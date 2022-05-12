In a Dynasty start-up, one thing I preach is letting your first few picks determine the path of your team. If, after five rounds, your team looks like a redraft dominator, then I suggest doubling down and pushing towards a Year 1 win. Flags fly forever. On the other hand, if your team is full of young talent that is better in Dynasty than redraft, I suggest prioritizing youth moving forward and crossing certain vets off your draft list.
But not everyone learns in the same way. Some people can read instructions and follow them. Others need to actually see the mistakes being made before they fully grasp the concept. That's why the team you'll see that I drafted below looks so severely disjointed. Yeah, that's why. I was thinking of you guys.
The team started innocently enough. I took Justin Jefferson with the fifth pick of the draft, and took Jalen Hurts in Round 2 because this was a Superflex mock. After that pick I highlighted Matthew Stafford as the only quarterback I would take in Round 3 if he was still there. Stafford's safe floor was made more attractive by the volatility in Hurts' profile. I do absolutely believe Hurts has QB1 overall upside this season, but I also recognize Hurts could be one bad season away from losing his job.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
While the Stafford/Hurts combo made sense in that way, it didn't really help determine where this team fit in the two paths I laid out above. And D.J. Moore in Round 4 didn't help either. But when I got to Round 5, I saw a game-changer. Derrick Henry was still there. Drafting Derrick Henry gave me a top-five running back, two top-12 quarterbacks, my No. 2 wide receiver overall and another in the top 20. It was clearly time to put the pedal to the metal and win Year 1, right?
That's not exactly the path I chose.
Sticking to my rankings, I took rookies with my next two picks in Garrett Wilson and Kenneth Walker. Now, I want to be clear: They were the best players on my board when I picked and I would go so far as to say that Wilson was a great value late in Round 6. But they may not help me win in 2022, and Henry may not have any Fantasy value after 2022.
If I had taken Marquise Brown over Wilson and James Conner over Walker, my team would be the clear favorite this year. And I'd still have plenty of youth to prevent the need for a complete overhaul. If we were playing this out, I may be tempted to use those guys or 2023 picks to make a push in-season for a title. Or, if I have a couple of injuries I'd be looking to deal Henry and the other older players to contenders for youth and picks.
As it stands, I have a good team in 2022 that could be great if a couple of rookies hit. It's not the worst of outcomes, but the uncertainty in which direction the roster is moving is one I try to avoid in Dynasty leagues. This team could end up in the middle in a variety of different ways, and there's no worse place to be.
Here are the analysts who participated in the mock draft:
Robby Jeffries, The Fantasy Authority
Ryan Weisse, Club Fantasy
R.J. White, CBS Fantasy
Faith Enes, Women of Fantasy Football
Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy
Matt Renshaw, Dynasty Dads Podcast
Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy
Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy
Frank Stampfl, CBS Fantasy
Ben Schragger, CBS Fantasy
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy
Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy
And here are the results:
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Robby Jeffries
|J. Allen QB BUF
|2
|Ryan Weisse
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|R.J. White
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|4
|Faith Enes
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|6
|Matt Renshaw
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|Dave Richard
|J. Chase WR CIN
|8
|Adam Aizer
|J. Taylor RB IND
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Murray QB ARI
|10
|Ben Schragger
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|11
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Harris RB PIT
|12
|Chris Towers
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Towers
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|14
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|15
|Ben Schragger
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|16
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Watson QB CLE
|17
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|18
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams RB DEN
|19
|Matt Renshaw
|D. Swift RB DET
|20
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|21
|Faith Enes
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|22
|R.J. White
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|23
|Ryan Weisse
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|24
|Robby Jeffries
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Robby Jeffries
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|26
|Ryan Weisse
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|27
|R.J. White
|D. Cook RB MIN
|28
|Faith Enes
|M. Evans WR TB
|29
|Heath Cummings
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|30
|Matt Renshaw
|T. Lance QB SF
|31
|Dave Richard
|A. Brown WR PHI
|32
|Adam Aizer
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|33
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Adams WR LV
|34
|Ben Schragger
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|35
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Fields QB CHI
|36
|Chris Towers
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Towers
|D. Samuel WR SF
|38
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hill WR MIA
|39
|Ben Schragger
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|40
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Kamara RB NO
|41
|Adam Aizer
|T. Brady QB TB
|42
|Dave Richard
|D. Carr QB LV
|43
|Matt Renshaw
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|44
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|45
|Faith Enes
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|46
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|47
|Ryan Weisse
|T. Kelce TE KC
|48
|Robby Jeffries
|Z. Wilson QB NYJ
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Robby Jeffries
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|50
|Ryan Weisse
|M. Pittman WR IND
|51
|R.J. White
|K. Allen WR LAC
|52
|Faith Enes
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|53
|Heath Cummings
|D. Henry RB TEN
|54
|Matt Renshaw
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|55
|Dave Richard
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|56
|Adam Aizer
|G. Kittle TE SF
|57
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|58
|Ben Schragger
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|59
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB NO
|60
|Chris Towers
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Towers
|T. Burks WR TEN
|62
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|63
|Ben Schragger
|D. London WR ATL
|64
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|65
|Adam Aizer
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|66
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|67
|Matt Renshaw
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|68
|Heath Cummings
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|69
|Faith Enes
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|70
|R.J. White
|C. Akers RB LAR
|71
|Ryan Weisse
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|72
|Robby Jeffries
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Robby Jeffries
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|74
|Ryan Weisse
|M. Brown WR ARI
|75
|R.J. White
|L. Fournette RB TB
|76
|Faith Enes
|M. Jones QB NE
|77
|Heath Cummings
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|78
|Matt Renshaw
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|79
|Dave Richard
|G. Davis WR BUF
|80
|Adam Aizer
|D. Smith WR PHI
|81
|Frank Stampfl
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|82
|Ben Schragger
|J. Conner RB ARI
|83
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|84
|Chris Towers
|C. Olave WR NO
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams WR DET
|86
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Moore WR KC
|87
|Ben Schragger
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|88
|Frank Stampfl
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|89
|Adam Aizer
|A. Dillon RB GB
|90
|Dave Richard
|D. Waller TE LV
|91
|Matt Renshaw
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|92
|Heath Cummings
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|93
|Faith Enes
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|94
|R.J. White
|M. Ryan QB IND
|95
|Ryan Weisse
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|96
|Robby Jeffries
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Robby Jeffries
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|98
|Ryan Weisse
|M. Thomas WR NO
|99
|R.J. White
|J. Goff QB DET
|100
|Faith Enes
|D. Harris RB NE
|101
|Heath Cummings
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|102
|Matt Renshaw
|K. Pickett QB PIT
|103
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|104
|Adam Aizer
|C. Watson WR GB
|105
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|106
|Ben Schragger
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|107
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|108
|Chris Towers
|J. Cook RB BUF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Towers
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|110
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. White RB TB
|111
|Ben Schragger
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|112
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|113
|Adam Aizer
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|114
|Dave Richard
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|115
|Matt Renshaw
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|116
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|117
|Faith Enes
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|118
|R.J. White
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|119
|Ryan Weisse
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|120
|Robby Jeffries
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Robby Jeffries
|A. Lazard WR GB
|122
|Ryan Weisse
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|123
|R.J. White
|R. Jones RB KC
|124
|Faith Enes
|R. Woods WR TEN
|125
|Heath Cummings
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|126
|Matt Renshaw
|D. Mills QB HOU
|127
|Dave Richard
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|128
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|129
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|130
|Ben Schragger
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|131
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|132
|Chris Towers
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Towers
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|134
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Toney WR NYG
|135
|Ben Schragger
|D. Jones QB NYG
|136
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Moore WR ARI
|137
|Adam Aizer
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|138
|Dave Richard
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|139
|Matt Renshaw
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|140
|Heath Cummings
|C. Wentz QB WAS
|141
|Faith Enes
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|142
|R.J. White
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|143
|Ryan Weisse
|M. Willis QB TEN
|144
|Robby Jeffries
|M. Mariota QB ATL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Robby Jeffries
|M. Trubisky QB PIT
|146
|Ryan Weisse
|D. Ridder QB ATL
|147
|R.J. White
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|148
|Faith Enes
|T. McBride TE ARI
|149
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|150
|Matt Renshaw
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|151
|Dave Richard
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|152
|Adam Aizer
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|153
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Fant TE SEA
|154
|Ben Schragger
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|155
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Corral QB CAR
|156
|Chris Towers
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Towers
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|158
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Bell WR CLE
|159
|Ben Schragger
