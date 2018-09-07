College football odds, picks, lines for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Georgia, Ohio State

The second week of the 2018 college football season will attract wagers from professional and amateur bettors alike. With college football's elite programs in action, and plenty of conference games on tap too, there's a full slate to choose from on Saturday beginning at noon ET.

No. 3 Georgia goes on the road to face No. 24 South Carolina as 10-point favorites, No. 18 Mississippi State visits Kansas State as eight-point favorites, and on Saturday night, No. 17 USC heads to No. 10 Stanford as a six-point dog. Before you lock in any Week 2 college football picks for these games or any others, be sure to check out what SportsLine's proven computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. During the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It finished Week 1 with a bang, hitting six of its past seven college football picks, including LSU against the spread (+3) and on the money line (+140) against Miami, and Virginia Tech against the spread (+7.5) and on the money line (+250) against Florida State. Anybody who was following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of Week 2 of college football, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One pick we'll give away: The model is calling for Georgia to win and cover on the road against SEC East rival South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have high hopes this year thanks to the emergence of quarterback Jake Bentley and the return of stud receiver Deebo Samuel from injury. But the model is calling for Georgia's elite defense to hold South Carolina under 20 points and cover the 10-point spread with room to spare.

Another one of the Week 2 college football picks the model is making: Ohio State (-34.5) has no problem covering a massive spread against Rutgers.

The Buckeyes played with a chip on their shoulders in Week 1 against Oregon State, blasting the Beavers 77-31 behind 313 yards and five touchdowns through the air for quarterback Dwayne Haskins and 186 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for Mike Weber. Urban Meyer remains suspended for this matchup, but led the team through practice during the week.

Ohio State showed no evidence of missing him last week against an overmatched opponent, and the model is calling for more of the same this week against a Rutgers squad that won six combined games the past two seasons and hasn't faced an FBS opponent yet this year. The model is calling for 350 yards on the ground for Ohio State's stable of running backs backs to help the Buckeyes cover the spread almost 60 percent of the time. It's projecting a score of 46-7, so you can confidently back the Under (63) as well since it's hitting in 71 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive Top 15 showdown between USC and Stanford, and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get a massive scare on the road.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And what team shocks college football? Check out the latest college football odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model on a 6-1 run that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.



UCLA at Oklahoma (-30, 64)

Rutgers at Ohio State (-34.5, 63)

New Mexico at Wisconsin (-34.5, 59.5)

Mississippi State at Kansas State (+8, 54)

Western Michigan at Michigan (-27.5, 56.5)

Georgia at South Carolina (+10, 56)

Arkansas State at Alabama (-36, 65.5)

Ball State at Notre Dame (-34.5, 61.5)

Clemson at Texas A&M (+12, 52.5)

Penn State at Pittsburgh (+8.5, 55)

USC at Stanford (-6, 55.5)

Michigan State at Arizona State (+6, 54)