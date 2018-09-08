Drive Chart
Kansas snaps 46-game road skid with 31-7 win at C. Michigan

  • Sep 08, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Maybe all the Kansas football team needed was a little Pooka.

After being held out of the season opener last week, true freshman Pooka Williams rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas snapped the second-longest road losing streak in college football history at 46 games, winning 31-7 at Central Michigan on Saturday.

''He can change games,'' Kansas coach David Beaty said. ''A single guy can make a difference on a team a lot of times. He can certainly get it started and make guys around him better.''

Williams was held out of the opener last week for the Jayhawks, a 26-23 overtime loss to Football Championship Subdivision Nicholls. Beaty declined to say why and said he found out late Friday night that Williams would be available on Saturday. Prior to last week's game, Kansas released a statement saying the absence was a ''non-disciplinary matter.''

Kansas (1-1) won a road game for the first time since Sept. 12, 2009. The Kansas streak, which spanned five head coaches, was only topped by Idaho State, which lost 48 straight through 2014.

''For our program, for our fans, for our stakeholders, that was really important,'' Beaty said. ''Our fans deserve it, and they deserve better.''

The defense forced six turnovers, including four interceptions of Central Michigan quarterback Tony Poljan.

''Getting the ball out and getting around the ball has been a priority all camp and all spring for us,'' said senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr., who had his first career interception. ''I was so excited that I caught it that I tripped. I didn't see anything but the grass when my face went down.''

Central Michigan had one first down in the first half, compiling 60 yards on 20 snaps. The Chippewas (0-2) did not cross midfield until there was 7:54 remaining in the third quarter.

''I felt like we left a lot out on the field,'' Central Michigan coach John Bonamego said. ''I still maintain that all of the mistakes we are making right now are self-inflicted and if we can continue to improve and correct these mistakes that we will be a very good football team.''

Poljan was 18-of-32 passing for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender was 17-of-26 passing for 130 yards, connecting with wide receiver Kerr Johnson Jr. for a 31-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

After two Williams scores, Central Michigan cut the lead to 21-7 on a 31-yard reception by Jamil Sabbagh from Poljan in the third quarter.

But on the first play of the fourth quarter, Shakial Taylor of Kansas went up for an interception and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown and a 28-7 lead.

Kansas got two more interceptions in the fourth quarter from Ricky Thomas and Jeremiah McCullough.

''We're looking forward to starting a new beginning and starting a little win streak here,'' Beaty said. ''We think we've got a pretty good football team if we continue working and continue limiting the mistakes that we make.''

LONG DROUGHT

?The last road victory for Kansas came at Texas-El Paso, a 34-7 victory in Mark Mangino's final season.

Turner Gill went three seasons as head coach without a road win, as did Charlie Weis in two-plus seasons. Clint Bowen was 0-5 on the road to close the 2014 season after Weis was fired.

Beaty lost the first 16 road games of his Kansas tenure before Saturday.

FOUR SCORELESS QUARTERS

Central Michigan was scoreless in the second half last week and in the first half on Saturday.

In all, the team went 69 minutes, 52 seconds of game action without a point until Sabbagh's touchdown.

REAL RELIEF

The locker room was an emotional one after the win, Dineen said.

''It's just pure happiness,'' Dineen said. ''It's a long time coming. I'm really excited for our team and really excited for our fans. A big-time win.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: With the historic losing streak behind the Jayhawks in their best chance to snap it this season, Beaty's team can go one week without its coach on the hot seat. Athletic director Jeff Long released a statement after last week's loss to Nicholls, saying the evaluation of the program was ''ongoing.''

Central Michigan: At least the offense moved the chains a few times late for Central Michigan with 220 yards of total offense in the second half.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Rutgers on Sept. 15 looking for Beaty's second Power 5 win in his fourth season with the Jayhawks.

