
TENN
3
59
Final SECN
-
SIL
MISS
41
76
Final SECN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
3
13
Final FOX
-
NDK
9WASH
3
45
Final PACN
-
UTEP
UNLV
0
054.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 9:00pm ATSN
-
SACST
SDGST
0
0
Sat 9:00pm
-
UCONN
20BOISE
0
063.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPNU
-
CAL
BYU
0
047.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
15MICHST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
SJST
WASHST
0
065 O/U
-32
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
RICE
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-17.5
Sun 12:00am