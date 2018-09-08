|
|
|WMICH
|MICH
Patterson lives dream: No. 21 Michigan tops W Michigan 49-3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson used to hear his father tell him bedtime stories as a kid and the tales always included him playing quarterback at Michigan Stadium.
He just lived the dream.
Patterson threw three touchdown passes, one in each of the first three quarters, in his Big House debut to help No. 21 Michigan bounce back with a 49-3 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.
The heralded transfer from Mississippi grew up in Ohio, rooting for the Wolverines and attending some of their home games, before his family moved to Texas.
Patterson said it really hit him when the team bus rolled past a familiar tailgating scene surrounding the stadium before the game and even more when he walked down a long tunnel and ran onto the field.
''It was kind of emotional,'' he acknowledged.
Coach Jim Harbaugh, who recruited Patterson to play a position that was a weakness last season, stayed behind Patterson to watch him leap to touch the banner over the maize block M at midfield.
''That's awesome when it means something to somebody,'' Harbaugh said.
Patterson was 12 of 17 for 125 yards. He connected for two scores to wide receivers after the position group accounted for a total of just three touchdowns last season, none of which were scored after the second game for the Wolverines.
''Shea played well again,'' Harbaugh said. ''A couple of the plays he made out of the pocket on the dead run, getting out of trouble, were big-time plays. He was really accurate again, playing cool, and making the tight window throws .''
Karan Higdon ran 140 of his 156 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter to help Michigan build a lead 21-0.
The Wolverines (1-1) desperately needed the confidence-boosting victory after losing four straight, dating to last season, for their longest losing streak since 2009. They lost by seven last week at Notre Dame to deflate some of hype about its chances this season.
Higdon, though, said it's too early to celebrate.
''We have to take this game with a grain of salt,'' he said.
The Broncos (0-2) were unable to rally from a big deficit as they did before falling short in last week's loss against Syracuse.
''The defense needed us to make a play to get a little bit of momentum,'' Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said. ''And offensively, we didn't make that play to give them a little bit of a breather.''
Michigan dominated in each phase of the game.
Higdon had a 67-yard TD run in the first quarter and Chris Evans scored his first of two TDs on a 27-yard run to put the Wolverines up 21-0.
Noah Furbush intercepted a pass in the first quarter and Khaleke Hudson blocked a punt in the second quarter, setting up TDs as Michigan went ahead 35-0 at halftime.
The Broncos avoided getting shut out when Josh Grant made a 35-yard field goal with 2:34 left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Michigan: The Broncos can't afford to keep digging huge holes in the first half. They trailed Syracuse last week at home 34-7 before scoring 28 points in the third quarter to pull within a TD and ending with a 55-42 setback.
''The biggest thing that we need to continue to work on is how we start,'' Lester said.
Michigan: The Wolverines' much-maligned offensive line was able to open holes for the running game and protect Patterson, allowing him to comfortable throw from the pocket or on the move.
''I don't think I've ever seen holes open up that wide,'' Patterson said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan might move up a little after routing an overmatched team as expected if teams just ahead of them in the poll lose.
SET THE EXPECTATION
Brenda Tracy , a sexual assault survivor and activist , was an honorary captain after she spoke to the team about setting the expectation for men to treat women the right way.
Harbaugh invited Tracy to come back and join captains for the coin toss , honoring her as he has previously with people such as Michael Jordan.
''We all learned so much from Brenda,'' Harbaugh said. ''I did personally and I know all our guys did. She's amazing.''
UP NEXT:
Western Michigan: Hosts Delaware State next week.
Michigan: Plays SMU at home.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|204
|433
|Total Plays
|74
|53
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|308
|Rush Attempts
|40
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|8.8
|Net Yards Passing
|81
|125
|Comp. - Att.
|16-34
|13-18
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-4
|2-18
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.0
|3-56.7
|Return Yards
|31
|63
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-12
|2-31
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kicking
|1/1
|7/8
|Extra Points
|0/0
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|81
|PASS YDS
|125
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|308
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|433
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|16/34
|85
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|11
|65
|0
|25
|
C. Brown 28 RB
|C. Brown
|7
|34
|0
|15
|
J. Bogan 32 RB
|J. Bogan
|7
|13
|0
|5
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|6
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|9
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eskridge 7 WR
|D. Eskridge
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
J. Reed 87 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Harris 6 WR
|D. Harris
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Arnett 8 WR
|T. Arnett
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Miller 38 TE
|O. Miller
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|3
|3
|0
|9
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Sanders 83 WR
|L. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dowels 11 DB
|J. Dowels
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 28 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grace 34 LB
|A. Grace
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tranquill 2 DB
|J. Tranquill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dowels 11 DB
|J. Dowels
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. French 66 DL
|W. French
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Claiborne 21 DB
|S. Claiborne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 56 LB
|C. Moment
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 53 DL
|R. Holley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 57 DL
|A. Fayad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aguirre 90 DL
|K. Aguirre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Balabani 58 DL
|A. Balabani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Foster 36 DL
|D. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ginwright 9 DB
|D. Ginwright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 DB
|A. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 DL
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eleby 9 QB
|K. Eleby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCabe 93 DL
|W. McCabe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Barnes 17 DB
|Z. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Grant 37 K
|J. Grant
|1/1
|35
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|36.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|12/17
|125
|3
|0
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|1/1
|18
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|13
|156
|1
|67
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|10
|86
|2
|27
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|6
|54
|0
|17
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|2
|8
|0
|10
|
O. Samuels 23 RB
|O. Samuels
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Edwards 32 RB
|B. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|2
|0
|0
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|31
|1
|14
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|2
|23
|1
|17
|
J. McCurry 43 WR
|J. McCurry
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
Z. Gentry 83 TE
|Z. Gentry
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
O. Martin 80 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Perry 88 WR
|G. Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gary 3 DL
|R. Gary
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watson 28 DB
|B. Watson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 10 LB
|D. Bush
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anthony 34 LB
|J. Anthony
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Kinnel 23 DB
|T. Kinnel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Winovich 15 DL
|C. Winovich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Furbush 59 LB
|N. Furbush
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 DL
|B. Mone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 36 LB
|D. Gil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|3
|56.7
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|2
|15.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|1
|20.0
|0
|0
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|-5.0
|0
|0
-
SAV
22MIAMI
0
56
4th 13:05 ESP3
-
MA
GAS
13
34
4th 2:08 ESP+
-
APLST
CHARLO
45
9
4th 3:30 ESP+
-
YST
14WVU
17
42
4th 14:46 SportsNet PT
-
SCST
19UCF
0
38
4th 13:46 ESP3
-
MD
BGREEN
24
14
4th 11:00 ESP+
-
EKY
MRSHL
13
27
3rd 6:10 ESP+
-
2CLEM
TXAM
14
3
2nd 0:06 ESPN
-
TXSO
TXSTSM
0
13
2nd 6:21 ESP3
-
INST
LVILLE
0
7
1st 10:00
-
SAMF
FSU
6
0
1st 12:31
-
ME
WKY
7
21
2nd 3:32 ESP+
-
FRESNO
MINN
0
7
2nd 6:03 FS1
-
ARK
COLOST
13
3
2nd 6:28 CBSSN
-
UK
25FLA
7
10
2nd 5:38 SECN
-
UIW
NTEXAS
6
24
2nd 7:45 ESP+
-
UVA
IND
9
13
2nd 2:15
-
WIL
ILL
7
7
2nd 7:14
-
ALST
7AUBURN
0
28
2nd 10:01 SECN+
-
FIU
ODU
7
20
2nd 2:15 beIN
-
NICHST
TULANE
3
14
2nd 12:55 ESP3
-
CINCY
MIAOH
7
0
2nd 12:22 ESP3
-
SALA
OKLAST
7
14
1st 0:39
-
13PSU
PITT
7
6
1st 1:40 ABC
-
TULSA
TEXAS
0
14
2nd 14:48 LHN
-
SUT
OREGST
0
17
2nd 12:52 PACN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
7
16
2nd 15:00 FBOOK
-
17USC
10STNFRD
0
0
1st 11:09 FOX
-
SELOU
11LSU
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN2
-
SO
LATECH
14
31
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
FAMU
TROY
7
38
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
TXSA
20
13
2nd 0:00 FBOOK
-
WYO
MIZZOU
0
16
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
LAMON
USM
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
TNMART
MTSU
17
26
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UAB
CSTCAR
24
20
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UTAH
NILL
0
3
2nd 0:00 ESNN
-
16TCU
SMU
42
12
Final ESPN2
-
NEVADA
VANDY
10
41
Final SECN
-
NMEX
5WISC
14
45
Final BTN
-
TWST
WAKE
20
51
Final
-
DUKE
NWEST
21
7
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
21MICH
3
49
Final FS1
-
18MISSST
KSTATE
31
10
Final ESPN
-
LIB
ARMY
14
38
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
SFLA
38
49
Final ESP2
-
ARIZ
HOU
18
45
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
PURDUE
20
19
Final
-
GAST
NCST
7
41
Final
-
HOLY
BC
14
62
Final
-
UCLA
6OKLA
21
49
Final FOX
-
PORTST
23OREG
14
62
Final PACN
-
WMMARY
12VATECH
17
62
Final ESP3
-
AF
FAU
27
33
Final FBOOK
-
KANSAS
CMICH
31
7
Final ESPN+
-
UNC
ECU
19
41
Final ESPU
-
MRGNST
AKRON
7
41
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
10
62
Final
-
ARKST
1BAMA
7
57
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
8ND
16
24
Final NBC
-
HOW
KENTST
14
54
Final ESP+
-
BUFF
TEMPLE
36
29
Final ESP3
-
COLO
NEB
33
28
Final ABC
-
3UGA
24SC
41
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
4OHIOST
3
52
Final BTN
-
MEMP
NAVY
21
22
Final CBSSN
-
LAMAR
TXTECH
0
77
Final
-
ETNST
TENN
3
59
Final SECN
-
SIL
MISS
41
76
Final SECN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
3
13
Final FOX
-
NDK
9WASH
3
45
Final PACN
-
UTEP
UNLV
0
054.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 9:00pm ATSN
-
SACST
SDGST
0
0
Sat 9:00pm
-
UCONN
20BOISE
0
063.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPNU
-
CAL
BYU
0
047.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
15MICHST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
SJST
WASHST
0
065 O/U
-32
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
RICE
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-17.5
Sun 12:00am