Central Michigan: Plays at Northern Illinois on Sept. 15 in the Mid-American Conference opener.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:28
7-G.Rui 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
16
yds
04:48
pos
31
7
Point After TD 14:44
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 15:00
1-T.Poljan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-S.Taylor at KAN 45. 8-S.Taylor runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
89
yds
02:05
pos
27
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:09
37-M.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 6:09
1-T.Poljan complete to 4-J.Sabbagh. 4-J.Sabbagh runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:49
pos
21
6
Point After TD 8:58
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 8:58
1-P.Williams runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
52
yds
00:32
pos
20
0
Point After TD 10:13
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 10:13
1-P.Williams runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
60
yds
02:51
pos
13
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:11
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:11
7-P.Bender complete to 14-K.Johnson. 14-K.Johnson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
01:19
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 12
Rushing 10 5
Passing 8 7
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-16 2-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 355 271
Total Plays 72 60
Avg Gain 4.9 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 216 103
Rush Attempts 45 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 3.7
Net Yards Passing 139 168
Comp. - Att. 18-27 18-32
Yards Per Pass 5.1 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-11 1-9
Penalties - Yards 7-60 6-51
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 6
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 4
Punts - Avg 9-39.6 8-39.5
Return Yards 96 90
Punts - Returns 3-24 3-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 4-90
Int. - Returns 4-57 0-0
Kicking 5/6 1/2
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 1-1 07141031
C. Michigan 0-2 00707
O/U 48, CMICH -3
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 139 PASS YDS 168
216 RUSH YDS 103
355 TOTAL YDS 271
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 135 1 0 121.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 135 1 0 121.7
P. Bender 17/26 135 1 0
M. Kendrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
M. Kendrick 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 131 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 131 2
P. Williams Jr. 14 131 2 41
D. Thompson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
D. Thompson 4 32 0 15
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
D. Williams 10 32 0 7
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
K. Herbert 9 24 0 7
M. Kendrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
M. Kendrick 4 13 0 13
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Johnson Jr. 1 1 0 1
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
P. Bender 1 -11 0 -11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 1
K. Johnson Jr. 4 68 1 31
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
S. Sims Jr. 4 35 0 11
Q. Hampton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
Q. Hampton 2 11 0 8
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Williams 1 10 0 10
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 8 0 8
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Charlot 1 8 0 8
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
K. Lassiter II 3 5 0 4
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Herbert 1 3 0 3
C. Humphrey 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Humphrey 1 2 0 2
R. Schadler 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Schadler 0 0 0 0
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Robinson Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
J. Dineen Jr. 7-2 0.0 1
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
K. Loneker Jr. 7-1 1.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Torneden 5-1 0.0 0
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Lipscomb 5-1 0.0 0
R. Thomas 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
R. Thomas 3-0 0.0 1
D. Feaster 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Feaster 2-0 0.0 0
J. Holmes 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Holmes 2-0 0.0 0
M. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Lee 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Taylor 1-0 0.0 1
D. Ford 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
K. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wirtel 39 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wirtel 1-0 0.0 0
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Sims Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dineen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Dineen 1-1 0.0 0
D. Moragne 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moragne 1-0 0.0 0
M. Kendrick 8 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kendrick 1-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Cole III 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Cole III 0-1 0.0 0
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McCullough 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
G. Rui 1/2 36 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.4 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.4 5
K. Thompson 8 40.4 5 56
D. Gagen 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
D. Gagen 1 33.0 1 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
S. Sims Jr. 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 15 0
K. Lassiter II 3 8.0 15 0
D. Feaster 18 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Feaster 1 0.0 0 0
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 177 1 4 88.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 177 1 4 88.0
T. Poljan 18/32 177 1 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 43 0
T. Poljan 10 43 0 12
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
K. Gwilly 8 31 0 15
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 29 0
J. Ward 10 29 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sabbagh 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 1
J. Sabbagh 2 41 1 31
C. Cole 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
C. Cole 3 40 0 18
B. Childress 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
B. Childress 4 35 0 16
B. Raimann 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
B. Raimann 3 26 0 15
D. Terry 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Terry 1 17 0 17
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
K. Gwilly 2 10 0 7
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Sullivan 2 8 0 5
B. Edwards 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Edwards 0 0 0 0
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Law 0 0 0 0
K. Cossou 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Cossou 1 0 0 0
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ward 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Fountain 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
M. Fountain 11-1 0.0 0
B. Brown 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 5-0 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
S. Adesanya 5-0 1.0 0
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Kreski 4-0 0.0 0
T. Apsey 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Apsey 4-1 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Reed 4-2 0.0 0
A. Briones 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Briones 4-0 0.0 0
N. Brisson-Fast 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Brisson-Fast 3-2 0.0 0
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jamison 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ward 2-0 0.0 0
M. Oliver 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
D. Dill 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Dill 2-0 0.0 0
M. Danna 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Danna 2-2 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Stuart 2-0 0.0 0
S. Bunting 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bunting 1-0 0.0 0
M. Stanitzek 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Stanitzek 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Armstrong 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Armstrong 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sheldon 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 39.5 0
J. Sheldon 8 39.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lewis 38 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.5 29 0
K. Lewis 4 22.5 29 0
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
K. Gwilly 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sabbagh 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
J. Sabbagh 2 0.0 0 0
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Ward 1 0.0 0 0
N. Anderson 16 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Anderson 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 30 1:48 5 18 Punt
10:13 KANSAS 29 2:26 6 9 Punt
5:37 KANSAS 38 3:52 7 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 21 1:52 5 16 Punt
11:32 KANSAS 20 2:32 6 20 Punt
6:30 KANSAS 50 1:19 4 35 TD
2:52 KANSAS 24 2:42 7 33 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 CMICH 24 0:37 3 3 FG Miss
13:04 KANSAS 35 2:51 9 65 TD
9:30 KANSAS 48 0:32 2 52 TD
6:09 KANSAS 25 3:45 8 30 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 KANSAS 25 2:41 4 28 Punt
9:16 CMICH 43 4:48 8 34 FG
2:49 KANSAS 20 2:27 6 26
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 CMICH 20 2:39 5 21 Punt
7:35 CMICH 6 1:42 3 7 Punt
1:38 CMICH 28 1:23 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 CMICH 32 1:20 3 8 Punt
8:31 CMICH 18 1:49 3 0 Punt
5:05 CMICH 26 2:05 4 16 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 8 0:00 1 16 Fumble
14:05 CMICH 21 0:53 4 -1 Punt
10:06 CMICH 42 0:30 4 2 INT
8:58 CMICH 25 2:49 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:16 CMICH 9 2:05 7 89 INT
14:34 CMICH 23 2:04 11 29 Punt
9:28 CMICH 15 0:06 2 42 INT
4:23 CMICH 27 1:24 6 -7 INT
