If there is one thing you learn from this mock draft, I want it to be this: Rookie draft picks are far more valuable in Superflex leagues than they are in leagues where you can only start one quarterback. That appears to even be true for this class, despite the fact that there isn't a surefire quarterback starter.

It's easier to see when you contrast this draft with our last one-QB rookie-only mock. In the one-QB version, Malik Willis was the first quarterback taken, at pick 2.05. Below, you'll see Jamey Eisenberg took Willis at 1.02, right after Breece Hall. You'll also see Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral in Round 1, they both fell to the end of Round 2 in the one-QB version. And it doesn't stop there. Sam Howell was the only other quarterback taken in Round 3 in the one-QB version. In Superflex Howell and Desmond Ridder went in Round 2, while Carson Strong and Bailey Zappe were drafted in Round 3.

Of course, this means the skill position players fall, as evidenced by George Pickens, David Bell, and Skyy Moore falling out of Round 1 in this version while Trey McBride and Alec Pierce were available in Round 3. So it's not just that late first-round picks or early second-round picks get an increase in value, there are legitimate high-upside players falling into Round 3 in Superflex. See if you can use that information to acquire some picks around the two-three turn before the NFL Draft. They're going to look a lot better once your rookie draft rolls around.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Joel Cox, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Alfredo Brown, Footballguys

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

B_Don, Razzball

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

George Maselli, CBS Sports

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

And here are the results:

Round 1

1.01 Breece Hall. RB

1.02 Malik Willis, QB

1.03 Kenneth Walker, RB

1.04 Garrett Wilson, WR

1.05 Drake London, WR

1.06 Jameson Williams, WR

1.07 Treylon Burks, WR

1.08 Matt Corral, QB

1.09 Chris Olave, WR

1.10 Kenny Pickett, QB

1.11 Isaiah Spiller, RB

1.12 Jahan Dotson, WR

Round 2

2.01 George Pickens, WR

2.02 Desmond Ridder, QB

2.03 Skyy Moore, WR

2.04 Christian Watson, WR

2.05 David Bell, WR

2.06 Brian Robinson, RB

2.07 James Cook, RB

2.08 Justyn Ross, WR

2.09 Sam Howell, QB

2.10 Rachaad White, RB

2.11 John Metchie, WR

2.12 Zamir White, RB

Round 3

3.01 Trey McBride, TE

3.02 Dameon Pierce, RB

3.03 Jerome Ford, RB

3.04 Carson Strong, QB

3.05 Wan'Dale Robinson, WR

3.06 Alec Pierce, WR

3.07 Greg Dulcich, TE

3.08 Jalen Tolbert, WR

3.09 Pierre Strong, RB

3.10 Calvin Austin, WR

3.11 Bailey Zappe, QB

3.12 Tyler Allgeier, RB

Round 4

4.01 Khalil Shakir, WR

4.02 Tyquan Thornton, WR

4.03 Tyler Badie, RB

4.04 Romeo Doubs, WR

4.05 Jalen Wydermeyer, TE

4.06 Jelani Woods, TE

4.07 Skylar Thompson, QB

4.08 Kyren Williams, RB

4.09 Isaiah Likely, TE

4.10 Cade Otton, TE

4.11 Montrell Washington, WR

4.12 Charlie Kolar, TE