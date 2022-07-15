In the first two weeks of July we've added a pair of Dynasty mock drafts to the Dynasty Landing Page. First we did a one-quarterback start-up, which showed the continued rise of Travis Etienne and Michael Pittman, then two weeks later we did a Superflex start-up, and I tried to draft a win-now team with Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Davante Adams, and Justin Jefferson. That was fun.

And that's not all. I added a pair of mailbags as well, including this week's, which focused on re-ranking the 2022 rookie receivers and properly valuing 2023 rookie picks.

Coming next week we'll have new Dynasty rankings for all four positions as well as an updated top 150 and trade chart. While I feel like we have most of your bases covered, please let me know on Twitter if there's something Dynasty-related that you want to see in this space in the future.

Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 6/13

Dynasty Running Back Rankings 6/14

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 6/15

Dynasty Tight End Rankings 6/15

Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 6/16

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 6/11

Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 6/22

Dynasty Running Back Tiers 6/22

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 6/23

Dynasty Tight End Tiers 6/24

Mock Drafts

Superflex start-up mock 7/13

One-QB Start-up mock 7/1

One-QB start-up mock 5/19

Superflex start-up mock 5/12

One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3

Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19

Rookie-only mock 4/12

Superflex start-up mock 4/1

One-QB start-up mock 3/30

Superflex start-up mock 2/17

One-QB start-up mock 2/10

Prospect Profiles

QB

Malik Willis Prospect Profile

Matt Corral Prospect Profile

Kenny Pickett Prospect Profile

Desmond Ridder Prospect Profile

RB

Breece Hall Prospect Profile

James Cook Prospect Profile

Kenneth Walker Prospect Profile

Isaiah Spiller Prospect Profile

Dameon Pierce Prospect Profile

WR

Garrett Wilson Prospect Profile

Chris Olave Prospect profile

Jameson Williams Prospect Profile

Treylon Burks Prospect Profile

Drake London Prospect Profile

Christian Watson Prospect Profile

Jahan Dotson Prospect Profile

Skyy Moore Prospect Profile

Tyquan Thornton Prospect Profile

George Pickens Prospect Profile

TE

Trey McBride Prospect Profile

Greg Dulcich Prospect Profile

Mailbags

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 7/15

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 6/28

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 6/9

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 5/17

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 4/27

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 4/13

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/30

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/18

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/1

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 2/15

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 2/1