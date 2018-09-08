Drive Chart
Fitzgerald leads No. 18 Miss St to 31-10 rout of K-State

  • Sep 08, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) There was so much attention being paid to Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald's return to the field Saturday that nobody paid much to running back Kylin Hill.

Certainly not the Kansas State defense. Not even himself, really.

After Hill ran for 211 yards and accounted for three scores, and after the No. 18 Bulldogs' swarming defense shut down the Wildcats in a 31-10 rout, the sophomore running back acknowledged he wasn't even sure how many yards he'd piled up during the game.

''I honestly don't know,'' Hill insisted. ''Having Fitz back there helped because they were already watching him, so that opened up holes for me. He's a great overall player - NFL-caliber.''

Yes, the senior quarterback had his share of highlights, too. He threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another 159 yards , and paced an offense that piled up 538 yards total in giving the Bulldogs (2-0) their first Power Five road win since beating Baylor in September 1995.

Not bad considering it was also Fitzgerald's first game since last November. He missed their bowl game after a serious foot injury against Ole Miss, and then was suspended for last week's season opener.

"It's always good to go out there and finally get to reap the rewards of all the hard work that you've put in with your teammates,'' he said. ''It was amazing to get out there.''

Pretty amazing watching his running back work, too.

''He works his butt off every day,'' Fitzgerald said. ''You knew he was going to have a big day. I never once thought he was going to get tackled behind the line of scrimmage, I think it happened once?''

Hill and Fitzgerald helped the Bulldogs to a 17-3 lead over the Wildcats (1-1), despite a sloppy, penalty-filled first half. But it was a 95-yard march in the third quarter that put the game away, when Hill ripped off a 52-yard run and Fitzgerald capped it with a touchdown toss.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats' two-quarterback system of Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton struggled to get going. Thompson was 7 of 17 for 86 yards and a touchdown while running for 34 yards, and Delton was 2 of 4 for 14 yards with an interception that led to the Bulldogs' TD late in the first half.

''Just disappointing,'' Delton said. ''''We're not where we should be when you look at our talent. We've scored what, two touchdowns in two games? That's pitiful.''

The bright spot for Kansas State was bruising running back Alex Barnes, who finished with 75 yards rushing. But even he was held in check by a Mississippi State defense, led by tackle Jeffrey Simmons and end Montez Sweat, that had 17 tackles for loss in its opener.

In truth, they had their way with the Wildcats' veteran offensive line, which coughed up four sacks and managed only 213 yards total offense. Kansas State's only touchdown came in the third quarter, when Fitzgerald threw an interception that set up a short field.

''I wouldn't take anything away from Mississippi State,'' Wildcats coach Bill Snyder said, ''but as I've said so many times it's not about who you line up against. It's about us. We just haven't played as well as we're capable of playing.''

THE TAKEWAY

Mississippi State: Fitzgerald and Hill made life miserable for the Wildcats' with the read-option, essentially beating Kansas State at its own game. Fitzgerald was just 11 of 27 passing, though, which could be a byproduct of his rust. ''He was a little amped up,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. ''He made some good throws. He did some great things by improvisation.''

Kansas State: Despite returning all five starters on the offensive line, Kansas State struggled up front against the Bulldogs. Thompson and Delton were under constant duress, and Barnes often had to avoid first contact in the backfield. It made for a stagnant offense all afternoon.

TOSSED FOR TARGETING

Bulldogs safety Johnathan Abram was ejected after getting called for targeting early in the fourth quarter. Abram launched himself into a helmet-to-helmet blow on kick returner Duke Shelley.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulldogs haven't done anything to hurt their poll positioning, acing their biggest test until they face Florida on Sept. 29. They have Louisiana and a trip to Kentucky the next two weeks.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Louisiana heads to Starkville to face the Bulldogs next Saturday night.

