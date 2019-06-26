2019 ACC win total picks, predictions: Clemson set with big number, Syracuse vastly underrated

6.5 wins: The Eagles have posted seven-win seasons in three straight years and four of the last five under coach Steve Addazio. They have an established stud at running back in A.J. Dillon, an experienced quarterback in Anthony Brown and leading receiver Kobay White back, but lost three starters on the offensive line. Out-of-conference games against Kansas and Rutgers aren't exactly daunting, but road trips to Clemson, Syracuse and Notre Dame jump off the page. I trust Addazio to at least keep them competitive and hit the over ... barely. -- Over +132 , Under -156

11.5 wins: Win totals like this always scare me. After all, you're betting on perfection if you're betting on the over. With that said, I'm still rolling with the Tigers to run the table and enter the postseason with a 27-game winning streak. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence with another season of seasoning is terrifying, Travis Etienne is one of the most dangerous running backs on the planet, the receiving corps is filthy and defensive coordinator Brent Venables has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to replacing departed superstars up front. -- Over +130, Under -156

6.5 wins: Normally I'd be inclined to trust Duke coach David Cutcliffe, but the out-of-conference schedule for the Blue Devils is brutal. They open with national runner-up Alabama and draw Notre Dame as part of the ACC's scheduling agreement with the Fighting Irish. This in addition to a cross-division matchup vs. Syracuse and road trips to Virginia and Virginia Tech in divisional play. A bowl game trip would be a big deal for Cutcliffe in 2019. -- Over +205, Under-250

7 wins: I'm not the biggest believer in second-year coach Willie Taggart, but I am a believer in running back Cam Akers , quarterback James Blackman and a wide receiving corps led by Tamorrion Terry . Plus, the offensive line can't get any worse, can it? The Seminoles will go on the road to Virginia as their rotating cross-division game in addition to the permanent rivalry with Miami, plus open in Jacksonville vs. Boise State and close at Florida . I'd lean more toward a push at seven wins, but will side with the over simply due to overall roster talent. -- Over -124 , Under +106

4 wins: First-year coach Geoff Collins will bring the Yellow Jackets back to contention in the ACC Coastal, but it might take a while. With that said, a five-win season shouldn't be that challenging. They get USF, The Citadel and Temple out-of-conference, which should get them to three wins. Can they pop off two more in the ACC? A road trip to Duke coupled with home games against North Carolina , Pitt and NC State give them more than just a puncher's chance. -- Over +124 , Under -146

4 wins: Bobby Petrino left a mess, and Scott Satterfield is now in town to clean it up. He'll do it with nine returning starters on defense including the entire front seven, quarterback Jawon "Puma" Pass and four of their top five receivers from a year ago. They draw Notre Dame right out of the gate, close with a road trip to Kentucky and get Virginia and Miami out of the Coastal. The Cardinals defense should be enough to break the four-win barrier ... but not by much. -- Over +154 , Under -184

8.5 wins: There seems to be a lot of Tate Martell hype with this number, but the transfer quarterback from Ohio State hasn't done much to prove that he's the answer to the Hurricanes' offensive questions. I do like their linebackers, led by Shaq Quarterman, and the presence of head coach and defensive guru Manny Diaz. But the opener vs. Florida and a road trip to Florida State make it hard to trust them knowing just how inconsistent the offense has been. I'll take the under because I don't think they're capable of winning a high percentage of their toss-up games. -- Over -130, Under +112

4.5 wins : This seems like a really low number for first-year coach Mack Brown, especially considering the experience the Tar Heels return at running back and wide receiver. The out-of-conference schedule consists of South Carolina , Appalachian State and Wake Forest (yes, this is an out-of-conference game despite the two teams being in the ACC), which is quite tricky for a rebuilding Tar Heels squad. That rebuilding effort will take more than one year. -- Over -108, Under -108

7.5 wins: Replacing Ryan Finley is going to be tough, which makes it hard to peg the Wolfpack in 2019. Chalk Clemson and West Virginia as losses, with Florida State, Syracuse, Boston College , Georgia Tech and North Carolina as toss-ups. Losses in three of those five will hit the under, and I don't trust coach Dave Doeren's crew enough to assume that there won't be a drop off. -- Over +112, Under-130

6 wins: The Panthers backed their way into the ACC Championship Game last year with seven wins, and the schedule suggests that a one-game drop-off in 2019 should be the expectation. They visit rival Penn State in Week 3 and follow that up with a home tilt vs. UCF the following week. In addition to that, they get a solid Virginia team right out of the gate, travel to Syracuse on a Friday night and will head to Virginia Tech in late November. That's five losses in the books before even factoring in toss-ups. I love do-it-all weapon Maurice Ffrench , but he can't do it all. -- Over -108, Under -108

5 wins: I had to read this 10 times to make sure it isn't a typo. It isn't a typo. Syracuse was one magical drive by Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice from upsetting the Tigers and winning the ACC Atlantic last year, and it returns four of their top five receivers and a quarterback in Tommy DeVito who is one of the most highly-touted prospects to sign with the Orange in recent history. Dino Babers is one of the most under-appreciated coaches in the country, and this win total proves it. This isn't just the easiest bet in the ACC, it's the easiest one in the entire country. -- Over -146, Under +124

6.5 wins: The only explanation for this low of a number for the Cavaliers is oddsmakers banking on the public not knowing how good quarterback Bryce Perkins is. The senior returns as one of the most electric signal-callers in the country, has three of his top four receivers back and three starters along the offensive line. The out-of-conference schedule features William & Mary, Old Dominion and Liberty (in addition to Notre Dame). After taking care of those three, picking off four more ACC opponents should be a cake walk considering they play in the Coastal. -- Over-108 , Under -108

8.5 wins: The Hokies have a very navigable out-of-conference schedule that consists of Old Dominion, Furman and Rhode Island, but a road trip to Notre Dame, another to Miami and the regular season finale at Virginia make it hard to feel good about nine regular season wins considering other tough toss-ups on the schedule. I like quarterback Ryan Willis and the plethora of running backs who return, but a win total of 8.5 leaves little margin for error. -- Over-146 , Under +124