During the heaviest period of rookie-only drafting, there was a near-constant debate about Skyy Moore versus Christian Watson, while I actually preferred Jahan Dotson over both. Watson still hasn't gotten on the field as he recovers from knee surgery, so he's fallen out of the debate but if we were still having it I think George Pickens might slide right in and replace him.

All three of these rookie wide receivers have qualities that make you think they could make a leap in their first year in the league. For Moore it's his versatility, he can win over the middle as a slot receiver, he can burn you deep, and he can even do special things once he has the ball in his hands. It certainly doesn't hurt that he's now tied to Patrick Mahomes as well.

For Dotson, it's a crazy combination of speed and velcro-like hands, as well as his first-round draft capital. Pickens may have been a first-round pick as well if not for health concerns, he's the most imposing of the three and regularly makes highlight-reel catches in traffic.

Of course, all three players also have question marks as well. Moore has only been playing wide receiver for three years, so it may not be fair to expect much from him in a crowded receiving corps in Year 1. Pickens has to stay healthy and then battle Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Pat Freiemuth, and Najee Harris for targets. Dotson's quarterback Carson Wentz has rarely made one wide receiver Fantasy relevant, much less two, and the rookie is clearly behind Terry McLaurin.

Those last two paragraphs are why these young, talented wide receivers sit in a tier of their own for the time being. I would not be surprised if any of them boom early in the season and find their way into Tier 5 or higher very soon. But they could also be buried on the depth chart and become prime buy-low candidates by October.

If you still haven't had your rookie draft, I'm still taking Jahan Dotson first from the group, but they should all go somewhere between Pick 7 and Pick 12. Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers: