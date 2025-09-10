Commanders' Tress Way: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Way (back) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Green Bay.
Way left the Commanders' contest in Week 1 early with a back issue, but his participation at practice Tuesday and Wednesday signals there's a chance he could return to game action as soon as Thursday. If he can't go, Washington could choose to elevate Mitch Wishnowsky from its practice squad to its active roster for Week 2.