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|160
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Knox TE BUF
|161
|Adam Aizer
|Z. White RB LV
|162
|Dave Richard
|R. Gage WR TB
|163
|Matt Renshaw
|I. Smith TE MIN
|164
|Heath Cummings
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|165
|Faith Enes
|T. Thornton WR NE
|166
|R.J. White
|D. Parker WR NE
|167
|Ryan Weisse
|R. Penny RB SEA
|168
|Robby Jeffries
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Robby Jeffries
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|170
|Ryan Weisse
|J. Meyers WR NE
|171
|R.J. White
|A. Pierce WR IND
|172
|Faith Enes
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|173
|Heath Cummings
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|174
|Matt Renshaw
|J. Landry WR CLE
|175
|Dave Richard
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|176
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jones WR TEN
|177
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|178
|Ben Schragger
|N. Hines RB IND
|179
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|180
|Chris Towers
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Chris Towers
|D. Chark WR DET
|182
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Doubs WR GB
|183
|Ben Schragger
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|184
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|185
|Adam Aizer
|M. Hardman WR KC
|186
|Dave Richard
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|187
|Matt Renshaw
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|188
|Heath Cummings
|T. Sermon RB SF
|189
|Faith Enes
|K. Drake RB LV
|190
|R.J. White
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|191
|Ryan Weisse
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|192
|Robby Jeffries
|D. Lock QB SEA
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Robby Jeffries
|G. Smith QB SEA
|194
|Ryan Weisse
|H. Henry TE NE
|195
|R.J. White
|M. Mack RB HOU
|196
|Faith Enes
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|197
|Heath Cummings
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|198
|Matt Renshaw
|J. Williams RB DET
|199
|Dave Richard
|J. Ross WR KC
|200
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|201
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|202
|Ben Schragger
|M. Ingram RB NO
|203
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Strong Jr. RB NE
|204
|Chris Towers
|S. Michel RB MIA
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Chris Towers
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|206
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|207
|Ben Schragger
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|208
|Frank Stampfl
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|209
|Adam Aizer
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|210
|Dave Richard
|T. Badie RB BAL
|211
|Matt Renshaw
|H. Hurst TE CIN
|212
|Heath Cummings
|G. Minshew QB PHI
|213
|Faith Enes
|C. Uzomah TE NYJ
|214
|R.J. White
|S. Watkins WR GB
|215
|Ryan Weisse
|K. Williams RB LAR
|216
|Robby Jeffries
|S. Darnold QB CAR
|Robby Jeffries
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Allen QB BUF
|2
|24
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|25
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|4
|48
|Z. Wilson QB NYJ
|5
|49
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|6
|72
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|7
|73
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|8
|96
|M. Williams WR LAC
|9
|97
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|10
|120
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|11
|121
|A. Lazard WR GB
|12
|144
|M. Mariota QB ATL
|13
|145
|M. Trubisky QB PIT
|14
|168
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|15
|169
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|16
|192
|D. Lock QB SEA
|17
|193
|G. Smith QB SEA
|18
|216
|S. Darnold QB CAR
|Ryan Weisse
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|2
|23
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|3
|26
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|4
|47
|T. Kelce TE KC
|5
|50
|M. Pittman WR IND
|6
|71
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|7
|74
|M. Brown WR ARI
|8
|95
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|9
|98
|M. Thomas WR NO
|10
|119
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|11
|122
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|12
|143
|M. Willis QB TEN
|13
|146
|D. Ridder QB ATL
|14
|167
|R. Penny RB SEA
|15
|170
|J. Meyers WR NE
|16
|191
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|17
|194
|H. Henry TE NE
|18
|215
|K. Williams RB LAR
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|2
|22
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|27
|D. Cook RB MIN
|4
|46
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|5
|51
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|70
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|75
|L. Fournette RB TB
|8
|94
|M. Ryan QB IND
|9
|99
|J. Goff QB DET
|10
|118
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|123
|R. Jones RB KC
|12
|142
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|13
|147
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|14
|166
|D. Parker WR NE
|15
|171
|A. Pierce WR IND
|16
|190
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|17
|195
|M. Mack RB HOU
|18
|214
|S. Watkins WR GB
|Faith Enes
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|2
|21
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|28
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|45
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|52
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|6
|69
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|7
|76
|M. Jones QB NE
|8
|93
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|9
|100
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|117
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|11
|124
|R. Woods WR TEN
|12
|141
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|13
|148
|T. McBride TE ARI
|14
|165
|T. Thornton WR NE
|15
|172
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|16
|189
|K. Drake RB LV
|17
|196
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|18
|213
|C. Uzomah TE NYJ
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|20
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|3
|29
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|4
|44
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|53
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|68
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|7
|77
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|8
|92
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|9
|101
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|10
|116
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|11
|125
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|12
|140
|C. Wentz QB WAS
|13
|149
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|14
|164
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|15
|173
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|16
|188
|T. Sermon RB SF
|17
|197
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|18
|212
|G. Minshew QB PHI
|Matt Renshaw
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|2
|19
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|30
|T. Lance QB SF
|4
|43
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|54
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|6
|67
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|7
|78
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|8
|91
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|9
|102
|K. Pickett QB PIT
|10
|115
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|11
|126
|D. Mills QB HOU
|12
|139
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|13
|150
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|14
|163
|I. Smith TE MIN
|15
|174
|J. Landry WR CLE
|16
|187
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|17
|198
|J. Williams RB DET
|18
|211
|H. Hurst TE CIN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|18
|J. Williams RB DEN
|3
|31
|A. Brown WR PHI
|4
|42
|D. Carr QB LV
|5
|55
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|6
|66
|A. Jones RB GB
|7
|79
|G. Davis WR BUF
|8
|90
|D. Waller TE LV
|9
|103
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|10
|114
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|11
|127
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|12
|138
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|13
|151
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|14
|162
|R. Gage WR TB
|15
|175
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|16
|186
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|17
|199
|J. Ross WR KC
|18
|210
|T. Badie RB BAL
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|17
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|3
|32
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|41
|T. Brady QB TB
|5
|56
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|65
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|7
|80
|D. Smith WR PHI
|8
|89
|A. Dillon RB GB
|9
|104
|C. Watson WR GB
|10
|113
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|11
|128
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|12
|137
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|13
|152
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|14
|161
|Z. White RB LV
|15
|176
|J. Jones WR TEN
|16
|185
|M. Hardman WR KC
|17
|200
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|18
|209
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|K. Murray QB ARI
|2
|16
|D. Watson QB CLE
|3
|33
|D. Adams WR LV
|4
|40
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|57
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|6
|64
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|7
|81
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|8
|88
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|9
|105
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|10
|112
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|11
|129
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|12
|136
|R. Moore WR ARI
|13
|153
|N. Fant TE SEA
|14
|160
|D. Knox TE BUF
|15
|177
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|16
|184
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|17
|201
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|18
|208
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|15
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|3
|34
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|4
|39
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|5
|58
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|6
|63
|D. London WR ATL
|7
|82
|J. Conner RB ARI
|8
|87
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|9
|106
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|10
|111
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|11
|130
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|12
|135
|D. Jones QB NYG
|13
|154
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|14
|159
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|15
|178
|N. Hines RB IND
|16
|183
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|17
|202
|M. Ingram RB NO
|18
|207
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|14
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|3
|35
|J. Fields QB CHI
|4
|38
|T. Hill WR MIA
|5
|59
|J. Winston QB NO
|6
|62
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|7
|83
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|86
|S. Moore WR KC
|9
|107
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|10
|110
|R. White RB TB
|11
|131
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|12
|134
|K. Toney WR NYG
|13
|155
|M. Corral QB CAR
|14
|158
|D. Bell WR CLE
|15
|179
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|16
|182
|R. Doubs WR GB
|17
|203
|P. Strong Jr. RB NE
|18
|206
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|13
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|3
|36
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|37
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|60
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|6
|61
|T. Burks WR TEN
|7
|84
|C. Olave WR NO
|8
|85
|J. Williams WR DET
|9
|108
|J. Cook RB BUF
|10
|109
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|11
|132
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|12
|133
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|13
|156
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|14
|157
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|15
|180
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|16
|181
|D. Chark WR DET
|17
|204
|S. Michel RB MIA
|18
|205
|L. Thomas TE WAS