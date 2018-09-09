Drive Chart
USC
STNFRD

No Text

Love leads No. 10 Stanford past No. 17 USC 17-3

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 09, 2018

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) With Bryce Love and the key parts of Stanford's offense back, the Cardinal figured to be dynamic on that side of the ball.

Two games into the season, the defense showed it's capable of leading the way, as well.

Joey Alfieri and crew helped harass talented freshman quarterback JT Daniels into four sacks and three turnovers and the 10th-ranked Cardinal held No. 17 Southern California to its fewest points in more than two decades in a 17-3 victory Saturday night.

''That means we have an entire football team,'' quarterback K.J. Costello said. ''I've being going against our defense a long time and I knew what these young guys were up to.''

Stanford (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) has allowed just 13 points so far this season and has not given up a touchdown in the past seven quarters against San Diego State and USC (1-1, 0-1).

That kind of performance means the Cardinal haven't had to rely on big plays from Love to win. Love did bounce back from a 29-yard performance in the opener by rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.

His 28-yard run sparked the opening drive that ended with his 6-yard score. He added a 59-yard run in the third quarter to set up a field goal.

''When he gets into a rhythm everyone else is better,'' coach David Shaw said. ''When people try to stop him, we can make plays all over the place.''

The defense did the rest, holding USC to its fewest points since being shut out by Washington in 1997.

Stanford took control of the game late in the second quarter with a strip sack on fourth down against Daniels that set up K.J. Costello's 9-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson that gave Stanford a 14-0 lead.

Daniels made an impressive debut last week for the Trojans (1-1, 0-1) when he threw for 282 yards and a touchdown against UNLV. But duplicating that against Stanford proved far more difficult with the Cardinal using blitzes to pressure Daniels.

Daniels went 16 for 34 for 215 yards with interceptions by Malik Antoine on his final two passes of the night. He was forced to leave the game for one possession in the first half with a bruised hand after a hard hit by Joey Alfieri.

''He's a very smart person and a very talented person and will grow from tonight,'' USC coach Clay Helton said.

It was another big play by Alfieri that proved crucial late in the first half. Helton went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Cardinal 40, but Alfieri came free on a blitz and knocked the ball loose for Bobby Okereke to recover at the Stanford 49

''We have a saying around here that `there's a party in the backfield,''' Shaw said. ''I don't think we were that team last year. I challenged them to be that team this year.''

The Cardinal drove down field to score on Costello's TD pass with 34 seconds left in the half.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: Daniels was sacked four times and pressured many more but still showed some promise at times. He connected on a well-thrown 45-yard deep pass to Michael Pittman to set up a field goal. He nearly had a TD on that drive but Amon-Ra St. Brown couldn't come down inbounds with a pass in the end zone. Daniels also made an impressive escape on a near sack, turning it into 8-yard gain to convert a third down.

Stanford: Costello showed he can succeed, even in situations when the defense knows a pass is coming. He converted a long third down to Kaden Smith on the opening drive to help set up a touchdown. He then found Smith for 25 yards on third-and-23 in the third quarter to set up a field goal. He finished 6 for 8 for 76 yards on third down.

BLOWN CHANCES

The Trojans had plenty of chances to score but couldn't deliver. They drove to at least the Cardinal 40 six times and ended up with just one field goal.

''We have to be able to push it in and get better,'' Helton said.

BY THE NUMBERS

USC failed to score a TD for the third time in 25 years, having done it against Alabama in 2016 and Washington in 1997. The Cardinal held a ranked opponent to three points or fewer for the first time since beating No. 21 Penn State 24-3 in the 1993 Blockbuster bowl. Stanford allowed its fewest points against USC since a shutout in 1941.

INJURY

USC S Isaiah Pola-Mao left the game with a dislocated shoulder.

UP NEXT

USC: Visits Texas on Saturday.

Stanford: Host UC Davis on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:27
40-C.McGrath 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
63
yds
03:33
pos
3
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:34
3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
51
yds
00:44
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:26
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:26
20-B.Love runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
04:31
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 14
Rushing 11 4
Passing 9 9
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 8-17 4-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 309 342
Total Plays 73 57
Avg Gain 4.2 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 114 159
Rush Attempts 37 29
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 5.5
Net Yards Passing 195 183
Comp. - Att. 17-36 16-28
Yards Per Pass 5.4 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-23 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-35 7-50
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-36.2 8-43.9
Return Yards 4 70
Punts - Returns 1-4 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-26
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-36
Kicking 1/2 3/3
Extra Points 0/0 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
17 USC 1-1 00303
10 Stanford 2-0 773017
O/U 54.5, STNFRD -4.5
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 195 PASS YDS 183
114 RUSH YDS 159
309 TOTAL YDS 342
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 215 0 2 88.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 215 0 2 88.4
J. Daniels 16/34 215 0 2
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 62.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 62.6
M. Fink 1/2 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 59 0
A. Ware 18 59 0 12
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 52 0
S. Carr 10 52 0 14
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
V. Malepeai 3 18 0 11
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Fink 1 5 0 5
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -20 0
J. Daniels 5 -20 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 84 0
T. Vaughns 7 84 0 35
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 65 0
M. Pittman Jr. 3 65 0 45
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
A. St. Brown 2 39 0 28
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
S. Carr 3 12 0 9
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
V. Malepeai 1 10 0 10
T. Petite 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Petite 1 8 0 8
D. Williams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Smith 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 8-1 0.0 0
I. Marshall 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
I. Marshall 5-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
C. Rector 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Rector 3-0 0.0 0
P. Gustin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
P. Gustin 3-2 0.0 0
A. Harris 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
I. Langley 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Langley 2-1 0.0 0
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Houston Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
M. Tell III 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Tell III 2-1 0.0 0
M. Dorton 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dorton 1-0 0.0 0
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Pola-Mao 1-1 0.0 0
C. Tremblay 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tremblay 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hufanga 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Hufanga 1-1 0.0 0
C. Pollard 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Pollard 1-1 0.0 0
J. Tufele 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Tufele 1-1 0.0 0
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tuipulotu 0-1 0.0 0
J. Iosefa 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Iosefa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
C. McGrath 1/2 35 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Tilbey 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 0
C. Tilbey 4 40.8 0 47
R. Budrovich 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 27.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 27.0 2
R. Budrovich 2 27.0 2 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
T. Vaughns 1 4.0 4 0
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 183 1 0 128.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 183 1 0 128.4
K. Costello 16/27 183 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 136 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 136 1
B. Love 22 136 1 59
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
C. Scarlett 5 12 0 4
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Costello 1 12 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 0
K. Smith 4 77 0 26
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 0
J. Arcega-Whiteside 4 62 0 29
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
T. Irwin 5 31 0 16
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
C. Parkinson 2 16 1 9
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Scarlett 0 0 0 0
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Speights 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Edwards 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
B. Edwards 6-3 0.0 0
S. Barton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
S. Barton 6-4 1.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Adebo 5-0 0.0 0
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
B. Okereke 5-3 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 1.0
C. Toohill 4-5 1.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Swann 4-2 0.0 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
F. Buncom 4-1 0.0 0
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Murphy 3-0 0.0 0
A. Holder 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Holder 3-1 0.0 0
M. Branch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Branch 3-1 0.0 0
J. Alfieri 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
J. Alfieri 2-3 1.5 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Fox 1-1 0.5 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
M. Antoine 1-0 0.0 2
D. Jackson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Reid 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Toner 1/1 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.9 2
J. Bailey 8 43.9 2 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
B. Love 1 9.0 9 0
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
C. Scarlett 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
T. Irwin 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 USC 25 2:27 8 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:26 USC 21 4:59 12 44 FG Miss
13:48 USC 20 4:09 10 42 Punt
3:04 USC 35 1:39 7 14 Fumble
0:34 USC 25 0:29 2 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 25 3:33 9 58 FG
6:04 USC 25 3:40 8 37 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:35 USC 14 0:33 3 7 Punt
12:38 USC 9 2:22 5 22 Punt
7:21 USC 15 0:45 3 -1 Punt
5:00 USC 21 2:32 7 64 INT
0:38 USC 37 0:00 1 63 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 STNFRD 17 4:31 8 83 TD
7:52 STNFRD 21 2:18 4 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 STNFRD 35 0:50 3 -1 Punt
9:31 STNFRD 5 6:16 11 7 Punt
1:18 STNFRD 49 0:44 6 51 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 STNFRD 9 5:10 10 79 FG
2:15 STNFRD 17 1:26 4 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 STNFRD 35 2:04 6 19 Punt
10:10 STNFRD 39 2:41 5 15 Punt
6:29 STNFRD 39 1:22 4 7 Punt
2:22 STNFRD 20 1:37 3 7 Punt
0:26 USC 25 0:00 1 -1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores