Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown SF VS QB 24 QB RNK 7th OWNED 95% 2018 Stats PAYDS 2992 RUYDS 281 TD 20 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 We'll see how much this 49ers defense has improved from last year, but this could be a perfect setup for Winston in Week 1 at home. In 2018, San Francisco was tied for the most passing touchdowns allowed at 35 and fewest interceptions at two. If the offensive line can keep Winston from taking too many hits and running for his life, he should have a field day with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. This is the start of Winston's breakout campaign.

Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown IND VS QB 17 QB RNK 9th OWNED 95% 2018 Stats PAYDS 4308 RUYDS 7 TD 32 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.8 Rivers has a good track record in season openers, which is what I'm counting on here. He's also good in home openers, even if the Chargers don't exactly have a great home-field advantage. In his past eight season openers, Rivers is averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game. And in his past eight home openers, Rivers is averaging 27.0 Fantasy points per game. I expect this Colts defense to be improved this season, but I still like Rivers in this spot as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1.

Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CIN VS QB 27 QB RNK 13th OWNED 99% 2018 Stats PAYDS 3448 RUYDS 376 TD 35 INT 7 FPTS/G 23.1 The Bengals defense was awful in 2018, and I don't expect a dramatic turnaround this season, especially for Week 1 on the road. That should help Wilson pick up where last season left off. He averaged 21.6 Fantasy points in eight games at home in 2018. It will help Wilson if D.K. Metcalf (knee) plays as expected, but I expect Wilson to find enough production to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week.

Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CAR VS QB 21 QB RNK 11th OWNED 100% 2018 Stats PAYDS 4688 RUYDS 108 TD 34 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.3 Goff got a huge contract extension Tuesday at four years, $134 million, including an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed. That's great for him, and Fantasy managers want to see him earn it on the field. He benefits with Cooper Kupp back (ACL); Goff scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six of the eight games Kupp played. I'm excited for Goff in this matchup against the Panthers, who allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2018.