Drive Chart
UGA
SC

No Text

No. 3 Georgia turns road test into rout of No. 24 Gamecocks

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 08, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm knew the third-ranked Bulldogs were built to last after their run to last season's national title game. He believes the rest of the country found that out Saturday.

Fromm threw for 194 yards and a touchdown, all three of Georgia's latest running combo scored touchdowns and the Bulldogs turned an expected Southeastern Conference showdown into a 41-17 rout over No. 24 South Carolina on Saturday.

''We weren't going anywhere,'' Fromm said. ''We've worked too hard to stay where we are.''

That was evident at Williams-Brice Stadium, where Georgia (2-0, 1-0 SEC) used dominating offense and suffocating defense to win its fourth straight over the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1).

''We thought if we were able to run the ball and pound it early, it would take its toll,'' coach Kirby Smart said.

Fromm was 15-of-18 passing, including a 34-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman. D'Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien looked every bit as effective as NFL runners Nick Chubb and Sony Michel did a year ago in leading Georgia to the College Football Playoff.

Holyfield led the way with 76 yards and a 5-yard score. Swift had a 17-yard TD run, and Herrien piled on with a 15-yard scoring burst in the third quarter as Georgia went up by 31 points. That's when many in the crowd of 83,140 began to file out in disappointment - a familiar ritual against the Bulldogs.

Cornerback Deandre Baker set the tone on defense early with an interception off a tipped ball in the opening minute that led to a quick, if unconventional, touchdown. Baker let the ball loose before crossing the goal line, but teammate Juwan Taylor picked it up and took it the final yard to complete the 56-yard play.

Baker did not initially realize he came up short. ''I just hoped someone on my team picked it up,'' he said, smiling.

From there, Georgia's defense and run game took over - as they have so often against South Carolina. The Bulldogs outrushed South Carolina 271 yards to 54.

When South Carolina had a chance to tie it after Rashad Fenton's interception deep in Georgia territory, the Bulldogs allowed just a yard on the next four plays. They took over on downs after Bentley's fourth-down incompletion.

''That was big,'' Smart said. ''We always talk about putting out the fire on defense after a turnover.''

Georgia rarely let up. South Carolina drove 70 yards to the Bulldogs' 5 in the fourth quarter before safety J.R. Reed's end-zone interception.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley threw for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp was disappointed, especially at his team's third quarter when Georgia outscored South Carolina 21-0.

''We've got a lot of football ahead of us. The big thing you do, we've got to be technical. Starting with me,'' Muschamp said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: With its first significant test complete, Georgia again looks like the class of the SEC East and a likely participant in the league's title game. The Bulldogs' most challenging league games are against West opponents - at LSU on Oct. 13 and against Auburn on Nov. 11.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks hoped a strong showing against Georgia would prove they belonged near the top of the SEC. South Carolina will try to regroup against Marshall at home before resuming SEC play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Georgia strengthened its spot in the polls by easily putting away a ranked opponent. South Carolina's first stay in the polls since September of 2014 will be a short one.

KEY INJURY

South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum did not play because of an ankle injury sustained against Coastal Carolina last week. Wonnum was in sweats and had his leg elevated on a scooter during pre-game warmups.

UP NEXT

Georgia returns home to face Middle Tennessee next week.

South Carolina plays its third straight home game to start the season when Marshall comes to town next week.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:59
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
17
Touchdown 9:59
19-J.Bentley complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
59
yds
01:28
pos
41
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:00
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
10
Touchdown 3:00
35-B.Herrien runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
86
yds
04:37
pos
40
10
Point After TD 9:12
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
10
Touchdown 9:12
13-E.Holyfield runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
02:43
pos
33
10
Point After TD 12:55
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
10
Touchdown 12:55
11-J.Fromm complete to 4-M.Hardman. 4-M.Hardman runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:05
pos
26
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
98-R.Blankenship 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
40
yds
00:37
pos
20
10
Field Goal 6:00
43-P.White 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
71
yds
05:36
pos
17
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:35
98-R.Blankenship 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
53
yds
03:19
pos
17
7
Point After TD 7:18
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 7:18
1-D.Samuel complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
90
yds
04:32
pos
14
6
Point After TD 11:50
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:50
7-D.Swift runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
01:15
pos
13
0
Point After TD 14:13
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:25
19-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Dowdle INTERCEPTED by 18-D.Baker at UGA 44. 18-D.Baker to SC 1 FUMBLES. 44-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
56
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 19
Rushing 15 1
Passing 12 16
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 4-10 6-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 459 333
Total Plays 71 68
Avg Gain 6.5 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 271 54
Rush Attempts 52 20
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 2.7
Net Yards Passing 188 279
Comp. - Att. 16-19 31-48
Yards Per Pass 9.9 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 1-3
Penalties - Yards 4-47 3-40
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 3-41.3 5-40.8
Return Yards 65 16
Punts - Returns 1-9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-56 1-16
Kicking 7/7 3/3
Extra Points 5/5 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Georgia 1-0 17321041
24 South Carolina 1-0 730717
O/U 54, SC +8.5
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 188 PASS YDS 279
271 RUSH YDS 54
459 TOTAL YDS 333
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 194 1 1 181.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 194 1 1 181.1
J. Fromm 15/18 194 1 1
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
J. Fields 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 76 1
E. Holyfield 9 76 1 26
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 64 1
D. Swift 12 64 1 17
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
B. Herrien 7 45 1 15
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 38 0
J. Cook 11 38 0 9
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
M. Hardman 1 30 0 30
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
P. Hudson 5 19 0 6
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Simmons 1 5 0 5
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Fields 1 3 0 3
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
J. Fromm 4 -5 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hardman 6 103 1 42
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
R. Ridley 4 37 0 12
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Holloman 1 15 0 15
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Simmons 1 12 0 12
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Godwin 1 12 0 12
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
I. Nauta 1 10 0 10
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Blount 1 8 0 8
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Swift 1 5 0 5
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Crumpton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Walker 1-0 1.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reed 0-0 0.0 1
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Baker 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
R. Blankenship 2/2 45 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 1
J. Camarda 3 41.3 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
A. Crumpton 1 9.0 9 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 269 1 2 110.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 269 1 2 110.4
J. Bentley 30/47 269 1 2
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 539.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 539.2
D. Samuel 1/1 13 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
T. Williams 6 26 0 9
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
R. Dowdle 7 18 0 6
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
J. Bentley 4 10 0 11
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Turner 1 3 0 3
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Samuel 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 111 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 111 2
B. Edwards 7 111 2 44
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
R. Dowdle 4 36 0 17
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 33 0
D. Samuel 6 33 0 10
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
J. Vann 2 29 0 16
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
K. Crosby 2 25 0 18
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
O. Smith 2 14 0 9
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Williams 2 11 0 6
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
S. Smith 2 11 0 7
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Markway 1 7 0 7
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Pollard 1 5 0 5
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Turner 1 4 0 4
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. August 0 0 0 0
R. Davis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
R. Davis 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Fennell 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Fennell 1-0 1.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Thomas 0-1 0.5 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Fenton 0-0 0.0 1
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Brunson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
P. White 1/1 26 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 1
J. Charlton 5 40.8 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 UGA 24 1:15 5 76 TD
7:18 UGA 25 1:37 5 5 INT
3:54 UGA 34 3:19 6 23 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 UGA 34 3:06 6 4 Punt
5:57 UGA 25 3:51 8 38 Punt
0:43 UGA 33 0:37 4 40 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 25 2:05 6 75 TD
11:55 UGA 25 2:43 7 75 TD
7:37 UGA 14 4:37 9 86 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 UGA 20 1:52 3 6 Punt
9:59 UGA 25 9:23 16 58
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SC 25 0:35 5 20 TD
14:13 SC 25 1:00 3 3 Punt
11:50 SC 25 4:32 12 75 TD
5:31 UGA 34 1:31 4 1 Downs
0:30 SC 25 0:14 4 8
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 SC 20 5:36 13 71 FG
1:59 SC 8 1:09 8 41 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 SC 25 0:52 3 8 Punt
9:12 SC 25 1:27 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:00 SC 25 2:59 12 -5 INT
11:27 SC 41 1:28 4 59 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores