There are plenty of big games coming up on Saturday during the Week 11 college football schedule, including a somewhat overlooked contest between No. 17 Tulane and No. 22 UCF. Both teams are hoping to make an appearance in the American Athletic Conference title game and earn a spot in a New Year's Day bowl game as the highest-ranked Group of 5 team. Tulane is riding a five-game winning streak and has its highest ranking since it went undefeated in 1998. The Green Wave are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Week 11 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

The other three ranked vs. ranked matchups this week are No. 4 TCU vs. No. 18 Texas, No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) and No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington. Which Week 11 college football lines should you be targeting with your Week 11 college football bets? Before making any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 11: Pittsburgh (-4.5) cruises to an easy win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers have now lost five of their last six games, scoring 20 points or fewer in five of those contests. They are going to have trouble keeping pace with a Pittsburgh offense that has gone over 30 points on four occasions, including a 45-point outburst against Virginia Tech last month.

Pittsburgh's Israel Abanikanda is the nation's all-purpose yardage leader, and he is expected to return this week after missing last week's upset win over Syracuse. Backup Rodney Hammond Jr. did an admirable job as a replacement, rushing 28 times for 124 yards and a touchdown against the top defense in the ACC. Pittsburgh has a chance to clinch a bowl trip on Saturday, giving the Panthers some added motivation against a struggling opponent.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 4 TCU (+7.5) covers at No. 18 Texas in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Horned Frogs moved into the top four of the CFP rankings this week and now have an inside track on making the field if they can survive a couple of tough road matchups and the Big 12 Championship Game to close out the season.

The Longhorns present arguably the toughest remaining challenge on the TCU schedule as the No. 18 team in the country. Texas owns a 64-27-1 advantage in the all-time series but TCU has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with four wins in Austin during that span. Max Duggan has put himself squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation with 2,407 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions and the model predicts he piles up nearly 300 yards of total offense to help the Horned Frogs cover nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

College football odds for Week 11 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee (-20.5, 57)

Indiana at Ohio State (-41.5, 57.5)

LSU at Arkansas (+3, 62)

Louisville at Clemson (-7, 52)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+11.5, 63.5)

UCF at Tulane (-2, 51.5)

Kansas State at Baylor (-3, 53)

Georgia at Mississippi State (+16.5, 53.5)

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3.5, 76.5)

TCU at Texas (-7, 65)

Arizona at UCLA (-19.5, 77.5)