Shohei Ohtani has earned plaudits on both the pitching and hitting end basically all spring. But what he did Sunday was so audacious that it hadn't been attempted -- not from a true pitcher, anyway -- since 1901.

He batted leadoff as the starting pitcher.

So how'd that go for him? See for yourself:

The performance was one thing. At the plate, he reached base three times. On the mound, he allowed two hits in four innings, striking out five. Fair to say it worked out a little better than for Jim Jones of the New York Giants 120 years ago.

"We've been working toward this moment," manager Joe Maddon said.

But that the Angels even allowed it is most notable. Maddon has suggested they wouldn't necessarily rely on their old rules for Ohtani -- as in keeping him out of the lineup the day before and the day after he pitches -- but the day of seemed like it went without saying. Still, it sounds like Maddon is willing to let Ohtani set his own terms for how often he hits this year, and here's what the 26-year-old had to say about pulling two-way duty Sunday:

"I would love to do this during the season. If I could get run support for myself, that will give me extra confidence on the mound to be more aggressive."

With Sunday's performance, Ohtani is now batting .636 (14 for 22) with four homers and just two strikeouts. His pitching stats aren't as impressive, but he's hitting 101 mph with his fastball and piling up whiffs with his splitter, both of which were missing last year. Given that high-end starting pitching is the most valuable asset in Fantasy Baseball today, you'd think he'd have the most value in that role, but if these loosened restrictions allow him to get 500 plate appearances, a 25-homer, 20-steal season is on the table, maybe with like a .280 batting average.

It might be tough for you to take that bat out of your lineup, no matter what Ohtani's doing on the mound. Here's the thing, though: If you pick him intending him for one role, you can always fall back on the other, at least in CBS Sports leagues where he's a single dual-eligible player. He's like his own backup plan.

All indications are that he's building up to a special season -- the kind we've dreamed of since he came over from Japan in 2018 -- and it's to the point of him being reach-worthy. I think we just need to ignore the average ADP of 171. I took him 156th in a 15-team league over the weekend and felt lucky to get him there.

Is Shohei Ohtani a cheat code? We also talk Bobby Witt Jr. and more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. Keep up with us and everything baseball and subscribe here.

Paxton is back

After a miserable final year with the Yankees in which he battled injuries and diminished stuff, who could say what to expect from James Paxton? He had to settle for an $8.5 million deal from a non-contender this offseason, which would seem to suggest the league as a whole was out on him. And then after he spent his first four turns of the Cactus League schedule working on the backfields, well ... suffice it to say my enthusiasm was at an all-time low.

What could he possibly do to restore it? About what he did in his Cactus League debut Sunday, not only striking out eight of the 16 batters he faced in 4 1/3 innings but also hitting 97 mph on the radar gun. He peaked at 95 last year.

"Last year was tough for me. I didn't have any of the velo, my body wasn't in the right place," he said. "And today, seeing those numbers up on the board just confirmed that I'm back to being myself."

Paxton has set a goal of 170 innings this year, which would be a career high. His longstanding durability issues have me taking the under on that, but if he's still dominating on a start-by-start basis, then he's worth considering among the top 50 starting pitchers.

Hit the bricks, kid

Less than a week after saying he had a chance to make the club as the starting second baseman, Royals GM Dayton Moore reassigned shortstop prospect Bobby Witt to low Class A on Sunday. The kid is only 20 years old and hadn't advanced passed Rookie ball yet, so it can't come as a total surprise. The quick turnaround is a little discombobulating, but ultimately, the Royals did us a favor by calling it this early, before the biggest draft weekend of the year.

In my mind, Witt probably isn't even one of the top five prospects to stash in re-draft leagues. He may still debut in 2021, but shipping him to low A is acknowledging that he still has a few hurdles to clear. It's not a situation where he'll be up before the end of April, in other words. He has hit .289 (11 for 38) with three home runs and 10 strikeouts during the exhibition season.

Will he or won't he?

Dodgers catcher Will Smith is a popular breakout candidate and the third catcher off the board on average, behind J.T. Realmuto and Salvador Perez. And it's easy to see why given his power potential and reduction in strikeouts last year. But I made the decision last week to remove him from my Breakouts 3.0 column, in part because of concerns over his playing time, and it sounds like it may have been justified ...

Well, that's disconcerting. In fact, I almost don't believe it. Elsewhere, I saw Roberts suggest that 110 games is the goal, and that's more along the lines of what I was thinking. It'll still be enough to make Smith a top-five catcher, in all likelihood, but top 10 might be a stretch.

Updating the closer battles

Other notes ...

