It may seem a bit strange, but rivalry weekend is upon us despite the fact that there's a good chunk of the season left. The weekend is headlined by the SEC on CBS Game of the Week between No. 1 Alabama and No. 22 Auburn in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Even though the Tigers have disappointed the pundits this year, they have the chance to top the Tide for the third time in four seasons.

Let's help you navigate through a great weekend of college football with a handy viewer's guide.

All times Eastern

The biggest games

No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois -- Saturday, noon, FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free): The Illini throttled Nebraska last weekend but face a much tougher challenge this week against the Big Ten favorites. Ohio State needs to find a way to solidifying the back end of its defense, and there's no time like the present.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama -- Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS and CBSSports.com: Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones can continue his Heisman Trophy run and running back Najee Harris could make a big statement against the the Tigers in the best rivalry in sports. Meanwhile, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn surely has some tricks up his sleeve in an attempt to shock the world for the third time in four years. The added element of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's absence due to COVID-19 makes this coaching matchup even more interesting.

Pittsburgh at No. 3 Clemson -- Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has missed the better part of a month due to COVID-19 and game cancellations, but he will return against the Panthers in a game that could get a little sketchy. After all, the Panthers and quarterback Kenny Pickett can be dangerous if the offense gets hot.

Other big games

Kentucky at No. 6 Florida -- Saturday, noon, ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): Gators' tight end Kyle Pitts will be back after missing the last two-plus games with a concussion. That, coupled with the intrigue surrounding quarterback Kyle Trask's quest for the best season from a quarterback in college football history, should be well worth your time.

No. 8 Northwestern at Michigan State -- Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 and fuboTV (Try for free): The Wildcats are on a path directly toward the Big Ten West championship and, perhaps, an outside shot at a berth in the College Football Playoff. Will there be a let down after last week's big win over Wisconsin?

LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M -- Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): The Aggies topped the Tigers in a seven-overtime thriller the last time these two met in College Station. This one's a little bit different. The Aggies need some style points against the disappointing Tigers in what could prove to be a big game in Jimbo Fisher's quest to make the College Football Playoff.

Best of the rest