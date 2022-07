Two steady risers this offseason have been Travis Etienne and Michael Pittman. While the rise has been more pronounced in redraft, it's been there in Dynasty as well. In my own rankings they both ranked 20th at their position back in February, Pittman now sits at WR15 while Etienne is at RB16. In our most recent Dynasty startup mock they both went even higher than I have them ranked, back-to-back at picks 27 and 28 overall.

Etienne's rise is more obviously explained. He's looked good at OTAs and appears to be 100% following last year's foot surgery. His backfield mate, James Robinson, is still expected to start training camp on the PUP list and is uncertain for Week 1. The 23-year-old Etienne is just a year removed from being a first round pick in the NFL draft and a consensus top-six pick in rookie-only drafts. A good month to start the season could move him into my top-12 in Dynasty.

Pittman gained a quarterback upgrade in Matt Ryan. But, for me at least, his rise has been more about coming to terms with his current situation and upside. He topped 1,000 yards and earned 129 targets on a team that only threw 521 passes. Zach Pascal was second on the team with 69 targets and the Colts brought in no one who should impact Pittman's target share. If Ryan helps him earn a slight efficiency bump and Frank Reich calls more pass plays due to trusting Ryan more, we could see a top 10 redraft season from Pittman at age 25. There aren't more than a handful of wide receivers who are out of his reach in Dynasty if he hits his upside this year.

So yes, Etienne and Pittman early in Round 3 is just a little earlier than I feel comfortable with today. But their arrows are pointing up and they could easily climb into Round 2 by October.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Donkey Teeth, Razzball

Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports

Marco Enriquez, Dynasty Nerds

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Mike Valverde, Football Absurdity

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports

Mike Faiella, Dynasty League Football

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Shane Swager, Rookie Fever

Alfredo Brown, Footballguys

And here are the results: