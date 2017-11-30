College football coaching changes carousel: Tracker, grades for new 2017-18 hires

Jonathan Smith Gary Anderson (resigned) The Beavers have hired their former QB, Jonathan Smith. Now the fan-favorite returns to Corvallis after spending the last six seasons as an assistant under Chris Petersen at Boise State and Washington. He's not the sexiest hire, but he's familiar with what it takes to win at Oregon State. Grade: C

Joe Moorhead Dan Mullen (Florida) The Bulldogs moved quickly after losing Dan Mullen to Florida and made a fantastic hire of their own in Joe Moorhead. Moorhead was the brain behind Penn State's explosive offense the last two years and build Fordham into an FCS power. He should be able to maintain what Mullen started in Starkville. Grade: A

Dan Mullen Jim McElwain (fired) The Gators flirted with Chip Kelly and Scott Frost before landing Dan Mullen, and it might be the greatest thing to happen to Gainesville since Urban Meyer came to town. Mullen is familiar with the territory and was part of the last coaching staff to win a national title at Florida. If he could accomplish what he did at Mississippi State, imagine what he'll be able to do with the resources he now has at his disposal. Grade: A

Matt Luke (full time) Matt Luke (interim) Ole Miss was in a difficult position. While the job is attractive in a vacuum, the school has possible NCAA sanctions hanging overhead and had to conduct a coaching search at the same time as many other SEC schools; including in-state rival Mississippi State. Matt Luke isn't the most exciting hire, but the job he did in 2017 shouldn't be ignored. Grade: C

Chad Lunsford Tyson Summers (fired) Chad Lunsford had the interim title removed from his title, and it's hard to argue with Georgia Southern's decision. While Southern is only 2-3 under Lunsford, it has looked like a much better team than it did under Tyson Summers, and the players clearly love him. Whether that will translate to the kind of success Southern hopes for in the future remains to be seen. Grade: C+

Chip Kelly Jim Mora Jr. (fired) UCLA was not the most desirable job on the market, but it landed the biggest name available in Chip Kelly. That's a win. Now, there are concerns about whether or not Kelly will be able to step back into the college game after a few years away, but he certainly wouldn't be the first coach to fail in the NFL and return to kicking butt on the college level. There's no reason not to love this hire. Grade: A+



