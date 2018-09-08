Drive Chart
Peoples, Jackson sharp; No. 12 Hokies beat Tribe 62-17

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 08, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Justin Fuente said he was worried how his team would handle a quick turnaround.

The No. 12 Hokies had an emotional 24-3 victory at Florida State on Monday night, then had to travel home, operate on insufficient sleep and prepare to play William & Mary on Saturday.

He need not have worried.

Steven Peoples had two first-half touchdown runs, Josh Jackson threw for one touchdown and ran for another and the Hokies took control early and made quick work of the Tribe in a 62-17 victory Saturday.

''It was sometimes challenging and our kids did a really good job with that,'' Fuente said.

As an added bonus, they took control early enough that he was able to give some young second- and third-team players experience at actual game speed.

''That's what you want to have happen,'' he said.

Jackson went to the bench before halftime with the score 31-7, and backup Ryan Willis led a touchdown drive on his first college series. Jackson returned for one second half series, but then Willis and Hendon Hooker finished up behind center, each running for a touchdown.

Hooker's score came on his third play - a 69-yard dash down the left sideline.

''I was running down the sideline for Hendon on his long run,'' Jackson said.

The FCS-level Tribe (1-1) were outgained 401-100 in the opening 30 minutes, and 71 of their yards came on a pass from Shon Mitchell to Nick Muse, setting up their lone points in the half.

''We knew coming in it was going to be a heck of a challenge,'' William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock said. ''Defensively we got rocked back a little bit early. ... Offensively, they did some different things than what we've seen that caught is off a little bit.''

Peoples scored on runs of six and four yards and finished with six carries for 55 yards.

Jackson was 12 for 16 for 217 yards, including a 39-yard scoring throw to Damon Hazleton. Jackson also ran 8 yards for a TD, and Deshawn McClease's 1-yard run made it 38-7 at the half.

''I think we got worn down,'' Tribe linebacker Nate Atkins said. ''They were running sideline to sideline a lot. We were getting gassed. We just don't have the depth that they do.''

Mitchell and DeVonte Dedmon hooked up for a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Before the game, Hall of Fame Hokies coach Frank Beamer met longtime friend Laycock, a certain future hall of famer, at midfield for a short recognition. Laycock is retiring following this season, his 39th at the helm of the Tribe, and has a 246-190-2 career record.

THE TAKEAWAY

William & Mary: The Tribe dominated time of possession last week in a victory at Bucknell, but never found any offensive rhythm against the Hokies. William & Mary has played many close games against Power Five schools in recent years, but has lost its last three to the Hokies by a combined

Virginia Tech: After being a question mark to start the season with eight new starters, the Hokies' young defense was again impressive despite allowing the first touchdown by the Tribe in the last three meetings of the teams. The score came on a 4-yard run by Nate Evans after a 71-yard pass play. Virginia Tech has already allowed plays of 85, 71 and 59 yards this season.

BIG PLAYS

Those big plays allowed are easily corrected, defensive coordinator Bud Foster said.

Against the Seminoles, a missed tackle allowed Cam Akers to break lose on an 85-yard run, he said, but the Hokies took the ball back three plays later by forcing and recovering a fumble.

On Muse's long catch, ''they came out in an empty formation. We should have checked to a certain defense and nobody recognized that which, to me, was very disappointing,'' Foster said.

''We can use that as a teaching moment.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

None are likely for the Hokies as Power Five teams that are already highly regarded rarely get credit for dominating lower division teams.

UP NEXT

William & Mary drops back down in Colonial Athletic Association play, hosting Elon next Saturday.

Virginia Tech hosts East Carolina, often a nemesis, next Saturday.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:10
92-J.Stout extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
62
Touchdown 6:10
2-H.Hooker runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:28
pos
17
61
Field Goal 7:43
19-K.Hooper 35 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on VT Offside declined.
17
plays
62
yds
01:58
pos
17
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:28
92-J.Stout extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
55
Touchdown 2:28
5-R.Willis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
32
yds
01:21
pos
14
54
Field Goal 4:56
93-B.Johnson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
28
yds
03:18
pos
14
48
Point After TD 8:23
19-K.Hooper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
45
Touchdown 8:23
4-S.Mitchell complete to 11-D.Dedmon. 11-D.Dedmon runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:27
pos
13
45
Point After TD 9:50
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
45
Touchdown 9:50
24-T.Wheatley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
51
yds
02:38
pos
7
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:39
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 0:39
33-D.McClease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
02:12
pos
7
37
Point After TD 4:19
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 4:19
32-S.Peoples runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
81
yds
05:56
pos
7
30
Point After TD 10:15
19-K.Hooper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 10:15
3-N.Evans runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:49
pos
6
24
Point After TD 11:04
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 11:04
17-J.Jackson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
03:56
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:15
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 2:15
17-J.Jackson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
02:49
pos
0
16
Field Goal 6:59
93-B.Johnson 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
76
yds
02:39
pos
0
10
Point After TD 11:47
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:47
32-S.Peoples runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
27
yds
00:41
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 31
Rushing 1 15
Passing 10 14
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-15 9-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 259 586
Total Plays 59 69
Avg Gain 4.4 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 34 305
Rush Attempts 29 46
Avg Rush Yards 1.2 6.6
Net Yards Passing 225 281
Comp. - Att. 18-30 16-23
Yards Per Pass 7.5 12.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-22 2-20
Touchdowns 2 8
Rushing TDs 1 7
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.2 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 125
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-28
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-97
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 10/10
Extra Points 2/2 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tribe 1-0 077317
12 Hokies 1-0 172117762
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 225 PASS YDS 281
34 RUSH YDS 305
259 TOTAL YDS 586
Tribe
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Mitchell 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 208 1 0 144.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 208 1 0 144.9
S. Mitchell 14/24 208 1 0
T. Hefter 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 24 0 0 120.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 24 0 0 120.3
T. Hefter 4/5 24 0 0
W. Michael 80 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
W. Michael 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Funderburke 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 19 0
A. Funderburke 8 19 0 11
O. Wright 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
O. Wright 10 19 0 5
N. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 9 1
N. Evans 7 9 1 4
J. Anderson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Anderson 1 0 0 0
S. Mitchell 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
S. Mitchell 2 -8 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Dedmon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 1
D. Dedmon 6 96 1 59
N. Muse 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 92 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 92 0
N. Muse 4 92 0 71
T. Klaus 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
T. Klaus 3 22 0 10
J. Armstrong 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Armstrong 3 18 0 10
J. Anderson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Anderson 1 6 0 6
J. Lowery 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Lowery 0 0 0 0
O. Wright 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Wright 0 0 0 0
T. Crist 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Crist 0 0 0 0
J. Christian 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Christian 0 0 0 0
N. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
N. Evans 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Atkins 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Atkins 1-0 0.0 0
Co. Parker 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Co. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
Co. Parker 46 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Co. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Hooper 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
K. Hooper 1/1 35 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Michael 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
W. Michael 5 40.2 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 217 1 0 209.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 217 1 0 209.6
J. Jackson 12/16 217 1 0
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 64 0 0 133.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 64 0 0 133.9
R. Willis 4/7 64 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 69 1
H. Hooker 1 69 1 69
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 58 1
T. Wheatley 7 58 1 18
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 55 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 55 2
S. Peoples 6 55 2 16
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 47 0
J. Holston 10 47 0 16
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
D. McClease 10 35 1 8
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 1
J. Jackson 3 21 1 11
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
H. Grimsley 3 18 0 7
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Savoy 2 15 0 10
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 1
R. Willis 1 7 1 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 107 1
D. Hazelton 4 107 1 39
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 0
H. Grimsley 3 68 0 29
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
S. Peoples 2 34 0 21
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
E. Kumah 2 23 0 15
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
P. Patterson 1 16 0 16
H. Gaines 11 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
H. Gaines 1 15 0 15
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
S. Savoy 1 14 0 14
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Keene 1 7 0 7
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Turner 0 0 0 0
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Holston 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Gaines 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
H. Gaines 2-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
B. Johnson 2/2 45 6/6 12
J. Stout 92 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Stout 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 27 0
C. Farley 2 23.0 27 0
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 51.0 51 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 51.0 51 0
T. Wheatley 1 51.0 51 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 18 0
D. Hazelton 2 14.0 18 0
C. Carroll 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Carroll 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 WMMARY 34 1:14 3 39 Fumble
11:47 WMMARY 25 2:00 4 21 Punt
6:54 WMMARY 25 1:40 3 3 Fumble
2:15 WMMARY 25 2:09 5 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:04 WMMARY 25 0:49 2 75 TD
4:19 WMMARY 25 1:15 3 2 Punt
0:39 WMMARY 25 0:05 2 -7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMMARY 25 2:23 9 24 Fumble
9:50 WMMARY 25 1:27 3 75 TD
4:51 WMMARY 25 0:52 4 7 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:28 WMMARY 25 1:58 17 57 FG
6:10 WMMARY 25 3:45 6 16 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 VATECH 28 0:58 3 38 Fumble
12:28 WMMARY 27 0:41 2 27 TD
9:38 VATECH 10 2:39 8 76 FG
5:04 VATECH 34 2:49 6 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 36 3:56 8 64 TD
10:15 VATECH 19 5:56 11 81 TD
2:51 VATECH 41 2:12 7 59 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 VATECH 49 2:38 7 51 TD
8:14 WMMARY 49 3:18 9 21 FG
3:49 WMMARY 32 1:21 4 32 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:38 VATECH 25 1:28 3 75 TD
2:18 VATECH 26 1:54 4 13
NCAA FB Scores