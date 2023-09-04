No. 14 Utah will try to build on its season-opening win over Florida when it travels to Baylor on Saturday during the Week 2 college football schedule. The Utes were 5.5-point favorites in their 24-11 win over the Gators, and they are 6-point road favorites in the Week 2 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. No. 4 Alabama is a 7-point home favorite against No. 11 Texas in the most anticipated game of the day, while No. 22 Ole Miss is a 6-point road favorite at No. 24 Tulane in the Week 2 college football spreads. Which teams should you include in your Week 2 college football bets?

No. 8 Florida State cruised to a win over No. 5 LSU on Monday, and it will be expected to notch another blowout win on Saturday. The Seminoles are 29.5-point favorites against Southern Miss in the Week 2 college football lines.

Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Cincinnati (+8) easily covers against Pittsburgh on Saturday in a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium. The Bearcats got off to a hot start in their first game as a member of the Big 12, cruising to a 66-13 win over Eastern Kentucky. Quarterback Emory Jones threw five touchdown passes and rushed for two more, matching his career high for total touchdowns in one game.

The Florida and Arizona State transfer is playing under first-year coach Scott Satterfield, who was hired after spending the previous four seasons at Louisville. Pittsburgh was not quite as convincing in its opener, covering the spread by the hook in its win over Wofford. The Bearcats have won 11 of their last 13 road games, while Pittsburgh has only covered the spread three times in its last nine Saturday home games. SportsLine's model expects both trends to continue on Saturday, as the Bearcats are covering the spread in 70% of simulations and winning outright well over 50% of the time.

Another prediction: No. 4 Alabama cruises to a blowout win as a 7-point home favorite against No. 11 Texas on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide put together a steady performance in Week 1, scoring 14 points in every quarter of its 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee. Starting quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns while also leading the team with 48 rushing yards and two more scores.

Texas got off to a slow start against Rice in Week 1, scoring just 16 first-half points. The Longhorns came up well short of covering the 35.5-point spread in their 37-10 win, suggesting that they might not be ready for this type of road test. Alabama has covered the spread at a 14-5-1 clip in its last 20 Saturday home games, and the model has the Crimson Tide covering well over 60% of the time this week. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 2 top games

Friday, Sept. 8

Illinois at Kansas (-3.5, 55)

Saturday, Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (-11.5, 58.5)

Ball State at Georgia (-42, 53)

Notre Dame at NC State (+7.5, 50)

Utah at Baylor (+6, 50.5)

Nebraska at Colorado (-3, 58.5)

Texas A&M at Miami (FL) (+4, 49)

Iowa at Iowa State (+4, 36.5)

Ole Miss at Tulane (+6, 62.5)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-8, 48.5)

Texas at Alabama (-7, 56.5)

Oregon at Texas Tech (+6.5, 67)

Wisconsin at Washington State (+4, 54.5)

Oklahoma State at Arizona State (+3.5, 53)