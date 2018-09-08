|
|
|UGA
|SC
No. 3 Georgia turns road test into rout of No. 24 Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm knew the third-ranked Bulldogs were built to last after their run to last season's national title game. He believes the rest of the country found that out Saturday.
Fromm threw for 194 yards and a touchdown, all three of Georgia's latest running combo scored touchdowns and the Bulldogs turned an expected Southeastern Conference showdown into a 41-17 rout over No. 24 South Carolina on Saturday.
''We weren't going anywhere,'' Fromm said. ''We've worked too hard to stay where we are.''
That was evident at Williams-Brice Stadium, where Georgia (2-0, 1-0 SEC) used dominating offense and suffocating defense to win its fourth straight over the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1).
''We thought if we were able to run the ball and pound it early, it would take its toll,'' coach Kirby Smart said.
Fromm was 15-of-18 passing, including a 34-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman. D'Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien looked every bit as effective as NFL runners Nick Chubb and Sony Michel did a year ago in leading Georgia to the College Football Playoff.
Holyfield led the way with 76 yards and a 5-yard score. Swift had a 17-yard TD run, and Herrien piled on with a 15-yard scoring burst in the third quarter as Georgia went up by 31 points. That's when many in the crowd of 83,140 began to file out in disappointment - a familiar ritual against the Bulldogs.
Cornerback Deandre Baker set the tone on defense early with an interception off a tipped ball in the opening minute that led to a quick, if unconventional, touchdown. Baker let the ball loose before crossing the goal line, but teammate Juwan Taylor picked it up and took it the final yard to complete the 56-yard play.
Baker did not initially realize he came up short. ''I just hoped someone on my team picked it up,'' he said, smiling.
From there, Georgia's defense and run game took over - as they have so often against South Carolina. The Bulldogs outrushed South Carolina 271 yards to 54.
When South Carolina had a chance to tie it after Rashad Fenton's interception deep in Georgia territory, the Bulldogs allowed just a yard on the next four plays. They took over on downs after Bentley's fourth-down incompletion.
''That was big,'' Smart said. ''We always talk about putting out the fire on defense after a turnover.''
Georgia rarely let up. South Carolina drove 70 yards to the Bulldogs' 5 in the fourth quarter before safety J.R. Reed's end-zone interception.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley threw for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp was disappointed, especially at his team's third quarter when Georgia outscored South Carolina 21-0.
''We've got a lot of football ahead of us. The big thing you do, we've got to be technical. Starting with me,'' Muschamp said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: With its first significant test complete, Georgia again looks like the class of the SEC East and a likely participant in the league's title game. The Bulldogs' most challenging league games are against West opponents - at LSU on Oct. 13 and against Auburn on Nov. 11.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks hoped a strong showing against Georgia would prove they belonged near the top of the SEC. South Carolina will try to regroup against Marshall at home before resuming SEC play.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia strengthened its spot in the polls by easily putting away a ranked opponent. South Carolina's first stay in the polls since September of 2014 will be a short one.
KEY INJURY
South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum did not play because of an ankle injury sustained against Coastal Carolina last week. Wonnum was in sweats and had his leg elevated on a scooter during pre-game warmups.
UP NEXT
Georgia returns home to face Middle Tennessee next week.
South Carolina plays its third straight home game to start the season when Marshall comes to town next week.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|19
|Rushing
|15
|1
|Passing
|12
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|459
|333
|Total Plays
|71
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|271
|54
|Rush Attempts
|52
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|188
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|16-19
|31-48
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-47
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.3
|5-40.8
|Return Yards
|65
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-56
|1-16
|Kicking
|7/7
|3/3
|Extra Points
|5/5
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|271
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|459
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Holyfield 13 RB
|E. Holyfield
|9
|76
|1
|26
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|12
|64
|1
|17
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|7
|45
|1
|15
|
J. Cook 6 RB
|J. Cook
|11
|38
|0
|9
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
P. Hudson 24 RB
|P. Hudson
|5
|19
|0
|6
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|4
|-5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|6
|103
|1
|42
|
R. Ridley 8 WR
|R. Ridley
|4
|37
|0
|12
|
J. Holloman 9 WR
|J. Holloman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Godwin 5 WR
|T. Godwin
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
I. Nauta 18 TE
|I. Nauta
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Blount 14 WR
|T. Blount
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Crumpton 25 WR
|A. Crumpton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|2/2
|45
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 K
|J. Camarda
|3
|41.3
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Crumpton 25 WR
|A. Crumpton
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|30/47
|269
|1
|2
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|1/1
|13
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 27 RB
|T. Williams
|6
|26
|0
|9
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|7
|18
|0
|6
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|4
|10
|0
|11
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|7
|111
|2
|44
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|4
|36
|0
|17
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|6
|33
|0
|10
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
K. Crosby 3 TE
|K. Crosby
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
O. Smith 18 WR
|O. Smith
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
T. Williams 27 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Pollard 87 TE
|K. Pollard
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. August 40 TE
|J. August
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 8 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Fennell 35 DL
|D. Fennell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Fenton 16 DB
|R. Fenton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|5
|40.8
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SAV
22MIAMI
0
56
4th 13:05 ESP3
-
MA
GAS
13
34
4th 2:08 ESP+
-
APLST
CHARLO
45
9
4th 3:30 ESP+
-
YST
14WVU
17
42
4th 14:46 SportsNet PT
-
SCST
19UCF
0
38
4th 13:39 ESP3
-
MD
BGREEN
24
14
4th 11:00 ESP+
-
EKY
MRSHL
13
27
3rd 6:10 ESP+
-
2CLEM
TXAM
14
3
2nd 0:06 ESPN
-
TXSO
TXSTSM
0
13
2nd 5:49 ESP3
-
INST
LVILLE
0
7
1st 10:00
-
SAMF
FSU
6
0
1st 12:23
-
ME
WKY
7
21
2nd 3:32 ESP+
-
FRESNO
MINN
0
7
2nd 6:03 FS1
-
ARK
COLOST
13
3
2nd 6:28 CBSSN
-
UK
25FLA
7
10
2nd 5:38 SECN
-
UIW
NTEXAS
6
24
2nd 7:45 ESP+
-
UVA
IND
9
13
2nd 2:15
-
WIL
ILL
7
7
2nd 7:14
-
ALST
7AUBURN
0
28
2nd 9:53 SECN+
-
FIU
ODU
7
20
2nd 2:15 beIN
-
NICHST
TULANE
3
14
2nd 12:55 ESP3
-
CINCY
MIAOH
7
0
2nd 12:22 ESP3
-
SALA
OKLAST
7
14
1st 0:39
-
13PSU
PITT
7
6
1st 1:40 ABC
-
TULSA
TEXAS
0
14
2nd 14:48 LHN
-
SUT
OREGST
0
17
2nd 12:52 PACN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
7
16
2nd 14:46 FBOOK
-
17USC
10STNFRD
0
6
1st 10:33 FOX
-
SELOU
11LSU
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN2
-
SO
LATECH
14
31
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
FAMU
TROY
7
38
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
TXSA
20
13
2nd 0:00 FBOOK
-
WYO
MIZZOU
0
16
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
LAMON
USM
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
TNMART
MTSU
17
26
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UAB
CSTCAR
24
20
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UTAH
NILL
0
3
2nd 0:00 ESNN
-
16TCU
SMU
42
12
Final ESPN2
-
NEVADA
VANDY
10
41
Final SECN
-
NMEX
5WISC
14
45
Final BTN
-
TWST
WAKE
20
51
Final
-
DUKE
NWEST
21
7
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
21MICH
3
49
Final FS1
-
18MISSST
KSTATE
31
10
Final ESPN
-
LIB
ARMY
14
38
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
SFLA
38
49
Final ESP2
-
ARIZ
HOU
18
45
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
PURDUE
20
19
Final
-
GAST
NCST
7
41
Final
-
HOLY
BC
14
62
Final
-
UCLA
6OKLA
21
49
Final FOX
-
PORTST
23OREG
14
62
Final PACN
-
WMMARY
12VATECH
17
62
Final ESP3
-
AF
FAU
27
33
Final FBOOK
-
KANSAS
CMICH
31
7
Final ESPN+
-
UNC
ECU
19
41
Final ESPU
-
MRGNST
AKRON
7
41
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
10
62
Final
-
ARKST
1BAMA
7
57
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
8ND
16
24
Final NBC
-
HOW
KENTST
14
54
Final ESP+
-
BUFF
TEMPLE
36
29
Final ESP3
-
COLO
NEB
33
28
Final ABC
-
3UGA
24SC
41
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
4OHIOST
3
52
Final BTN
-
MEMP
NAVY
21
22
Final CBSSN
-
LAMAR
TXTECH
0
77
Final
-
ETNST
TENN
3
59
Final SECN
-
SIL
MISS
41
76
Final SECN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
3
13
Final FOX
-
NDK
9WASH
3
45
Final PACN
-
UTEP
UNLV
0
054.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 9:00pm ATSN
-
SACST
SDGST
0
0
Sat 9:00pm
-
UCONN
20BOISE
0
063.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPNU
-
CAL
BYU
0
047.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
15MICHST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
SJST
WASHST
0
065 O/U
-32
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
RICE
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-17.5
Sun 12:00am