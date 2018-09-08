|
|
|WMMARY
|VATECH
Peoples, Jackson sharp; No. 12 Hokies beat Tribe 62-17
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Justin Fuente said he was worried how his team would handle a quick turnaround.
The No. 12 Hokies had an emotional 24-3 victory at Florida State on Monday night, then had to travel home, operate on insufficient sleep and prepare to play William & Mary on Saturday.
He need not have worried.
Steven Peoples had two first-half touchdown runs, Josh Jackson threw for one touchdown and ran for another and the Hokies took control early and made quick work of the Tribe in a 62-17 victory Saturday.
''It was sometimes challenging and our kids did a really good job with that,'' Fuente said.
As an added bonus, they took control early enough that he was able to give some young second- and third-team players experience at actual game speed.
''That's what you want to have happen,'' he said.
Jackson went to the bench before halftime with the score 31-7, and backup Ryan Willis led a touchdown drive on his first college series. Jackson returned for one second half series, but then Willis and Hendon Hooker finished up behind center, each running for a touchdown.
Hooker's score came on his third play - a 69-yard dash down the left sideline.
''I was running down the sideline for Hendon on his long run,'' Jackson said.
The FCS-level Tribe (1-1) were outgained 401-100 in the opening 30 minutes, and 71 of their yards came on a pass from Shon Mitchell to Nick Muse, setting up their lone points in the half.
''We knew coming in it was going to be a heck of a challenge,'' William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock said. ''Defensively we got rocked back a little bit early. ... Offensively, they did some different things than what we've seen that caught is off a little bit.''
Peoples scored on runs of six and four yards and finished with six carries for 55 yards.
Jackson was 12 for 16 for 217 yards, including a 39-yard scoring throw to Damon Hazleton. Jackson also ran 8 yards for a TD, and Deshawn McClease's 1-yard run made it 38-7 at the half.
''I think we got worn down,'' Tribe linebacker Nate Atkins said. ''They were running sideline to sideline a lot. We were getting gassed. We just don't have the depth that they do.''
Mitchell and DeVonte Dedmon hooked up for a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Before the game, Hall of Fame Hokies coach Frank Beamer met longtime friend Laycock, a certain future hall of famer, at midfield for a short recognition. Laycock is retiring following this season, his 39th at the helm of the Tribe, and has a 246-190-2 career record.
THE TAKEAWAY
William & Mary: The Tribe dominated time of possession last week in a victory at Bucknell, but never found any offensive rhythm against the Hokies. William & Mary has played many close games against Power Five schools in recent years, but has lost its last three to the Hokies by a combined
Virginia Tech: After being a question mark to start the season with eight new starters, the Hokies' young defense was again impressive despite allowing the first touchdown by the Tribe in the last three meetings of the teams. The score came on a 4-yard run by Nate Evans after a 71-yard pass play. Virginia Tech has already allowed plays of 85, 71 and 59 yards this season.
BIG PLAYS
Those big plays allowed are easily corrected, defensive coordinator Bud Foster said.
Against the Seminoles, a missed tackle allowed Cam Akers to break lose on an 85-yard run, he said, but the Hokies took the ball back three plays later by forcing and recovering a fumble.
On Muse's long catch, ''they came out in an empty formation. We should have checked to a certain defense and nobody recognized that which, to me, was very disappointing,'' Foster said.
''We can use that as a teaching moment.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
None are likely for the Hokies as Power Five teams that are already highly regarded rarely get credit for dominating lower division teams.
UP NEXT
William & Mary drops back down in Colonial Athletic Association play, hosting Elon next Saturday.
Virginia Tech hosts East Carolina, often a nemesis, next Saturday.
---
Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|31
|Rushing
|1
|15
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|9-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|259
|586
|Total Plays
|59
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|34
|305
|Rush Attempts
|29
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|225
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|12.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-22
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|7
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|125
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-97
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|10/10
|Extra Points
|2/2
|8/8
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|34
|RUSH YDS
|305
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|586
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Mitchell 4 QB
|S. Mitchell
|14/24
|208
|1
|0
|
T. Hefter 7 QB
|T. Hefter
|4/5
|24
|0
|0
|
W. Michael 80 P
|W. Michael
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Funderburke 26 RB
|A. Funderburke
|8
|19
|0
|11
|
O. Wright 25 RB
|O. Wright
|10
|19
|0
|5
|
N. Evans 3 RB
|N. Evans
|7
|9
|1
|4
|
J. Anderson 29 RB
|J. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Mitchell 4 QB
|S. Mitchell
|2
|-8
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dedmon 11 WR
|D. Dedmon
|6
|96
|1
|59
|
N. Muse 86 TE
|N. Muse
|4
|92
|0
|71
|
T. Klaus 82 TE
|T. Klaus
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
J. Armstrong 22 WR
|J. Armstrong
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
J. Anderson 29 RB
|J. Anderson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Lowery 12 WR
|J. Lowery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Wright 25 RB
|O. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Crist 36 FB
|T. Crist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Christian 2 WR
|J. Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Evans 3 RB
|N. Evans
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Atkins 42 LB
|N. Atkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Co. Parker 8 S
|Co. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Co. Parker 46 S
|Co. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hooper 19 K
|K. Hooper
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Michael 80 P
|W. Michael
|5
|40.2
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|12/16
|217
|1
|0
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|4/7
|64
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|1
|69
|1
|69
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|7
|58
|1
|18
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|6
|55
|2
|16
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|10
|47
|0
|16
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|10
|35
|1
|8
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|3
|21
|1
|11
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|1
|7
|1
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|4
|107
|1
|39
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|3
|68
|0
|29
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|2
|34
|0
|21
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
H. Gaines 11 DL
|H. Gaines
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Gaines 11 DL
|H. Gaines
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|2/2
|45
|6/6
|12
|
J. Stout 92 P
|J. Stout
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|2
|23.0
|27
|0
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|1
|51.0
|51
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|2
|14.0
|18
|0
|
C. Carroll 86 WR
|C. Carroll
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
SAV
22MIAMI
0
56
4th 13:05 ESP3
-
MA
GAS
13
27
4th 2:15 ESP+
-
APLST
CHARLO
45
9
4th 3:30 ESP+
-
YST
14WVU
17
42
4th 14:46 SportsNet PT
-
SCST
19UCF
0
38
4th 13:46 ESP3
-
MD
BGREEN
24
14
4th 11:00 ESP+
-
EKY
MRSHL
13
27
3rd 6:10 ESP+
-
2CLEM
TXAM
14
3
2nd 0:06 ESPN
-
TXSO
TXSTSM
0
13
2nd 6:21 ESP3
-
INST
LVILLE
0
7
1st 10:00
-
SAMF
FSU
0
0
1st 12:41
-
ME
WKY
7
21
2nd 3:32 ESP+
-
FRESNO
MINN
0
7
2nd 6:03 FS1
-
ARK
COLOST
13
3
2nd 6:28 CBSSN
-
UK
25FLA
7
10
2nd 5:38 SECN
-
UIW
NTEXAS
6
24
2nd 7:45 ESP+
-
UVA
IND
9
13
2nd 2:15
-
WIL
ILL
7
7
2nd 7:14
-
ALST
7AUBURN
0
28
2nd 10:01 SECN+
-
FIU
ODU
7
20
2nd 2:15 beIN
-
NICHST
TULANE
3
14
2nd 12:55 ESP3
-
CINCY
MIAOH
7
0
2nd 12:22 ESP3
-
SALA
OKLAST
7
14
1st 0:39
-
13PSU
PITT
7
6
1st 1:40 ABC
-
TULSA
TEXAS
0
14
2nd 14:48 LHN
-
SUT
OREGST
0
17
2nd 12:52 PACN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
7
16
2nd 15:00 FBOOK
-
17USC
10STNFRD
0
0
1st 11:09 FOX
-
SELOU
11LSU
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN2
-
SO
LATECH
14
31
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
FAMU
TROY
7
38
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
TXSA
20
13
2nd 0:00 FBOOK
-
WYO
MIZZOU
0
16
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
LAMON
USM
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
TNMART
MTSU
17
26
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UAB
CSTCAR
24
20
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UTAH
NILL
0
3
2nd 0:00 ESNN
-
16TCU
SMU
42
12
Final ESPN2
-
NEVADA
VANDY
10
41
Final SECN
-
NMEX
5WISC
14
45
Final BTN
-
TWST
WAKE
20
51
Final
-
DUKE
NWEST
21
7
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
21MICH
3
49
Final FS1
-
18MISSST
KSTATE
31
10
Final ESPN
-
LIB
ARMY
14
38
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
SFLA
38
49
Final ESP2
-
ARIZ
HOU
18
45
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
PURDUE
20
19
Final
-
GAST
NCST
7
41
Final
-
HOLY
BC
14
62
Final
-
UCLA
6OKLA
21
49
Final FOX
-
PORTST
23OREG
14
62
Final PACN
-
WMMARY
12VATECH
17
62
Final ESP3
-
AF
FAU
27
33
Final FBOOK
-
KANSAS
CMICH
31
7
Final ESPN+
-
UNC
ECU
19
41
Final ESPU
-
MRGNST
AKRON
7
41
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
10
62
Final
-
ARKST
1BAMA
7
57
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
8ND
16
24
Final NBC
-
HOW
KENTST
14
54
Final ESP+
-
BUFF
TEMPLE
36
29
Final ESP3
-
COLO
NEB
33
28
Final ABC
-
3UGA
24SC
41
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
4OHIOST
3
52
Final BTN
-
MEMP
NAVY
21
22
Final CBSSN
-
LAMAR
TXTECH
0
77
Final
-
ETNST
TENN
3
59
Final SECN
-
SIL
MISS
41
76
Final SECN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
3
13
Final FOX
-
NDK
9WASH
3
45
Final PACN
-
UTEP
UNLV
0
054.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 9:00pm ATSN
-
SACST
SDGST
0
0
Sat 9:00pm
-
UCONN
20BOISE
0
063.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPNU
-
CAL
BYU
0
047.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
15MICHST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
SJST
WASHST
0
065 O/U
-32
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
RICE
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-17.5
Sun 12:00am