Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Quarterback is the most replaceable position in Fantasy, and Jamey Eisenberg lays out which you can trust this week and which you should find a better option for in his quarterback Start and Sit calls for Week 1.

Editor's Note: We know quarterback is a streamable position, so paying attention to weekly matchups, game outlooks and player expectations is key to maximizing your lineup's potential. We saw some good performances in preseason from guys like Sam Darnold and some not-so-good signs from guys like Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo. Can you trust them in Week 1? Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for Week 1 ready to go to help you sort through whether you should trust the guy you have or look for help on the waiver wire to get your season off to a fast start.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
Start 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
SF VS QB
24
QB RNK
7th
OWNED
95%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
2992
RUYDS
281
TD
20
INT
14
FPTS/G
21.2
We'll see how much this 49ers defense has improved from last year, but this could be a perfect setup for Winston in Week 1 at home. In 2018, San Francisco was tied for the most passing touchdowns allowed at 35 and fewest interceptions at two. If the offensive line can keep Winston from taking too many hits and running for his life, he should have a field day with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. This is the start of Winston's breakout campaign.
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
IND VS QB
17
QB RNK
9th
OWNED
95%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
4308
RUYDS
7
TD
32
INT
12
FPTS/G
21.8
Rivers has a good track record in season openers, which is what I'm counting on here. He's also good in home openers, even if the Chargers don't exactly have a great home-field advantage. In his past eight season openers, Rivers is averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game. And in his past eight home openers, Rivers is averaging 27.0 Fantasy points per game. I expect this Colts defense to be improved this season, but I still like Rivers in this spot as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1.
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
CIN VS QB
27
QB RNK
13th
OWNED
99%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3448
RUYDS
376
TD
35
INT
7
FPTS/G
23.1
The Bengals defense was awful in 2018, and I don't expect a dramatic turnaround this season, especially for Week 1 on the road. That should help Wilson pick up where last season left off. He averaged 21.6 Fantasy points in eight games at home in 2018. It will help Wilson if D.K. Metcalf (knee) plays as expected, but I expect Wilson to find enough production to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week.
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
CAR VS QB
21
QB RNK
11th
OWNED
100%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
4688
RUYDS
108
TD
34
INT
12
FPTS/G
23.3
Goff got a huge contract extension Tuesday at four years, $134 million, including an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed. That's great for him, and Fantasy managers want to see him earn it on the field. He benefits with Cooper Kupp back (ACL); Goff scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six of the eight games Kupp played. I'm excited for Goff in this matchup against the Panthers, who allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2018.
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
PIT VS QB
14
QB RNK
10th
OWNED
98%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
4355
RUYDS
35
TD
31
INT
11
FPTS/G
21.1
In five career home games against the Steelers, Brady has been dominant. He's 5-0 with a 71.9 percent completion rate, and he has 1,797 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and no interceptions over that span. The last time he faced the Steelers at home in a season opener was 2015, and he passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns. I doubt Brady does that again, but I like him as a low-end starting option in Week 1 at home.
Sleepers
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
NYG VS QB
10
QB RNK
12th
OWNED
87%
2018 stats
PAYDS
3885
RUYDS
305
TD
28
INT
8
FPTS/G
20.6
In his past four games against the Giants, Prescott is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points per game. He should have all of his weapons available with Ezekiel Elliott back and Amari Cooper (foot) healthy, and Prescott now has to earn a new contract. He's worth using as a low-end starting option this week.
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
TB VS QB
28
QB RNK
17th
OWNED
74%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
718
RUYDS
33
TD
5
INT
3
FPTS/G
19
I'm hopeful we get 16 games out of Garoppolo this season, and if that happens he could emerge as a quality Fantasy quarterback. This is a good week to trust him against a rebuilding Buccaneers secondary. Tampa Bay allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last year, and I don't expect things to improve much in 2019.
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
ARI VS QB
4
QB RNK
19th
OWNED
44%
2018 stats
PAYDS
3777
RUYDS
71
TD
21
INT
11
FPTS/G
15.9
If there was ever a week to trust Stafford, it's this week against the Cardinals. With Arizona standout cornerback Patrick Peterson (suspension) out, this secondary can be exposed. Look for Stafford to lean on Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Kerryon Johnson and T.J. Hockenson a lot this week. I like Stafford as a streaming option in deeper leagues and a quality starter in two-quarterback formats.
Sit 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
DET VS QB
16
QB RNK
15th
OWNED
93%
Murray has the chance to be good. But I need to see it first before starting him, especially in a matchup against a tough defensive front. My biggest concern is the Cardinals offensive line holding up, and Murray might get hit a lot. I wouldn't be surprised if Murray goes off, although he might not have much success on the ground. Last year, in matchups against Prescott, Wilson, Mitchell Trubisky, Cam Newton and Josh Allen, the Lions held each to fewer than 20 yards rushing.
headshot-image
Ben Roethlisberger QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
NE VS QB
29
QB RNK
16th
OWNED
99%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
5129
RUYDS
98
TD
37
INT
16
FPTS/G
25.6
Roethlisberger is 0-5 against the Patriots in New England in his career, and he's averaging 19.7 Fantasy points in his past three meetings with them. He's not a horrendous starting option against this defense, especially if the Steelers are chasing points, but I'd like to avoid Roethlisberger on the road if possible. He's a low-end starting option at best in Week 1.
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
GB VS QB
18
QB RNK
18th
OWNED
73%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3223
RUYDS
421
TD
27
INT
12
FPTS/G
22.1
In three career meetings with the Packers, Trubisky is averaging just 17.3 Fantasy points per game. I can see him in that same range this week. Green Bay's defense should be improved this year with the additions of safety Adrian Amos and linebackers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith, and this defense could be a surprise as the season goes on. For Trubisky, he's just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback until he proves otherwise on a consistent basis.
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
ATL VS QB
30
QB RNK
23rd
OWNED
79%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
4298
RUYDS
123
TD
31
INT
10
FPTS/G
21.4
Don't judge the Falcons defense based on what happened last year because it was a mess due to injuries, especially with Deion James and Keanu Neal out. Atlanta will be better this season, and it should show in Week 1 against Cousins. He also struggled in the preseason, and we'll see if the Vikings will remain committed to running the ball as they've talked about all offseason. I would only use Cousins in two-quarterback leagues this week.
headshot-image
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
BUF VS QB
1
QB RNK
22nd
OWNED
45%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
2865
RUYDS
138
TD
18
INT
15
FPTS/G
15.5
I'm excited about Darnold this year, but he's not someone to trust in Week 1 against the Bills. In one start against Buffalo last season, Darnold was held to 11 Fantasy points. The Bills also allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season, and Robby Anderson (calf) might not be 100 percent this week. Eventually, I can see Darnold as a top-15 Fantasy quarterback this season, but I'm only using him in two-quarterback formats at best in Week 1.
Bust Alert
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MIN VS QB
2
QB RNK
20th
OWNED
100%
2018 Stats
PAYDS
4924
RUYDS
125
TD
39
INT
7
FPTS/G
26.4
Ryan should be a weekly starter in most leagues, but this is a tough matchup against Minnesota on the road. The Vikings allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in 2018 with 15, and they were second in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Ryan only had four games with fewer than 20 Fantasy points in 2018, but two of them came on the road, including the season opener at Philadelphia. I would only plan on using Ryan in two-quarterback leagues this week.
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
09/04: GB-CHI; Ezekiel Elliott in Week 1; Fantasy Regulators! (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
Parlay Pick'em
Take your shot at $1,000,000
PLAY
College Pick'em
Compete for $1,000 each week