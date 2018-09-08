Drive Chart
Patterson lives dream: No. 21 Michigan tops W Michigan 49-3

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 08, 2018

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson used to hear his father tell him bedtime stories as a kid and the tales always included him playing quarterback at Michigan Stadium.

He just lived the dream.

Patterson threw three touchdown passes, one in each of the first three quarters, in his Big House debut to help No. 21 Michigan bounce back with a 49-3 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.

The heralded transfer from Mississippi grew up in Ohio, rooting for the Wolverines and attending some of their home games, before his family moved to Texas.

Patterson said it really hit him when the team bus rolled past a familiar tailgating scene surrounding the stadium before the game and even more when he walked down a long tunnel and ran onto the field.

''It was kind of emotional,'' he acknowledged.

Coach Jim Harbaugh, who recruited Patterson to play a position that was a weakness last season, stayed behind Patterson to watch him leap to touch the banner over the maize block M at midfield.

''That's awesome when it means something to somebody,'' Harbaugh said.

Patterson was 12 of 17 for 125 yards. He connected for two scores to wide receivers after the position group accounted for a total of just three touchdowns last season, none of which were scored after the second game for the Wolverines.

''Shea played well again,'' Harbaugh said. ''A couple of the plays he made out of the pocket on the dead run, getting out of trouble, were big-time plays. He was really accurate again, playing cool, and making the tight window throws .''

Karan Higdon ran 140 of his 156 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter to help Michigan build a lead 21-0.

The Wolverines (1-1) desperately needed the confidence-boosting victory after losing four straight, dating to last season, for their longest losing streak since 2009. They lost by seven last week at Notre Dame to deflate some of hype about its chances this season.

Higdon, though, said it's too early to celebrate.

''We have to take this game with a grain of salt,'' he said.

The Broncos (0-2) were unable to rally from a big deficit as they did before falling short in last week's loss against Syracuse.

''The defense needed us to make a play to get a little bit of momentum,'' Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said. ''And offensively, we didn't make that play to give them a little bit of a breather.''

Michigan dominated in each phase of the game.

Higdon had a 67-yard TD run in the first quarter and Chris Evans scored his first of two TDs on a 27-yard run to put the Wolverines up 21-0.

Noah Furbush intercepted a pass in the first quarter and Khaleke Hudson blocked a punt in the second quarter, setting up TDs as Michigan went ahead 35-0 at halftime.

The Broncos avoided getting shut out when Josh Grant made a 35-yard field goal with 2:34 left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Michigan: The Broncos can't afford to keep digging huge holes in the first half. They trailed Syracuse last week at home 34-7 before scoring 28 points in the third quarter to pull within a TD and ending with a 55-42 setback.

''The biggest thing that we need to continue to work on is how we start,'' Lester said.

Michigan: The Wolverines' much-maligned offensive line was able to open holes for the running game and protect Patterson, allowing him to comfortable throw from the pocket or on the move.

''I don't think I've ever seen holes open up that wide,'' Patterson said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan might move up a little after routing an overmatched team as expected if teams just ahead of them in the poll lose.

SET THE EXPECTATION

Brenda Tracy , a sexual assault survivor and activist , was an honorary captain after she spoke to the team about setting the expectation for men to treat women the right way.

Harbaugh invited Tracy to come back and join captains for the coin toss , honoring her as he has previously with people such as Michael Jordan.

''We all learned so much from Brenda,'' Harbaugh said. ''I did personally and I know all our guys did. She's amazing.''

UP NEXT:

Western Michigan: Hosts Delaware State next week.

Michigan: Plays SMU at home.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:38
37-J.Grant 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
67
yds
06:13
pos
3
49
Point After TD 8:51
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 8:51
10-D.McCaffrey complete to 43-J.McCurry. 43-J.McCurry runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
56
yds
02:23
pos
0
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:21
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 6:21
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
02:35
pos
0
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:55
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 6:55
2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
44
yds
00:07
pos
0
34
Point After TD 9:35
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 9:35
12-C.Evans runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WMC 58-A.Balabani Offside declined.
6
plays
24
yds
02:27
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:52
12-C.Evans runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
46
yds
00:39
pos
0
20
Point After TD 4:11
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:11
22-K.Higdon runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
67
yds
00:10
pos
0
13
Point After TD 7:05
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:05
2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
81
yds
03:47
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 20
Rushing 9 12
Passing 5 7
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 4-17 5-11
4th Down Conv 2-5 1-1
Total Net Yards 204 433
Total Plays 74 53
Avg Gain 2.8 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 123 308
Rush Attempts 40 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 8.8
Net Yards Passing 81 125
Comp. - Att. 16-34 13-18
Yards Per Pass 2.4 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-4 2-18
Penalties - Yards 4-30 7-55
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-36.0 3-56.7
Return Yards 31 63
Punts - Returns 2-19 2-25
Kickoffs - Returns 1-12 2-31
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kicking 1/1 7/8
Extra Points 0/0 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Michigan 0-2 00033
21 Michigan 1-1 21147749
O/U 54, MICH -28
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 81 PASS YDS 125
123 RUSH YDS 308
204 TOTAL YDS 433
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 85 0 1 62.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 85 0 1 62.2
J. Wassink 16/34 85 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 65 0
L. Bellamy 11 65 0 25
C. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
C. Brown 7 34 0 15
J. Bogan 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
J. Bogan 7 13 0 5
D. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
D. Tucker 6 10 0 4
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 1 0
J. Wassink 9 1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Eskridge 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Eskridge 2 20 0 10
J. Reed 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Reed 2 17 0 10
D. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
D. Harris 3 16 0 9
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
K. Watson 2 12 0 7
G. Ricci 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Ricci 1 8 0 8
T. Arnett 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Arnett 1 8 0 8
O. Miller 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
O. Miller 1 4 0 4
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
L. Bellamy 3 3 0 9
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hall 0 0 0 0
L. Sanders 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Sanders 0 0 0 0
J. Dowels 11 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Dowels 0 0 0 0
C. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
C. Brown 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Hayward 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Hayward 5-0 0.0 0
A. Grace 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
A. Grace 4-1 1.0 0
J. Tranquill 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Tranquill 4-1 0.0 0
J. Dowels 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Dowels 4-2 0.0 0
W. French 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. French 3-0 0.0 0
D. Spears 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Spears 3-1 0.0 0
S. Claiborne 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Claiborne 3-0 0.0 0
C. Moment 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Moment 3-0 0.0 0
R. Holley 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Holley 2-1 0.0 0
A. Fayad 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Fayad 1-1 0.0 0
K. Aguirre 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Aguirre 1-0 0.0 0
A. Balabani 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Balabani 1-0 0.0 0
D. Foster 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Foster 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ginwright 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ginwright 1-1 0.0 0
A. Thomas 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
K. Eleby 9 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Eleby 1-0 0.0 0
W. McCabe 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. McCabe 1-0 1.0 0
Z. Barnes 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Barnes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Grant 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
J. Grant 1/1 35 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.0 2
N. Mihalic 5 36.0 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
L. Bellamy 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Arnett 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Arnett 1 10.0 10 0
J. Reed 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
J. Reed 1 9.0 9 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 125 3 0 190.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 125 3 0 190.6
S. Patterson 12/17 125 3 0
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 1 0 581.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 1 0 581.2
D. McCaffrey 1/1 18 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 156 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 156 1
K. Higdon 13 156 1 67
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 86 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 86 2
C. Evans 10 86 2 27
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 54 0
T. Wilson 6 54 0 17
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. McCaffrey 2 8 0 10
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
O. Samuels 1 4 0 4
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Edwards 1 0 0 0
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
S. Patterson 2 0 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
N. Collins 1 44 1 44
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 1
D. Peoples-Jones 4 31 1 14
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
S. McKeon 2 23 1 17
J. McCurry 43 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 1
J. McCurry 1 18 1 18
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Gentry 1 10 0 10
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
O. Martin 1 9 0 9
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Thomas 1 5 0 5
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Wilson 1 3 0 3
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Evans 1 0 0 0
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Perry 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Metellus 6-1 0.0 0
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
R. Gary 5-1 1.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Ross 5-0 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 5-0 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Hill 4-0 0.0 0
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Watson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Bush 4-1 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Hudson 3-3 0.0 0
J. Anthony 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Anthony 2-1 1.0 0
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 2-0 0.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Winovich 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kemp 2-0 0.0 0
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Furbush 2-0 0.0 1
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 2-1 0.0 0
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Long 1-1 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 1-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Uche 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mone 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mone 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gil 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Gil 1-1 0.0 0
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 1-3 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Paye 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/1 7/7
Q. Nordin 0/1 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 56.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 56.7 1
W. Hart 3 56.7 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 18 0
A. Thomas 2 15.5 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 0 0
K. Hudson 1 20.0 0 0
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 -5.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 WMICH 21 1:22 4 26 Punt
7:01 WMICH 12 2:33 6 14 Punt
4:11 WMICH 25 2:33 6 29 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:52 WMICH 25 0:32 8 29 Punt
9:35 WMICH 25 2:29 7 24 Downs
6:55 WMICH 25 3:28 8 7 Fumble
0:19 WMICH 13 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 25 2:32 6 22 Downs
9:44 WMICH 22 0:42 3 -3 Punt
6:21 WMICH 25 3:11 5 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:14 WMICH 20 0:00 12 36 Downs
8:51 WMICH 25 6:13 15 47 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 MICH 28 2:27 5 9 Punt
10:52 MICH 19 3:47 7 81 TD
4:21 MICH 33 0:10 1 67 TD
1:31 WMICH 46 0:39 2 46 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 WMICH 24 2:27 6 24 TD
7:02 WMICH 49 0:07 2 44 TD
3:17 MICH 14 2:47 6 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 WMICH 47 2:34 5 25 FG Miss
8:56 MICH 49 2:35 6 51 TD
3:03 MICH 32 2:41 6 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 MICH 44 2:23 6 56 TD
2:27 MICH 18 1:09 3 26