Kansas State: Texas-San Antonio visits Manhattan for the Wildcats' final nonconference game.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:16
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
10
Touchdown 13:16
8-K.Hill runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
01:45
pos
30
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:20
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 2:20
10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
23
yds
00:07
pos
24
9
Point After TD 10:18
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
3
Touchdown 10:18
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
95
yds
01:59
pos
23
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:33
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 3:33
8-K.Hill runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
01:15
pos
16
3
Point After TD 14:20
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 14:20
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:18
pos
9
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:57
10-B.Lynch 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
48
yds
05:03
pos
3
3
Field Goal 9:12
47-J.Christmann 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
75
yds
03:27
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 15
Rushing 18 7
Passing 6 5
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 7-12 3-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 538 197
Total Plays 66 56
Avg Gain 8.2 3.5
Net Yards Rushing 384 113
Rush Attempts 39 35
Avg Rush Yards 9.8 3.2
Net Yards Passing 154 84
Comp. - Att. 11-27 9-21
Yards Per Pass 5.7 4.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-16
Penalties - Yards 11-84 2-15
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-34.0 6-39.7
Return Yards 68 138
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-69 5-127
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-11
Kicking 5/6 2/3
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 1/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 Miss. State 2-0 3147731
Kansas St. 1-1 307010
O/U 52.5, KSTATE +7
Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Manhattan, KS
 154 PASS YDS 84
384 RUSH YDS 113
538 TOTAL YDS 197
Miss. State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.7% 154 2 1 105.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.7% 154 2 1 105.7
N. Fitzgerald 11/27 154 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 211 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 211 2
K. Hill 17 211 2 52
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 159 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 159 0
N. Fitzgerald 19 159 0 30
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
N. Gibson 3 14 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
S. Guidry 2 42 0 23
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
Ju. Johnson 2 37 0 32
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
D. Jones 1 21 0 21
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 1
K. Hill 1 16 1 16
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 1
Au. Williams 1 13 1 13
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Gibson 1 9 0 9
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Je. Jackson 1 6 0 6
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Mitchell 1 5 0 5
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
F. Green 1 5 0 5
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Green 0 0 0 0
D. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 1.0
E. Thompson 7-0 1.0 1
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 5-0 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Simmons 4-0 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Sweat 3-0 1.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Lewis 2-1 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 2-0 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
F. Adams 2-0 1.0 0
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Peters 2-0 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Dantzler 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hoyett 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hoyett 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Jones 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Spencer 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
J. Christmann 1/2 30 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
T. Day 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 19 0
J. Peters 2 16.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
K. Mixon 1 -1.0 0 0
Kansas St.
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 86 1 0 103.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 86 1 0 103.1
S. Thompson 7/17 86 1 0
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 1 29.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 1 29.4
A. Delton 2/4 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 75 0
A. Barnes 17 75 0 15
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 34 0
S. Thompson 12 34 0 16
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 4 0
A. Delton 6 4 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
D. Schoen 2 34 1 23
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Warmack 2 21 0 18
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
A. Barnes 2 19 0 15
Z. Reuter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
Z. Reuter 1 15 0 15
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
I. Zuber 2 11 0 12
I. Harris 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Harris 0 0 0 0
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Taylor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Neil, Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
W. Neil, Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
K. Adams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Adams 6-0 0.0 0
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Shelley 4-0 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 4-1 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Walker 4-0 0.0 0
E. Walker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Walker 4-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 3-0 0.0 0
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Patton 3-1 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 2-0 0.0 0
S. Sizelove 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Sizelove 2-1 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
W. Hubert 2-1 0.0 1
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dishon 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wiley 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
B. Lynch 1/2 26 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Hicks 18 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 1
A. Hicks 3 42.7 1 47
B. Rodriguez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 2
B. Rodriguez 3 36.7 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 27.3 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 27.3 37 0
D. Shelley 4 27.3 37 0
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
I. Zuber 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MISSST 21 1:06 5 1 Punt
12:39 MISSST 17 3:27 10 65 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:46 MISSST 45 3:18 10 55 TD
10:07 MISSST 20 1:57 7 42 Downs
4:48 MISSST 35 1:15 3 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 MISSST 5 1:59 5 95 TD
5:32 MISSST 6 2:56 7 27 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:13 MISSST 24 1:45 8 76 TD
10:36 MISSST 21 7:08 16 47 FG Miss
1:31 MISSST 25 0:46 2 12
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 KSTATE 40 0:51 3 7 Punt
9:00 KSTATE 37 5:03 11 54 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 KSTATE 25 4:05 8 30 Punt
8:07 KSTATE 38 3:12 7 -3 INT
3:24 KSTATE 37 3:22 8 40 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 KSTATE 29 2:26 5 33 Punt
10:11 KSTATE 29 4:28 8 19 Punt
2:27 MISSST 23 0:07 1 23 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 KSTATE 36 2:25 5 11 Punt
3:23 KSTATE 27 1:37 5 1 Punt
