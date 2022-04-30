Tyquan Thornton is now a member of the New England Patriots, who selected him at No. 50 overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Thornton ran one of the fastest 40-yard dashes we've seen at the NFL Combine in quite some time, so you'd have expected him to have received a ton of buzz prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, but he hasn't. So you say to yourself all right -- he's a former track star receiving minimal buzz after running a 4.28, so he must be a one-trick pony, right?

The minute you turn on the All-22 coaches film, the tape tells a completely different story.

Thornton didn't strike me at all as a track star playing the receiver position. He displayed the ability to adjust to off-target throws in the air, the short-area burst and quickness to win by creating separation off the line of scrimmage -- specifically in the red zone, and most importantly natural hands. Thornton's toughness at the catch point is to be expected of a traditional X receiver at the NFL level no matter what he weighed in at during the combine, and that's exactly where I see him lining up as a starter at the pro level.

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 6-2 3/8 | Weight: 181 | 40-time: 4.28

Comparable body-type: Mike Wallace

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Thornton from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Fantasy outlook

Thornton was popularly mocked as a Day 3 pick, but I always knew there would be one team to fall in love with his traits, underrated production and skill set as a receiver (strong hands at the catch point, underrated releases and route running) and that team was the Patriots. No receiver stepped forward as a true alpha No. 1 for New England in the first year of the Mac Jones era and Thornton will have an opportunity to become that No. 1 target. Having said that, it's a crowded receiver room in New England and Thornton's impact could be more likely made later in the season as a waiver wire claim.

Dynasty outlook

Thornton is a late-round sleeper for rookie-only Dynasty mock drafts. I was routinely grabbing him the final round of my rookie-only mock drafts prior to the draft, but second-round capital on a Patriots team that doesn't have a true No. 1 receiver will shoot him up draft boards. Thornton will now likely come off the board in the third round of Dynasty drafts.

Scouting report

Strengths

Straight-line speed is as advertised -- just as fast as the 4.28 40-yard dash says he is.

Long stride length was a runner -- chews up ground on vertical routes to gain a step on cornerbacks.

Plus short-area quickness (fastest 10-yard split since 2011) that helps him early in his routes and specifically as a red-zone receiver.

Toughness at the catch point -- multiple examples of Thornton plucking the ball away from his frame in traffic.

Natural hands and the ability to adjust to off-target throws -- he is not a body catcher.

Large catch radius that shows up in the intermediate passing game -- arm length and wingspan tested off the charts (83rd and 84th percentiles, respectively)

Explosiveness that shows up in his ability to high-point the football.

Already has some nuance as a route runner with his footwork and ability to create separation.

Much better run blocker than given credit for -- using his frame to his advantage.

Tracks the ball well on vertical routes (giving him the complete vertical ball-tracking profile).

Concerns

Durability could be a concern at the next level.

Tiny hands (though they don't seem to be an issue for him catching the ball) in the 2nd percentile

Slight frame (weight in the 9th percentile)

Stats breakdown



G Rec ReYds Avg TD 2021 14 62 948 15.3 10 2020 5 16 158 9.9 1 Career 42 143 2242 15.7 19

Advanced stats to know

98th percentile 40-yard dash

Thornton had the second-most receiving yards (1,881) of any Big 12 receiver since 2019

Broke out in his age 19.1 sophomore season, gaining 782 yards on just 68 targets, per Scott Barrett

Fastest 10-yard split (1.41 seconds) since 2011 and a tick slower than Chris Johnson's elite Combine score

NFL comparison

Thornton reminds me a lot of former Steelers and Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace both in his build and play style. Wallace also was billed as a one-trick pony but proved to be more than just a top-five vertical threat in earning a second contract with Miami. Thornton wins in a variety of ways, and I think he's just scratching the surface as a receiver prospect.