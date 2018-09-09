Drive Chart
ARK
COLOST

No Text

Matthews scores late, Colorado State beats Arkansas 34-27

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 09, 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Preston Williams watched his quarterback absorb hit after hit trying to deliver him passes.

The Colorado State receiver kiddingly figured the least he could do was dive for a floating pass late in the game after K.J. Carta-Samuels took another wallop.

''Why not catch a ball for him? Make it worth that hit,'' Williams cracked.

Williams' sliding catch led to an Izzy Matthews score from a yard out with eight seconds remaining and Colorado State rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat Arkansas 34-27 on Saturday night in a rare visit to Fort Collins by a Southeastern Conference team.

Carta-Samuels made one of the plays of the night to get a pass to the diving Williams for a 25-yard gain. It moved the Rams into scoring range and moments later Matthews powered it in.

This turned into the Carta-Samuels-to-Williams show as the duo connected 12 times for 154 yards and two scores.

''He's such a great receiver,'' said Carta-Samuels, who had 291 of his 389 yards passing in the second half. ''It's incredible to throw to a target like that.''

A 13-point underdog, Colorado State (1-2) tied the game at 27 with 5:19 remaining on a 22-yard field goal by Wyatt Bryan. It was his fourth field goal of the game.

A maligned Rams defense came up big all evening with constant pressure and two interceptions. On the last play of the game, the Razorbacks (1-1) tried to lateral it back and in the confusion the Colorado State cannon went off. When the whistle finally sounded, the players and fans stormed the field in celebration.

''Probably a lot of people out there didn't think we could get it done,'' Colorado State coach Mike Bobo said. ''Our team kept playing for each other and that's what makes you proud.''

Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley relieved starter Ty Storey to begin the second half and provided a temporary spark for a stagnant Arkansas offense. He completed his first two passes - a 25-yard TD strike to La'Michael Pettway and a 64-yard TD pass to T.J. Hammonds - to give the Razorbacks a 27-9 lead.

The Razorbacks defense couldn't make it hold.

''We think we can be in any game,'' said Carta-Samuels, a graduate transfer from Washington. ''I believe that and the rest of our team believes that as well.''

The Razorbacks looked sharp in their chrome red helmets. But their actual play on the field took a bit to warm up. Storey was 5 of 13 for 36 yards and two interceptions in the first half. Both of his miscues led to Colorado State field goals.

Enter Kelley after halftime.

After his fast start, Kelley struggled, too. The Razorbacks couldn't take advantage of a Rams defense that given up an average of 44 points entering the game.

''This one hurts,'' Kelley said. ''We beat ourselves.''

Arkansas became just the second SEC football team that's traveled to Fort Collins. The Rams were beaten by a ranked Mississippi State squad in 1981.

Bobo hobbled along the sideline as he heals from numbness in his feet. He had an assistant close by on the sideline to protect him. Bobo spent a week-and-a-half in the hospital leading up to the season opener against Hawaii.

Three games into the season and the Rams took their first lead of the season on Bryan's 55-yard field goal early in the first quarter. It's the longest field goal by a Rams kicker since 1992.

They took their second lead of the year with eight seconds remaining.

''We knew their backs were against the wall,'' Arkansas coach Chad Morris said. ''And the longer we let them hang around, the more confidence they'd have.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Another week, another round of QB questions await for Morris. ''We look at film and make decisions,'' he said.

Colorado State: Jordan Fogal and Emmanuel Jones picked off passes for a Colorado State defense that showed big signs of improvement. ''We were just fed up of getting beat,'' Fogal said.

THIS & THAT

Former Arkansas and Denver Broncos standout safety Steve Atwater was on hand to watch the game. So was Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. ... Bryan's big night allowed him to take over as Colorado State's all-time scoring leader. ''What a feat,'' Bobo said. ... Arkansas RB Devwah Whaley rushed for 165 yards and a score.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts North Texas next Saturday. The Razorbacks are 9-0 all-time against the Mean Green.

Colorado State travels to Gainesville, Florida, next Saturday for the program's first meeting with the Gators on the football field.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
34
Touchdown 0:08
24-I.Matthews runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
59
yds
02:30
pos
27
33
Field Goal 5:19
96-W.Bryan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
95
yds
04:03
pos
27
27
Point After TD 11:07
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Touchdown 11:15
1-K.Carta-Samuels complete to 11-P.Williams. 11-P.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown
9
plays
92
yds
3:12
pos
27
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 2:46
1-K.Carta-Samuels complete to 16-C.Butler. 16-C.Butler to ARK End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 2:50
1-K.Carta-Samuels complete to 11-P.Williams. 11-P.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
2:01
pos
27
15
Point After TD 7:28
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
9
Touchdown 7:39
15-C.Kelley complete to 6-T.Hammonds. 6-T.Hammonds runs 64 yards for a touchdown
1
plays
64
yds
0:00
pos
26
9
Point After TD 8:35
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
9
Touchdown 8:35
15-C.Kelley complete to 16-L.Pettway. 16-L.Pettway runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
03:51
pos
19
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:32
96-W.Bryan 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
18
yds
00:25
pos
13
9
Field Goal 3:00
96-W.Bryan 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
47
yds
03:28
pos
13
6
Field Goal 6:28
19-C.Limpert 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
65
yds
02:40
pos
13
3
Field Goal 9:37
19-C.Limpert 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
85
yds
04:04
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:02
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 2:02
21-D.Whaley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
68
yds
06:06
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:26
96-W.Bryan 55 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
01:31
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 21
Rushing 16 5
Passing 5 14
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 425 427
Total Plays 75 74
Avg Gain 5.7 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 299 40
Rush Attempts 53 23
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 1.7
Net Yards Passing 126 387
Comp. - Att. 11-22 33-51
Yards Per Pass 5.7 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-12 1-6
Penalties - Yards 6-60 6-54
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-38.2 5-56.8
Return Yards 68 73
Punts - Returns 1-45 4-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-23 4-69
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-4
Kicking 5/6 6/6
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 2/3 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas 1-1 7614027
Colorado State 1-2 3681734
O/U 70, COLOST +14
Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium Fort Collins, CO
 126 PASS YDS 387
299 RUSH YDS 40
425 TOTAL YDS 427
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 102 2 0 235.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 102 2 0 235.2
C. Kelley 6/9 102 2 0
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 36 0 2 31.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 36 0 2 31.0
T. Storey 5/13 36 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 165 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 165 1
D. Whaley 26 165 1 18
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 67 0
R. Boyd 7 67 0 36
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 55 0
C. Hayden 11 55 0 18
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Storey 2 11 0 17
T. Hammonds 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Hammonds 3 8 0 6
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
C. Kelley 3 -6 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hammonds 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 64 1
T. Hammonds 1 64 1 64
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
L. Pettway 2 31 1 25
J. Patton 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Patton 2 26 0 19
A. Cantrell 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Cantrell 1 10 0 10
N. Dalton 13 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
N. Dalton 1 10 0 10
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
Jo. Jones 1 2 0 2
J. Cornelius 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Cornelius 0 0 0 0
C. Harrell 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Harrell 0 0 0 0
J. Nance 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Nance 1 -2 0 -2
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
D. Warren 2 -3 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
D. Harris 7-3 0.0 0
S. Ramirez 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
S. Ramirez 7-3 0.0 0
D. McClure 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
D. McClure 6-3 0.0 0
R. Pulley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
R. Pulley 5-0 0.0 1
J. McClellion 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. McClellion 4-0 0.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Curl 3-1 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Agim 3-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
A. Watts 3-2 1.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Richardson 2-1 0.0 0
B. Pool 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Pool 2-1 0.0 0
C. Calloway 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Calloway 2-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
N. Dalton 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Dalton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hayden 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
B. Tutt 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Tutt 1-0 0.0 0
H. Henry 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
M. Taylor II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Taylor II 0-1 0.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
G. Morgan 0-3 0.0 0
B. Guidry 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Guidry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
C. Limpert 2/3 31 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 38.2 2
R. Bauer 5 38.2 2 42
B. Johnson 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
B. Johnson 1 40.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ke. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Ke. Jackson 1 0.0 0 0
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Morris 1 0.0 0 0
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
D. Warren 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
D. Stewart 1 45.0 45 0
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 389 2 1 147.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 389 2 1 147.4
K. Carta-Samuels 32/47 389 2 1
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Hill 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Matthews 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 27 1
I. Matthews 9 27 1 14
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 10 0 4
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
K. Carta-Samuels 5 3 0 8
R. Boddie 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
R. Boddie 3 3 0 2
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. McElroy 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Williams 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 158 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 158 3
P. Williams 13 158 3 31
C. Butler 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 107 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 107 0
C. Butler 4 107 0 54
O. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
O. Johnson 5 47 0 18
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
M. Kinsey Jr. 4 34 0 20
B. Fulton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
B. Fulton 2 30 0 20
G. Hammer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
G. Hammer 1 9 0 9
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Prentice 1 4 0 4
I. Matthews 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
I. Matthews 1 4 0 4
D. Wise 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Wise 2 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Thomas 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
T. Thomas 8-1 0.0 0
J. Watson 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
J. Watson 7-5 0.0 0
B. Scott 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
B. Scott 6-4 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 4-0 0.0 0
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Hawkins 4-1 0.0 0
D. Campbell 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Campbell 4-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 1.0
E. Jones 4-1 1.0 1
J. Fogal 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Fogal 4-1 0.0 1
J. Hicks 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hicks 3-0 0.0 0
V. Banks 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. Banks 2-1 0.0 0
C. Smith 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
T. Sutton 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Sutton 2-3 0.0 0
L. Paogofie 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Paogofie 2-0 0.0 0
D. Phillips 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Phillips 2-2 0.0 0
R. Ajayi 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Ajayi 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Walker 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
M. McDonald 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dickens 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
D. Dickens 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Bryan 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
W. Bryan 4/4 55 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 56.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 56.8 1
R. Stonehouse 5 56.8 1 70
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 20 0
A. Hawkins 3 18.3 20 0
B. Fulton 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
B. Fulton 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 0.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 0.0 1 0
O. Johnson 4 0.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 25 0:56 4 -2 INT
12:26 ARK 25 1:07 4 18 Punt
8:08 ARK 27 6:06 14 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:46 ARK 27 0:35 6 8 Punt
13:41 ARK 20 4:04 10 70 FG
9:08 ARK 22 2:40 7 65 FG
3:00 ARK 25 2:03 6 31 INT
0:32 ARK 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 ARK 9 3:51 10 91 TD
7:39 ARK 36 0:11 1 64 TD
6:49 COLOST 28 1:22 4 -2 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:46 ARK 25 2:12 5 20 Punt
11:01 ARK 26 1:39 3 2 Punt
5:17 ARK 20 2:39 5 -6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 ARK 43 1:31 3 6 FG
11:19 COLOST 17 3:11 6 13 Punt
1:56 COLOST 26 1:10 3 1 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 COLOST 32 0:21 3 0 Punt
9:34 COLOST 14 0:26 4 0 Punt
6:28 COLOST 25 3:28 9 47 FG
0:57 ARK 44 0:25 4 18 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 COLOST 20 2:28 4 26 Punt
8:35 COLOST 25 0:56 3 -19 Fumble
7:21 COLOST 15 0:32 3 0 Punt
5:27 COLOST 30 2:41 7 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 COLOST 4 3:42 10 92 TD
9:22 COLOST 36 4:03 11 60 FG
2:38 COLOST 41 2:30 6 58 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores