Drive Chart
SAV
MIAMI

No Text

No. 22 Miami has record night, rolls by Savannah State 77-0

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 08, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) No. 22 Miami had nine players score touchdowns, won by the biggest margin in school history, had four quarterbacks lead scoring drives - and broke out the new and improved "turnover chain."

And Miami coach Mark Richt was happiest about something else.

Despite all the big numbers on the stat sheet, Jaquan Johnson's blocked field goal in the third quarter - in Richt's eyes - was the best play of the night for the Hurricanes. It helped ensure that Miami would get its first shutout in three years, as the Hurricanes rolled past overmatched Savannah State 77-0 on Saturday night.

''That was my first highlight, if I had to rate them,'' Richt said.

He had plenty to choose from.

Malik Rosier threw for two scores and rushed for another, N'Kosi Perry came off the bench to throw the first three touchdown passes of his collegiate career, Brevin Jordan had two touchdown catches and Lorenzo Lingard ran for two scores for Miami (1-1), which snapped a four-game slide dating to 2017.

The Hurricanes' 77-point margin was the biggest in school history, breaking the 70-point win over Savannah State in 2013. Miami's 77 points tied a school record, also set in that Savannah State game. And Miami has now won 12 straight home openers, another school record.

''Winning is a lot more fun than losing,'' Richt said. ''We had lost four in a row, as everybody knows. Sometimes people want to help remind us of that and I don't blame them. But it was good to get a victory today, good to play a lot of people today.''

It was Miami's first shutout since blanking Bethune-Cookman in 2015 and the first shutout for defensive coordinator Manny Diaz in exactly six years. Diaz was at Texas when the Longhorns blanked New Mexico on Sept. 8, 2012.

''Shutouts are always special,'' said Diaz, after at least 32 Miami defenders had a role in a tackle or takeaway. ''Every guy we had on defense went in there and was a part of it.''

Rosier completed 8 of 12 passes for 131 yards, including a 67-yard scoring pass to Jeff Thomas before coming out for good early in the second quarter. That was the second-longest scoring pass of Rosier's career, topped only by a 78-yarder to Thomas last season.

Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams also saw time at quarterback for Miami, all making their Hurricane debuts. And the updated version of the ''turnover chain'' came out for the first time in 2018 during the second quarter, after a fumble recovery by Trajan Bandy .

''It's another bold statement, I would say,'' Richt said of the new chain.

Perry completed 9 of 14 passes for 93 yards, the three touchdowns and an interception. Weldon and Williams both rushed for scores.

''We got the ball rolling,'' Rosier said.

Lawrence Cager caught a touchdown pass and Scott Patchan returned a blocked punt 10 yards for another Miami TD. The biggest shutout win in Miami history, before Saturday, was a 62-0 win over Havana in 1928.

Savannah State (0-2) has played Miami twice, losing those matchups by a combined 154-7 score. The Tigers are dropping from the FCS level to Division II next season.

''It's a tough matchup for us,'' Tigers coach Erik Raeburn said. ''Hopefully, playing against a team the caliber of Miami, when we get against other FCS teams we will be better prepared. The game won't seem as fast to us.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Savannah State: This was the 43rd time in the last 20 seasons that the Tigers have lost a game by at least 40 points. The last time the Tigers beat anyone by 40 or more was 1996. But there was some improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 for Savannah State, which was 1 for 17 passing in the opening loss to UAB. TJ Bell and D'Vonn Gibbons completed 6 of 12 passes Saturday.

Miami: Rosier got booed after throwing incompletions on his first two attempts, and then connected on his next seven throws - a streak that ended when he had one tipped on the final play of the first quarter. ''Kind of made me laugh,'' Rosier said of the boos. In games where he's attempted at least 10 passes and completed 50 percent or better, the Hurricanes are now 10-0.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami should remain in the AP Top 25, for what would be the Hurricanes' 20th consecutive appearance in the poll. It would be the sixth time that Miami has had such a streak; the Hurricanes' record is 162, set from 1985 through 1995.

TIGHT END U

Miami has two freshman tight ends and both got into the scoring action. Will Mallory caught a 2-yard TD pass from Rosier to open the scoring, and Jordan was targeted seven times - making seven catches, including two scores from Perry for 3 and 7 yards.

UP NEXT

Savannah State: Visits Howard next Saturday.

Miami: Visits Toledo next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:58
92-A.Cardenas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
77
Touchdown 2:58
L. Lingard runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
16
yds
0:00
pos
0
76
Point After TD 5:32
92-A.Cardenas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
70
Touchdown 5:32
J. Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown
5
plays
2
yds
1:18
pos
0
69
Point After TD 6:42
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
63
Touchdown 6:50
98-C.Williams punts 0 yards from SVS 25 blocked by 1-N.Silvera. 19-S.Patchan runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
5
yds
01:59
pos
0
62
Point After TD 13:05
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
56
Touchdown 13:05
1-L.Lingard runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
32
yds
01:47
pos
0
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 0:52
17-C.Weldon runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
16
yds
00:12
pos
0
48
Point After TD 3:39
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 3:39
5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:57
pos
0
41
Point After TD 11:34
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 11:34
5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
03:20
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:08
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 9:08
5-N.Perry complete to 18-L.Cager. 18-L.Cager runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
20
yds
02:01
pos
0
27
Point After TD 11:22
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 11:22
12-M.Rosier complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
71
yds
00:49
pos
0
20
Point After TD 13:44
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:44
12-M.Rosier runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
01:40
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:57
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:57
12-M.Rosier complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
31
yds
03:57
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 20
Rushing 2 11
Passing 2 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-16 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 61 488
Total Plays 58 68
Avg Gain 1.1 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 30 239
Rush Attempts 46 37
Avg Rush Yards 0.7 6.5
Net Yards Passing 31 249
Comp. - Att. 6-12 19-31
Yards Per Pass 2.6 8.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 1-6
Penalties - Yards 3-28 1-15
Touchdowns 0 10
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 9-44.4 3-40.7
Return Yards 87 168
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-131
Kickoffs - Returns 4-74 1-26
Int. - Returns 1-13 2-11
Kicking 0/1 11/12
Extra Points 0/0 11/11
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Savannah State 0-2 00000
22 Miami (FL) 1-1 721212877
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
 31 PASS YDS 249
30 RUSH YDS 239
61 TOTAL YDS 488
Savannah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Bell 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 29 0 1 49.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 29 0 1 49.1
T. Bell 3/7 29 0 1
D. Gibbons 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 19 0 1 51.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 19 0 1 51.9
D. Gibbons 3/5 19 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Saxton 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
R. Saxton 10 19 0 24
C. Cole, Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 8 0
C. Cole, Jr. 10 8 0 3
D. Durham 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
D. Durham 8 4 0 6
J. Kicklighter 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Kicklighter 1 4 0 4
D. McCloud 50 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
D. McCloud 2 3 0 3
T. Bell 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
T. Bell 2 -2 0 1
D. Gibbons 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -6 0
D. Gibbons 13 -6 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Snead 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Snead 1 13 0 13
J. Kicklighter 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Kicklighter 2 12 0 9
J. Baldwin 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Baldwin 1 11 0 11
C. Beneby 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Beneby 1 7 0 7
R. Stevens 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Stevens 1 5 0 5
C. Cole, Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Cole, Jr. 0 0 0 0
E. Shah 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Shah 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Singleton, Jr. 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Singleton, Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
D. Rutledge 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rutledge 1-0 0.0 0
D. Young 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Young 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Lugo 8 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
G. Lugo 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Lugo 8 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.0 0
G. Lugo 5 49.0 0 66
C. Williams 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
C. Williams 4 38.8 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Baldwin 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.5 23 0
J. Baldwin 4 18.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 131 2 0 213.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 131 2 0 213.4
M. Rosier 8/12 131 2 0
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 93 3 1 176.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 93 3 1 176.5
N. Perry 9/14 93 3 1
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 17 0 0 80.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 17 0 0 80.9
J. Williams 1/3 17 0 0
C. Weldon 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 0 108.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 0 108.8
C. Weldon 1/2 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Lingard 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 82 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 82 2
L. Lingard 4 82 2 64
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
T. Homer 13 70 0 35
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 48 0
D. Dallas 5 48 0 34
C. Weldon 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 1
C. Weldon 1 16 1 16
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
T. Gray 4 10 0 5
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
R. Burns 2 10 0 11
C. Davis 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Davis 1 3 0 3
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
J. Williams 2 2 1 1
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
M. Rosier 1 1 1 1
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
N. Perry 4 -3 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 67 1
J. Thomas 1 67 1 67
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 52 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 2
B. Jordan 7 52 2 21
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
D. Langham 1 38 0 38
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
L. Cager 2 22 1 14
M. Ezzard 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Ezzard 1 17 0 17
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Dallas 1 15 0 15
B. Polendey 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Polendey 1 14 0 14
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Harley 2 12 0 8
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Gray 1 9 0 9
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Homer 1 7 0 7
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
W. Mallory 1 2 1 2
E. Njoku 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Njoku 0 0 0 0
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Pope 0 0 0 0
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Hightower 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Carter 1-0 1.0 0
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Quarterman 1-0 1.0 0
J. Dean 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Dean 0-0 0.0 1
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Redwine 0-0 0.0 1
J. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Jackson 0-1 0.5 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
P. Bethel 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Cardenas 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Cardenas 0/0 0 2/2 2
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
0/0 9/9
B. Baxa 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Feagles 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 0
Z. Feagles 2 44.0 0 55
J. Spicer 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
J. Spicer 1 34.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
J. Thomas 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 45.0 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 45.0 48 0
J. Thomas 2 45.0 48 0
N. Silvera 1 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
N. Silvera 1 15.0 15 0
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
D. Dallas 1 16.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SAV 25 1:34 3 -6 Punt
12:45 MIAMI 49 1:24 5 -7 Punt
10:12 SAV 20 2:05 3 6 Punt
3:50 SAV 22 2:02 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 SAV 25 1:24 3 5 Punt
11:14 SAV 23 0:00 1 -3 Fumble
9:08 SAV 25 1:59 3 9 Punt
5:31 SAV 42 2:49 6 23 Downs
0:53 SAV 18 0:39 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 SAV 25 2:58 6 26 INT
8:19 MIAMI 21 1:36 3 2 FG Miss
3:39 SAV 15 2:19 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:52 SAV 25 0:36 3 43 INT
13:05 SAV 25 2:05 3 1 Punt
8:49 SAV 20 1:59 3 5 TD
6:42 SAV 25 0:00 1 -1 Fumble
5:25 SAV 21 2:09 3 3 Punt
2:58 SAV 25 2:28 6 9
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 MIAMI 48 0:23 2 1 Fumble
11:12 MIAMI 20 0:48 3 5 Punt
7:54 SAV 31 3:57 8 31 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:41 MIAMI 41 1:40 8 59 TD
12:11 MIAMI 29 0:49 3 71 TD
11:09 SAV 20 2:01 6 20 TD
6:59 MIAMI 20 1:20 3 5 Punt
2:36 MIAMI 35 1:33 5 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 MIAMI 35 3:20 7 65 TD
8:28 MIAMI 24 0:00 1 76 INT
6:36 MIAMI 20 2:57 7 80 TD
1:04 SAV 16 0:12 2 16 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 SAV 32 1:47 4 32 TD
10:43 SAV 41 1:48 5 21 Downs
6:35 SAV 24 1:03 3 9 TD
3:11 MIAMI 36 0:13 1 64 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores